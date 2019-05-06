More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins’ McAvoy only gets minor penalty for hit to Anderson’s head

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
Blue Jackets fans rained boos (and some peanuts?) onto the ice late in the second period of Game 6 on Monday, and it wasn’t because the Boston Bruins carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Instead, fans weren’t pleased about a hit by Charlie McAvoy, and what they perceived to be a light punishment for an ugly-looking hit. McAvoy received a two-minute minor for illegal hit to the head, when many expected that McAvoy would receive a major penalty and game misconduct.

You can see video of the hit in the video above this post’s headline. Pretty tough to argue that Anderson’s head was the principal point of contact, while one can debate it being a major vs. a minor.

There’s no avoiding a comparison to the infamous situation for the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6. In that case, Cody Eakin received a major penalty and misconduct for cross-checking Joe Pavelski. It was an ugly-looking injury for Pavelski, but that major opened the door for San Jose to storm back with four power-play goals, which ended up being pivotal in swinging that series. The officials who made that call were not deployed for Round 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs; is it possible that Monday’s Game 6 officials had that in mind … that they didn’t want to make that big call and get it wrong?

Blue Jackets fans weren’t happy, and you could see John Tortorella repeatedly pointing to his head, and saying who knows what as a result.

Columbus gets the remaining 1:40 of power play time to begin the third period of Game 6 trailing Boston 1-0. If there’s a Game 7, the Bruins could very well miss an absolutely critical defenseman in the event of a suspension, but that doesn’t do the Blue Jackets a ton of good right now.

Anderson returned to the contest to begin the third period, which is really good news for both the Blue Jackets (a good player returning) and Bruins (increases McAvoy’s chances of avoiding a potential suspension).

You can watch Game 6 on NBCSN (stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins’ goal overturned by review in Game 6

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
However you feel about each call, plenty of hockey fans feel confused about what counts as goalie interference, and what’s closer to incidental contact.

During the first period of Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, it seemed like Sean Kuraly gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead, but Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella successfully challenged the call. After a lengthy challenge review, it was determined that Joakim Nordstrom “impaired” Sergei Bobrovsky‘s “ability to play his position in the crease.”

You can judge the call for yourself in the video above this post’s headline.

Whether you agree or disagree with the call, the bottom line is that Game 6 went back to 0-0, which remains the score as of this writing. The game is airing on NBCSN (Stream here).

Here’s the full explanation release from the NHL:

Bruins fans may be grumbling a bit extra, as there was a noteworthy goal that went against them. It seemed like Zach Hyman bumped Tuukka Rask before Auston Matthews‘ goal counted in Game 5 of that Round 1 series, but the review went Toronto’s way.

See at around the three-minute mark of the highlights:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins, Sharks look to move on to conference finals

AP Images
By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 6: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Sharks lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Tuesday, May 7:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Tues., May 7 Game 7 – Dallas at St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1

It’s become the Tuukka Rask series for Bruins

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins are one win away from reaching their first Eastern Conference Final since the 2012-13 season.

If they get there by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in one of the next two games (Game 6, Monday night, 7 p.m. ET, on NBCSN) the play of starting goalie Tuukka Rask is going to be one of the big reasons.

I’ve written about Rask and his postseason performance and reputation in the past, and it is still incredible to see how underappreciated he has been. His career postseason numbers compare favorably to any other goalie in NHL history. He has taken his team to the Stanley Cup Final in the past, and a career .925 save percentage over 77 postseason games is nothing to just write off or overlook. It is a significant sampling of games, and he has been — for the most part — great in those games.

Still, there always seems to be this mindset in Boston — and even outside of Boston — where a large group of people are just waiting for him to fail so he can be the player to take the blame.  It’s almost as if it only counts as a “big game” for Rask if he plays poorly in it. The ones where he plays well never seem to get mentioned, and based on his career postseason numbers, he has had a lot of games where he has played at a championship caliber level. If you want to base a goalie’s entire reputation based on what happens in a handful of individual games that you have randomly chosen as important ones, that is on you and you could use that mindset to cut down every goalie in the league. Only one of them is going to end their season with a “W.”

Another way of putting it: Rask has been really good in the playoffs from a big picture outlook, and the big picture matters. This is worth pointing out because a) it doesn’t get pointed out enough with him, and b) even with that he is still playing some of his best hockey right now for the Bruins in this series.

On Monday Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy called Rask the team’s “best player” against the Blue Jackets and he wouldn’t be wrong in saying so.

Over the first five games against the Blue Jackets Rask has a .936 save percentage, a number that is outstanding even for the standard he has set for himself. For his entire career he has only ever had two series’ where he’s posted a better save percentage (the 2012-13 Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a 2014 series against the Detroit Red Wings). And as long as we’re digging up numbers on a series-by-series basis for him, of the 14 playoff series’ he has played in his career he has only ever had four where his save percentage for the series was below .923. If you get that level of goaltending on a fairly consistent basis in a best of-seven series, you have an outstanding chance of winning it.

While you can’t discount the Bruins’ defensive play in front of Rask in this series — whether it’s forwards like Patrice Bergerone, or their blue liners including Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo — it’s not like Rask has been totally shielded and insulated from chances.

Entering Game 6 on Monday he’s already faced 44 “high-danger” chances in the series (via Natural Stat Trick), or just under nine per game. Only Jordan Binnington and Martin Jones have faced more among goalies still playing in Round 2. He has an .886 save percentage on those high-danger chances. Only Carolina’s Curtis McElhinney (who only played in two full games in Round 2) has a higher mark in this Round.

He has made the saves he has needed to make, and a lot of saves he probably shouldn’t have been asked to make.

For as good as Sergei Bobrovsky has played in the Columbus net in this series, Rask has been the better goalie.

There is an argument to be made he has been the best player in this series and as long as that continues there might not be anyone that can match up with the team the Bruins put on the ice.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

PHT Power Rankings: Trade deadline acquisitions making postseason impact

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Every year around the NHL trade deadline there is always that talk about how “sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make.”

It is usually mentioned as a justification for a team standing pat at the deadline and not adding a player for the stretch run or the postseason, and it only gets driven home even further when a team that did make a big trade inevitably loses before the Stanley Cup Final.

But you do not need to actually win the Stanley Cup for a postseason run to be a successful one or for a trade deadline deal to be worth it.

Sometimes making a big trade is the right move and sometimes does work. There have been quite a few examples this season and those are the subject of this week’s PHT Power Rankings: The trade deadline acquisitions that have made the biggest impact in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Let’s go to the rankings!

1. Matt Duchene, Columbus Blue Jackets. This was probably the most significant deadline deal due to the combination of Duchene being one of the top players available, and because Columbus wasn’t even a lock to make the postseason when it was completed. It was bold. It was a risk. It was the type of move team’s in this position do not usually make. After a slow start with his new team at the end of the regular season, Duchene has proven to be everything the Blue Jackets hoped he would be in the playoffs with 10 points in his first nine games, including a pair of game-winning goals. He is one of the many free agents on this Blue Jackets roster so his long-term future with the team remains very much in doubt (this summer will probably be his last chance to cash in with a big contract in free agency) but he is a big reason they have experienced life beyond Round 1 of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

2. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. Yeah, I know, they lost in the first round and that is going to make it easy to hold this up as an example of a big trade at the deadline not working out but that entire mindset is completely misguided and totally shortsighted. First, the Golden Knights didn’t lose because of Stone or what they gave up to get him. They lost because of a controversial penalty call and a penalty killing unit that collapsed on itself over a five-minute stretch late in the third period of Game 7. Stone was so good and so dominant in their Round 1 series against the San Jose Sharks that he is still tied for the second most total points and the third most goals in this year’s playoffs. He was great for the Golden Knights, is one of the best two-way wingers in the NHL, and the team has him signed long-term. If it had not been for the trade to send him to Vegas it is entirely possible the Golden Knights never would have even made it to Game 7 and been in a position to win. The trade worked, and it will continue to work for the next several years.

3. Nino Niederreiter, Carolina Hurricanes. Since this trade happened in January, more than a month before the trade deadline, it is probably stretching it to call this a “deadline” deal, but it is close enough and it was still a significant mid-season deal that helped alter the playoff landscape in the NHL. Not only because it gave the Hurricanes another bona-fide top-six winger (and one with some much-needed finishing ability around the net) to help power their second half surge, but also because it took him away from Minnesota and helped complete their second half fall. Niederreiter hasn’t made a huge impact in the box score so far in the playoffs (one goal, four assists) but he is one of the team’s best possession-driving players, was amazing in the regular season to help the Hurricanes secure their playoff spot, and is signed long-term to be a significant part of the team’s core beyond this season. Huge trade at the right time. The Hurricanes were one of the best teams in the NHL after January 1 and the addition of Niederreiter was a significant part of that.

4. Mats Zuccarello, Dallas Stars. If the Stars were going to do anything meaningful this season it was imperative that they find some secondary scoring to complement their top trio of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov. The addition of Zuccarello at the trade deadline was supposed to do exactly that, and in his first game with the team the Stars got a taste of what he could add to their lineup with a huge performance — to lose him for most of the remaining regular season schedule due to injury. He returned just in time for the playoffs and has made a massive impact on the Stars’ second line with 10 points in the team’s first 12 playoff games. He has been exactly what they needed, and along with the emergence of Roope Hintz has given the Stars enough offense after their top line to give themselves a chance to make a deep playoff run.

[Related: Zuccarello is perfect complement for Stars’ top line]

5. Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins. Another significant Minnesota trade where the Wild probably sold low on a winger that had been one of their most productive players in recent years. Coyle struggled immediately after arriving in Boston but has been a huge difference-maker so far in the playoffs, having already scored five goals for the Bruins. That includes two goals in Game 1 of their Round 2 series against the Blue Jackets where he tied the game late in the third period and then won it in overtime. Right now those two goals are why the Bruins are playing for the chance to move on to the Eastern Conference Final on Monday night instead of facing elimination.

6. Gustav Nyquist, San Jose Sharks. Nyquist hasn’t yet made a huge impact for the Sharks, but he’s been very good and an excellent addition to a roster that is already loaded. He finished the regular season strong and even though he has just one goal and four assists in the playoffs, he has still played well and been a threat to score … he just hasn’t consistently finished yet. Given that the Sharks only had to give up a second-and third-round pick to get him it was a worthwhile addition and one that still has the potential to pay off even more.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.