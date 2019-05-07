More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Compher, Avalanche force Game 7 against Sharks

By James O'BrienMay 7, 2019, 1:21 AM EDT
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog scored the overtime-clincher in Game 6 to push the San Jose Sharks to a Game 7. Leave it to the Avs’ captain to cap a night that was often dominated by unsung heroes.

J.T. Compher scored two goals and one assist in Game 6, nearly lined up Erik Karlsson for a big hit, and generally played the game of his life. To give you an idea of how rare nights like these have been for Compher at this level, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes that Compher had just one three-point game in his entire NHL career coming into Game 6.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is a bigger name than Compher, what with winning a gold medal for Canada and frequently being named as one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL, at least before slowing down just a bit lately. Still, you wouldn’t expect Vlasic to score two goals in a single contest, but that’s exactly what he did in Game 6, including the tally that sent things to OT.

Landeskog didn’t need much time to score in overtime:

The Avalanche built leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, but the Sharks kept finding ways to tie things up. Colorado didn’t flinch in the face of sudden death, however, and the Avs thus avoided elimination.

There are some lingering storylines and situations to monitor heading into Game 7, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday (NBCSN; stream here).

  • Will Nathan MacKinnon be able to put his frustrations behind him? The Avs superstar’s scoring struggles have gotten to him at times, as he’s looked furious on the bench and leaving the ice.
  • Is Mikko Rantanen really OK? He returned to Game 6 after a hard hit from Brent Burns, but Rantanen’s mobility looked pretty limited when he returns.
  • Can the Avalanche contain Timo Meier? While Meier was only credited with an assist in Game 6, he created havoc on all of the Sharks’ goals, using his creativity and physicality to really make life miserable for Colorado.

While the 2019 Eastern Conference Final is set at Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, both West series are heading to Game 7’s, as Dallas Stars – St. Louis Blues is also going the distance. The Avalanche are generally a younger, less proven team than the Sharks, but they’re absolutely playing like they belong. Even the guys not named Nathan MacKinnon.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins eliminate Blue Jackets after another Rask masterpiece

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The Columbus Blue Jackets might feel robbed by the refs, but deep down, they have to wonder: “If Charlie McAvoy got a major penalty for that hit on Josh Anderson, would we have beaten Tuukka Rask, anyway?”

Rask already stamped his name on this Round 2 series with great play, yet Game 6 might have been his best work against Columbus yet. Then again, you have some other great options, as Rask has been lights-out lately. Either way, the Finnish goalie was the standout in the Bruins’ 3-0 win in Game 6, allowing Boston to close out the series 4-2.

With a would-be Bruins goal disallowed thanks to a murky goalie interference review, the first period ended with a 0-0 score.

The second period, then, was quite pivotal. That McAvoy hit on Anderson came with 20 seconds remaining, and the questionable call had Anderson shaking his head at officials to start the third. The Blue Jackets were likely shaking their head in disbelief at Rask in general, though, as they were down 1-0 despite generating a 17-5 shots on goal advantage in that second period, and a 27-17 edge through the first 40 minutes. Rask ultimately generated a 39-save shutout in Game 6.

David Krejci didn’t have a ton of chances on Monday, but he made one of his count, scoring a 1-0 stunner that would stand as the game-winning goal. Krejci continues to be a player who probably deserves more credit for his strong work for the Bruins, particularly in producing big numbers during his playoff career.

Columbus couldn’t convert on the power play that resulted from the McAvoy hit, and can’t argue that they lacked any chances overall, going 0-for-4 on the evening.

Amid all of that controversy, Game 6 was mostly very close, at least until the wheels came off. Marcus Johansson scored a 2-0 goal 8:58 into the third period, and David Backes really took the air out of the building in Columbus by making it 3-0 less than two minutes later. As rugged and hard-working as the Blue Jackets have been during this still-quite-remarkable run in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they didn’t manage much of a push once they fell behind by three goals.

With this result, the Bruins advance to a fascinating 2019 Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes for Round 3. Boston avoids giving Carolina too much of a rest advantage, as the Hurricanes swept the New York Islanders on Friday. The Bruins were pushed to a Game 7 in Round 1, so avoiding John Tortorella’s guaranteed Game 7 in Round 2 is pretty significant. Even if they might need to face the Hurricanes in Game 1 without McAvoy.

One figures that the Blue Jackets feel absolutely gutted, at least looking at the short term on Monday.

Sergei Bobrovsky was fantastic during this series, but he’ll probably have some regrets about the goals allowed in Game 6, at least the two that really destroyed any dream of a comeback in the third period.

Sweeping the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning remains a testament to GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s bold gamble to keep Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin and load up during the trade deadline, yet Columbus still mortgaged most of its 2018 NHL Draft to see things end here. If Bobrovsky and Panarin stick with the plan and leave Columbus, there are also questions about the likes of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, among other forks in the road.

This was an intense, tight series that ended in a painful way for the Blue Jackets. The Bruins, meanwhile, hope that they’re merely halfway through a glorious journey.

If Rask keeps this up, he might just have a Conn Smythe in his future.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ McAvoy only gets minor penalty for hit to Anderson’s head

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
Blue Jackets fans rained boos (and some peanuts?) onto the ice late in the second period of Game 6 on Monday, and it wasn’t because the Boston Bruins carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Instead, fans weren’t pleased about a hit by Charlie McAvoy, and what they perceived to be a light punishment for an ugly-looking hit. McAvoy received a two-minute minor for illegal hit to the head; others believed that a roughing major and game misconduct would be more appropriate.

You can see video of the hit in the video above this post’s headline. Pretty tough to argue that Anderson’s head was the principal point of contact.

There’s no avoiding a comparison to the infamous situation for the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6. In that case, Cody Eakin received a major penalty and misconduct for cross-checking Joe Pavelski. It was an ugly-looking injury for Pavelski, but that major opened the door for San Jose to storm back with four power-play goals, which ended up being pivotal in swinging that series. The officials who made that call were not deployed for Round 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs; is it possible that Monday’s Game 6 officials had that in mind … that they didn’t want to make that big call and get it wrong?

Blue Jackets fans weren’t happy, and you could see John Tortorella repeatedly pointing to his head, and saying … who knows what else.

Columbus carried over 1:40 of power play time, but couldn’t score. In fact, they couldn’t score against Rask at all, as the Bruins won Game 6 by a score of 3-0 to close out the series 4-2. During the handshake line, things seemed very cordial between Anderson and McAvoy, for whatever that’s worth.

What do you think about the call on the ice? Do you think McAvoy should receive a suspension? If so, for how long?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ goal overturned by review in Game 6

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
However you feel about each call, plenty of hockey fans feel confused about what counts as goalie interference, and what’s closer to incidental contact.

During the first period of Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, it seemed like Sean Kuraly gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead, but Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella successfully challenged the call. After a lengthy challenge review, it was determined that Joakim Nordstrom “impaired” Sergei Bobrovsky‘s “ability to play his position in the crease.”

You can judge the call for yourself in the video above this post’s headline.

Whether you agree or disagree with the call, the bottom line is that Game 6 went back to 0-0, which remains the score as of this writing. The game is airing on NBCSN (Stream here).

Here’s the full explanation release from the NHL:

Bruins fans may be grumbling a bit extra, as there was a noteworthy goal that went against them. It seemed like Zach Hyman bumped Tuukka Rask before Auston Matthews‘ goal counted in Game 5 of that Round 1 series, but the review went Toronto’s way.

See at around the three-minute mark of the highlights:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins, Sharks look to move on to conference finals

AP Images
By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 6: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Sharks lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Tuesday, May 7:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Tues., May 7 Game 7 – Dallas at St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.

