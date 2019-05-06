More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

What will Lehner's next contract look like?

By Joey AlfieriMay 6, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
The 2018-19 season may not have ended the way Robin Lehner had hoped, but there’s no denying that he was one of the pleasant surprises in the NHL this season.

Despite suiting up in just 46 games, the 27-year-old played well enough to be one of the three nominees for the Vezina Trophy. He finished the regular season with a 25-13-5 record, a 2.13 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage. Not bad for a guy who signed a one-year, $1.5 million with the Islanders last summer.

Here’s the big question: Will the Islanders commit to Lehner long term?

“It’s a little bit too much emotions right now,” Lehner said after the Isles were eliminated from the playoffs, per NHL.com. “I really like everyone here. This group is incredible, some of the best people I’ve been around. I’ve been in the League for a while now. We’ll see what God has in store for me.”

Even though the Islanders were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, no one can really blame Lehner for the end result. He allowed just three goals in the first two games of the series and his team still couldn’t find a way to score enough to get themselves at least one victory.

So he had a good year and his story is an inspirational one, but how much term and money can you commit to a goaltender who played less than 50 games?

Thomas Greiss also managed to post strong numbers whenever he was between the pipes for the Isles. So were the goalies that good or was Barry Trotz’s system the real reason for their success?

As Paul Campbell from The Athletic and In Goal Magazine pointed out during this radio interview, Lehner was ranked second when it came to easiest quality of shots faced throughout the 2018-19 season. That means that the danger of the shots he faced weren’t as high as virtually every other starting netminder outside of Stars goalie Ben Bishop. So Trotz’s system definitely played a part in Lehner’s success.

There are a few things he should consider before he hits the market on July 1st. First, he’s played for Ottawa and Buffalo but he clearly became comfortable in New York. Could he get more money from another team? Yes, but being in a good environment on the ice should count for something. And most of the good teams in the league already have their starting goaltender in place. So leaving the Islanders would probably result in him going to an inferior team.

Second, he has to realize that as good as his season was, he still made less than 50 appearances. Would he be as effective if he had to play 55 or 60-plus games in a season? We don’t know for sure, but that would be a big gamble for a player looking for stability from an NHL club.

Lastly, sometimes you just need to realize that the situation you’re in might be the best fit for you. Lehner has opened up about personal demons that have haunted him over the last few years. In New York, he seems to have found the right balance between hockey and his personal life. Situations like this are difficult enough and moving to another city may only make it tougher.

So, assuming the Isles want him back and assuming he wants to be back, what’s a fair contract for both sides?

It would be mildly surprising to see New York commit to Lehner for more than three years. As well as he played this year, the sample size just isn’t big enough to garner a five-plus year contract. If he can get that type of deal, good for him. It just isn’t likely. On the flip side, he’ll likely want more than a one or two-year contract, so let’s say they agree to a three-year deal. That appears to make sense on the surface.

One comparable that comes to mind is Cam Talbot, who played 36 games with the New York Rangers in 2015-16. During that season, Talbot had a 21-9-4 record with a 2.21 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage. He was also the same age as Lehner is now. That performance resulted in the Edmonton Oilers giving him a three-year extension worth $12.5 million ($4.16 AAV).

The Islanders have to realize that even though Trotz’s system helped their goalies out a lot, they still managed to find a guy that could produce results for them between the pipes. There’s no guarantee that the next guy you bring in will be able to do the same thing. So they have to be willing to fork out a decent amount of money too.

Since Lehner has way more experience than Talbot at the same age and he had a better season, you’d think that his deal would be worth more.

How about a three-year deal worth between $14.25 million and $15 million ($4.75 million to $5 million per season)? That gives Lehner some stability and a nice raise. If he continues to get better, he’d be scheduled to hit the open market again at 30 years old.

That seems reasonable.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We'll break down each day's matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

It’s taken them a while, but the Boston Bruins’ best forwards have finally starting producing in this second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Heading into Game 6 (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream) their confidence is sky-high.

In the first three games of the series, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron combined to score just one goal (Pastrnak in Game 2). But in Games 4 and 5, they’ve amassed 11 points. It’s no coincidence that the Bruins found a way to win both those games.

“When you’re offensive guys and you’re players like those guys that put a lot of pressure on themselves to lead, both production-wise, effort-wise, details, if it doesn’t go your way, there’s a level of frustration,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Game 5. “They’re human. Now they break through the other night, (on Saturday night) now they’re back to feeling good about themselves. They’re dominant when they’re on and they’re very good even when they’re not on. If they start feeling it, it’s a tall task for the other team.”

The Bruins will head into tonight’s game with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. As Boston figured out in Game 5 though, they can’t take their foot on the pedal because the Blue Jackets simply never quit. Columbus was down 2-0 and 3-1 in this one, but they managed to tie the game in the third period. Thankfully for the Bruins, they found a way to get the job done, as Pastrnak added the game-winner less than 1:30 left in regulation.

“It was awesome. He was buzzing,” Tuukka Rask said of Pastrnak. “They’ve been playing him hard and not giving him any time and space, and it’s tough. When you’re a player who wants the puck and wants those chances, it’s not easy when everybody is on you all the time on the ice, not giving you any room. But he’s the kind of player when he gets that room he’s going to make them pay, and (in Game 5) he did.”

Now, the Bruins have to find a way to take one more game away from the Jackets.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE
Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (Sharks lead 3-2): These two teams have alternated wins and losses throughout this series, which means it should be Colorado’s turn to win on Monday. Of course, that’s not always the way it works, but this Avs team will have to come out with their best effort because their season is on the line. Game 5 was also the first time in this series that Nathan MacKinnon failed to pick up a point. Will that happen again? (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream)

SUNDAY'S SCORES
Blues 4, Stars 1 (series tied 3-3)
The Buzzer has more on Sunday’s action

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Where will Kessel end up?; Hurricanes' defense can do it all

By Joey AlfieriMay 6, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
• The Sedin twins have found a new way to stay active. (Sportsnet)

Robin Lehner had a big first year with the Islanders, but it ended with a thud. (TSN)

• ESPN breaks down all the players who were nominated for major NHL awards. (ESPN)

• Even though they’re facing elimination, the Blue Jackets don’t regret making major moves at the trade deadline. (NHL)

• Speaking of the Jackets, here’s what they have to do to avoid being eliminated in Game 6 against Boston. (The Cannon)

• WEEI’s Matt Kalman believes the Bruins will be able to close out this series against Columbus. (WEEI)

• Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault is reportedly hiring Michel Therrien to join his staff. (Montreal Gazette)

Evgeny Kuznetsov had an inconsistent season in Washington, so what’s next for the Russian forward? (NBC Sports Washington)

• Pensburgh breaks down the potential landing spots for Phil Kessel if the Penguins decide to trade him. (Pensburgh)

• How will the Coyotes split the workload between Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper next season? (AZ Central)

• Don’t expect the Calgary Flames to hand out any offer sheets this summer. (Flames Nation)

• The Hurricanes have had playoff success because of their group of defesemen that can do it all. (The Hockey News)

• The Romanian National team has been promoted to Division 1 A. (IIHF)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pavelski travels with Sharks for Game 6, 'getting closer' to return

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Joe Pavelski surprised his teammates when he came out during Game 5 of the San Jose Sharks’ series against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night and fired up the SAP Center crowd during a stoppage in play.

It was a great sight not just for Sharks fans, but hockey fans when the Sharks captain donned a smile and waved a towel around. It was 11 days earlier that Pavelski suffered a frightening injury when his head hit the ice during a play in Game 7 of their Round 1 series against the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s not played since, but is getting closer to returning to the lineup.

“You’d like to think you could play tomorrow,” Pavelski said on Sunday when meeting with reporters. “But we’re going to be smart, obviously. Definitely getting closer. Feel like I’m getting closer. Feel like I want it.”

As the Sharks look to close out the Avalanche Monday night in Game 6 (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream), Pavelski talked about the medical attention he required following the head injury as San Jose their comeback against the Golden Knights.

“Getting the first staple in the head was probably when the first goal horn went off,” he said. “And [I was] just kind of being like, ‘What was that? Did we score?’  But I think by the time the fourth or fifth staple was going in, it was going off again. It was just kind of like, ‘All right, cool.'”

Pavelski said he didn’t have an issue with Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin on the play. He also added he did not believe the play was worthy of a five-minute major and game misconduct, a power play that resulted in four game-changing goals for the Sharks during a 5-4 overtime victory.

“Am I glad they called it that way? Heck, yeah,” Pavelski said. “The refs have a very tough job with how plays happen. It was a scary play, and it gets twisted and everything. Was it malicious or anything like that? I don’t believe so. It’s part of the game. I got twisted up, got bumped on the way down, hit the head.

“Again, glad it was called that way. But then, from that moment on, what the guys did after it, to actually go and do that and score four goals, is … It was a special night. It was one of the tougher nights and one of the better nights at the same time to see and be a part of.”

Pavelski, who scored off his jaw and lost teeth during their first playoff game, said there were about eight staples in his head due to the pressure cut. He was able to celebrate with his teammates after the Game 7 win, despite dealing with some dizziness and headaches. He also said he didn’t have much sensitivity to light as continued dealing with headaches.

The last few days have been encouraging for Pavelski, who traveled with the Sharks to Colorado for Game 6. He’s felt better of late and is getting back to skating and training a little bit.

Should the Sharks finish off the Avalanche Monday night, they’ll have a few days off before the start of the Western Conference Final later this week, which would allow plenty of time to heal up for all, including Pavelski.

“The biggest thing is just to see what the guys have been doing,” Pavelski said. “It’s encouraging to see them really dig in and play just how I know they can play and how we as a group want to play. It’s fun to see that. So we’re always just looking for that consistency and keep going. But they’ve done a tremendous job.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL can sympathize with Kentucky Derby replay controversy

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2019, 1:30 AM EDT
As the 2019 Kentucky Derby showed, even horses aren’t shielded from the effects that video replay can have on a sporting event.

We know all about the current issues with video replay in the NHL, and the offside challenge has been one of the most interesting ones.

One instance where video review would have come in handy was the egregious non-offside decision that allowed Matt Duchene to score during a game in Feb. 2013.

Even in real time you could see how far into the Nashville Predators’ zone that Duchene was, clearly ahead of the puck before scoring. You can even see the Nashville players slow down believing the call was about to come — and credit to Duchene for not stopping despite the lack of a whistle.

The Avalanche would win the game 6-5.

“I was shocked,” Duchene said afterward. “Even after I shot it, I thought maybe I missed something. Like I said, I didn’t see the play. It might have been a good call by the linesman, but from what I heard, it wasn’t. We’re not complaining, that’s for sure.”

Predators head coach Barry Trotz was clearly incensed and said the NHL told him that it was indeed a missed call.

“The explanation from the crew here was that we passed it back,” he said. “We didn’t pass it back. That’s why they didn’t blow the whistle. The league’s already talked to us about it. There’s no fix. It’s just one of those things. Everybody has a bad day.”

Two years later, the NHL’s Board of Governors instituted video replay expansion with the Coach’s Challenge, allowing coaches to challenge for potential offside on plays that led to goals. If they were unsuccessful, they would lose a timeout. In 2017, after NHL coaches began using them often as an opportunity to give their players rest, the league instituted a two-minute penalty for each attempt that failed to overturn a disputed offside challenge.

After missed high-sticks, the major and game misconduct on Cody Eakin that helped decided Game 7 of the Sharks-Golden Knights series, pucks hitting the netting and leading to goals, and continued goalie interference issues, the calls for expanded for video replay are getting louder.

Should teams be allowed to challenge everything? Should more eyes be involved in the review process? There will never be a perfect solution.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House will go for the second jewel of the Triple Crown on Sat. May 18 on NBC and the NBC Sports app in the Preakness Stakes, which will not feature Maximum Security.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.