Tensions rise as Stars even series with Blues

By Ryan DadounMay 2, 2019, 12:25 AM EDT
Game 4 started off so well for St. Louis, but it quickly went downhill en route to a 4-2 Stars victory to even the series.

Jason Dickinson was assess a high-sticking penalty just 4:44 minutes into the game and Vladimir Tarasenko capitalized on the opportunity, launching a shot that Stars goaltender Ben Bishop was only able to nick with his glove on its way to the back of the net. That was the only time St. Louis would lead though and it was a short-lived edge.

A little over six minutes later, Dickinson managed to backhand the puck past Jordan Binnington while losing his footing. In the final minute of the period and with a power-play opportunity coming to an end, Jason Spezza blasted a rebound into the net to make it 2-1.

While the Stars ended the first with the edge, it was the second frame where they pushed this game out of reach. John Klingberg and Roope Hintz padded the lead to make it 4-1.

Things got heated towards the end of the period. It started when David Perron struck Bishop near the end of the period. The Blues got away with that one, but then Binnington let his emotions get the better of him as he punched Jamie Benn and whacked Bishop on their way to the locker room.

Binnington was given two minor penalties for his hits on Benn and Bishop while Benn was issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. As a result, the Blues started the third period down three goals and a man.

Despite that, St. Louis did turn the final frame into something of a silver lining. Robert Thomas scored his first goal of the playoffs and St. Louis out shot Dallas 12-5 in the last 20 minutes. That doesn’t change the fact that this wasn’t the result St. Louis wanted, but it gives them something to hold onto ahead of Game 5.

Blues-Stars Game 5 from Enterprise Center will be Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Playoff Buzzer: Hurricanes keep rolling; Stars get even

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 2, 2019, 1:08 AM EDT
  • The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from reaching their first Eastern Conference Final since the 2008-09 season.
  • Curtis McElhinney makes some history and Justin Faulk scores a highlight reel goal.
  • The Dallas Stars get even against the St. Louis Blues.

Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 2 (CAR leads series 3-0)

The Carolina Hurricanes just keep right on rolling. Thanks to their 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night they are now just one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final and continue to write one of the most amazing stories of the 2018-19 season. Justin Williams wanted to see his team play better in Game 3, and they responded with their most complete effort of the series while Williams himself scored the game-winning goal mid-way through the third period.

Dallas Stars 4, St. Louis Blues 2 (Series Tied 2-2)

This game had some pretty intense moments and you can sense the tension rising in what is now a best-of-three series. The Stars were able to get even in their Round 2 matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night by jumping all over them early and holding off a late push in the third period. Roope Hintz continued to score goals, Tyler Seguin and Mats Zuccarello both had a pair of points, and John Klingberg scored a beauty of a goal on the rush for what would go on to be the game-winning goal.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes. What a postseason he is having. Slavin added two more assists on Wednesday night to give him a league-leading 12, and also displayed more outstanding defensive zone play without the puck on his stick. He is a workhorse on the Hurricanes’ blue line and was at his best in this game.

2. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars. After falling behind early in the first period the Stars stormed back with four consecutive goals, with Seguin picking up the primary assist on Jason Dickinson‘s game-tying goal and John Klingberg’s game-winning goal. The play to set up Klingberg was one of the two pretty goals the Stars scored off the rush on Wednesday night.

3. Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes. Teravainen has become a star for the Hurricanes over the past couple of seasons and one of their go-to offensive players. He made another big contribution on Wednesday night, scoring two goals to give him five this postseason. He opened the scoring early in the first period when he scored right along the goal line, and then added an empty-net goal late in the third period to help put the game away.

Highlights of the Night

This looked to be a sure goal for the Islanders, but Curtis McElhinney had other ideas. Probably the best of his 28 saves on the night.

Just an incredible play by Justin Faulk to fly out of the penalty box, catch the puck in mid-air, quickly drop it to the ice, and then finish the breakaway with a slick move to beat Robin Lehner for a go-ahead goal in the second period.

The future of the Stars’ defense is in good hands with John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen patrolling the blue line for the foreseeable future. The veteran, Klingberg, scored a beauty of a goal on Wednesday night when he took this perfect pass from Tyler Seguin to beat Jordan Binnington with a perfectly placed shot.

Factoids

  • With his fifth goal of the playoffs on Wednesday night Roope Hintz now has the most goals in a single playoff run for a Stars rookie since the 1993-94 season. [NHL PR]
  • Curtis McElhinny is the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his first Stanley Cup Playoffs start. [Sportsnet Stats]
  • Tyler Seguin has set a career-high for most points in a single playoff year. [NHL PR]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes are now 4-0 at home this postseason and have outscored their opponents by a 17-5 margin [Tom Gulitti]
  • Klingberg’s goal was his second-game winner of the postseason, tying a Stars franchise record for a defender. [NHL PR]

Thursday’s Schedule

Game 4: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (CBJ leads series 2-1) (Live Stream)
Game 4: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN (SJ leads series 2-1) (Live Stream)

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hurricanes top Islanders to take commanding 3-0 series lead

By Adam GretzMay 1, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes were probably a little fortunate to win the first two games of their Round 2 series against the New York Islanders, and they knew it, too.

And honestly, there is nothing wrong with that. To win a Stanley Cup you need to steal a couple of wins along the way when you are not at your best, and to hear captain Justin Williams talk on Wednesday before the game they all knew they needed to be better in Game 3.

They were, and it was Williams once again scoring a big postseason goal to help lift them to victory.

The Hurricanes were clearly the better team in their 5-2 win to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, pushing the Islanders to the bring of elimination.

Williams scored the game-winner midway through the third period, finishing a great play that started with Sebastian Aho knocking Robin Lehner‘s clearing attempt out of mid-air behind the net.

It was one of a handful of highlight reel plays the Hurricanes made on the net and can be seen in the video above.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The craziest sequence came midway through the second period when Curtis McElhinney, making his first playoff start at the age of 35, made an incredible toe save on the penalty kill to rob Jordan Eberle of what looked to be a sure goal. Just a few moments later, Justin Faulk came out of the penalty box, caught a lob-pass at the blue line, quickly dropped it to the ice, and beat Lehner on a slick move to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

The Islanders quickly responded with a Joshua Bailey goal to tie the score, but they were never able to get the go-ahead goal and were unable to generate any sustained zone time against a Hurricanes’ defense that played its best game of the series and one of its best games of the playoffs.

This performance came after Williams pretty much challenged his team to be better than they had been earlier in the day.

“I think I take the fact that we grinded out two wins, which is great,” said Williams, via Sportsnet’s Eric Engels. “I also take out the fact that I’m a realist and we haven’t played very well. I think that is pretty relevant, and tonight we need to show the Islanders what we’re all about. This is a big game for us. A statement game. A game where we can obviously not put them away but get pretty darned close to the goal that we want. So, in front of our home crowd, we’re going to be ready to go and we’re going to show them what Carolina hockey is tonight.”

They did all of that on Wednesday.

McElhinney, who got the win in Game 2 in relief of an injured Petr Mrazek, stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced to record his second consecutive win.

Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals by starting the scoring in the first period and then adding one of the Hurricanes’ two empty-net goals in the final minute of regulation.

Aho finished with a goal and an assist.

After eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in Round 1, the Hurricanes are now one win from taking their stunning postseason run to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Islanders, after sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins in Round 1, are one loss away suffering the same fate if they can not get a win on Friday night.

Game 4 of Hurricanes-Islanders is Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Svechnikov, Martinook returns give Hurricanes Game 3 boost

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes enter Game 3 down a few players thanks to injuries suffered during their gritty Game 2 win against the New York Islanders, but Carolina’s getting some key names back for Game 3 on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN), too.

For the first time since suffering a scary-looking concussion from that fight with Alex Ovechkin in Round 1, Andrei Svechnikov returns for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook is also a noteworthy addition, as he’s back after going in and out of the Hurricanes’ lineup with injuries during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This means Carolina’s getting some important players back, especially when you consider that Svechnikov’s enjoyed a bigger role as Rod Brind’Amour gains increasing trust in the rookie. It’s also important because of all the injuries that are piling up. Most prominently, Petr Mrazek left Game 2 with a lower-body injury, and he’ll remain out, so Curtis McElhinney gets his first playoff start. Trevor van Riemsdyk and Saku Mäenalanen also suffered injuries in Game 2.

[More on McElhinney starting Game 3.]

To get an idea of who’s suiting up and who is not, it’s probably easiest just to consider how the Hurricanes’ lines looked during warm-ups:

This seems like a sensible strategy from Brind’Amour. Rather than asking Svechnikov and Martinook to dive right into the middle of the deep end, they’re being eased into third and fourth-line roles respectively. The dream scenario is that the two provide the depth boost that will help Carolina improve on its 2-0 series lead, whether scoring continues to be scarce or things open up. But it also provides some insulation from the less-ideal scenario of one or both of them not being up to speed.

Since we have the Hurricanes’ lineup there, here’s a look at what the Islanders are rolling with for Game 3:

Check out Game 3, which is about to begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Hurricanes eye 3-0 lead; Stars try to even up Blues

By Sean LeahyMay 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 3: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Hurricanes lead 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, AJ Mlezcko, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 4: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as an analyst for Games 4 and 5 of the St. Louis Blues-Dallas Stars Second Round series. Coyne Schofield made her debut as an analyst with NBC Sports during the 2018-19 regular season and has served as a studio analyst for NHL Network.

Coyne Schofield was a member of the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps this past season and represented the club at the NWHL All-Star Game. The Whitecaps defeated the Buffalo Beauts by a score of 2-1 in overtime in the Isobel Cup Final this season to capture the league title. Most recently, Coyne Schofield skated for Team USA at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship, where the U.S. defeated Finland in the gold-medal game to capture its fifth straight title.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Saturday, May 4:

Thurs., May 2 Game 4 – Boston at Columbus NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., May 2 Game 4 – San Jose at Colorado NBCSN 10 p.m.
Fri., May 3 Game 4 – N.Y. Islanders at Carolina NBCSN 7 p.m.
Fri., May 3 Game 5 – Dallas at St. Louis NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Sat., May 4 Game 5 – Columbus at Boston* NBC 7:15 p.m.
Sat., May 4 Game 5 – Colorado at San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m.

*immediately following coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1