Maroon’s double OT goal sends Blues to Western Conference Final

By Adam GretzMay 8, 2019, 12:13 AM EDT
The St. Louis Blues threw everything they had at Ben Bishop, and for the longest time it seemed as if the the Dallas Stars’ starting goalie was going to steal Game 7 and the entire Round 2 series.

But at the 5:50 mark of double overtime, St. Louis native Patrick Maroon scored the game-winning goal to lift his team to a 2-1 win send it to the Western Conference Final where it will meet the winner of Wednesday’s San Jose Sharks-Colorado Avalanche game.

The winning goal came just moments after Stars forward Jamie Bennwho still did not get any bounces in this series — was robbed on a goal-line save by Jordan Binnington on a wrap-around attempt.

While it took more than 85 minutes to finally get a winner, and even though the Stars had more than their fair chances in the two overtime periods, this is probably the result this game deserved.

The Blues were clearly the best team all night long and at one point went through a 40-minute stretch where they outshot the Stars by a 31-4 margin. The only reason the game was close was because Bishop was playing the game of his life in the Stars’ net and trying to single-handedly lead his team to a win. Other than actually scoring a goal on his own there wasn’t anything else he could have possibly done.

Goaltending can change everything in a playoff series, especially in a Game 7, and that nearly happened in this one. But the Stars were unable to generate enough consistent offense and couldn’t capitalize on their chances once they started getting them in overtime.

This will be the Blues’ second trip to the Western Conference Final in the past four years. They most recently went during the 2015-16 playoffs where they ended up losing to the San Jose Sharks — a potential opponent this year — in six games.

Stars capitalize on crazy sequence for tying goal

By Adam GretzMay 7, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
Heading into Game 7 on Tuesday night our friend James O’Brien wondered if Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn would start to get some bounces that he has probably been overdue for against the St. Louis Blues.

Well, it wasn’t Benn that got the bounce in the first period, but the Stars did get a little bit of puck luck to go their way when Mats Zuccarello scored his fourth goal of the playoffs late in the first period to tie the game at one.

It came after a wacky sequence of events that included the following:

  • Blues goalie Jordan Binnington losing his stick after he was run into by Tyler Seguin.
  • Blues defender Joel Edmundson tripping over the lost stick as he attempted to position himself to accept a pass around the boards from David Perron and falling to the ice.
  • Perron’s attempted pass hitting the referee, bouncing off the side of the net, and then going right to a wide open Zuccarello in front of the net to score the goal.

You can see the play in the video above.

There was some thought that the Blues might challenge the goal, arguing that Seguin had interfered with Binnington by knocking his stick out of his hand and preventing him from playing his position. But enough time had passed between that incident and the shot itself that it would have been really difficult to see it being overturned.

The Blues opted not to challenge and saved their timeout.

Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to win, and this goal definitely qualifies as luck for the Stars.

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Stars meet in Game 7

By Sean LeahyMay 7, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Game 7: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET (Series tied 3-3)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Bruins’ McAvoy suspended for Game 1 against Hurricanes

By James O'BrienMay 7, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Charlie McAvoy‘s hit on Josh Anderson didn’t draw a major penalty in the Boston Bruins’ Game 6 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it will force McAvoy to sit out Game 1 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final versus the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Here’s the video explanation from the NHL, which labels the check as an illegal check to the head, one that McAvoy could have avoided. Anderson was able to return during the third period of Game 6, and also seemed to share a cordial handshake with McAvoy following Boston’s 3-0 win.

The video gets into the nitty gritty of the hit, noting that McAvoy attempted a hit that would be difficult to execute without making contact with Anderson’s head. The Department of Player Safety also claims that McAvoy elevated to make the hit.

The league also noted that McAvoy hadn’t been fined or suspended during his NHL career before this incident, so that factored into the check drawing a one game suspension, rather than something more severe.

Will Stars’ Benn get some bounces in Game 7?

By James O'BrienMay 7, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT
If you forced me to predict who might score for the Dallas Stars in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, I’d probably choose “Tyler Seguin” or “Whoever gets a perfect pass from Tyler Seguin.” Stud defensemen John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen could be strong picks, too.

But watch out for Jamie Benn.

At a quick glance, Benn’s overall playoff numbers look impressive: 10 points in 12 games. Not bad for a power forward whose rugged style has taken its toll on his game, likely prompting that profane bit of not-so-constructive criticism from management earlier this season.

Yet, Benn hasn’t really been getting a ton of bounces lately.

The winger only has two goals during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including a lone tally in this series against the Blues, which happened in Game 1. This isn’t for a lack of effort; Benn has fired 40 shots on goal in 12 postseason games (3.33 SOG per contest), and 60 shot attempts overall.

Aside from a obscenity-spewing executive or two who might only look at results rather than the overall process, the Stars should be pretty happy with the larger body of work from Benn. He’s been a positive possession player during this series, possibly in part because of the mistakes he can cause with his hockey IQ and physical play. Through 12 contests, Benn’s delivered 27 hits. And four points (one goal, three assists) in six games against the Blues really isn’t anything to sneeze at.

Basically, he’s doing just about everything but scoring goals, and maybe that puck luck will go his way when it matters the most in Game 7 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream).

***

That said, there’s one element to consider: how healthy is Roope Hintz?

As Mike Heika of the Stars website reports, Hintz was in a walking boot on Monday stemming from a puck hitting him in the foot during Game 6. Hintz is expected to play, and thus center a line between Benn and Alexander Radulov, but part of what makes Hintz a rising star is his ability to skate at such a large size. If Hintz can’t really barrel around the ice, will he be less effective in Game 7, and would that hinder Benn’s ability to break through?

Heika notes that Jason Spezza centered Benn and Radulov when Hintz didn’t practice on Monday, so it would be interesting to see if Stars coach Jim Montgomery went with that alignment if Hintz has a setback in warmups, or during Game 7 itself.

Would it be better to go top-heavy by reuniting Benn and Radulov with Seguin, particularly if Hintz struggles, or if the Stars fall behind early? It’s another factor in this situation, and with some legitimate questions about Ben Bishop‘s health, the Stars seemed a little banged up heading into Game 7. Then again, that would also make this an ideal time for Benn’s shots to find the net, then.

Game 7 of Stars – Blues takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday; You can watch it on NBCSN and stream it here.

