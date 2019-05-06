More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

The Wraparound: Bruins top players ‘feeling good about themselves’

By Joey AlfieriMay 6, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

It’s taken them a while, but the Boston Bruins’ best forwards have finally starting producing in this second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Heading into Game 6 (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream) their confidence is sky-high.

In the first three games of the series, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron combined to score just one goal (Pastrnak in Game 2). But in Games 4 and 5, they’ve amassed 11 points. It’s no coincidence that the Bruins found a way to win both those games.

“When you’re offensive guys and you’re players like those guys that put a lot of pressure on themselves to lead, both production-wise, effort-wise, details, if it doesn’t go your way, there’s a level of frustration,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Game 5. “They’re human. Now they break through the other night, (on Saturday night) now they’re back to feeling good about themselves. They’re dominant when they’re on and they’re very good even when they’re not on. If they start feeling it, it’s a tall task for the other team.”

The Bruins will head into tonight’s game with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. As Boston figured out in Game 5 though, they can’t take their foot on the pedal because the Blue Jackets simply never quit. Columbus was down 2-0 and 3-1 in this one, but they managed to tie the game in the third period. Thankfully for the Bruins, they found a way to get the job done, as Pastrnak added the game-winner less than 1:30 left in regulation.

“It was awesome. He was buzzing,” Tuukka Rask said of Pastrnak. “They’ve been playing him hard and not giving him any time and space, and it’s tough. When you’re a player who wants the puck and wants those chances, it’s not easy when everybody is on you all the time on the ice, not giving you any room. But he’s the kind of player when he gets that room he’s going to make them pay, and (in Game 5) he did.”

Now, the Bruins have to find a way to take one more game away from the Jackets.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (Sharks lead 3-2): These two teams have alternated wins and losses throughout this series, which means it should be Colorado’s turn to win on Monday. Of course, that’s not always the way it works, but this Avs team will have to come out with their best effort because their season is on the line. Game 5 was also the first time in this series that Nathan MacKinnon failed to pick up a point. Will that happen again? (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream)

SUNDAY’S SCORES
Blues 4, Stars 1 (series tied 3-3)
Parity party: 2019 NHL playoffs showcase Bettman’s vision

Associated PressMay 6, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a P-word on players’ and coaches lips this playoffs, and it has nothing to do with getting pucks in deep.

”Parity in the league, it’s insanely tight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

This has been the postseason of parity with all four division champions gone and the potential that the seventh- and eighth-seeded teams on each side meet in the conference finals. This is the world Commissioner Gary Bettman envisioned when the NHL instituted a salary cap in 2005 after a yearlong lockout.

Bettman prefers to call it ”competitive balance,” and it’s the thing he trumpets the most about the state of the league where almost anyone can contend for the Stanley Cup in a given season.

If there’s ever a time to showcase competitive balance, it’s now, with Carolina already into the East final, Dallas on the verge of reaching the West final and top-shelf hockey almost every night, even if many big markets are gone.

”Everything starts with the game, what takes place on the ice,” Bettman told The Associated Press on Tuesday. ”You can’t market and promote around a product that is inferior.

”When the game is good, authentic, entertaining, then you can market it and promote it and reach out to new people. Frankly it comes down to story lines, to player performance and that is as important, if not more so, than what cities are being represented.”

There’s not a lot of national buzz if teams from Raleigh, North Carolina, and Columbus, Ohio, meet in the third round of the playoffs. But when the Cinderella Hurricanes face the Blue Jackets or Boston Bruins, it should be a continuation of one of the wackiest, wildest postseasons in recent history.

Carolina in the conference final would’ve been difficult to imagine in the late 1990s when big-market teams spent like crazy and could tilt the ice against those from smaller markets. It’s referred to now as the ”Dead Puck Era” because scoring was repressed, and Bettman remembers the conversations he’d have with coaches of some of those lower-revenue clubs back then.

”I said, ‘What’s your strategy going into a game?’ And they would say, ‘We clutch, we grab, we hook and hold – we neutralize skill for 50 minutes and then we try and steal the game,”’ Bettman recalled.

”And that’s why the game looked the way it did, and many people weren’t happy with it and many teams knew at the start of the season, (and) fans knew, they couldn’t compete.”

The hard salary cap that started at $39 million and has reached $79.5 million still has its flaws, particularly the consequence of squeezing out the middle class of players with a bigger portion going to highly paid stars and more reliance on youth because of fixed entry-level contracts.

From a collective bargaining standpoint, it has also created problems for players paying varying escrow rates to even out the revenue split with owners, and that’s an issue that will fill up plenty of time in meeting rooms in the coming months.

Inside arenas this spring is the positive side of parity. The Hurricanes ended the league’s longest playoff drought after a decade, the Blue Jackets won their first series in franchise history and the Avalanche and Stars are able to go punch-for-punch with the best in the West.

”It’s just a testament to how close our clubs are competitively,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. ”I don’t think that’s a problem with the system. I think that’s a unique aspect to the system. I think it’s worked well. I don’t think you’ll see it every year. But you won’t be surprised when it happens again.”

It’s no longer surprising when teams make the playoffs after being out of the picture around Thanksgiving or when there’s a significant turnover from year to year. Four of the 16 playoff teams didn’t make it last year, and of the eight to reach the second round, only the Bruins and Sharks got that far last season.

Absent a potential Boston-San Jose Cup Final that would showcase a tradition-filled Original Six organization with one that made the Bay Area into a modern hockey market, there are some combinations that don’t exactly sizzle for those who aren’t avid fans.

The league had a run of Tampa Bay-Calgary, Carolina-Edmonton and Ottawa-Anaheim finals in the first three seasons of the salary-cap era, a stretch of three Chicago Blackhawks titles in six years and only one back-to-back champion in Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Bettman said nothing in sports is better than the first round of the NHL’s playoffs, and NBC Sports reported the highest first-round ratings in the network’s history. If more big markets go out, that picture could change and interest could wane, but Bettman believes it all evens out over time.

”Will ratings vary from year to year? Yes. And that is one of the results of this type of system. Some would say one of the consequences,” Bettman said.

”Obviously if you take two big-market teams and they’re in the Stanley Cup Final, your ratings are likelier to be higher than if you have two small markets. And over time that can change, and the NFL’s a good example of that. The Super Bowl it doesn’t matter who’s playing.”

Parity is of course more fun for those caring about teams that didn’t have dominant regular seasons only to lose early – sorry, Tampa Bay – but the league this way is able to engage more fan bases. A couple of years ago it was Nashville and the outdoor parties on Broadway, last season it was Washington and this time it’s Columbus and Carolina and even San Jose.

Bettman pointed out this is the first time in the NHL’s 102-year history that every playoff game is on national television in the U.S., with the lack of that in past decades a cause of some of the sport’s regionalization. He hopes that can change over the next 20 years as fans of all kinds of teams experience the rush of playoff hockey.

”Once you make the playoffs, anything can happen,” he said. ”And it does.”

AP Sports Writers Tim Booth and Pat Graham contributed.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

What will Lehner’s next contract look like?

By Joey AlfieriMay 6, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018-19 season may not have ended the way Robin Lehner had hoped, but there’s no denying that he was one of the pleasant surprises in the NHL this season.

Despite suiting up in just 46 games, the 27-year-old played well enough to be one of the three nominees for the Vezina Trophy. He finished the regular season with a 25-13-5 record, a 2.13 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage. Not bad for a guy who signed a one-year, $1.5 million with the Islanders last summer.

Here’s the big question: Will the Islanders commit to Lehner long term?

“It’s a little bit too much emotions right now,” Lehner said after the Isles were eliminated from the playoffs, per NHL.com. “I really like everyone here. This group is incredible, some of the best people I’ve been around. I’ve been in the League for a while now. We’ll see what God has in store for me.”

Even though the Islanders were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, no one can really blame Lehner for the end result. He allowed just three goals in the first two games of the series and his team still couldn’t find a way to score enough to get themselves at least one victory.

So he had a good year and his story is an inspirational one, but how much term and money can you commit to a goaltender who played less than 50 games?

Thomas Greiss also managed to post strong numbers whenever he was between the pipes for the Isles. So were the goalies that good or was Barry Trotz’s system the real reason for their success?

As Paul Campbell from The Athletic and In Goal Magazine pointed out during this radio interview, Lehner was ranked second when it came to easiest quality of shots faced throughout the 2018-19 season. That means that the danger of the shots he faced weren’t as high as virtually every other starting netminder outside of Stars goalie Ben Bishop. So Trotz’s system definitely played a part in Lehner’s success.

There are a few things he should consider before he hits the market on July 1st. First, he’s played for Ottawa and Buffalo but he clearly became comfortable in New York. Could he get more money from another team? Yes, but being in a good environment on the ice should count for something. And most of the good teams in the league already have their starting goaltender in place. So leaving the Islanders would probably result in him going to an inferior team.

Second, he has to realize that as good as his season was, he still made less than 50 appearances. Would he be as effective if he had to play 55 or 60-plus games in a season? We don’t know for sure, but that would be a big gamble for a player looking for stability from an NHL club.

Lastly, sometimes you just need to realize that the situation you’re in might be the best fit for you. Lehner has opened up about personal demons that have haunted him over the last few years. In New York, he seems to have found the right balance between hockey and his personal life. Situations like this are difficult enough and moving to another city may only make it tougher.

So, assuming the Isles want him back and assuming he wants to be back, what’s a fair contract for both sides?

It would be mildly surprising to see New York commit to Lehner for more than three years. As well as he played this year, the sample size just isn’t big enough to garner a five-plus year contract. If he can get that type of deal, good for him. It just isn’t likely. On the flip side, he’ll likely want more than a one or two-year contract, so let’s say they agree to a three-year deal. That appears to make sense on the surface.

One comparable that comes to mind is Cam Talbot, who played 36 games with the New York Rangers in 2015-16. During that season, Talbot had a 21-9-4 record with a 2.21 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage. He was also the same age as Lehner is now. That performance resulted in the Edmonton Oilers giving him a three-year extension worth $12.5 million ($4.16 AAV).

The Islanders have to realize that even though Trotz’s system helped their goalies out a lot, they still managed to find a guy that could produce results for them between the pipes. There’s no guarantee that the next guy you bring in will be able to do the same thing. So they have to be willing to fork out a decent amount of money too.

Since Lehner has way more experience than Talbot at the same age and he had a better season, you’d think that his deal would be worth more.

How about a three-year deal worth between $14.25 million and $15 million ($4.75 million to $5 million per season)? That gives Lehner some stability and a nice raise. If he continues to get better, he’d be scheduled to hit the open market again at 30 years old.

That seems reasonable.

Pavelski travels with Sharks for Game 6, ‘getting closer’ to return

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Pavelski surprised his teammates when he came out during Game 5 of the San Jose Sharks’ series against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night and fired up the SAP Center crowd during a stoppage in play.

It was a great sight not just for Sharks fans, but hockey fans when the Sharks captain donned a smile and waved a towel around. It was 11 days earlier that Pavelski suffered a frightening injury when his head hit the ice during a play in Game 7 of their Round 1 series against the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s not played since, but is getting closer to returning to the lineup.

“You’d like to think you could play tomorrow,” Pavelski said on Sunday when meeting with reporters. “But we’re going to be smart, obviously. Definitely getting closer. Feel like I’m getting closer. Feel like I want it.”

As the Sharks look to close out the Avalanche Monday night in Game 6 (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream), Pavelski talked about the medical attention he required following the head injury as San Jose their comeback against the Golden Knights.

“Getting the first staple in the head was probably when the first goal horn went off,” he said. “And [I was] just kind of being like, ‘What was that? Did we score?’  But I think by the time the fourth or fifth staple was going in, it was going off again. It was just kind of like, ‘All right, cool.'”

Pavelski said he didn’t have an issue with Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin on the play. He also added he did not believe the play was worthy of a five-minute major and game misconduct, a power play that resulted in four game-changing goals for the Sharks during a 5-4 overtime victory.

“Am I glad they called it that way? Heck, yeah,” Pavelski said. “The refs have a very tough job with how plays happen. It was a scary play, and it gets twisted and everything. Was it malicious or anything like that? I don’t believe so. It’s part of the game. I got twisted up, got bumped on the way down, hit the head.

“Again, glad it was called that way. But then, from that moment on, what the guys did after it, to actually go and do that and score four goals, is … It was a special night. It was one of the tougher nights and one of the better nights at the same time to see and be a part of.”

Pavelski, who scored off his jaw and lost teeth during their first playoff game, said there were about eight staples in his head due to the pressure cut. He was able to celebrate with his teammates after the Game 7 win, despite dealing with some dizziness and headaches. He also said he didn’t have much sensitivity to light as continued dealing with headaches.

The last few days have been encouraging for Pavelski, who traveled with the Sharks to Colorado for Game 6. He’s felt better of late and is getting back to skating and training a little bit.

Should the Sharks finish off the Avalanche Monday night, they’ll have a few days off before the start of the Western Conference Final later this week, which would allow plenty of time to heal up for all, including Pavelski.

“The biggest thing is just to see what the guys have been doing,” Pavelski said. “It’s encouraging to see them really dig in and play just how I know they can play and how we as a group want to play. It’s fun to see that. So we’re always just looking for that consistency and keep going. But they’ve done a tremendous job.”

————

