Ken Holland handed keys to Oilers’ rebuild

By Sean LeahyMay 7, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
From Ken Holland’s perspective, you could see why he’d up and leave from Detroit to take on the roles of president of hockey operations and general manager with the Edmonton Oilers. 

The 63-year-old, who recently switched from his decades-long role as Detroit Red Wings GM to a senior vice president position with the franchise after Steve Yzerman returned, is taking a reported five-year, $25 million dollar deal to try and turn around the Oilers with Connor McDavid as the centerpiece. Enticing for any one, clearly, especially when given, per the official release, “full autonomy.”

But if you’re Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson and your goal is to make a rebuild into a quick transition back into a playoff team, is Holland the right choice? He has four Stanley Cups on his resume while running the Red Wings, sure. But once the franchise’s golden generation reached their golden years in the NHL, that success came to an end, and there were no younger reinforcements coming through the Red Wings’ system to sustain those years of winning, at least not immediately.

One of the things Holland was known for during his time in Detroit was allowing prospects to develop properly in the AHL, even if some thought those players were well-beyond ready for the NHL. 

Three of the Red Wings’ top five scorers this past season probably could have been up earlier in the NHL considering the franchise was and remains in a transition phase after the end of their 25-season playoff streak. Andreas Athanasiou spent parts of three seasons in the AHL before becoming a full-time NHLer. Anthony Mantha needed extra time to find the scoring touch that served him well in junior and has posted back-to-back 20-goal seasons. Tyler Bertuzzi broke out this past season with 21 goals after finding his way through 137 games in Grand Rapids. 

Jesse Puljujarvi had a roller coaster of a 2018-19 season. Kailer Yamamoto got in 17 games with the Oilers. Caleb Jones and Cooper Marody have accumulated good experience with the Bakersfield Condors. Evan Bouchard is coming soon. Those are the prospects the Oilers need to get right if they’re going to have any impact at the NHL level. Letting them overripe in the AHL would serve them well as opposed to yo-yo’ing them between levels, messing with their development.

But while prospect development could be looked at as a positive, some of the contracts Holland has handed out has ended up handcuffing him while attempting to maintain their status as a playoff team. Justin Abdelkader, Frans Nielsen, Darren Helm, Trevor Daley, and Jonathan Ericcson are some of the term-heavy, cap-eating deals that have helped put the Red Wings in the position they currently reside.

That track record can be improved if Holland surrounds himself with smart people. Pat Verbeek, who was a pro scout with the Red Wings under Holland, is leaving his role as assistant GM in Tampa to return to Detroit in the same position under Yzerman. But will the same be said for Tyler Wright, who currently works as the Red Wings’ director of amateur scouting?

The staff will need to be a strong and creative one considering the Oilers’ current position under the salary cap and some of the roadblocks that remain in place as they try to build a team around McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Then you have the question of the head coach now that Ken Hitchcock will be moving into an advisor role. Dave Tippett seems itching to return behind a bench and doesn’t want to wait for Seattle’s NHL entry. Dan Bylsma was an assistant in Detroit this past season. Jay Woodcroft has done a great job in his first season with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.

There will be plenty of options available to replace Hitchcock.

Nicholson and Oilers owner Daryl Katz feel Holland is ready for a successful second act as an NHL GM. They are, of course, also desperate to ensure time isn’t wasted while McDavid is still posting 100-point seasons. There’s plenty of work ahead for Holland to make that a reality, and this move cannot fail and set the franchise back any longer.

————

Blue Jackets’ future cloudy after Kekalainen’s gamble falls short

By Scott BilleckMay 7, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
If you’re looking for a feel-good story about how the Columbus Blue Jackets ignited hockey fandom in a town for the past month, you won’t find it here on this Tuesday in early May.

Fuzzy feelings are fleeting when a team that went all-in, risking future assets and big returns on key pending unrestricted free agents, crashes out of the playoffs in Round 2.

The talk or progress would be a sentiment I could be more bullish on if they weren’t fixing to lose two or three of their stars come the summer.

Yes, the Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning. Swept them, no less, in emphatic fashion.

Sure, Columbus battled the Boston Bruins hard, taking them to Game 6 before being unable to solve Tuukka Rask

They showed tremendous tenacity during those two rounds and a sense of having bought into a suffocating style of hockey that stymied one of the best regular-season teams of all-time.

Coming back from a 3-0 deficit in Game 1 against the Lightning will be memorable. As, too, will be the play of Sergei Bobrovsky, who gave the Blue Jackets a chance every night, as did the scoring touches of both Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene, who proved to be crucial pieces that stepped up when the lights shined brightest.

The crowds, the chants, the atmosphere, the cannon — all special while it lasted.

John Tortorella said his team made huge steps forward. True. The exact makeup of the team as of Monday’s Game 6 made huge steps forward over the past month, and there’d be a lot of build on here if it weren’t for this dark cloud that’s also been hovering over the team.

There’d be a reason to be optimistic if every player mentioned above were locked into varying lengths of long-term deals with the organization. The sad reality is they aren’t. And it seems almost certain at this point that they will lose both Panarin and Bobrovsky to free agency, and Duchene could walk to under the same circumstances if he so chooses.

Losing them is, at the very least, a step back, right?

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen gambled big here, so much so that he can probably skip his flight to Vancouver for this year’s draft because he won’t play a big part having only a third-round pick and Calgary’s seventh-round choice at the moment. (Not to mention no second- or third-round pick in 2020.)

The only thing that lasts forever in hockey is Stanley Cup banners and the engraving on hockey’s holy grail that goes with it.

Hockey’s a sport where if you’re not first, your last. You can raise feel-good banners, but they become the butt-end of jokes rather than revered pieces of fabric.

When the dust settles in or around July 1, the Blue Jackets could be without their top scorer, their No. 1 goaltender and the man they sold a good acre or two of the farm to get at the NHL trade deadline.

Per CapFriendly, Columbus’ projected cap space heading into next year is in the $27 million range. Can that coerce a No. 1 to sign in free agency if Bobrovsky leaves? Maybe, but the No. 1 goalie pool this year is slim at best.

Can it replace a 27-year-old superstar in Panarin? What about a 28-year-old point-per-game player in Duchene?

Kekalainen’s wand is going to need a full charge to pull off that kind of sorcery. That’s not to say it can’t happen, but it’s a tall order in the highest degree.

Sure, the remaining players can draw on the experiences they had. Is there much to extract from that, however, if three big names are out?

“Next year who knows what’s going to happen?” said Cam Atkinson after Game 6. “Who’s going to be in this locker room?”

There’s a core in Columbus that will remain, however: Atkinson, Seth Jones, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Josh Anderson, and Nick Foligno, who’s a consummate captain.

But you don’t just magically regrow a couple of severed limbs. That takes detailed surgery and an unknown timeframe get back to full strength.

Gambles, however well calculated they may be, are still gambles at the end of the day.

Kekalainen pushed all in and got caught by a better hand.

Bruins’ McAvoy to have hearing for Game 6 hit on Anderson

By Sean LeahyMay 7, 2019, 10:44 AM EDT
When the Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes later this week in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, defenseman Charlie McAvoy likely will not be available.

The Bruins blue liner will have a Tuesday hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety following his second period hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson in Game 6.

McAvoy was assessed only a minor penalty on the play due to the fact that the official deemed it an illegal check to the head under Rule 48.1, which only carries either a minor or match penalty with it, not a major or game misconduct.

The Blue Jackets failed to score on the ensuing power play and were eliminated following the 3-0 defeat.

“I thought it was a hockey play,” McAvoy said afterward. “I mean, I put my shoulder into it. When I hit, I do my very best to keep my elbow tucked so I don’t get it out there. I hit with my shoulder. I try to hit with as much power as possible. He’s a bigger guy, it was a hockey play.”

John Tortorella did not divulge what the officials told him regarding the call. The Blue Jackets players were obviously frustrated considering it was 1-0 at the time of the hit and had Kelly Sutherland and Steve Kozari been able to call a five-minute major, that extra power play time could have swung the game.

“It sucks,” said Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno. “Kelly is a good ref. I don’t want to get into it. He had a tough call to make. I just think when your player is injured, it’s an automatic five minutes. … At the end of the day, he probably makes the right call, but at the time you probably want to see it be a five. Then again, we got a two-minute power play and we didn’t make anything of it. We got another power play after that and we didn’t make anything of it.”

————

Islanders optimistic after turnaround despite playoff exit

Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Despite getting swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the New York Islanders know they made big strides in their turnaround first season under president and general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz.

Predicted by many experts to miss the playoffs for the ninth time in 12 seasons, the Islanders led the Metropolitan Division for a big chuck of the middle of the season before finishing second at 48-27-7. They followed up their surprising season with a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs when everything seemed to be going their way.

After waiting 10 days to start the next round, nothing went New York’s way as the Islanders couldn’t rediscover their scoring touch and were swept by Carolina.

”It didn’t end the way we wanted it, and that’s the part that’s going to sting for a while there,” captain Anders Lee said Monday as the team packed up for the summer at its practice facility in East Meadow, New York. ”Those are the kinds of things, the obstacles that individually and as a group power you through the summer and motivate you and bring you back in the fall to be better.”

Now, after a 13-win improvement over the previous year – keyed by the defensive-minded system in Trotz’s first year with the team – they head into the offseason with some tough personnel decisions looming as they try to build on their success.

”A lot of stuff we set out to do, we did,” Trotz said. ”There was some disappointment where we didn’t go farther than we did. … We started with becoming a competitive team from the get-go that had a good foundation in terms of work ethic, structure, accountability. This group was a special group because they dug in all year. There wasn’t a lot expected from this group and they proved a lot of people wrong.”

However, with several key players – including forwards Lee, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson, and goalie Robin Lehner – headed for free agency, and the need to add a big scorer, the team could have a different look when the players return for training camp in September.

”They did a tremendous job this year,” Lamoriello said of the impending unrestricted free agents. ”We’re going to have to see exactly how we can fit them all in. We’d like them all back, without question. But they have to make decisions and we have to make decisions. … We’ll do the best we can.”

Lee seamlessly stepped into the captain’s role following the departure of John Tavares to his hometown Maple Leafs in free agency last summer. Now, it’s Lee’s turn to be free after wrapping up the final season of a four-year, $15 million deal, after finishing with 28 goals and 23 assists.

Following a 23-year stretch in which the Islanders didn’t advance past the first round of the playoffs, they made it to the second round for the second time in four years.

”It’s not good enough just to win once in a while and make the playoffs once every couple of years,” second-year star center Mathew Barzal said. ”We want to be consistent in that, really put the Islanders back on the map as a contending team.”

Some other things to know as the Islanders head into the offseason:

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Goaltending proved to be the team’s biggest strength after Lehner was signed to pair with Thomas Greiss. Lehner openly talked about his personal issues dealing with panic attacks, alcohol and drug addiction, and also bipolar disorder, ADHD and PTSD when he joined the team and credited the organization and his new teammates with giving him support.

Greiss and Lehner were solid all season, sharing the William Jennings Trophy for the team allowing the fewest goals in the league. Greiss is under contract for next season, and Lehner finished a one-year, $1.5 million deal he signed last summer. Lehner said his agent hasn’t had any talks with Lamoriello during the season.

SCORING HELP

Under Trotz, the Islanders went from giving up the most goals in the league a year ago (293) to allowing the fewest this season (191). However, the defensive-minded system also saw their scoring drop from seventh (261) to 22nd (223). In addition to Lee and Nelson, Barzal (18 goals, 44 assists) and Josh Bailey (16 goals, 40 assists) also had 50-point seasons.

Generating offense wasn’t a problem during the season or against Pittsburgh, but it was a big factor in the losses to Carolina as New York totaled just five goals in the four games.

FREE AGENTS

In addition to Lee, Nelson, Eberle and Lehner, the Islanders have several other players who will be free agents.

Valtteri Filppula (17 goals, 14 assists) and Tom Kuhnhackl (four goals, five assists in 39 games) will be unrestricted after making strong contributions in their first seasons in New York, and youngsters Anthony Beauvillier (18 goals, 10 assists), Michael Dal Colle and Tanner Fritz are restricted free agents.

Among the top free agents available the Islanders could target include Columbus’ Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene, and Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner.

WAITING FOR BELMONT

The Islanders just finished the first season of an expected three-year arrangement to split home games between the Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center while a new arena is built next to the horse racing track at Belmont. Playoff games were also split between the venues, with the first round at the renovated old Coliseum, and the second round (and any subsequent round if they had advanced) at Barclays.

Construction at the new site is expected to begin soon, and despite some local opposition to the construction, Lamoriello was confident the arena will be built.

”I don’t have any question,” he said. ”I would not have come here if there wasn’t going to be a new arena.”

—-

The Wraparound: Stars, Blues meet in Game 7 with turnaround seasons on the line

By Scott BilleckMay 7, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Adversity has never been too far from the St. Louis Blues or the Dallas Stars.

Neither team was all that good as the current year was ushered in. At no point then did anyone believe both teams would be squaring off in a Game 7 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream) with a trip to the Western Conference Final on the line.

But here we are.

The Blues have overcome a lot this season. They were dead last in the NHL in the first week of January only to finish third in the conference and outlast the two teams ahead of them in the standings — including knocking the second-place Winnipeg Jets out in Round 1.

St. Louis silenced the doubters against the Jets and have continued to do so in Round 2 against Dallas, with Sunday’s 4-1 win in Game 6 alleviating any concern that the Blues couldn’t perform with the chips stacked against them.

The Blues will face elimination a second time, but perhaps with a dash of momentum on their side knowing they were able to get to Ben Bishop (both through a nasty clap bomb that rattled off his collarbone) and on the score sheet as they chased the Vezina finalist.

Bishop has been Dallas’ best player on numerous nights this season, but the prospect of heading into Game 7 without him is a real worry. Depending on who you believe, Bishop is either 100 percent ready to go, or there’s a real worry Anton Khudobin may have to start in his place.

Both Bishop and Stars coach Jim Montgomery seemed at ease with his status, but coaches are hardly truthful in the postseason.

The Stars dropped four straight games in the middle of December and then again in the middle of January. Some tough comments were made from the higher-ups in Dallas and from there the Stars seemed to refocus, working their way into a comfortable spot in the first wildcard.

Bishop has been a huge part of that turnaround and late-season injuries have come with disastrous consequences for playoff teams he’s been a part of it.

What is certain is that the Stars need the type of bounce-back that the Blues showed in Game 6. Regardless of how the third period went on Sunday, the Stars have to focus on the task at hand.

The Blues were booed off the ice at Enterprise Center after the second period in Game 5 and have won just two of their six home games this postseason.

That’s just more doubt for the Blues to put in its place. Or, it’s crack that the Stars can exploit.

We’ll know soon enough.

MONDAY’S SCORES
Bruins 3, Blues Jackets 0 (Boston wins 4-2)
Avalanche 4, Sharks 3 (Series tied 3-3)
The Buzzer has more on Monday’s action

