Canes’ van Riemsdyk out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs after having shoulder surgery.

General manager Don Waddell said Saturday that the 27-year-old van Riemsdyk underwent surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss four to six months.

The Hurricanes recalled defenseman Jake Bean from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on an emergency basis.

Van Riemsdyk was hurt in the first period of Game 2 of the second-round sweep of the New York Islanders last Sunday. He played in the first nine games of the postseason for Carolina, which has advanced to the Eastern Conference final in its first playoff appearance since 2009.

The Playoff Buzzer: Bruins, Sharks get Game 5 wins

By James O'BrienMay 5, 2019, 2:07 AM EDT
  • Things were under wraps for most of Game 5 between the Bruins and Blue Jackets, but when they unraveled, they really unraveled. The two teams traded goals in a dizzying stretch, yet Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak did just enough for Boston to take a 3-2 series lead. Then John Tortorella essentially guaranteed that we’ll see a Game 7. *rubs hands together in excitement*
  • Philipp Grubauer shut out the Sharks in Game 4, and almost kept San Jose off the board for two more full periods in Game 5. Tomas Hertl ended up breaking through with 20 seconds left in the second, however, and also scored the game-winner to give San Jose a 3-2 series lead.

Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3 (Boston leads series 3-2; Game 6 airs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday on NBCSN [stream here])

Boston’s top three drew criticism for difficulties through the first three games of Round 2, but they’ve come up big during Games 4 and 5. The Bruins built a 2-0 lead early in the third period, and it looked like this might be a relatively easy win during a series where few victories happened easily. Then the two teams combined for four goals in 3:25 and five goals in just under 8 minutes to leave fans living on a prayer. Despite that score, both Tuukka Rask and Sergei Bobrovsky were fantastic. Ultimately, Columbus’ season is on the brink after the Bruins came through on Saturday.

Sharks 2, Avalanche 1 (San Jose leads series 3-2; Game 6 airs at 10 p.m. ET on Monday on NBCSN [stream here])

Through two periods, the Sharks managed 29-15 advantage in shots on goal, yet Philipp Grubauer found a way to keep things tied 1-1. The two teams struggled to find daylight, even on the power play, with Colorado going 0-for-3 and the Sharks scoring once on five chances. Tomas Hertl came through there, and for both of the Sharks’ goals, and you’ll find out more about his night with just a little bit of scrolling.

Three Stars

1. Tomas Hertl

After failing to score a goal and settling for two assists through the first four games of this series, the beefy Sharks forward scored both of San Jose’s goals, including (naturally) the game-winner.

He was a rugged presence even beyond the obvious goals. Hertl fired eight SOG, enjoyed a +1 rating, went 14-7 on draws, and delivered one hit in 24:01 TOI in Game 5. The Czech forward really started to take over against the Golden Knights in the Sharks’ memorable Round 1 series win, and if this output is any indication, he could give Colorado all it can handle down the stretch.

Hertl’s all-around game gets him the nod, but you could make a great argument for …

2. David Pastrnak / Brad Marchand

Your preference might depend on how much you weigh points totals versus other contextual factors.

Marchand had more points with three, scoring one goal and collecting two assists in Game 5. Pastrnak scored two goals, with one being the game-winner, had a better plus/minus (+3 to Marchand’s +2), and was really firing the puck (seven SOG for Pastrnak; two for Marchand). Patrice Bergeron was strong in his own right, but only had an assist, so we can at least cancel him out.

Let’s call it a tie, then. Speaking of giving one spot to multiple people …

3. Basically all four goalies

For most of Game 5 between the Bruins and Blue Jackets, Tuukka Rask and Sergei Bobrovsky engaged in one heck of a goalie duel. Their numbers suffered from that late scoring spree, yet if you check out the highlights in the videos above, you’ll see that both goalies made some incredible stops. Bobrovsky even managed a miraculous save right before it was spoiled when Marchand followed it up with a goal. Rask made one more save (33) than Bob (32), and that ultimately made the difference, but Rask and Bob were pretty spectacular on Saturday.

Grubauer is the main reason why Sharks – Avs went down to the wire, as he stopped 37 out of 39 shots against San Jose. Martin Jones only needed to make 21 saves to win Game 5, but quite a few of those were very difficult, so he deserves at least a mention with these other three.

Factoids

Sunday’s game

Game 6: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (Stars lead series 3-2); 3 p.m. ET on NBC (stream here)

Hertl comes up huge as Sharks squeak by Avs in Game 5

By James O'BrienMay 5, 2019, 12:49 AM EDT
For an uncomfortable stretch of Round 2, the San Jose Sharks couldn’t solve Philipp Grubauer. Leave it to the Sharks most snake-bitten star to get it done in their tight 2-1 win in Game 5.

Tomas Hertl managed two assists through the first four games against the Colorado Avalanche, but for plenty, his lack of goals were glaring. Maybe he’s simply the hearty type of player who takes over a series during its later stages, because Hertl came up huge with both of the Sharks’ goals in that 2-1 win on Saturday, taking a 3-2 series lead against the Avs.

(Hertl scored four goals and one assist for five points in the last three games of that thrilling seven-game series against the Golden Knights, in case you were wondering.)

Both of Hertl’s goals were huge, naturally. Normally you’d fixate on the game-winner more than anything else, yet the first goal had to have taken a heavy weight off of San Jose’s shoulders. Hertl scored with just 20 seconds remaining in the second period to make it 1-1, giving the Sharks their first goal since late in Game 3.

Both goalies were pretty fantastic overall. Grubauer was especially impressive in making 37 out of 39 stops in defeat, yet while Martin Jones wasn’t anywhere near as busy, he was frequently called upon to make some high-difficulty saves among his 21.

Maybe the first bullet point for Jones is that he kept Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Barrie, and Cale Makar off of the scoreboard. This ended MacKinnon’s remarkable run of playoff points at eight games.

The scene now switches to Colorado with the Avs’ impressive season on the line. MacKinnon, Grubauer, and the rest of the Avalanche sure aren’t playing like they’re just “happy to be there,” not with how hard they’re working. They’ll almost certainly need to play even better against the Sharks to force a Game 7, however.

Game 6 takes place on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN (stream here).

Guarantee? Tortorella says Blue Jackets will push Bruins to Game 7

By James O'BrienMay 4, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT
John Tortorella didn’t use the word “guarantee” in making a confident statement about the Blue Jackets pushing the Bruins to a Game 7 after Boston took a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 on Saturday, but yeah, he pretty much guaranteed it.

An often-exasperated Torts said that he was happy with the overall intensity and efforts of his team, yet Tortorella also called for more game-breaking, stating that “we need more guys being creative and making plays.”

Torts also requested that reporters stopping asking “dumb questions,” and that basically put out The Bat Signal for something interesting to happen. Tortorella didn’t need much prompting to give a near-guarantee …

“Things happen for a reason. I truly believe that,” Tortorella said. “We will be back here for Game 7.”

After a few questions, Tortorella was given a chance to backtrack in explaining that semi-guarantee. Instead, when asked why he thinks Columbus will win Game 6, he said “We will,” and “because we will.” So that’s a doubling down of sorts from Torts.

(You can watch Tortorella’s presser in the video above this post’s headline.)

This Blue Jackets – Bruins Round 2 series hasn’t included the nastiest of quotes, although the key characters have given the crowd what it wants. Brad Marchand stirred the pot, and also was unapologetic about throwing a cheap shot earlier in the series. And now Tortorella is giving us some precious bulletin board material.

The Bruins won Game 5 4-3 after a zany third period, one that featured a stretch that was downright dizzying. If that’s a sign that things are picking up to yet another level, and Torts is game to play along, then we’re in for a treat. In that case, just about everyone other than Bruins fans might hope that Tortorella isn’t just bold with this prediction, but actually correct.

Game 6 airs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. You can watch Game 6 on NBCSN and stream it here.

Scoring-starved Sharks see goal nullified by penalty

By James O'BrienMay 4, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
Goals haven’t been easy to come by for the San Jose Sharks, so seeing a would-be Joe Thornton to Kevin Labanc beauty nullified by a high-sticking penalty really hurt. Their fans certainly haven’t been happy about it, either.

Some were especially annoyed that Tim Peel seemed to make the call of high-sticking by Timo Meier on Mikko Rantanen, rather than an official closer to the scene of the crime. There was also some confusion regarding what seemed to be a review period, but the officials might have just been checking to make sure the time was right.

To add some salt in the Sharks’ wounds, the goal wasn’t just nullified; they also had to kill a penalty. San Jose did so, as the first period ended 0-0. In also-bad news for the Sharks, Meier seemed to possibly be injured late in the opening frame.

Philipp Grubauer shut out the Sharks in Game 4, so San Jose hasn’t scored a goal since Logan Couture scored an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining in Game 3. San Jose also hasn’t beaten Grubauer specifically since Couture scored his second of three goals in Game 3 12:50 into the third period of that contest. So, yeah, it’s been a while.

Can the Sharks finally solve Grubauer going forward, and find a way to take a 3-2 series lead? Will Colorado stay hot and snag that 3-2 edge instead? Tune in to Game 5 on NBCSN, and/or stream the action here.

