Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Hurricanes eye 3-0 lead; Stars try to even up Blues

By Sean LeahyMay 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 3: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Hurricanes lead 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, AJ Mlezcko, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 4: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as an analyst for Games 4 and 5 of the St. Louis Blues-Dallas Stars Second Round series. Coyne Schofield made her debut as an analyst with NBC Sports during the 2018-19 regular season and has served as a studio analyst for NHL Network.

Coyne Schofield was a member of the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps this past season and represented the club at the NWHL All-Star Game. The Whitecaps defeated the Buffalo Beauts by a score of 2-1 in overtime in the Isobel Cup Final this season to capture the league title. Most recently, Coyne Schofield skated for Team USA at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship, where the U.S. defeated Finland in the gold-medal game to capture its fifth straight title.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule through Saturday, May 4:

Thurs., May 2 Game 4 – Boston at Columbus NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., May 2 Game 4 – San Jose at Colorado NBCSN 10 p.m.
Fri., May 3 Game 4 – N.Y. Islanders at Carolina NBCSN 7 p.m.
Fri., May 3 Game 5 – Dallas at St. Louis NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Sat., May 4 Game 5 – Columbus at Boston* NBC 7:15 p.m.
Sat., May 4 Game 5 – Colorado at San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m.

*immediately following coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby

Svechnikov, Martinook returns give Hurricanes Game 3 boost

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 1, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes enter Game 3 down a few players thanks to injuries suffered during their gritty Game 2 win against the New York Islanders, but Carolina’s getting some key names back for Game 3 on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN), too.

For the first time since suffering a scary-looking concussion from that fight with Alex Ovechkin in Round 1, Andrei Svechnikov returns for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook is also a noteworthy addition, as he’s back after going in and out of the Hurricanes’ lineup with injuries during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This means Carolina’s getting some important players back, especially when you consider that Svechnikov’s enjoyed a bigger role as Rod Brind’Amour gains increasing trust in the rookie. It’s also important because of all the injuries that are piling up. Most prominently, Petr Mrazek left Game 2 with a lower-body injury, and he’ll remain out, so Curtis McElhinney gets his first playoff start. Trevor van Riemsdyk and Saku Mäenalanen also suffered injuries in Game 2.

[More on McElhinney starting Game 3.]

To get an idea of who’s suiting up and who is not, it’s probably easiest just to consider how the Hurricanes’ lines looked during warm-ups:

This seems like a sensible strategy from Brind’Amour. Rather than asking Svechnikov and Martinook to dive right into the middle of the deep end, they’re being eased into third and fourth-line roles respectively. The dream scenario is that the two provide the depth boost that will help Carolina improve on its 2-0 series lead, whether scoring continues to be scarce or things open up. But it also provides some insulation from the less-ideal scenario of one or both of them not being up to speed.

Since we have the Hurricanes’ lineup there, here’s a look at what the Islanders are rolling with for Game 3:

Check out Game 3, which is about to begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream).

Blues’ Schwartz is red-hot in playoffs, and easy to root for

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 1, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
As a team that’s been built largely off of savvy moves rather than lottery picks,* the St. Louis Blues can point to quite a few pivotal moments that got them here. Most recently, you’d note changing to coach Craig Berube, and being wise enough to let Jordan Binnington run with his hot start.

But don’t sleep on June 25, 2010.

On that day, the Blues had picks 14 and 16 in the 2010 NHL Draft. You might say that moments like these often separate the smart teams from the slow, or at least the average. This is the part of the first round where you don’t usually have the luxury of making “no-brainer” picks.

While other teams whiffed with picks like Dylan McIlrath (Rangers, 10th), Jack Campbell (Stars, 11th), and Brandon Gormley (Coyotes, 13th), the Blues chose Jaden Schwartz with the 14th pick, and Vladimir Tarasenko at 16.

* – Alex Pietrangelo at fourth overall in 2008 being a rare exception.

Tarasenko, aka “Tank,” has been one of the most insatiable snipers in the NHL. He’s the headline-grabber, yet if you’re a fan looking for a Blues player to root for, Schwartz should hover toward the top of the list. With that in mind, his red-hot recent work during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been a pleasure to watch.

When you look at Schwartz’s playoff totals, they’re already impressive: six goals and two assists for eight points in nine games. He’s been especially hot lately, though, generating all six of those goals and one assist over the last five games, only failing to score a point once during that stretch.

Things really revved up late in Round 1 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Schwartz scored the game-winner with just 15 seconds remaining in Game 5, capping a rally that the Jets arguably never recovered from. Then again, maybe the Jets simply couldn’t slow Schwartz down; the 26-year-old scored all three of the Blues’ goals in a 3-2 Game 6 win to eliminate Winnipeg.

Really, Game 1 of Round 2 against the Stars was the only time Schwartz really relented, and his 2010 draft buddy Tarasenko took over that one. Schwartz scored a goal in the Blues’ Game 2 loss, and was a big part of St. Louis building its current 2-1 series lead by scoring a goal and an assist to help the Blues win Game 3. Simply put, Schwartz is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now.

[Game 4 of Stars – Blues airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday on NBCSN (Stream here)]

Considering how stout the Stars have been for much of this postseason, it’s fair to wonder how different Game 3 might have gone for the Blues if Schwartz didn’t gift them with a 1-0 lead just 1:27 into the first period.

Schwartz has done more than scoring, too. Schwartz has been a strong possession-driver for much of his career, and that’s been especially clear during the postseason, as he’s close to 60 percent by both Corsi and Fenwick at even-strength via Natural Stat Trick, while being on the ice for nine goals for and three goals against.

No doubt about it, some of that is luck … but again, luck hasn’t always been on Schwartz’s side.

Sports Forecaster’s rundown of Schwartz’s injury history is a sobering read. Early on in his career, he missed significant time with a broken foot, and then a fractured left ankle. He was limited to 69 regular-season games in 2018-19, 62 in 2017-18, and just 33 games in 2015-16. Along the way, people (such as former coach Mike Yeo) were saddened by the thought that Schwartz had “put himself on the map” only to suffer injury setbacks.

 [NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

To some, Schwartz’s injury list boils down, in part, to playing a very aggressive, hard-working style. To his credit (yet also with increased pain), Schwartz stayed true to his style, as he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Tom Timmermann back in October.

“I don’t like to think too much when I’m playing,” Schwartz said. “I don’t like to be safe. I like to be aggressive. Going into the dirty areas and working, if you’re thinking about things like that, you’re not going to be effective, so that doesn’t bother me during the game.”

It’s unlikely that you’d catch Jaden Schwartz lingering on his own health issues for very long, though, considering the tragic death of his sister Mandi. Jaden switched his jersey number from 9 to 17 to honor Mandi, who passed away on April 3, 2011 at the age of 23.

Jaden wearing 17 isn’t the only way the hockey world continues to honor Mandi’s memory, as the ECAC renamed its student athlete of the year award after Mandi, and Yale hosted bone marrow drives in her name.

So, yes, there are a lot of off-the-ice reasons to feel good for Jaden Schwartz, yet if such thoughts are a little too deep for your hockey viewing, it’s also just a lot of fun to watch him play.

We’ll see if Schwartz and the Blues can keep things going against the Stars in Game 4 on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream), but it’s been a delight to see this hot streak, and it might be the breakthrough some needed to realize that Schwartz has been a very good player for some time.

More on Stars – Blues: Dallas splits up top trio in hopes of boosting offense.

No punishment for Bruins’ Marchand, who doesn’t ‘regret’ cheap shot

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
Boston Bruins star-miscreant Brad Marchand isn’t expected to face supplemental discipline for his very Brad Marchand sucker-punch of Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington, according to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline.

If you’re hoping that Marchand might have “learned” something from this experience, well, you haven’t been paying much attention, have you?

Marchand admitted to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter that his punch to the back of Harrington’s head (while Harrington’s back was turned, and he was off his feet), was “unnecessary,” … but Marchand also said that he doesn’t regret doing it, explaining it away as “playoff hockey.” Then cue some whataboutism, in regard to Columbus apparently roughing up Jake DeBrusk.

To Harrington’s credit, he’s not throwing gas on the fire. Instead, he called it a “hockey play” and emphasized that the Blue Jackets are moving on, as NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty reports. (This article has even more on Harrington brushing it off.)

Allowing Marchand to be his own worst enemy?

You may chalk this up as “living well is the best revenge.”

The Blue Jackets have won two consecutive games to snare a 2-1 series lead against the Bruins in Round 2, including Tuesday’s strong Game 2 effort.

Bottling up Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak has been a big part of Columbus’ success. Marchand specifically is on a four-game pointless streak, stretching back to Game 7 of Round 1 against the Maple Leafs, and he must be getting frustrated being that he’s failed to score a goal despite generating nine shots on goal against Sergei Bobrovsky over three games.

While going without a point, Marchand’s taken two penalties, and both resulted in power-play goals for the Blue Jackets. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that the Bruins are planning on having a talk with Marchand about discipline.

Honestly, it’s hard not to chuckle at the thought of the Bruins having what must be the billionth “talk” with Marchand about his antics.

Years ago, even stretching back to the later days of the Peter Chiarelli era in 2014, there were rumblings about Marchand being traded, in large part because of his sometimes self-destructive tendencies. Marchand’s ascent from a very good player to a full-fledged superstar has been aided by a better balance of scoring versus shenanigans, yet it sure seems like it’s too much to argue that he’s fully reformed.

(Granted, his playoff lick count appears to be at zero, unless we’ve missed some sneaky snacking.)

All things considered, the Blue Jackets are being pretty smart here. Sure, some of John Tortorella’s no-comment approach is to avoid fines for officiating, but if this side stuff gets Marchand off of his game and into the penalty box, that could be the sort of factor that helps Columbus win a Round 2 series that’s been very extremely close so far.

In other words, the Blue Jackets may profit off of a “don’t feed the troll” approach.

Teaching moment

Onlookers have been quick to voice their disapproval, however.

USA Today’s Kevin Allen believes that a suspension is warranted, considering Marchand’s history. Even those who argue that it wasn’t suspension-worthy also called it “greasy” or even “a greasy rat play.”

The “it is what it is” feeling spreads when you realize that sneaky punches do happen quite often during these scuffles. The Blue Jackets experienced this before when Steven Stamkos snuck a shot in on Nick Foligno (note Foligno’s death stare), and plenty was made of Zdeno Chara landing a punch on John Tavares.

“These things happen” makes it tough to suspend Marchand, yet maybe this moment could inspire some broader change? What if the NHL decides during the off-season to ramp up punishments for these types of moments, particularly involving punches to the head, especially as we gain more awareness of the dangers of head injuries? Would other players – not just recidivists like Marchand – really take the chance to throw unnecessary punches like those if there was a more credible threat of a suspension?

***

Whether he’s getting under the Blue Jackets’ skin, scoring goals, or having a meltdown while failing to accomplish either task, it should be fascinating to watch Marchand in Game 4 and as this series goes along. Just don’t expect some big change of heart from one of the most prolific pests of the playoffs.

Game 4 goes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBCSN (Stream live).

Blue Jackets seek more history with every playoff game

Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to journey deeper into uncharted territory with each win in these playoffs.

Among the franchise firsts so far: Winning a playoff series (they swept Tampa Bay in the opening round), first appearance in the second round, first second-round game played – and won – at home. And on Thursday night, it will be the first time many of the young Blue Jackets have played a meaningful game in the month of May. No Columbus player has played this late in 18 years of the team’s existence.

”I think they’re having fun,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. ”A lot of firsts. It’s a young group that really hasn’t had a lot of experience with it.”

Columbus beat Boston in their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday and will try to extend the 2-1 series lead when they meet for Game 4 at Nationwide Arena (7:30 p.m. EDT, NBCSN).

Most of the Blue Jackets players haven’t been here before but they have gone toe-to-toe with the playoff-savvy Bruins and their stars in games where tenacious forechecking has left little room for either team to operate. Each game has been decided by a single goal and the first two went to overtime.

”I hope they enjoyed themselves last night,” Tortorella said Wednesday. ”They should feel good about themselves. But these games could be going either way, and I think they are smart enough to realize that.”

Sergei Bobrovsky has been a beast in the net for Columbus and is having the best postseason of his career. It’s his first time playing in the second round, too, and his numbers are sterling: His .937 save percentage and goals-against average of 1.88 are second in the playoffs to New York’s Robin Lehner and are better than his performance in the regular season (.913, 2.58). He is 6-1 in the postseason, a far cry from his 5-14 mark in previous playoff games.

His counterpart, Tuukka Rask, has been strong, too, with a .928 save percentage (fourth in the playoffs) and a 2.22 GAA. Rask said he thinks the pucks will start falling Boston’s way eventually in this series. He said his guys aren’t agitated by their failure so far to beat Bobrovsky when it counted.

”I don’t think we’ve been frustrated,” he said. ”You have to play a different game (in the playoffs). There’s no time and space to go through defensemen and make plays and have that extra second. You have to play more straight forward and maybe be more shot-oriented and fight for the rebounds.”

Sharks at Avalanche, Game 4. Sharks lead 2-1 (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

Don’t even bother bringing up personal accolades in the middle of a playoff run. The Sharks and Avalanche don’t want to hear about it.

For instance: With his goal in Game 3 on Tuesday, Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon now has at least a point in seven straight games. It’s the longest point streak by an Avalanche player since Peter Forsberg’s seven-game streak in 2004.

”I don’t care,” MacKinnon said.

On the other side of the ice, Sharks forward Logan Couture is coming off a game in which he registered a hat trick. He now has a playoff-leading nine goals through 10 games.

”I don’t care what my numbers get to be,” Couture said. ”This is what you play hockey for. This is what you play 82 games for. I’ve been fortunate enough to play on some very good teams and we’ve only missed the playoffs once since I’ve been in San Jose, and these games are so much fun. You’re playing for the ultimate prize.”

The Sharks have been successful limiting Colorado’s shot chances. Asked what the defense is doing right, Sharks coach Peter DeBoer simply said: ”I’ll tell you after the series.”

”We’re working hard away from the puck,” he added. ”We’re working as a five-man unit. You saw how dangerous they are when you give them room, and we know that and we’re working to trying to eliminate that.”

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham contributed to this report.

