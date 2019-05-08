Maroon’s double OT goal sends Blues to Western Conference Final

If you forced me to predict who might score for the Dallas Stars in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, I’d probably choose “Tyler Seguin” or “Whoever gets a perfect pass from Tyler Seguin.” Stud defensemen John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen could be strong picks, too.

But watch out for Jamie Benn.

At a quick glance, Benn’s overall playoff numbers look impressive: 10 points in 12 games. Not bad for a power forward whose rugged style has taken its toll on his game, likely prompting that profane bit of not-so-constructive criticism from management earlier this season.

Yet, Benn hasn’t really been getting a ton of bounces lately.

The winger only has two goals during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including a lone tally in this series against the Blues, which happened in Game 1. This isn’t for a lack of effort; Benn has fired 40 shots on goal in 12 postseason games (3.33 SOG per contest), and 60 shot attempts overall.

Aside from a obscenity-spewing executive or two who might only look at results rather than the overall process, the Stars should be pretty happy with the larger body of work from Benn. He’s been a positive possession player during this series, possibly in part because of the mistakes he can cause with his hockey IQ and physical play. Through 12 contests, Benn’s delivered 27 hits. And four points (one goal, three assists) in six games against the Blues really isn’t anything to sneeze at.

Basically, he’s doing just about everything but scoring goals, and maybe that puck luck will go his way when it matters the most in Game 7 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream).

***

That said, there’s one element to consider: how healthy is Roope Hintz?

As Mike Heika of the Stars website reports, Hintz was in a walking boot on Monday stemming from a puck hitting him in the foot during Game 6. Hintz is expected to play, and thus center a line between Benn and Alexander Radulov, but part of what makes Hintz a rising star is his ability to skate at such a large size. If Hintz can’t really barrel around the ice, will he be less effective in Game 7, and would that hinder Benn’s ability to break through?

Heika notes that Jason Spezza centered Benn and Radulov when Hintz didn’t practice on Monday, so it would be interesting to see if Stars coach Jim Montgomery went with that alignment if Hintz has a setback in warmups, or during Game 7 itself.

Would it be better to go top-heavy by reuniting Benn and Radulov with Seguin, particularly if Hintz struggles, or if the Stars fall behind early? It’s another factor in this situation, and with some legitimate questions about Ben Bishop‘s health, the Stars seemed a little banged up heading into Game 7. Then again, that would also make this an ideal time for Benn’s shots to find the net, then.

Game 7 of Stars – Blues takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday; You can watch it on NBCSN and stream it here.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.