More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

New Golden Knights GM faces big opportunities, challenges

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Vegas Golden Knights announced a passing of the torch on Thursday, as Kelly McCrimmon becomes GM, while George McPhee is no longer GMGM, but sticks around as president of hockey operations.

It’s a move that echoes Steve Yzerman giving way to Julien BriseBois in Tampa Bay: like the Lightning with BriseBois, the Golden Knights didn’t want to lose a respected executive in McCrimmon. There are also parallels in the job McCrimmon is transitioning into. Much like the Lightning, the Golden Knights boast a talent-rich roster, and while Vegas features some Lightning-like bargains, the bottom line is that a cap crunch hovers over all of that luxurious skill.

Let’s take a look at the road ahead for McCrimmon, McPhee, and the Golden Knights.

Flipping assets for that hair flip?

After an out-of-nowhere 43-goal, 78-point breakthrough in 2017-18, William Karlsson needed a new contract last summer. The two sides settled on something of a one-year “prove it” deal for 2018-19, and while he didn’t sustain the unsustainable 23.4 shooting percentage from 2017-18, Karlsson confirmed that his ascension wasn’t a mere mirage.

Now Karlsson finds himself as an RFA once again at age 26, and paying up for his next contract is the pivot point for the Golden Knights’ off-season.

With Mark Stone‘s (clearly justifiable) $9.6 million cap hit set to kick in starting next season, and the Golden Knights’ well-stocked with other legitimate talents, Vegas is in a congested situation even before you factor in whatever dollar amount Karlsson will command. A glance at Cap Friendly gives the impression that Vegas is less than $700K under the ceiling, and maybe some final details might tweak that, the bigger picture is that this is a challenging situation.

Here are a few players who could get moved out to accommodate this situation. I’m leaving out plenty of names such as Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch, Shea Theodore, and Nate Schmidt for a simple reason: they’re all on manageable, if not outright bargain contracts, and so I’d think McCrimmon would be making huge errors in moving any of them out.

  • Cody Eakin, 27, $3.85M cap hit expires after 2019-20: No, this isn’t because the major penalty he was whistled for that turned that unforgettable Game 7 on its head.

Instead, it’s simple math. The Golden Knights have a plethora of forwards, and Eakin’s pricey for a depth player, which is how he’d fall in the lineup under basically all circumstances.

  • Erik Haula, 28, $2.75M through 2019-20: His pretty scary injury wrecked his 2018-19 campaign after his 29-goal breakthrough the year before. This would be more about dumping salary than any indictment on Haula, and Vegas would be unlikely to get fair value in such a trade. That might have to do it if teams don’t bite on other trade possibilities, though.
  • Ryan Reaves, 32, $2.775M through 2019-20: Yes, he’s an entertaining quote and menacing presence, but it’s not quite ideal to spend nearly $3M on an enforcer in the modern NHL. Not when every dime counts. Really, the Golden Knights could save big money and force Gerard Gallant to put more talent on the ice.
  • Colin Miller, 26, $3.875M through 2021-22: If I were an opportunistic opposing GM, I’d circle Miller like a (not necessarily San Jose) Shark. He’s a good, useful player on a reasonable deal, but with Miller occasionally landing in Gallant’s doghouse, he could be almost $4M used in a less optimal way. Plenty of teams need RHD, and could get a nice gem if they pounce. And if, frankly, McCrimmon makes a mistake.

There are other possibilities (Brayden McNabb maybe?) but those are generally the most feasible salary dump options in trades, with different players appealing to different mindsets.

Supporting cast calls

Remarkably, Vegas already has a strong core, for the most part. They face some noteworthy decisions around those key players, though.

There are some free agents to consider. Is Deryk Engelland going to retire, and if not, would the veteran take a team-friendly deal to stay with Vegas? Brandon Pirri deserves an NHL gig somewhere, but would he be lost in the shuffle in Vegas’ deep offense? Can the Golden Knights retain surprisingly effective fourth-line Pierre-Edouard Bellemare?

Alongside the aging pieces, you have intriguing talent looking to make a dent. Vegas must determine if Cody Glass is ready for the big time, as he could provide cheap production on a rookie deal. What will they do with Nikita Gusev and Jimmy Schuldt, who spent last season in the KHL and NCAA respectively, and need new deals?

Some of these situations are tricky, yet it’s plausible that Vegas could end up with enviable depth if they make the right moves (and get some good luck).

Beyond the flower

And, personally, I think McCrimmon really needs to take a long look at the team’s future in net.

Considering this cap crunch, it’s probably best to stick with Malcolm Subban on another short deal. He’s an RFA, and as The Athletic’s Jesse Granger notes (sub required), the team seems to think he still has potential.

As a former first-rounder (24th overall in 2012), Subban’s potential may still be bandied about for years. Yet, at 25, there needs to be more real production to go with all of the theoreticals and hypotheticals.

Instead of spelling an aging Marc-Andre Fleury with regularity, thus keeping “The Flower” fresh for the spring and summer when the games matter the most, Gallant has been reluctant to start Subban, whose career save percentage is a middling .903 in 45 regular-season games.

Part of that might be attributed to Gallant’s tendency to lean heavily on his starters, yet it’s also easy to see why Gallant is reluctant to go with other options: those other options haven’t been very appealing. Fleury is 34, and you could argue “an old 34” with 940 games (regular season plus playoffs) under his belt, so this is an area the Golden Knights can’t neglect for much longer.

(Really, it’s one they probably should have been more aggressive to address already; it’s a little surprising they never pushed harder to land someone who ended up claimed on waivers like Curtis McElhinney, among other options.)

***

This is a challenging situation, no doubt. There are potential bumps in the road, especially if the aging curve hits “MAF” hard.

Yet the upside is also huge. If you saw the Golden Knights once they added Mark Stone, you’d likely agree that this team could be a viable contender, rather than a Cinderella story.

It’s up to McCrimmon to add volumes to this tale, rather than allowing cap concerns to slam that book shut.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Can Bruins’ top line break cold streak in Game 4?

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Blue Jackets have introduced tough times for the Bruins’ trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak, arguably the all-around best line in the NHL. Things have gotten so sour, in fact, that said best line wasn’t even always intact during the Bruins’ 2-1 Game 3 loss to Columbus, as Pastrnak found himself drifting lower in the lineup.

For those three, things have been pretty grim as the Blue Jackets carry a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

  • Marchand doesn’t have a point in Round 2; in fact, he’s gone four straight playoff contests without a goal or an assist, as he wasn’t able to score in Boston’s Game 7 win against Toronto in Round 1.
  • Bergeron’s also failed to generate a point in three games against Columbus. Bergeron’s most recent point was a pretty irrelevant one, too, as he last scored via a very late empty-netter against the Maple Leafs while Game 7 was well out of reach.
  • Pastrnak is the only one of those three to generate any points so far in this series, as he scored a goal in Game 2. Even so, his frustrations are palpable, and again — he slid down the lineup as Boston can’t seem to crack the code with Sergei Bobrovsky.
  • There have also been mistakes, with penalties opening up precious power-play opportunities for the Blue Jackets. Those mistakes have sometimes resulted with the puck ending up in Boston’s net.

You could summarize many of the factors and frustrations behind this slump by looking at the frantic final minutes of Game 3, where Bobrovsky held firm as Boston tried to tie a 2-1 contest.

Using timeouts and other tricks, the Bruins managed to keep that big three (and also potential scorers like David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, and Torey Krug) on the ice for about two minutes, but they still couldn’t beat Bobrovsky and a driven Blue Jackets defensive shell.

(Brandon Dubinsky ended up playing the final 2:34 of that finish. Wow.)

You can see portions of the final push in the highlights package, starting around the 3:06 mark:

Marchand, Pastrnak, and Bergeron are feeling plenty of heat from Bruins’ media and fans as they experience this unusual drought, and the tension can be seen in moments like Marchand indulging his worst instincts with that sucker punch on Scott Harrington.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is preaching discipline to Marchand, but he should also drive this point home to that top line: stay the course.

It can be unnerving to see possibilities go just short, yet at least the B’s big boys are getting their chances. Marchand generated three shots on goal in each of the past three games, plus five against Toronto in that Game 7. Bergeron’s fired away even more often, registering 11 SOG in these three contests. Pastrnak has that goal on nine SOG, and has been snake-bitten in general during his last five games, managing that lone goal (plus two assists) despite firing 16 SOG.

You can really get into the weeds and dock them some credit for two of those Blue Jackets games going to overtime but … still, that’s a pretty nice chunk of scoring chances.

Some might grumble at hearing “they’re due,” yet Marchand, Bergeron, and Pastrnak absolutely seem that way.

Now, the uncomfortable thought is that they might run out of time before the bounces finally go their way. That’s one of the many painful things about playoff hockey; you don’t get the same margin of error when a series lasts about two weeks. Especially if, in the back of your mind, you’re wondering if a hot goalie has your number. Few goalies can create that thought quite like Bobrovsky can.

There’s also the unanswered questions about health. While Columbus healed up following that stunning Lightning sweep, Boston went the distance against Toronto, in a Round 1 series that was often nasty.

The Bruins faced plenty of injuries during the regular season, and top players weren’t immune, with Bergeron being limited to 65 games and Pastrnak to 66. Combine those factors, a physical Blue Jackets style, and a locked-in Bob, and it all starts to sound like a real grind.

Of course, everything seems worse when you’re not scoring, and not winning. Bergeron looks slower. Marchand’s antics seem self-destructive, rather than part of what makes him who he is. And maybe you linger on Pastrnak’s few flaws, rather than his prolific scoring and dazzling creativity.

All that can change quickly if the Bruins can win, and those three can produce some offense. That’s easier said than done, but if these three keep at it and shrug off the frustrations, they might just get back on track.

They’ll have a chance to do so as the Bruins face the Blue Jackets in Game 4 on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Hockey Hall of Famer Red Kelly dies at age 91

AP Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
2 Comments

TORONTO (AP) — Red Kelly, the defenseman-turned-center whose Hall of Fame career included eight Stanley Cups while playing for Detroit and Toronto, has died. He was 91.

Kelly’s family said in a statement that he died Thursday in Toronto.

Kelly spent nearly 13 seasons with Detroit, helping the Red Wings win four championships from 1950-55. In 1954, he was the first winner of the James Norris Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s top defenseman.

After being traded to Toronto during the 1959-60 season, Kelly became a forward and scored at least 20 goals in each of his first three full seasons with the Maple Leafs. Toronto won the Stanley Cup four times from 1962-67.

While with Toronto, Kelly was also a member of Parliament. He was elected as the Liberal MP for York-West in 1962 and again in ’63.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Sharks getting the Martin Jones they need

By Sean LeahyMay 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

If Peter DeBoer had received a good performance from his backup goaltender during the regular season, he might have been inclined to turn to Aaron Dell after pulling Martin Jones twice in Round 1.

While Games 2, 3 and 4 against Vegas Golden Knights were forgettable for Jones, the San Jose Sharks head coach didn’t throw his goaltender under the bus and stuck with him, even as they faced a 3-1 series deficit. The decision — which was the head coach really having no other option — worked out and here we are ready to throw praise on what was an Achilles’ heel for them.

Through the opening four games of Round 1, Jones’ play put him at the bottom of goaltenders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was dead last in even strength save percentage (.836), high-danger save percentage (.696), and had a -5.15 goals saved above average, which is the number of goals allowed compared to the number of goals that would have been allowed by a league average goalie.

Those numbers have been flipped in Jones’ last six games, during which the Sharks have gone 5-1. The netminder can boast a .948 ESSV%, .849 high-danger save percentage, and a 2.83 goals saved above average, which is tops among all goalies since April 18.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as Jonesy wasn’t any good and now he’s good. I don’t think that’s the story,” said DeBoer. “He was great to start the playoffs. We fell into a little bit of a whole in the Vegas series where we were chasing games and he came out a couple of those games because of that. And then he re-found his game, and we re-found our game as a team in Game 5, 6, and 7 facing elimination, and he’s been good again.”

Even now, as the Sharks eye a 3-1 series lead against the Colorado Avalanche with Game 4 Thursday night (10 p.m ET; NBCSN; Live stream), DeBoer still pinned most of the blame on Jones’ early playoff struggles on the team as a whole being “off.”

To his credit, Jones didn’t panic and overhaul his game to find a way through struggles. He said he tried to relax and stop overthinking on the ice. His 58-save performance in Game 6 against Vegas certainly did wonders for his confidence.

Jones re-finding his game is a huge boost to a Sharks team that is currently on a roll, one that we could look back on being a key point in a potential run to the Cup Final.

“He’s such a good goaltender. It was a tough year for him, I’m sure,” Sharks forward Logan Couture said after Game 3. “Start of the playoffs didn’t go the way we wanted it to as a team, we left him hanging out to dry a bunch of times and he’s the one who took it. He’s playing great right now.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Golden Knights promote McCrimmon to GM; McPhee stays as president of hockey ops

Golden Knights / Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 2, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
6 Comments

Kelly McCrimmon will not be taking on the general manager’s job with Edmonton Oilers, despite rumors that he was in the mix.

The reason why he’s staying in Vegas is because the Golden Knights have named him as the team’s new GM, effective Sept. 1, with current GM George McPhee retaining the role of President of Hockey Operations. McCrimmon will report to McPhee, who offered up the position last week before getting the move approved by ownership.

“This is a very exciting announcement for our club and Vegas Golden Knights fans around the world,” said Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley in a statement. “George and Kelly are a fantastic team. From the mock draft exercises and preparation leading up to the Expansion Draft, building out our coaching staff, and continually improving our team through the draft, trades, signings and free agency, the work they have done over the last three years has been remarkable. Together they have constructed a championship-caliber team in a very short time. This personnel move ensures that our hockey operations group stays intact and positions our organization for long term success.”

[MORE: New Golden Knights GM faces big opportunities — and challenges]

McCrimmon came on board as assistant GM in August 2016 after over 30 years as owner, head coach and GM of the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings. His work in helping build the NHL expansion franchise into a Stanley Cup contender in each of its first two years in the league made him a hot commodity when it came to open GM positions. He was reportedly among the final options for the Oilers’ job along with Mark Hunter, Sean Burke, and current interim GM Keith Gretzky.

McPhee said during a Thursday news conference that this move was “inspired” by the potential situation where McCrimmon could leave for another team, much like what we saw in Tampa before the season with Steve Yzerman and Julien BriseBois.

“What was important for me was that there was no disruptions to our staff,” McPhee said. “We’d rather keep the band together. Kelly’s more than ready to become an outstanding general manager.”

After reaching the Cup Final last season, the Golden Knights exited the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Round 1 this year. That’s leaves a long summer ahead for McPhee and McCrimmon to keep the team at the elite level they’ve been playing at. That includes making some big decisions this summer in regards to the restricted free agent status of William Karlsson and Malcolm Subban, and the unrestricted free agent futures of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Deryk Engelland, among others.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.