More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Pastrnak, Bruins take 3-2 series lead after wild third period

By Scott BilleckMay 4, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

David Pastrnak has taken a lot of heat in these playoffs.

While Pastrnak had nine points in 11 games coming into Game 5 on Saturday night in Boston, he also suffered through two streaks without a goal (one for three games, the other for four) during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and those struggles drew plenty of attention.

The hot Pastrnak takes will further be cooled after a two-goal performance, including the timeliest of timely goals to break a tie game late in the third period, providing the sauce needed to push the Bruins past the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Boston’s best had been anything but prior to Game 4, with just a single point — a goal off Pastrnak’s skate. The result was a 2-1 series deficit. When your top three players — Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — don’t score, games aren’t won.

That changed in Game 4 when the trio combined for three goals and five points in a 4-1 win to level the affair. On Saturday, the outpouring of offense continued with a further six points attributed to them.

Marchand set up Pastrnak twice in the game and scored the goal to make it 2-0 early in the third.

The narrative for this story initially read like a book of praise for Tuukka Rask with about 10 minutes left in the third period.

Not only had Rask stifled the Columbus Blue Jackets at every juncture, but a 10-1 start to the final frame on the shot clock also suggested that perhaps the Blue Jackets had started to run on empty.

Columbus appeared to punch themselves out in the second frame (they looked gassed throughout the first two periods, if we’re being honest). They found 15 shots but couldn’t find a way past Rask, who looked particularly on point on Columbus’ lone power-play attempt in the period.

But a sharp-angle shot from Seth Jones that squeaked over the goal line breathed some life into the Blue Jackets and ushered in three minutes of mayhem that would wildly change the game.

Pastrnak’s first of the game was the answer the Bruins were looking for right after a long break for a review. The goal came 43 seconds after Jones’ to steady the ship.

Or not.

Ryan Dzingel answered 51 seconds after that and Dean Kukan tied the game just under two minutes later as the Blue Jackets resurrected themselves and their chances in the game.

Pastrnak’s goal at 18:32 puts the Bruins on the right side of the odds. Teams that win Game 5 in a series level at 2-2 coming into go on to win said series roughly 80 percent of the time.

Boston will get their chance to finish off the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on Monday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. The Blue Jackets have yet to face elimination in these playoffs but will have the cannon on their side in Game 6. They’ve shown tremendous resiliency, and they’ll have to find that resolve two more times if they want to book a date against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets-Bruins, Avalanche-Sharks face off in Game 5s

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 5: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7:15 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Saturday night’s Game 5 coverage between the Blue Jackets and Bruins from Boston begins at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC, immediately following the network’s coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Monday, May 6:

Sun., May 5 Game 6 – St. Louis at Dallas NBC 3 p.m.
Mon., May 6 Game 6 – Boston at Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Mon., May 6 Game 6 – San Jose at Colorado NBCSN 10.p.m.

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1

The fast and furious: MacKinnon has Avs buzzing in playoffs

Associated PressMay 4, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon received a text message from a good buddy just before the start of the playoffs.

The basic point: Attack and dictate the pace.

The speedy Colorado Avalanche forward has taken Sidney Crosby‘s advice to heart. Credit Crosby with an assist.

MacKinnon is humming right now, with at least a point in eight straight playoff games . His goal in Game 4 helped the Avalanche to a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks and tied the Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece. Game 5 is Saturday in San Jose (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN).

”He’s really good. He needs just three steps and he’s gone,” Sharks forward Tomas Hertl said of MacKinnon. ”One of the fastest players in the NHL. We have to be a little bit on him.”

The velocity of the 23-year-old has been dizzying. MacKinnon displayed it in the regular season with a 99-point campaign (41 goals, 58 assists). Crosby reminded him to keep on attacking once the playoffs started.

Both from the Halifax, Nova Scotia, area and Crosby and MacKinnon frequently train together in the offseason. Watching the work ethic of the Penguins’ superstar eight years his senior has rubbed off.

”I see how hard he works,” MacKinnon said, ”and committed he is.”

Over the years, MacKinnon has been the one watching Crosby make deep postseason runs (three Stanley Cup titles). Asked if Crosby might be tuning in from a bar somewhere to watch him, MacKinnon joked: ”He’ll be at his fat crib in Pittsburgh watching me.”

”I mean, we talk a lot. He’s my biggest supporter right now,” MacKinnon added. ”It’s kind of like a brother relationship. I’m rooting for him. I know he’s rooting for me. It’s cool to have his support and get some wisdom from him whenever he’s available.”

One big lesson about the postseason he’s gleaned from Crosby is this: There will be plenty of highs and lows along the way. Don’t get caught up in them.

”Every game is a new opportunity to be better and win it. It doesn’t matter the night before,” said MacKinnon, who’s been to two of Crosby’s Cup parties, but never has touched hockey’s most prized trophy. ”It’s kind of the way I’m looking at things now.”

MacKinnon’s eight-game points streak is tied for the third-longest by an Avalanche player during the postseason. The record is 10 straight by Joe Sakic in 1996 when Colorado hoisted the Stanley Cup.

At times, MacKinnon has been put with Mikko Rantanen and captain Gabriel Landeskog to form a lethal line combination. MacKinnon and Rantanen each have 13 points so far in the playoffs.

”They’re good. They’re going to create stuff,” Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said. ”We have to find a way around it. We just have to learn from it and go back to San Jose and put up a better effort next game.”

The eighth-seeded Avalanche are playing with an elevated sense of confidence after beating top seed Calgary and now going skate-to-skate with the Sharks.

”We feel like we can win the Cup now,” MacKinnon said. ”We didn’t know if we would make the playoffs and now we feel pretty confident we can beat anybody. It’s a cool feeling.”

BLUE JACKETS at BRUINS, series tied 2-2 (7:15 p.m. EDT, NBC)

This might have the Blue Jackets a little concerned: Boston’s top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak is starting to heat up. The trio accounted for three goals in a 4-1 win in Game 4.

”We’ve gotten a lot of heat, but if you break down the chances we’ve had game-to-game, we’re getting five, six really good opportunities every game,” Marchand said. ”It’s a matter of time before those guys score goals. There’s no panic regardless of the outside attention from the media. … We’re not concerned about that. We know what’s in this group. We believe in our group. We don’t expect to score every goal. That’s why we’re a good team. We have a good team all the way around. Everyone expects to pull their weight and do their job.”

Bergeron scored twice on the power play in Game 4.

”We gave them a chance to get going now, by sitting in the box too much,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. ”That’s the hard part about this game. We’re going to bounce back. I have no problem with where we’re going to be when we start the game in Boston.”

After the game Saturday, the series returns to Columbus on Monday and then shifts back to Boston for Game 7 on Wednesday, if necessary.

NHL says Seattle still in mix to host 2021 draft

AP Images
Associated PressMay 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

SEATTLE — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says Seattle remains in contention to host the 2021 draft despite arena construction delays.

Daly told The Associated Press on Friday that the league would like to decide on the host at least a year out. Seattle officials have been hoping the city’s new arena could be the site of the league entry draft and the expansion draft as part of the lead up to the debut of the city’s NHL franchise for the 2021-22 season.

Seattle officials were hoping to have the building open by early spring 2021 but design delays and a change in general contractors has delayed the project.

Mortenson, the new contractor, has been given incentives to try to have the arena ready by June 1, 2021, which would also allow it to host a full home slate for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

Team officials have said they’ll have a better idea of the timeline early next year.

Daly said the building isn’t the only factor in determining a draft site.

”There are a lot of logistical issues you have to make sure are squared away before you make a decision like that,” Daly said. ”If they don’t get the draft in ’21, it’s not going to be long before they have a draft. That’s been part of our discussions already. It’s really part of the ownership transaction.”

The cost of the privately funded project, which is being built on the site of the former KeyArena, has grown to between $900 million and $930 million. The cost was originally expected to be about $650 million.

The Wraparound: Can Grubauer shut down Sharks again?

By James O'BrienMay 4, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

After Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer produced an absolutely sensational Round 1 against the Flames, it seemed like the Sharks might have solved him — at least enough.

San Jose managed a 2-1 series lead through the first three games against Colorado, scoring 10 goals combined against Grubauer. For some context, consider that Grubauer only allowed nine goals total as the Avalanche stunned the Flames in five games.

It seemed like the Sharks solved Grubauer … until Game 4. Grubauer was sturdy, and the Avalanche used their speed and fresh legs to slow San Jose down enough for Colorado to win that contest 3-0, tying the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN; stream here).

That Game 4 win echoes the Avalanche’s stretch to earn a bid in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While Nathan MacKinnon grabs the headlines, Grubauer makes those crucial saves that brings it all together.

“He’s making everything look easy,” Avs defenseman Erik Johnson said, via the Denver Post’s Kyle Frederickson. “When you have a goalie that’s doing that, I think it just trickles down your lineup. I can’t say enough good things about him and how well he’s played. … We believe in him.”

The Sharks believe that they need to make things tougher for Grubauer in Game 5, which seems fair, since he’s clearly making it tougher for San Jose to score goals.

 [NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 5: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins (Series tied 2-2) After struggling through the first three games of this series, Boston’s first line came alive in Game 4, and Tuukka Rask made enough big saves to earn the win. The scene switches back to Boston for Game 5 after we’ve seen both Rask and Sergei Bobrovsky befuddle opponents with big saves, and Artemi Panarin show that Columbus’ top line can make noise, too. It’s tough to forecast which team will win, but you can bet on some nastiness. 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC (stream here)

FRIDAY’S SCORES
Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2 (Carolina wins series 4-0)
Stars 2, Blues 1 (Dallas leads series 3-2)
The Buzzer has more on Friday’s action.

PHT’s Round 2 previews
• Round 2 schedule, TV info
• Questions for the final eight teams
• PHT Roundtable
• Blue Jackets vs. Bruins
• Blues vs. Stars
• Avalanche vs. Sharks

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.