Guarantee? Tortorella says Blue Jackets will push Bruins to Game 7

By James O'BrienMay 4, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT
John Tortorella didn’t use the word “guarantee” in making a confident statement about the Blue Jackets pushing the Bruins to a Game 7 after Boston took a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 on Saturday, but yeah, he pretty much guaranteed it.

An often-exasperated Torts said that he was happy with the overall intensity and efforts of his team, yet Tortorella also called for more game-breaking, stating that “we need more guys being creative and making plays.”

Torts also requested that reporters stopping asking “dumb questions,” and that basically put out The Bat Signal for something interesting to happen. Tortorella didn’t need much prompting to give a near-guarantee …

“Things happen for a reason. I truly believe that,” Tortorella said. “We will be back here for Game 7.”

After a few questions, Tortorella was given a chance to backtrack in explaining that semi-guarantee. Instead, when asked why he thinks Columbus will win Game 6, he said “We will,” and “because we will.” So that’s a doubling down of sorts from Torts.

(You can watch Tortorella’s presser in the video above this post’s headline.)

This Blue Jackets – Bruins Round 2 series hasn’t included the nastiest of quotes, although the key characters have given the crowd what it wants. Brad Marchand stirred the pot, and also was unapologetic about throwing a cheap shot earlier in the series. And now Tortorella is giving us some precious bulletin board material.

The Bruins won Game 5 4-3 after a zany third period, one that featured a stretch that was downright dizzying. If that’s a sign that things are picking up to yet another level, and Torts is game to play along, then we’re in for a treat. In that case, just about everyone other than Bruins fans might hope that Tortorella isn’t just bold with this prediction, but actually correct.

Game 6 airs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. You can watch Game 6 on NBCSN and stream it here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hertl comes up huge as Sharks squeak by Avs in Game 5

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 5, 2019, 12:49 AM EDT
For an uncomfortable stretch of Round 2, the San Jose Sharks couldn’t solve Philipp Grubauer. Leave it to the Sharks most snake-bitten star to get it done in their tight 2-1 win in Game 5.

Tomas Hertl managed two assists through the first four games against the Colorado Avalanche, but for plenty, his lack of goals were glaring. Maybe he’s simply the hearty type of player who takes over a series during its later stages, because Hertl came up huge with both of the Sharks’ goals in that 2-1 win on Saturday, taking a 3-2 series lead against the Avs.

(Hertl scored four goals and one assist for five points in the last three games of that thrilling seven-game series against the Golden Knights, in case you were wondering.)

Both of Hertl’s goals were huge, naturally. Normally you’d fixate on the game-winner more than anything else, yet the first goal had to have taken a heavy weight off of San Jose’s shoulders. Hertl scored with just 20 seconds remaining in the second period to make it 1-1, giving the Sharks their first goal since late in Game 3.

Both goalies were pretty fantastic overall. Grubauer was especially impressive in making 37 out of 39 stops in defeat, yet while Martin Jones wasn’t anywhere near as busy, he was frequently called upon to make some high-difficulty saves among his 21.

Maybe the first bullet point for Jones is that he kept Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Barrie, and Cale Makar off of the scoreboard. This ended MacKinnon’s remarkable run of playoff points at eight games.

The scene now switches to Colorado with the Avs’ impressive season on the line. MacKinnon, Grubauer, and the rest of the Avalanche sure aren’t playing like they’re just “happy to be there,” not with how hard they’re working. They’ll almost certainly need to play even better against the Sharks to force a Game 7, however.

Game 6 takes place on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN (stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Scoring-starved Sharks see goal nullified by penalty

By James O'BrienMay 4, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
Goals haven’t been easy to come by for the San Jose Sharks, so seeing a would-be Joe Thornton to Kevin Labanc beauty nullified by a high-sticking penalty really hurt. Their fans certainly haven’t been happy about it, either.

Some were especially annoyed that Tim Peel seemed to make the call of high-sticking by Timo Meier on Mikko Rantanen, rather than an official closer to the scene of the crime. There was also some confusion regarding what seemed to be a review period, but the officials might have just been checking to make sure the time was right.

To add some salt in the Sharks’ wounds, the goal wasn’t just nullified; they also had to kill a penalty. San Jose did so, as the first period ended 0-0. In also-bad news for the Sharks, Meier seemed to possibly be injured late in the opening frame.

Philipp Grubauer shut out the Sharks in Game 4, so San Jose hasn’t scored a goal since Logan Couture scored an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining in Game 3. San Jose also hasn’t beaten Grubauer specifically since Couture scored his second of three goals in Game 3 12:50 into the third period of that contest. So, yeah, it’s been a while.

Can the Sharks finally solve Grubauer going forward, and find a way to take a 3-2 series lead? Will Colorado stay hot and snag that 3-2 edge instead? Tune in to Game 5 on NBCSN, and/or stream the action here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pastrnak, Bruins take 3-2 series lead after wild third period

By Scott BilleckMay 4, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

David Pastrnak has taken a lot of heat in these playoffs.

While Pastrnak had nine points in 11 games coming into Game 5 on Saturday night in Boston, he also suffered through two streaks without a goal (one for three games, the other for four) during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and those struggles drew plenty of attention.

The hot Pastrnak takes will further be cooled after a two-goal performance, including the timeliest of timely goals to break a tie game late in the third period, providing the sauce needed to push the Bruins past the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Boston’s best had been anything but prior to Game 4, with just a single point — a goal off Pastrnak’s skate. The result was a 2-1 series deficit. When your top three players — Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — don’t score, games aren’t won.

That changed in Game 4 when the trio combined for three goals and five points in a 4-1 win to level the affair. On Saturday, the outpouring of offense continued with a further six points attributed to them.

Marchand set up Pastrnak twice in the game and scored the goal to make it 2-0 early in the third.

The narrative for this story initially read like a book of praise for Tuukka Rask with about 10 minutes left in the third period.

Not only had Rask stifled the Columbus Blue Jackets at every juncture, but a 10-1 start to the final frame on the shot clock also suggested that perhaps the Blue Jackets had started to run on empty.

Columbus appeared to punch themselves out in the second frame (they looked gassed throughout the first two periods, if we’re being honest). They found 15 shots but couldn’t find a way past Rask, who looked particularly on point on Columbus’ lone power-play attempt in the period.

But a sharp-angle shot from Seth Jones that squeaked over the goal line breathed some life into the Blue Jackets and ushered in three minutes of mayhem that would wildly change the game.

Pastrnak’s first of the game was the answer the Bruins were looking for right after a long break for a review. The goal came 43 seconds after Jones’ to steady the ship.

Or not.

Ryan Dzingel answered 51 seconds after that and Dean Kukan tied the game just under two minutes later as the Blue Jackets resurrected themselves and their chances in the game.

Pastrnak’s goal at 18:32 puts the Bruins on the right side of the odds. Teams that win Game 5 in a series level at 2-2 coming into go on to win said series roughly 80 percent of the time.

Boston will get their chance to finish off the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on Monday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. The Blue Jackets have yet to face elimination in these playoffs but will have the cannon on their side in Game 6. They’ve shown tremendous resiliency, and they’ll have to find that resolve two more times if they want to book a date against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets-Bruins, Avalanche-Sharks face off in Game 5s

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Game 5: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7:15 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Saturday night’s Game 5 coverage between the Blue Jackets and Bruins from Boston begins at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC, immediately following the network’s coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Monday, May 6:

Sun., May 5 Game 6 – St. Louis at Dallas NBC 3 p.m.
Mon., May 6 Game 6 – Boston at Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Mon., May 6 Game 6 – San Jose at Colorado NBCSN 10.p.m.

