More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues still desperate and trailing Stars going into Game 6

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The St. Louis Blues have been playing desperate hockey all of 2019 – since being in last place at the start of January and making an incredible comeback to make the playoffs.

Now they are trailing in the postseason for the first time, down 3-2 in their second-round series against the Dallas Stars, and have to win consecutive games to advance to the Western Conference finals.

”It’s no different, all year, ever since Jan. 1 we’ve had to climb and we’ve faced adversity,” Blues center Brayden Schenn said.

”Win or you go home. Simple as that,” center Jaden Schwartz said. ”The desperation level needs to be higher than it’s ever been.”

Actually, it would be win and go home for a chance to advance.

But St. Louis first has to win Game 6 in Dallas on Sunday (3 p.m EDT, NBC). It is the only NHL playoff game on the schedule for the day since Carolina has already wrapped up a four-game sweep of the New York Islanders in their series.

The Stars took the series lead with their 2-1 road win Friday night. They will now try to repeat what they did in the opening round, when they won three games in a row to close out that series with a Game 6 win at home.

”The series becomes more determined and we’ve become more determined as a group,” said Dallas veteran center Jason Spezza, who has goals in consecutive games . ”You sense the importance of the games, and we’ve made good adjustments. … It’s just a matter of staying in the present.”

Before their Game 6 clincher in the first round against Nashville on April 22, the Stars hadn’t won a playoff series on home ice since 2008 – the last time they made it to the Western Conference finals.

John Klingberg scored the game-winner 17 minutes into overtime to close out the Predators, in a game the defenseman said Stars players treated like a Game 7.

While that might not necessarily be the approach of their rookie NHL coach, Montgomery knows that clincher could benefit them now.

”We go into every game trying to have a great start and worry about staying in the moment in that game,” he said Saturday. ”I think the experience of having that Game 6 … I think that’s going to help us be better for tomorrow.”

Except for a bad flub when trying to clear a puck in the third period, a mistake Schwartz quickly converted into a goal, Stars goalie Ben Bishop was spectacular again in Game 5 against the Blues. The Vezina Trophy finalist stopped 38 shots and his .936 save percentage this postseason is a tick better than his franchise-record .934 save percentage in the regular season.

”He’s been our brick wall back there,” Montgomery said, making it clear that the 6-foot-7 goaltender was the difference in taking the series lead.

”I didn’t think we were on top of our game, and we’re going to have to be better if we’re going to have success on Sunday,” the coach said. ”We have to be better as a team. We can’t rely on Bish as much as we did (in Game 5).”

The Blues are 4-1 on the road this postseason, winning their first four away from home before losing Game 4 on Wednesday in Dallas.

With Bishop on the back end, the Stars are 29 of 31 on penalty kills this postseason. Nashville failed to get a goal on any of its 15 power plays, and St. Louis is only 2 of 16.

”The PK’s been doing well,” Bishop said. ”We know they’re probably going to have their best game the next one so we’ve got to be ready and guys are doing what it takes, sacrificing blocked shots and good communication. We’ve just got to continue with it.”

The Stars overcame an early 1-0 deficit to win Game 4, when they had four consecutive goals. It’s the only game between the two teams this season – four in the regular season, and five in the playoffs – there has been a lead change.

But the Blues have outshot Dallas 27-10 in the third period combined the last two games, and have a goal in each of those periods.

”Our last two third periods have been good,” Schenn said. ”Obviously we’re playing from behind and we’re pushing hard, but we’ve got to bring that mentality into the first period the next game.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Wraparound: Stars can turn the lights out on Blues’ season

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

From horse fecal matter in January to the Western Conference Final in May?

Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and the rest of the Dallas Stars are on the verge of quite the transformation after Dallas CEO Jim Lites tee’d off on his two star players just a few months ago, calling two of the team’s finest “embarrassing.”

They’ve been anything but in these playoffs, however.

Seguin is tied for the team with 10 points in 11 games thus far while Benn sits one point back of that mark.

And along with the play of Ben Bishop, the Stars have orchestrated a 3-2 series lead against the St. Louis Blues who, for all intents and purposes, were pretty horse poopy themselves prior to their incredible turnaround beginning in January.

The Blues face elimination for the first time this postseason and have a couple of quirky things that may or may not work against them.

Dallas lost Game 3 of their Round 1 series to fall behind 2-1 against the Nashville Predators before rattling off three straight wins. The Stars can repeat that story again with a win on Sunday at American Airlines Center (3 p.m. ET; NBC).

Also, Ben Bishop has never entered the playoffs and not reached the conference finals. In his two previous trips to the postseason, Bishop has made it to at least the penultimate stage of the tournament — Stanley Cup Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015 and Eastern Conference Final, also with Tampa. In 2016.

This may mean nothing at all.

One thing is for certain:

“Got to win or you go home, simple as that,” Blues forward Jaden Schwartz said. “The desperation level needs to be the highest it has ever been. We’ve got to play our best game, and we feel confident going in there.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

SATURDAY’S SCORES
Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3 (Boston leads 3-2)
Sharks 3, Avalanche 2 (San Jose leads 3-2)
The Buzzer has more on Saturday’s action. 

PHT’s Round 2 previews
• Round 2 schedule, TV info
• Questions for the final eight teams
• PHT Roundtable
• Blue Jackets vs. Bruins
• Blues vs. Stars
• Avalanche vs. Sharks

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

‘Canes get comfortable in new territory of the playoffs

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The formerly last-place Carolina Hurricanes stormed back to knock out their division’s best team in seven games. Then they swept the second-best team.

Maybe it’s time to rethink the significance of those Metropolitan Division standings.

The Hurricanes advanced to another Eastern Conference final after polishing off a sweep of the New York Islanders on Friday night with a 5-2 victory in Game 4.

And for a team that played its way into the postseason with a hot second half, they’ve done absolutely nothing to play itself out of it. Carolina enters the conference final having won six straight games and eight of nine since dropping the first two of its first-round series with Washington.

”To sit here and say I expected to be here, our goal wasn’t to be one of the four teams remaining,” first-year coach Rod Brind’Amour said. ”Our goal was to keep playing and be the best team. That’s our goal. Not too many people expected us to be sitting here, but we did. … We’re super excited, but there’s more. We have to do more.”

A little over five months ago, the Hurricanes were tied for last in the division and one point out of the basement in the Eastern Conference.

”We weren’t even trying to envision” this kind of run, defenseman Justin Faulk said. ”We were in a pretty big hole there. We couldn’t get ahead of ourselves.”

But starting on Dec. 31, they went 31-12-2 to earn 64 points – the third-most in the league, and two behind Tampa Bay – and sneaked into the playoffs as the first wild-card.

”The guys believed that the style of play that we were trying to establish was working, and would work,” Brind’Amour said. ”Now, we’re still here.”

They beat the Capitals – who had a division-best 104 points – in seven games, advancing on Brock McGinn‘s double-overtime winner in Game 7. They had no trouble with the Islanders (103 points), locking down defensively on them in two games in Brooklyn before winning two more in Raleigh by identical 5-2 scores.

Now they’re halfway to the second Stanley Cup in club history.

It’s a familiar position for the franchise and its fans, even if it’s still new territory for so many of the players themselves.

The Hurricanes don’t make the playoffs every year – this was their first appearance since 2009 – but when they do, they make them count. Each of the last four times they’ve made the postseason, they’ve advanced at least to the conference final, and have won 11 of their last 13 series. The only losses in that stretch came to teams that went on to win it all – Detroit in the 2002 Cup final, and Pittsburgh in the ’09 conference final.

And now, with the Boston-Columbus series tied at 2 with Game 5 set for Saturday night, Carolina can savor some extended rest time and get some key players healthy.

Physical forward Micheal Ferland hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Washington series on April 15. Another winger, Saku Maenalanen, missed the final two games of the series with an upper body injury. And starting goalie Petr Mrazek, day to day with a lower body injury that forced him from Game 2 of this series early, could benefit from the break.

”I think we need a break,” Brind’Amour said. ”Our group, just so proud of these guys. … They just grinded. Wasn’t pretty. A break is what they need more, almost mentally. … We need it.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Canes’ van Riemsdyk out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs after having shoulder surgery.

General manager Don Waddell said Saturday that the 27-year-old van Riemsdyk underwent surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss four to six months.

The Hurricanes recalled defenseman Jake Bean from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on an emergency basis.

Van Riemsdyk was hurt in the first period of Game 2 of the second-round sweep of the New York Islanders last Sunday. He played in the first nine games of the postseason for Carolina, which has advanced to the Eastern Conference final in its first playoff appearance since 2009.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Playoff Buzzer: Bruins, Sharks get Game 5 wins

By James O'BrienMay 5, 2019, 2:07 AM EDT
1 Comment
  • Things were under wraps for most of Game 5 between the Bruins and Blue Jackets, but when they unraveled, they really unraveled. The two teams traded goals in a dizzying stretch, yet Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak did just enough for Boston to take a 3-2 series lead. Then John Tortorella essentially guaranteed that we’ll see a Game 7. *rubs hands together in excitement*
  • Philipp Grubauer shut out the Sharks in Game 4, and almost kept San Jose off the board for two more full periods in Game 5. Tomas Hertl ended up breaking through with 20 seconds left in the second, however, and also scored the game-winner to give San Jose a 3-2 series lead.

Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3 (Boston leads series 3-2; Game 6 airs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday on NBCSN [stream here])

Boston’s top three drew criticism for difficulties through the first three games of Round 2, but they’ve come up big during Games 4 and 5. The Bruins built a 2-0 lead early in the third period, and it looked like this might be a relatively easy win during a series where few victories happened easily. Then the two teams combined for four goals in 3:25 and five goals in just under 8 minutes to leave fans living on a prayer. Despite that score, both Tuukka Rask and Sergei Bobrovsky were fantastic. Ultimately, Columbus’ season is on the brink after the Bruins came through on Saturday.

Sharks 2, Avalanche 1 (San Jose leads series 3-2; Game 6 airs at 10 p.m. ET on Monday on NBCSN [stream here])

Through two periods, the Sharks managed 29-15 advantage in shots on goal, yet Philipp Grubauer found a way to keep things tied 1-1. The two teams struggled to find daylight, even on the power play, with Colorado going 0-for-3 and the Sharks scoring once on five chances. Tomas Hertl came through there, and for both of the Sharks’ goals, and you’ll find out more about his night with just a little bit of scrolling.

Three Stars

1. Tomas Hertl

After failing to score a goal and settling for two assists through the first four games of this series, the beefy Sharks forward scored both of San Jose’s goals, including (naturally) the game-winner.

He was a rugged presence even beyond the obvious goals. Hertl fired eight SOG, enjoyed a +1 rating, went 14-7 on draws, and delivered one hit in 24:01 TOI in Game 5. The Czech forward really started to take over against the Golden Knights in the Sharks’ memorable Round 1 series win, and if this output is any indication, he could give Colorado all it can handle down the stretch.

Hertl’s all-around game gets him the nod, but you could make a great argument for …

2. David Pastrnak / Brad Marchand

Your preference might depend on how much you weigh points totals versus other contextual factors.

Marchand had more points with three, scoring one goal and collecting two assists in Game 5. Pastrnak scored two goals, with one being the game-winner, had a better plus/minus (+3 to Marchand’s +2), and was really firing the puck (seven SOG for Pastrnak; two for Marchand). Patrice Bergeron was strong in his own right, but only had an assist, so we can at least cancel him out.

Let’s call it a tie, then. Speaking of giving one spot to multiple people …

3. Basically all four goalies

For most of Game 5 between the Bruins and Blue Jackets, Tuukka Rask and Sergei Bobrovsky engaged in one heck of a goalie duel. Their numbers suffered from that late scoring spree, yet if you check out the highlights in the videos above, you’ll see that both goalies made some incredible stops. Bobrovsky even managed a miraculous save right before it was spoiled when Marchand followed it up with a goal. Rask made one more save (33) than Bob (32), and that ultimately made the difference, but Rask and Bob were pretty spectacular on Saturday.

Grubauer is the main reason why Sharks – Avs went down to the wire, as he stopped 37 out of 39 shots against San Jose. Martin Jones only needed to make 21 saves to win Game 5, but quite a few of those were very difficult, so he deserves at least a mention with these other three.

 [NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Factoids

Sunday’s game

Game 6: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (Stars lead series 3-2); 3 p.m. ET on NBC (stream here)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.