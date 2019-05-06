More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
WATCH LIVE: Bruins, Sharks look to move on to conference finals

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 6: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Sharks lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Tuesday, May 7:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Tues., May 7 Game 7 – Dallas at St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.

It’s become the Tuukka Rask series for Bruins

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins are one win away from reaching their first Eastern Conference Final since the 2012-13 season.

If they get there by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in one of the next two games (Game 6, Monday night, 7 p.m. ET, on NBCSN) the play of starting goalie Tuukka Rask is going to be one of the big reasons.

I’ve written about Rask and his postseason performance and reputation in the past, and it is still incredible to see how underappreciated he has been. His career postseason numbers compare favorably to any other goalie in NHL history. He has taken his team to the Stanley Cup Final in the past, and a career .925 save percentage over 77 postseason games is nothing to just write off or overlook. It is a significant sampling of games, and he has been — for the most part — great in those games.

Still, there always seems to be this mindset in Boston — and even outside of Boston — where a large group of people are just waiting for him to fail so he can be the player to take the blame.  It’s almost as if it only counts as a “big game” for Rask if he plays poorly in it. The ones where he plays well never seem to get mentioned, and based on his career postseason numbers, he has had a lot of games where he has played at a championship caliber level. If you want to base a goalie’s entire reputation based on what happens in a handful of individual games that you have randomly chosen as important ones, that is on you and you could use that mindset to cut down every goalie in the league. Only one of them is going to end their season with a “W.”

Another way of putting it: Rask has been really good in the playoffs from a big picture outlook, and the big picture matters. This is worth pointing out because a) it doesn’t get pointed out enough with him, and b) even with that he is still playing some of his best hockey right now for the Bruins in this series.

On Monday Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy called Rask the team’s “best player” against the Blue Jackets and he wouldn’t be wrong in saying so.

Over the first five games against the Blue Jackets Rask has a .936 save percentage, a number that is outstanding even for the standard he has set for himself. For his entire career he has only ever had two series’ where he’s posted a better save percentage (the 2012-13 Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a 2014 series against the Detroit Red Wings). And as long as we’re digging up numbers on a series-by-series basis for him, of the 14 playoff series’ he has played in his career he has only ever had four where his save percentage for the series was below .923. If you get that level of goaltending on a fairly consistent basis in a best of-seven series, you have an outstanding chance of winning it.

While you can’t discount the Bruins’ defensive play in front of Rask in this series — whether it’s forwards like Patrice Bergerone, or their blue liners including Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo — it’s not like Rask has been totally shielded and insulated from chances.

Entering Game 6 on Monday he’s already faced 44 “high-danger” chances in the series (via Natural Stat Trick), or just under nine per game. Only Jordan Binnington and Martin Jones have faced more among goalies still playing in Round 2. He has an .886 save percentage on those high-danger chances. Only Carolina’s Curtis McElhinney (who only played in two full games in Round 2) has a higher mark in this Round.

He has made the saves he has needed to make, and a lot of saves he probably shouldn’t have been asked to make.

For as good as Sergei Bobrovsky has played in the Columbus net in this series, Rask has been the better goalie.

There is an argument to be made he has been the best player in this series and as long as that continues there might not be anyone that can match up with the team the Bruins put on the ice.

PHT Power Rankings: Trade deadline acquisitions making postseason impact

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Every year around the NHL trade deadline there is always that talk about how “sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make.”

It is usually mentioned as a justification for a team standing pat at the deadline and not adding a player for the stretch run or the postseason, and it only gets driven home even further when a team that did make a big trade inevitably loses before the Stanley Cup Final.

But you do not need to actually win the Stanley Cup for a postseason run to be a successful one or for a trade deadline deal to be worth it.

Sometimes making a big trade is the right move and sometimes does work. There have been quite a few examples this season and those are the subject of this week’s PHT Power Rankings: The trade deadline acquisitions that have made the biggest impact in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Let’s go to the rankings!

1. Matt Duchene, Columbus Blue Jackets. This was probably the most significant deadline deal due to the combination of Duchene being one of the top players available, and because Columbus wasn’t even a lock to make the postseason when it was completed. It was bold. It was a risk. It was the type of move team’s in this position do not usually make. After a slow start with his new team at the end of the regular season, Duchene has proven to be everything the Blue Jackets hoped he would be in the playoffs with 10 points in his first nine games, including a pair of game-winning goals. He is one of the many free agents on this Blue Jackets roster so his long-term future with the team remains very much in doubt (this summer will probably be his last chance to cash in with a big contract in free agency) but he is a big reason they have experienced life beyond Round 1 of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

2. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. Yeah, I know, they lost in the first round and that is going to make it easy to hold this up as an example of a big trade at the deadline not working out but that entire mindset is completely misguided and totally shortsighted. First, the Golden Knights didn’t lose because of Stone or what they gave up to get him. They lost because of a controversial penalty call and a penalty killing unit that collapsed on itself over a five-minute stretch late in the third period of Game 7. Stone was so good and so dominant in their Round 1 series against the San Jose Sharks that he is still tied for the second most total points and the third most goals in this year’s playoffs. He was great for the Golden Knights, is one of the best two-way wingers in the NHL, and the team has him signed long-term. If it had not been for the trade to send him to Vegas it is entirely possible the Golden Knights never would have even made it to Game 7 and been in a position to win. The trade worked, and it will continue to work for the next several years.

3. Nino Niederreiter, Carolina Hurricanes. Since this trade happened in January, more than a month before the trade deadline, it is probably stretching it to call this a “deadline” deal, but it is close enough and it was still a significant mid-season deal that helped alter the playoff landscape in the NHL. Not only because it gave the Hurricanes another bona-fide top-six winger (and one with some much-needed finishing ability around the net) to help power their second half surge, but also because it took him away from Minnesota and helped complete their second half fall. Niederreiter hasn’t made a huge impact in the box score so far in the playoffs (one goal, four assists) but he is one of the team’s best possession-driving players, was amazing in the regular season to help the Hurricanes secure their playoff spot, and is signed long-term to be a significant part of the team’s core beyond this season. Huge trade at the right time. The Hurricanes were one of the best teams in the NHL after January 1 and the addition of Niederreiter was a significant part of that.

4. Mats Zuccarello, Dallas Stars. If the Stars were going to do anything meaningful this season it was imperative that they find some secondary scoring to complement their top trio of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov. The addition of Zuccarello at the trade deadline was supposed to do exactly that, and in his first game with the team the Stars got a taste of what he could add to their lineup with a huge performance — to lose him for most of the remaining regular season schedule due to injury. He returned just in time for the playoffs and has made a massive impact on the Stars’ second line with 10 points in the team’s first 12 playoff games. He has been exactly what they needed, and along with the emergence of Roope Hintz has given the Stars enough offense after their top line to give themselves a chance to make a deep playoff run.

5. Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins. Another significant Minnesota trade where the Wild probably sold low on a winger that had been one of their most productive players in recent years. Coyle struggled immediately after arriving in Boston but has been a huge difference-maker so far in the playoffs, having already scored five goals for the Bruins. That includes two goals in Game 1 of their Round 2 series against the Blue Jackets where he tied the game late in the third period and then won it in overtime. Right now those two goals are why the Bruins are playing for the chance to move on to the Eastern Conference Final on Monday night instead of facing elimination.

6. Gustav Nyquist, San Jose Sharks. Nyquist hasn’t yet made a huge impact for the Sharks, but he’s been very good and an excellent addition to a roster that is already loaded. He finished the regular season strong and even though he has just one goal and four assists in the playoffs, he has still played well and been a threat to score … he just hasn’t consistently finished yet. Given that the Sharks only had to give up a second-and third-round pick to get him it was a worthwhile addition and one that still has the potential to pay off even more.

Flyers add Yeo, Therrien to coaching staff; Gordon returns to AHL

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
The Philadelphia Flyers will have plenty of head coaching experience and lot of familiar names behind their bench for the 2019-20 season.

The team announced on Monday that former head coaches Michel Therrien and Mike Yeo have been added to Alain Vigneault’s staff as assistants, where they will be joining returning coaches Ian Laperriere (assistant), Kim Dillabaugh (goaltending) and Adam Patterson (video).

“I am excited to add Michel and Mike on our coaching staff to work alongside Ian Laperriere, Kim Dillabaugh and Adam Patterson,” said Vigneault in a statement released by the team.

“Both men have enjoyed success at all levels throughout their coaching careers, including working together at the NHL level. Each brings a considerable amount of experience and knowledge to our group, which I have no doubt will help lead our team to immediate success.”

The Flyers also announced that Scott Gordon, who finished the 2018-19 season as the team’s interim head coach replacing Dave Hakstol, will return to be the head coach of the Flyers’ AHL team in Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia finished the season with a 25-22-4 mark under Gordon, briefly making a little bit of a run to climb back into playoff contention before once again fading down the stretch. The team definitely had a better record after he took over, but a lot of that was due to the significantly better goaltending than it had received earlier in the season under Hakstol, and not necessarily the coaching.

Vigneault was announced as the team’s newest head coach in mid-April.

The trio of Vigneault, Therrien, and Yeo has more than 2,500 games of head coaching experience at the NHL level with multiple teams (Vigneault with the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers; Yeo with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues; Therrien with the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins) throughout their careers. It is also another sign that the NHL’s coaching recycling bin remains very, very, very active.

Women pushing for new hockey league staring at open calendar

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
For Kimberly Sass, the decision to risk missing a season of hockey in a bid for a better professional women’s league came down to simple choice.

Dollars and cents matter more than ice time and stopping pucks.

”In April, I came to realize that after tax write-offs, including equipment, travel and taxes I paid more to play professional ice hockey in 2018 than I made,” the Metropolitan Riveters goaltender said. ”It is the financially responsible decision to not play professional women’s ice hockey next season.”

Sass , who is also an architect in New York City, is among the more than 200 of the world’s top female players who announced they will not play professional hockey in North America next season in a bold attempt to establish a single, economically viable league. While members of national teams get stipend money from USA Hockey and Hockey Canada and some sponsorships, some have been paid as little as $2,000 a year to play.

The decision to sit out was not easy, nor was it fully unified despite the large number. Time waits for no one in sports, and not practicing with teammates or playing games is a heavy blow. Staying in ”hockey shape” is a concern.

Women on national teams will have practices and tournaments like the Four Nations Cup in November and the 2020 world championships. Liz Knox, goalie and co-chair of the players’ union for the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, said she expects to see more support from Hockey Canada and USA Hockey to keep those players fit.

Still, many players are just trying to figure out what’s next, and those conversations haven’t been held yet in the wake of organizing this push for a sustainable league. Knox said the challenge is balancing resources. Simply playing in a beer league wouldn’t be fair to players already in those leagues.

”So where do we fit in here?” Knox said. ”I don’t know. That’s something that we’re still trying to navigate.”

The clock is ticking for older players, including several of the stars who ended the United States’ Olympic gold medal drought in 2018. Meghan Duggan, captain of that U.S. team, will be 32 in September and has played in both the CWHL and NWHL. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, who helped clinch Olympic gold for the United States in 2018 with her shootout goal, and sister Monique Lamoureux-Morando turn 30 in July.

Both sisters took off the past year to start families with each having sons last winter, and now they face a second season without hockey. Lamoureux-Davidson says the twins are trained by her sister’s husband and also skate at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The next step will be trying to figure out how everyone can train and stay sharp on the ice.

”And hopefully there’s support from other organizations, and I think there’s conversations about that,” Lamoureux-Davidson said. ”But yeah, definitely that’s where the concern comes in for a lot of players as well is, ‘What am I going to do to be where I need to be when there’s a place to play?”’

Sass already knows the challenge of taking a break from hockey, having thought she retired not once but twice. The first came right after graduating from Colgate and choosing graduate school over the CWHL or playing in Europe. Following the National Women’s Hockey League’s first season with Buffalo, she thought her career over again when she couldn’t find a position on another team. She didn’t work out or train with a goalie coach, making it tougher when she got a call just before the 2017-18 season.

Like many players, Sass juggles a traditional job with hockey. She has had colleagues ask why she works as an architect if she’s a professional hockey player, and she missed the Riveters’ last playoff game in March not wanting to take off an extra half day from her new job because travel to Minnesota was routed round-trip through North Carolina.

Sass said she knows at age 28 she might not play in the new league the women want.

”It’s really a personal decision for players to decide to continue training to keep doors open or to help the game in other ways,” Sass said.

Every woman who decided not to play in North America this next season understands that some may never benefit, and Lamoureux-Davidson said that is part of the push to create something that can last.

”I think everyone understands that it’s much bigger than any one individual’s career, and we’re all proud to stand together and hopefully make a big difference for the next generation,” she said.

Anything should be better than a typical Thursday for Knox while she was playing for the CWHL’s Markham Thunder. She worked her day job as a contractor from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., grabbed dinner, went to class training for a career as a firefighter between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. before driving to practice. Knox said she could not remember the last time she got a full eight hours’ sleep balancing professional hockey and work.

”You’re looking at 6 a.m. to an 11 p.m. day, and we shouldn’t have to do that,” Knox said.

AP Hockey Writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno contributed.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports