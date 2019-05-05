More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues force Game 7 vs. Stars after another road win

By Scott BilleckMay 5, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
5 Comments

Just call them the road warriors.

Coming into Sunday’s Game 6, the St. Louis Blues held a 5-1 road record in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. They also came into the game knowing that if they fell to 5-2, they’d crash out of hockey’s hallowed tournament.

Adversity is something the Blues eat for breakfast these days. Ebbs had been so apparent in the first half of the regular season for St. Louis that they’ve been able to lean on those experiences during their Cinderella-esque second half.

If the Blues were nervous one iota at American Airlines Center in Dallas, it was undetectable. And it’s because of that composure that us mere mortals will get to experience another Game 7 in these wild and wacky playoffs after St. Louis’ 4-1 win against the Stars in Game 6.

The Blue Notes managed the pressure like that of a grizzled veteran team, steeped in repeated deep playoff runs.

Right out of the gate, the Blues pushed the pace. Alex Pietrangelo scored 1:03 into the game to provide an early spark and put at ease any jitters that may have crept onto the visitor’s bench at American Airlines Center

Dallas’ power play got things going later in the period as the Stars shook off an uneasy first 10 minutes. Tyler Seguin found his fourth of the post-season to tie the game.

Goaltending at both ends of the rink has defined this series, and it certainly played a part in Game 6.

Jordan Binnington, who’s been an iceman of sorts, was stellar once again, stopping 22-of-23 in the win.

Two-hundred feet away, Ben Bishop‘s stat line won’t look great.

The Vezina finalist (and the main reason why the Stars won Game 5) allowed four goals on 20 shots before being pulled in favor of Anton Khudobin in the third period.

Getting yanked would suggest Bishop had an off night and that wouldn’t be totally fair in this situation. He allowed two goals in 33 seconds, but the first came after Colton Parayko wired a point shot right off Bishop’s collarbone.

Bishop fell to the ice but the play was allowed to carry on because St. Louis maintained possession on the play. A quick-thinking Alex Steen fired the puck toward the goal and Jaden Schwartz got it into the back of the net for a good — but perhaps controversial — goal to make it 3-1.

Bishop remained in the game but still seemed shell-shocked when Sammy Blais was afforded a 2-on-0 rush. Blais unleased a cannon that beat Bishop clean and that was that for Bishop, who was replaced by Khudobin and headed immediately to the dressing room. UPDATE: Bishop is fine.

Dallas has shown its own resiliency in these playoffs so it would be unwise to count them out. They need more from their big three, with Seguin’s goal the only thing they could muster in this one. A better start will help, and they’ll need Bishop back on top of his game.

Game 7 will go on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on NBCSN

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Playoff Buzzer: Binnington continues to provide answers; Pietrangelo leads the way

By Scott BilleckMay 5, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • There will be no need to guarantee a Game 7 as we’re all getting on following the St. Louis Blues’ 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. A tight game was blown open in the third period and Ben Bishop was yanked. Read about it below. 

Blues 4, Stars 1 (Series tied 3-3; Game 7 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday on NBCSN; live stream)

This game seemed to be following the script after 40 minutes. A narrow 2-1 lead held by the Blues seemed fitting after a good start and some hard work in the second period. The series has been tight, but a sequence of events beginning with Ben Bishop getting drilled by a howitzer blew this one wide open. With Bishop writhing in pain on the ground, a quick-thinking Alex Steen got the puck on net and Jaden Schwartz deposited it into the open cage for a 3-1 lead. Sammy Blais then effectively ended the game with a blast from the top of the circle to make it 4-1, ending Bishop’s night and forcing a glorious Game 7.

Three stars

1. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

J-Binn came into this game having another question levied upon him that needed an answer. How would he play in his first game facing elimination?

The answer came in the form of three numbers preceded by a decimal point: .957. Numbers like that don’t often lose hockey games and Binnington’s glowing save percentage — stopping 22-of-23 shots he faced — just another testament to having veins filled with ice.

His reward for such a stellar game? Another test: How will he handle the pressure of a Game 7? We’ll find out on Tuesday night.

2. Sammy Blais, St. Louis Blues

Making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut, Blais recorded a goal and an assist to help the Blues force a Game 7.

Blais’ goal came when he decided to keep the puck on a 2-on-0 and launch a rocket past Ben Bishop in the third period to make it 4-1 Blues.

Blais becomes the 12th player in Blues’ history to score a goal in his playoff debut, and first since 2009.

3. Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues 

Sorry Stars fans, but losing 4-1 isn’t going to get you in the Three Stars section.

Pietrangelo scored a captain’s goal just 63 seconds into the first period to announce to his team — and the Stars — his intentions facing elimination. That’s just the type of performance you need from your leader and Pietrangelo didn’t disappoint.

Highlight of the night

Not a highlight, per se, but a must-see:

Factoids

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 6: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (Boston leads 3-2) 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (stream here)
Game 6: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (San Jose leads 3-2) 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN (stream here)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

WATCH LIVE: Stars try to close out Blues in Game 6

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 5, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 6:  St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 3 p.m. ET (Stars lead series 3-2)
NBC
Call: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide live streaming coverage of all remaining Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Monday, May 6:

Mon., May 6 Game 6 – Boston at Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Mon., May 6 Game 6 – San Jose at Colorado NBCSN 10.p.m.

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1

Blues still desperate and trailing Stars going into Game 6

Associated PressMay 5, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The St. Louis Blues have been playing desperate hockey all of 2019 – since being in last place at the start of January and making an incredible comeback to make the playoffs.

Now they are trailing in the postseason for the first time, down 3-2 in their second-round series against the Dallas Stars, and have to win consecutive games to advance to the Western Conference finals.

”It’s no different, all year, ever since Jan. 1 we’ve had to climb and we’ve faced adversity,” Blues center Brayden Schenn said.

”Win or you go home. Simple as that,” center Jaden Schwartz said. ”The desperation level needs to be higher than it’s ever been.”

Actually, it would be win and go home for a chance to advance.

But St. Louis first has to win Game 6 in Dallas on Sunday (3 p.m EDT, NBC). It is the only NHL playoff game on the schedule for the day since Carolina has already wrapped up a four-game sweep of the New York Islanders in their series.

The Stars took the series lead with their 2-1 road win Friday night. They will now try to repeat what they did in the opening round, when they won three games in a row to close out that series with a Game 6 win at home.

”The series becomes more determined and we’ve become more determined as a group,” said Dallas veteran center Jason Spezza, who has goals in consecutive games . ”You sense the importance of the games, and we’ve made good adjustments. … It’s just a matter of staying in the present.”

Before their Game 6 clincher in the first round against Nashville on April 22, the Stars hadn’t won a playoff series on home ice since 2008 – the last time they made it to the Western Conference finals.

John Klingberg scored the game-winner 17 minutes into overtime to close out the Predators, in a game the defenseman said Stars players treated like a Game 7.

While that might not necessarily be the approach of their rookie NHL coach, Montgomery knows that clincher could benefit them now.

”We go into every game trying to have a great start and worry about staying in the moment in that game,” he said Saturday. ”I think the experience of having that Game 6 … I think that’s going to help us be better for tomorrow.”

Except for a bad flub when trying to clear a puck in the third period, a mistake Schwartz quickly converted into a goal, Stars goalie Ben Bishop was spectacular again in Game 5 against the Blues. The Vezina Trophy finalist stopped 38 shots and his .936 save percentage this postseason is a tick better than his franchise-record .934 save percentage in the regular season.

”He’s been our brick wall back there,” Montgomery said, making it clear that the 6-foot-7 goaltender was the difference in taking the series lead.

”I didn’t think we were on top of our game, and we’re going to have to be better if we’re going to have success on Sunday,” the coach said. ”We have to be better as a team. We can’t rely on Bish as much as we did (in Game 5).”

The Blues are 4-1 on the road this postseason, winning their first four away from home before losing Game 4 on Wednesday in Dallas.

With Bishop on the back end, the Stars are 29 of 31 on penalty kills this postseason. Nashville failed to get a goal on any of its 15 power plays, and St. Louis is only 2 of 16.

”The PK’s been doing well,” Bishop said. ”We know they’re probably going to have their best game the next one so we’ve got to be ready and guys are doing what it takes, sacrificing blocked shots and good communication. We’ve just got to continue with it.”

The Stars overcame an early 1-0 deficit to win Game 4, when they had four consecutive goals. It’s the only game between the two teams this season – four in the regular season, and five in the playoffs – there has been a lead change.

But the Blues have outshot Dallas 27-10 in the third period combined the last two games, and have a goal in each of those periods.

”Our last two third periods have been good,” Schenn said. ”Obviously we’re playing from behind and we’re pushing hard, but we’ve got to bring that mentality into the first period the next game.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Wraparound: Stars can turn the lights out on Blues’ season

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

From horse fecal matter in January to the Western Conference Final in May?

Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and the rest of the Dallas Stars are on the verge of quite the transformation after Dallas CEO Jim Lites tee’d off on his two star players just a few months ago, calling two of the team’s finest “embarrassing.”

They’ve been anything but in these playoffs, however.

Seguin is tied for the team with 10 points in 11 games thus far while Benn sits one point back of that mark.

And along with the play of Ben Bishop, the Stars have orchestrated a 3-2 series lead against the St. Louis Blues who, for all intents and purposes, were pretty horse poopy themselves prior to their incredible turnaround beginning in January.

The Blues face elimination for the first time this postseason and have a couple of quirky things that may or may not work against them.

Dallas lost Game 3 of their Round 1 series to fall behind 2-1 against the Nashville Predators before rattling off three straight wins. The Stars can repeat that story again with a win on Sunday at American Airlines Center (3 p.m. ET; NBC).

Also, Ben Bishop has never entered the playoffs and not reached the conference finals. In his two previous trips to the postseason, Bishop has made it to at least the penultimate stage of the tournament — Stanley Cup Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015 and Eastern Conference Final, also with Tampa. In 2016.

This may mean nothing at all.

One thing is for certain:

“Got to win or you go home, simple as that,” Blues forward Jaden Schwartz said. “The desperation level needs to be the highest it has ever been. We’ve got to play our best game, and we feel confident going in there.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

SATURDAY’S SCORES
Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3 (Boston leads 3-2)
Sharks 3, Avalanche 2 (San Jose leads 3-2)
The Buzzer has more on Saturday’s action. 

PHT’s Round 2 previews
• Round 2 schedule, TV info
• Questions for the final eight teams
• PHT Roundtable
• Blue Jackets vs. Bruins
• Blues vs. Stars
• Avalanche vs. Sharks

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck