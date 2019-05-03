More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Hurricanes end Islanders’ magical run with sweep

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
5 Comments

The New York Islanders exceeded just about all expectations this season, and getting swept doesn’t erase all of the great memories, but the run is now over.

After the Islanders swept the Penguins in Round 1, they suffered that fate against the comparably magical Carolina Hurricanes, who managed an emphatic 5-2 Game 4 win to clinch the series 4-0.

For much of this Round 2 feud, every goal and bounce seemed to count. The Hurricanes won both games in Brooklyn despite only scoring three goals combined, and things were tight going into the third period of Game 3, as both teams were tied 2-2.

The Hurricanes really ran away with the series from that point on, though.

Carolina scored three third-period goals to win Game 3 by a score of 5-2, and convincingly closed down the sweep with another 5-2 win in Game 4. Overall, the Hurricanes scored eight of the last 10 goals to end the Islanders’ season, limiting the Islanders to just five goals overall in Round 2.

It really felt like the series was over once the Hurricanes transformed a 1-1 tie to a 3-1 lead with two quick goals in the second period, chasing Robin Lehner in the process.

Curtis McElhinney looks sharp since replacing an injured Petr Mrazek in Game 3, making 26 saves to close this one out. It’s a testament to McElhinney’s work, as he’s been a gem since the Hurricanes claimed him off of waivers. It’s also a testament to the Hurricanes that they’ve weathered so many injuries without really missing a beat.

Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen remain red-hot for the Hurricanes, as both generated one-goal, one-assist point nights in Game 4. They factored into the first goals of Game 4, when things were still looking very close. Those two are becoming more prominent to casual hockey fans during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and at this rate, could become household names.

Ending this series quickly could be huge for Carolina

Getting this sweep isn’t just about the optics of a perfect round.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are currently locked up at 2-2, and the earliest that Round 2 series can end is on Monday. (The two teams bid for a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC; Stream here).

The Hurricanes were battered thanks to that seven-game series against the Capitals, with Andrei Svechnikov missing most of Round 2 because of that ill-fated fight with Alex Ovechkin, while Jordan Martinook and Micheal Ferland also suffered injuries. That only continued against the Islanders; Petr Mrazek’s injury was the most significant of the series, while Trevor van Riemsdyk and Saku Mäenalanen also missed time.

From players who were playing flat-out injured to those who were simply less than 100 percent, this break is big.

And, yes, this means the Hurricanes avoid games where they could have suffered new injuries. Sure, you can make a “rest versus rust” argument, but I’d be confident this is a net-positive for Carolina.

[The Hurricanes discussed finishing this heading into Game 4.]

Islanders run out of gas

Barry Trotz’s system can throw offense in a wood chipper. Even stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can struggle to score against a Trotz team when it really clamps down.

That said, the Islanders often had to walk a tightrope where they had very little margin of error. Maybe the Hurricanes’ strong defensive personnel and deep rotation of two-way players simply presented a bad matchup for the Islanders. Perhaps Lehner and others were tired. It could be that the bounces dried up.

And that’s what GM Lou Lamoriello and others need to grapple with. This was a magical, affirming run, but he also must do his best to take a sober look at this team once the sadness from the sweep dissipates.

Is this club in more of a “rebuild” mode like people anticipated when John Tavares left for Toronto? How much should they weigh their success with troubling thoughts, such as only managing five goals in that entire series against the Hurricanes? Are they a few moves from being a contender, and thus should spend big to keep some key players from leaving? Lehner is on a list of pending free agents who could put a dent in the wallet, joined by prominent names such as Jordan Eberle, Anders Lee, and Brock Nelson.

[Dive into the big decisions the Isles face here.]

For now, though, it’s all about mixed feelings. After finally winning a Stanley Cup, Trotz may have indeed topped himself with the work he did with the Islanders, and is almost certain to win the Jack Adams as a result. Sweeping the Penguins proved to be an emphatic statement. By my eyes, Mathew Barzal also confirmed his status as a legitimate star after his sensational Calder-winning 2017-18 season. Islanders fans had to love this ride, whether they were jeering Tavares or their team’s many doubters.

But for now, the magic’s over; we’ll have to wait and see if the Islanders have even more tricks up their sleeves. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, await the Bruins or Blue Jackets in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Greiss replaces Lehner as Islanders fall behind in Game 4

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Update: Things didn’t really get better for the Islanders, as the Hurricanes completed the sweep with a 5-2 win in Game 4.

***

Quite a few people thought Thomas Greiss should play in Game 4, but the New York Islanders certainly didn’t want it to happen this way.

After the Islanders and Hurricanes locked things up 1-1 through the first period on Friday, Carolina got off to a hot start in the second period, scoring two goals in a short burst (2:11 and 3:17 into the middle frame), putting the Islanders down 3-1 while they’re at the brink of elimination. And it got worse from there.

That was enough to end Robin Lehner‘s night. It’s fair to say that Barry Trotz probably replaced Lehner to try to spark a comeback and send a message to his own team, as much as any fault of Lehner’s own.

Now, did Lehner look a little tired at times lately? That’s for others to say, and you could argue that there might be a little bit of confirmation bias taking place in such discussions.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Hurricanes go for sweep; Blues-Stars play Game 5

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 3, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 4: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Hurricanes lead 3-0)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, AJ Mlezcko, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 5: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live, and will feature a segment with Kathryn Tappen and NHL on NBC analysts AJ Mleczko and Kendall Coyne Schofield to discuss the recent professional women’s hockey boycott.

2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as an analyst tonight for Game 5 of the Dallas Stars-St. Louis Blues Second Round series, which will air at 9:30 p.m. ET. Coyne Schofield served as an analyst for Game 4 on Wednesday, and made her debut as an analyst with NBC Sports during the 2018-19 regular season and has served as a studio analyst for NHL Network.

Coyne Schofield was a member of the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps this past season and represented the club at the NWHL All-Star Game. The Whitecaps defeated the Buffalo Beauts by a score of 2-1 in overtime in the Isobel Cup Final this season to capture the league title. Most recently, Coyne Schofield skated for Team USA at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship, where the U.S. defeated Finland in the gold-medal game to capture its fifth straight title.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Monday, May 6:

Sat., May 4 Game 5 – Columbus at Boston* NBC 7:15 p.m.
Sat., May 4 Game 5 – Colorado at San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m.
Sun., May 5 Game 6 – St. Louis at Dallas NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., May 5 Game 5 – Carolina at N.Y. Islanders# NBCSN 7 p.m.
Mon., May 6 Game 6 – Boston at Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Mon., May 6 Game 6 – San Jose at Colorado NBCSN 10.p.m.

*immediately following coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby
#if necessary

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1

John Klingberg one of the driving forces behind Stars’ success

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 3, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Dallas Stars have one of the season’s breakthrough players in 19-year-old defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

He has been so good, so impactful, and so impressive at such a young age that his team’s starting goalie has already called him a “no doubt” Hall of Famer, and one of the best defenders he has ever played with. While it might be just a little early for Hall of Fame talk, the praise toward the No. 3 overall pick from 2018 is certainly justified because he has been great all season.

All of that praise and hype has made it a little too easy to overlook the performance of John Klingberg, Dallas’ other top defender.

So let’s take a few minutes to look at the impact he has made because he has been one of the best players in the postseason so far and a huge part of the Stars’ current run.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

If you have been paying even the slightest bit of attention to the Stars it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that Klingberg has been excelling because he has been an outstanding defender for several years now. While his defensive play has sometimes been unfairly criticized, he has been an elite possession-driving, point-producing player since he arrived in Dallas, having already twice finished in the top-six in Norris Trophy voting.

But because the team around him has always been so top-heavy and so flawed in so many areas, he has never had an opportunity to truly shine on the league’s biggest stage or get the recognition other top defenders around the league tend to get. Reputations tend to be made in the playoffs, and Klingberg hasn’t had a chance to consistently play on this stage. The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs are just the second time in his career he has played in the postseason, and it has been some of the best hockey he has ever played in the NHL and a big reason why the Stars are in Round 2 and looking to get the upper-hand in their series against the St. Louis Blues.

He is simply operating at an elite level right now.

Entering play on Friday, there have been 26 defenders in the 2019 playoffs that have logged at least 150 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time.  Out of that group Klingberg ranks third in shot attempt differential, first in goal-differential, first in scoring-chance differential, and first in high-danger scoring chance differential (all via Natural Stat Trick). Along with the territorial domination, he also has eight points, including two goals, one of which was a series-clinching overtime goal in Round 1 against the Nashville Predators.

He is pretty much everything you want in a modern-day, top-pairing defender with his ability to skate, move the puck, join the rush, and help drive his team’s offense.

He is also one of the league’s biggest steals against the cap.

There are only six other defenders in the NHL that have produced as much offense on a per-game level as Klingberg over the past five seasons (Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, Kris Letang, Victor Hedman, John Carlson, and Roman Josi). Other than Josi (who still only makes $4 million per season), every other player on that list makes north of $7.25 million per season.

The Stars have Klingberg signed for three more full seasons after this one at just $4.25 million per season, two years longer than what Nashville has Josi signed for.

When you combine that with the fact that Heiskanen still has two years remaining on his entry level deal, the Stars are going to get two potentially elite, two-way defenders, both of whom are capable of playing top-pairing minutes, for a grand total of just over $5 million against the salary cap. That is insane value.

General manager Jim Nill has made his share of mistakes over the years, but drafting Heiskanen at No. 3 overall and getting Klingberg on that contract has been a massive score for him and the organization. Defenders like this are really difficult to come by, and the Stars have two of them for way below market value for the next few years.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Blues need Binnington to snap out of slump vs. Stars

By Adam GretzMay 3, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

Jordan Binnington may not be the only reason the St. Louis Blues are where they are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs — preparing to play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their Round 2 series on Friday night (9:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream) — but he is definitely one of the biggest reasons.

When he made his first NHL start on Jan. 7 the Blues were at the bottom of the league standings and a goaltending duo that was performing as one of the NHL’s worst, bleeding goals against and helping to sink what should have been, on paper, a pretty good team.

From the moment Binnington entered the lineup he not only solidified the position, he went on a three-month run where he played like one of the best goalies in the NHL, winning 24 of his 30 starts and helping to carry the Blues back into contention for the Central Division title while also becoming a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Name a goaltending category and chances are here he was near the top of the league from the time he took over the Blues’ net.

  • Save Percentage: .930 (5th)
  • Even-Strength Save Percentage: .936 (4th)
  • High-Danger Scoring Chance Save Percentage: .860 (5th)
  • Shutouts: 5 (2nd)

(All rankings among goalies that made at least 20 starts since Jan. 7)

As long as he played at that level the Blues were always going to have a chance to do something significant once they got to the playoffs. The biggest question, though, was how long the Blues could realistically expect a 25-year-old goalie who opened the year as a backup in the AHL to continue playing at such a high level.

Projecting goaltending performance is as complicated and maddening as projections can get at the NHL level, and it’s not a knock to suggest any goalie playing at that level is due to see their production slump back down at some point. Especially one that had almost zero track record to speak of against the world’s best competition.

Along with being difficult to project, goaltending performance isn’t always consistent, either. Just like anything else in hockey it is a very fluid thing that will go through peaks and valleys over a full season. And one thing Binnington never really experienced during the regular season was one of those extended valleys.

Over the course of his 40 starts Binnington only had four five-game stretches where his save percentage dipped below .914, and he never had a single stretch where he allowed more than two goals in three consecutive games.

Now, for the first time all season at the NHL level, he is starting to show signs of slumping, and the timing could not be worse for the Blues because nothing can impact a playoff series more than the performance of the two starting goalies.

He enters Game 5 having allowed at least two goals in nine consecutive games (his longest such streak of the season), at least three goals in each of the past three games (for the first time all season), while his .903 save percentage in his past five games is one of his worst five-game stretches of the season.

That has to be a concern for the Blues, especially because the goalie at the other end of the ice (Ben Bishop, a Vezina Trophy finalist for the third time in his career) has been so good.

Binnington has been a huge part of the Blues’ story over the past three months, but if they are going to keep it going and get through the Stars they are going to need his first little slump of the season to be a short-lived one.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.