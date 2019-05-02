More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

The Wraparound: Bruins need to solve Blue Jackets’ Bobrovsky in a hurry

By Scott BilleckMay 2, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

It must feel like mission impossible right now.

Finding a way past Sergei Bobrovsky in these playoffs has been, in a word, frustrating. Never have we seen a playoff iteration of Bob that’s been so dominant. His normal, leaky self at this time of year has been all patched up. It presented a world of problems for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1 and sealant only hardened as Columbus’ run shifted to Round 2.

The Boston Bruins need to find something in Game 4 against the Blue Jackets on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Anything.

Bobrovsky has allowed just one goal in the past 1:21:41 of game time, and that goal only passed the goal line by a half an inch. Their previous goal, David Pastrnak‘s lone marker in the series, deflected off his skate. Goals are goals, but Boston’s output has been poor at best and they’ve been relying on the fluke train to hit its stops on time. It hasn’t. The fluke train is often late.

And Bob has been there when the spectacular has been demanded.

2011 – 2018 
• Record: 5-4
• GAA: 3.49
• Sv%: .891
• Games allowing 4+ goals: 10

2019
• Record: 6-1
• GAA: 1.89
• Sv%: .937
• Games allowing 4+ goals: 0

Combine Bob’s play with the Blue Jackets forecheck and you have a combination that’s built to stifle opposing offenses.

“The secondary saves that he’s making are very impressive,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “But he’s definitely going to crack at some point. I have a lot of faith that we’re going to put pucks past him really soon. We had really good opportunities through all three periods to put pucks behind him and you credit him today. But overall I don’t think it’s going to last.”

If Carlo’s premonition is come to pass, he’s going to need his team’s big three to step up to the plate.

Here are some streaks you don’t want to hear as a Boston fan:

  • Season-long four-game point drought for Brad Marchand
  • Season-long three-game point drought for Patrice Bergeron
  • No goals in eight of the past 10 games for Pastrnak

“Is it sustainable? I don’t know,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I can’t predict the future. I’d like to think they’re going to have to score. Obviously, some of that starts on the power play. We had one that was not very good – the second one, we got taken off it, so that’s not even really a power play. We’re going to have to figure something out as a group.”

Indeed.

Boston is just 1-for-10 on the power play in the series. They were 7-for-16 in Round 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and were third in the NHL, clipping along at 25.9 percent during the regular season.

Columbus’ game plan of shutting down the other team’s best is always the plan in theory, but they’ve done a remarkable job of it in these playoffs. Tampa’s top three scorers in Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point — all 40-goal scorers — were held to just five points across the first-round sweep. Pastrnak’s goal stands as the only point among himself, Marchand and Bergeron thus far.

Whatever’s in the water in Ohio is working then. The Bruins may want to steal a sip from that tap prior to Game 4. Going down 3-1 in a series is pretty much a death sentence.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE: 

Game 4: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET, Sharks lead 2-1: As long as Logan Couture stays healthy for the San Jose Sharks, it seems they’ll do just fine. Since 2010, Couture’s 43 playoff goals only trail Alex Ovechkin‘s 50. And while Couture hadn’t scored since his heroics in Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights, he made a triumphant entrance into Round 2 with a hat trick that made sure the Avs’ rally from a 2-0 deficit would be all for naught. Colorado had won eight straight at home before Couture and Co. sullied that. The Avs would do well converting some of their power-play opportunities. They were 0-for-4 in Game 3, including misfiring on a late-game attempt as they looked for an equalizer. (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN)

TUESDAY’S SCORES:
Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2
Stars 4, Blues 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights promote McCrimmon to GM, McPhee stays as president of hockey ops

Golden Knights / Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 2, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Kelly McCrimmon will not be taking on the general manager’s job with Edmonton Oilers, despite rumors that he was in the mix.

The reason why he’s staying in Vegas is because the Golden Knights have named him as the team’s new GM, effective Sept. 1, with current GM George McPhee retaining the role of President of Hockey Operations.

“This is a very exciting announcement for our club and Vegas Golden Knights fans around the world,” said Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley in a statement. “George and Kelly are a fantastic team. From the mock draft exercises and preparation leading up to the Expansion Draft, building out our coaching staff, and continually improving our team through the draft, trades, signings and free agency, the work they have done over the last three years has been remarkable. Together they have constructed a championship-caliber team in a very short time. This personnel move ensures that our hockey operations group stays intact and positions our organization for long term success.”

McCrimmon came on board as assistant GM in August 2016 after nearly 20 years as owner, head coach and GM of the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings. His work in helping build the NHL expansion franchise into a Stanley Cup contender in each of its first two years in the league made him a hot commodity when it came to open GM positions. He was reportedly among the final options for the Oilers’ job along with Mark Hunter, Sean Burke, and current interim GM Keith Gretzky.

After reaching the Cup Final last season, the Golden Knights exited the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Round 1 this year. That’s leaves a long summer ahead for McPhee and McCrimmon to keep the team at the elite level they’ve been playing at. That includes making some big decisions this summer in regards to the restricted free agent status of William Karlsson and Malcolm Subban, and the unrestricted free agent futures of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Deryk Engelland, among others.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

MacKinnon’s ‘hunger’ driving playoff point streak for Avs

By Scott BilleckMay 2, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
Peter DeBoer was pretty happy when Nathan MacKinnon had a single point in Game 3 of his team’s series against MacKinnon’s Colorado Avalanche.

“If we can keep him to one (point) a night, I’ll take that every night in this series,” the San Jose Sharks coach said.

The Sharks picked up the victory on Tuesday, taking a 2-1 series lead after the latest episode of Logan Couture Theatre. But MacKinnon sure put the fear in the Sharks at one point.

The slow-motion replay can barely pick up the puck. The goal also sparked the Avs’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the game. But it was his only point of the game, so DeBoer’s wishes came true.

They won’t every night though.

MacKinnon has recorded a point in seven straight games since the Avs were blanked in Game 1 of their Round 1 series against the Calgary Flames. MacKinnon’s heater is the longest playoff streak by an Avs player since Peter Forsberg in 2004. Forsberg is also the last Avs player to run a postseason streak to eights games (2002).

“He’s got a hunger to his game right now, and he’s working at the point of the puck and he’s working away from it,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “He wants the puck. He’s one of those guys, he is trying to get available and working for the puck all the time because he wants it. He wants to be a difference-maker. We need a few more guys to follow suit with that.”

Playing at nearing a two-point-per-game pace since Game 1 last round, MacKinnon has been electric and shares the lead in playoff scoring with four others, including Couture, at 12 points.

Truth is, every time MacKinnon touches the puck and has some space, it’s a hold-your-breath-type moment. And he’s creating all sorts of scoring chances.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun did a quick poll of fellow NHL superstars and, well, MacKinnon is the man they’re all watching.

“My favorite player to watch right now is MacKinnon,” Patrick Kane said.

“He’s dominating,” added fellow Cole Harbour native Sidney Crosby.

“MacKinnon is probably the most fun to watch right now,” Connor McDavid explained.

MacKinnon will certainly be a key to Game 4 success for the Avs (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN). But there’s a lot to clean up from Tuesday’s game, Bednar said.

“We made some bonehead decisions with the puck, too, at times,” he said. “The bulk of their scoring chances come off turnover plays and mismanaging the puck and just poor execution.”

Finding some success on the power play will help, too. The Avs were 0-for-4 in that department in Game 3 and Bednar wasn’t holding back his opinion of what the man-advantage looked like for Colorado.

“It was bad,” he said. “It was bad through the neutral zone… it’s pretty obvious for us as a team after looking at the video what we need to do. Our execution was poor. Our support was poor. We just didn’t make the right decisions with the puck in the neutral zone.”

Colorado has never come back from a series where they’ve trailed 3-1 (like their power play in Game 3, they’re 0-for-4 in that scenario).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Women’s hockey stars announce boycott in demand for one league

AP Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Unhappy with the status quo, more than 200 of the world’s top female hockey players declared Thursday they will not compete in North America next season in a dramatic attempt to establish a single, economically viable professional league.

The players announced their decision in a joint statement released to The Associated Press before being posted on social media in a move that has the potential of drawing the NHL further into the conversation of backing women’s hockey. The group includes stars such as Americans Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield and Canadian national team goalie Shannon Szabados.

The players pulled together in a united front in less than a month and said they wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the current state of the sport while demanding a say in establishing a league.

”We’re not playing anywhere professionally in North America. We just want to build something better,” Knight told The AP. ”Now, what that looks like could be a handful of different things. But our main purpose and goal is to promote the growth of the game and increase the visibility. But ultimately, we need the sustainability factor to make us all feel better about what we’re doing on a daily basis.”

The players’ announcement stresses cross-border unity and cites the obstacles they’ve had to contend with in being paid as little as $2,000 a year, while also paying for their own health insurance.

”We may have represented different teams, leagues and countries – but this is one family. And the time is now for this family to unite,” the statement read. ”This is the moment we’ve been waiting for – our moment to come together and say we deserve move.”

The announcement comes little over a month since the Canadian Women’s Hockey League made an abrupt decision to cease operations due to financial issues. The CWHL’s demise left North America with just one pro league, the five-team U.S.-based National Women’s Hockey League.

Rather than make the jump to the NWHL, the players spent the past two weeks reaching a consensus to risk sitting out an entire year.

The decision has the potential of having an adverse effect on the NWHL, which will have fewer players to draw from in preparing to restock its rosters. It also has the potential of hampering the NWHL’s plans to expand into Toronto and Montreal next season.

”Obviously we want to be on the ice, but I think that kind of speaks volumes to how critical it is and how important it is to us,” said Szabados, who spent last season playing for the NWHL Buffalo Beauts.

”It’s strength in numbers. It’s coming from all of us. It’s not just a few of us,” Szabados added. ”It’s not just players who play for one league or the other. It’s over 200 of us that kind of want to stop being pulled in 10 different directions and kind of get all our resources under one roof.

The players’ decision places an emphasis on the NHL to play a larger role in women’s hockey, as well as the nations’ two governing bodies. The NHL has provided financial support to women’s hockey, but has resisted further involvement including the possibility of sponsoring its own league.

Commissioner Gary Bettman previously told The AP he doesn’t want the league to be seen as ”a bully” in pushing either of the two out of business. As for assuming control, Bettman has repeatedly said the NHL doesn’t believe in either of the league’s business models.

Bettman reiterated his position during an interview with The AP this week.

He referred to the CWHL ceasing operations as something that ”proved the point that we have genuine concerns about sustainable models.”

”What we’ve repeatedly said is if there turns out to be a void – and we don’t wish that on anybody – then we’ll look at the possibilities and we’ll study what might be appropriate,” Bettman added. ”But at the end of the day, we’re not looking to put anybody out of business. And if the NWHL can make a go of it, we wish them good luck.”

That’s not good enough, goalie and CWHL Players’ Association co-chair Liz Knox said in reciting Bettman’s stance.

”The NHL’s saying, ‘Until there’s a voice in women’s hockey we’re not going to step in,”’ Knox said. ”Well, here’s a void. Here’s the players saying this is not enough. We’ve earned better than this. We’ve earned the respect we have, and we deserve what we’re asking for.”

Knox also placed the onus on Hockey Canada and USA Hockey for providing more resources to develop the women’s game.

”Take a look in the mirror, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey,” she said. ”I mean, these are your players who are winning you Olympic medals saying, ‘We’re just not getting enough right now.’ … I would certainly hope it’s a moment for them to self-reflect and say, ‘OK, where are our interests and where do we see it fitting in the future?”

The six-team CWHL operated as a not-for-profit league and was restricted by Canadian tax laws in how much it could pay its players. Though established in 2007, the CWHL didn’t begin paying its players what was considered a stipend – ranging between $10,000 and $2,000 – two years ago.

The NWHL was established in 2015, and became the first league to pay its players annual salaries which ranged from between $26,000 and $10,000 in its inaugural season. Financial difficulties, however, led the NWHL to slash salaries by as much as half a little over a month into its second season.

The NHWL no longer publicly releases player salary numbers.

”The NWHL has time and time again shown it’s not that long-term, viable option for women in hockey, and it does not showcase the best product of women’s hockey in the entire world,” said Coyne Schofield, who most recently played for the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps. ”There’s a lot of things that go into it. … The business model is one of those, the salaries, health insurance, the treatment of the players. There’s a lot of things that make it really tough to be a professional athlete in the NWHL.”

What makes the pledge notable, Knox said, is getting a majority of non-national team players to also commit to the decision because they in some ways have more to risk in not playing.

”They’re making the ultimate sacrifice to say, ‘I would rather not play another professional game this year and possibly the rest of my life than live another day knowing we’re in a world that professional female hockey players do not have the stage they deserve,” Knox said. ”And I think that’s a powerful thing.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Islanders facing big hole in series filled with close games

Associated PressMay 2, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Robin Lehner sat in the locker room, surrounded by reporters and taking the blame for the New York Islanders’ latest playoff loss. His lament: a turnover behind the net that led to the go-ahead goal for the Carolina Hurricanes.

”I own that one,” the goaltender said.

Yet, that play offered a glimpse at how the Islanders have found themselves facing a massive hole in a playoff series filled with close games. It’s been a mistake here, a missed opportunity there, and an inability to come up with a needed goal to wrestle some lasting momentum from the surging Hurricanes. Now they’re down 3-0 in their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series following Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss, a game blown open by Carolina’s two empty-net goals in the final minute.

Before those scores, neither team had led by more than a goal in the series. Here the Islanders are, though, needing to win Game 4 on Friday night in Raleigh – where the Hurricanes are 4-0 in the postseason – just to push the series back north.

”We can’t let the frustration set in,” said winger Josh Bailey, who had a goal and an assist. ”I think the series could easily be the other way around. I think that’s how close our teams are and how these games have gone. It hurts thinking about it that way, but at the same time we’re right in it.”

The Islanders certainly have reason to be frustrated, and a little shaken.

They rode a defensive-minded approach to near the top of the Metropolitan Division, then swept Pittsburgh in the first round to earn an extended break while the Hurricanes fought their way past the reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in a seven-game series.

But they lost Game 1 at home 1-0 in overtime on Jordan Staal‘s winner, then had two shots hit the post in the third period against backup Carolina goaltender Curtis McElhinney only to end up with a 2-1 loss in Game 2.

This time, there were a couple of opportunistic goals that both went Carolina’s way, too.

”That’s kind of what these games are,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. ”One team makes that (mistake). … It’s just a battle of, really, will and sticking to your game and trying to create that one gap, and that’s what happened.”

The first came when Carolina’s Justin Faulk came out of the penalty box behind everyone and took a long feed from Warren Foegele – he gloved it near the blue line and dropped it to the ice – to score on a 1-on-1 chance against Lehner.

Then there was Lehner’s turnover when he tried to clear a puck by sending it along the boards from behind the net and out of trouble. Carolina’s Sebastian Aho managed to knock the puck down with his stick, then fed a cutting Justin Williams to beat Lehner for the 3-2 lead midway through the third.

”I screwed up,” Lehner said.

Told that Lehner had taken responsibility for the loss in the locker room, Islanders coach Barry Trotz turned the focus away from the goaltender.

”I appreciate him doing that, but we win or lose as a team,” Trotz said. ”There’s other plays during a game that he’s bailed us out many times.”

Now the Islanders have only their second three-game losing streak of the season – the other came in November – at the worst possible time.

”They score a lot of scrambly goals, if you want to say,” Lehner said. ”That’s because they work hard and they put the puck to the net and they attack the net very well. … Again, it’s been tight games that come down to small, small mistakes. That’s tough.”

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports