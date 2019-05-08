PHT Morning Skate: Sharks have historical edge; Holland’s philosophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The Sharks’ power play and the Avalanche penalty kill have been in a heated battle during their second-round series. (Fear the Fin)

• History tells us that the Sharks will have an advantage on the Avs heading into Game 7. (The Hockey News)

• Joe Pavelski is still day-to-day for the Sharks heading into Game 7. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• J.T. Compher told Avs fans that he would be a difference maker for them, and he was in Game 6. (Mile High Sports)

• The Bruins and Hurricanes will kick off the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night. (WEEI)

• Tuukka Rask is performing at an incredibly high level for the Bruins right now. (NBC Sports Boston)

• Scott Walker has a lot of memories when it comes to battles between the Hurricanes and Bruins. (News & Observer)

• The Hurricanes aren’t just jerks. They’re hard workers that have found a way to get the job done in the playoffs. (Wralsportsfan.com)

• Now that we know he’ll be back with the Leafs, Mike Babcock has to find a way to make some changes to his coaching philosophies. (Sportsnet)

• Just how bad was Evgeni Malkin‘s “bad” season? (The Sports Daily)

• What can Oilers fans expect from a veteran GM like Ken Holland? (Oilers Nation)

• David Staples explains what Holland’s team-building philosophy is heading into his tenure with the Oilers. (Edmonton Journal)

• Holland admitted that a scouting trip with the Detroit Red Wings convinced him that he still had a desire to be a GM. (Detroit News)

• NHL players have a long love affair with iconic hair styles. Who can forget the Jagr mullet? (ESPN)

• Georges Laraque joined the Grand Stand Central Podcast to discuss veganism, politics and much more. (Grand Stand Central)

• Flyers fans are left wondering how Ian Laperiere still has a job with the organization. (Broadstreet Hockey)

• Rotoworld’s Corey Abbott breaks down what went wrong with the Los Angeles Kings this year. (Rotoworld)

• Does it make sense for the Canucks to present an offer sheet to a restricted free agent? (Vancourier)

