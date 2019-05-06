More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins eliminate Blue Jackets after another Rask masterpiece

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Columbus Blue Jackets might feel robbed by the refs, but deep down, they have to wonder: “If Charlie McAvoy got a major penalty for that hit on Josh Anderson, would we have beaten Tuukka Rask, anyway?”

Rask already stamped his name on this Round 2 series with great play, yet Game 6 might have been his best work against Columbus yet. Then again, you have some other great options, as Rask has been lights-out lately. Either way, the Finnish goalie was the standout in the Bruins’ 3-0 win in Game 6, allowing Boston to close out the series 4-2.

With a would-be Bruins goal disallowed thanks to a murky goalie interference review, the first period ended with a 0-0 score.

The second period, then, was quite pivotal. That McAvoy hit on Anderson came with 20 seconds remaining, and the questionable call had Anderson shaking his head at officials to start the third. The Blue Jackets were likely shaking their head in disbelief at Rask in general, though, as they were down 1-0 despite generating a 17-5 shots on goal advantage in that second period, and a 27-17 edge through the first 40 minutes. Rask ultimately generated a 39-save shutout in Game 6.

David Krejci didn’t have a ton of chances on Monday, but he made one of his count, scoring a 1-0 stunner that would stand as the game-winning goal. Krejci continues to be a player who probably deserves more credit for his strong work for the Bruins, particularly in producing big numbers during his playoff career.

Columbus couldn’t convert on the power play that resulted from the McAvoy hit, and can’t argue that they lacked any chances overall, going 0-for-4 on the evening.

Amid all of that controversy, Game 6 was mostly very close, at least until the wheels came off. Marcus Johansson scored a 2-0 goal 8:58 into the third period, and David Backes really took the air out of the building in Columbus by making it 3-0 less than two minutes later. As rugged and hard-working as the Blue Jackets have been during this still-quite-remarkable run in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they didn’t manage much of a push once they fell behind by three goals.

With this result, the Bruins advance to a fascinating 2019 Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes for Round 3. Boston avoids giving Carolina too much of a rest advantage, as the Hurricanes swept the New York Islanders on Friday. The Bruins were pushed to a Game 7 in Round 1, so avoiding John Tortorella’s guaranteed Game 7 in Round 2 is pretty significant. Even if they might need to face the Hurricanes in Game 1 without McAvoy.

One figures that the Blue Jackets feel absolutely gutted, at least looking at the short term on Monday.

Sergei Bobrovsky was fantastic during this series, but he’ll probably have some regrets about the goals allowed in Game 6, at least the two that really destroyed any dream of a comeback in the third period.

Sweeping the mighty Tampa Bay Lightning remains a testament to GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s bold gamble to keep Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin and load up during the trade deadline, yet Columbus still mortgaged most of its 2018 NHL Draft to see things end here. If Bobrovsky and Panarin stick with the plan and leave Columbus, there are also questions about the likes of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, among other forks in the road.

This was an intense, tight series that ended in a painful way for the Blue Jackets. The Bruins, meanwhile, hope that they’re merely halfway through a glorious journey.

If Rask keeps this up, he might just have a Conn Smythe in his future.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins’ McAvoy only gets minor penalty for hit to Anderson’s head

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
19 Comments

Blue Jackets fans rained boos (and some peanuts?) onto the ice late in the second period of Game 6 on Monday, and it wasn’t because the Boston Bruins carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Instead, fans weren’t pleased about a hit by Charlie McAvoy, and what they perceived to be a light punishment for an ugly-looking hit. McAvoy received a two-minute minor for illegal hit to the head; others believed that a roughing major and game misconduct would be more appropriate.

You can see video of the hit in the video above this post’s headline. Pretty tough to argue that Anderson’s head was the principal point of contact.

There’s no avoiding a comparison to the infamous situation for the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6. In that case, Cody Eakin received a major penalty and misconduct for cross-checking Joe Pavelski. It was an ugly-looking injury for Pavelski, but that major opened the door for San Jose to storm back with four power-play goals, which ended up being pivotal in swinging that series. The officials who made that call were not deployed for Round 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs; is it possible that Monday’s Game 6 officials had that in mind … that they didn’t want to make that big call and get it wrong?

Blue Jackets fans weren’t happy, and you could see John Tortorella repeatedly pointing to his head, and saying … who knows what else.

Columbus carried over 1:40 of power play time, but couldn’t score. In fact, they couldn’t score against Rask at all, as the Bruins won Game 6 by a score of 3-0 to close out the series 4-2. During the handshake line, things seemed very cordial between Anderson and McAvoy, for whatever that’s worth.

What do you think about the call on the ice? Do you think McAvoy should receive a suspension? If so, for how long?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins’ goal overturned by review in Game 6

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
6 Comments

However you feel about each call, plenty of hockey fans feel confused about what counts as goalie interference, and what’s closer to incidental contact.

During the first period of Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, it seemed like Sean Kuraly gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead, but Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella successfully challenged the call. After a lengthy challenge review, it was determined that Joakim Nordstrom “impaired” Sergei Bobrovsky‘s “ability to play his position in the crease.”

You can judge the call for yourself in the video above this post’s headline.

Whether you agree or disagree with the call, the bottom line is that Game 6 went back to 0-0, which remains the score as of this writing. The game is airing on NBCSN (Stream here).

Here’s the full explanation release from the NHL:

Bruins fans may be grumbling a bit extra, as there was a noteworthy goal that went against them. It seemed like Zach Hyman bumped Tuukka Rask before Auston Matthews‘ goal counted in Game 5 of that Round 1 series, but the review went Toronto’s way.

See at around the three-minute mark of the highlights:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins, Sharks look to move on to conference finals

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Game 6: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Sharks lead series 3-2)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Tuesday, May 7:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Tues., May 7 Game 7 – Dallas at St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1

It’s become the Tuukka Rask series for Bruins

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Boston Bruins are one win away from reaching their first Eastern Conference Final since the 2012-13 season.

If they get there by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in one of the next two games (Game 6, Monday night, 7 p.m. ET, on NBCSN) the play of starting goalie Tuukka Rask is going to be one of the big reasons.

I’ve written about Rask and his postseason performance and reputation in the past, and it is still incredible to see how underappreciated he has been. His career postseason numbers compare favorably to any other goalie in NHL history. He has taken his team to the Stanley Cup Final in the past, and a career .925 save percentage over 77 postseason games is nothing to just write off or overlook. It is a significant sampling of games, and he has been — for the most part — great in those games.

Still, there always seems to be this mindset in Boston — and even outside of Boston — where a large group of people are just waiting for him to fail so he can be the player to take the blame.  It’s almost as if it only counts as a “big game” for Rask if he plays poorly in it. The ones where he plays well never seem to get mentioned, and based on his career postseason numbers, he has had a lot of games where he has played at a championship caliber level. If you want to base a goalie’s entire reputation based on what happens in a handful of individual games that you have randomly chosen as important ones, that is on you and you could use that mindset to cut down every goalie in the league. Only one of them is going to end their season with a “W.”

Another way of putting it: Rask has been really good in the playoffs from a big picture outlook, and the big picture matters. This is worth pointing out because a) it doesn’t get pointed out enough with him, and b) even with that he is still playing some of his best hockey right now for the Bruins in this series.

On Monday Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy called Rask the team’s “best player” against the Blue Jackets and he wouldn’t be wrong in saying so.

Over the first five games against the Blue Jackets Rask has a .936 save percentage, a number that is outstanding even for the standard he has set for himself. For his entire career he has only ever had two series’ where he’s posted a better save percentage (the 2012-13 Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a 2014 series against the Detroit Red Wings). And as long as we’re digging up numbers on a series-by-series basis for him, of the 14 playoff series’ he has played in his career he has only ever had four where his save percentage for the series was below .923. If you get that level of goaltending on a fairly consistent basis in a best of-seven series, you have an outstanding chance of winning it.

While you can’t discount the Bruins’ defensive play in front of Rask in this series — whether it’s forwards like Patrice Bergerone, or their blue liners including Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo — it’s not like Rask has been totally shielded and insulated from chances.

Entering Game 6 on Monday he’s already faced 44 “high-danger” chances in the series (via Natural Stat Trick), or just under nine per game. Only Jordan Binnington and Martin Jones have faced more among goalies still playing in Round 2. He has an .886 save percentage on those high-danger chances. Only Carolina’s Curtis McElhinney (who only played in two full games in Round 2) has a higher mark in this Round.

He has made the saves he has needed to make, and a lot of saves he probably shouldn’t have been asked to make.

For as good as Sergei Bobrovsky has played in the Columbus net in this series, Rask has been the better goalie.

There is an argument to be made he has been the best player in this series and as long as that continues there might not be anyone that can match up with the team the Bruins put on the ice.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.