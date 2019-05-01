More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Playoff Buzzer: Bobrovsky dominant again; Couture, Meier deadly duo

By Scott BilleckMay 1, 2019, 1:03 AM EDT
  • Columbus now holds a 2-1 series lead on the second-place team in the Eastern Conference. They won’t sweep the Boston Bruins, but the way they handled their Round 2 foe in Game 3 should be cause for concern in New England.
  • A Logan Couture hat trick and a Timo Meier three-point effort put the San Jose Sharks in front in Game 3 and in front in the series, 2-1 vs. Colorado.

Blue Jackets 2, Bruins 1 (CBJ leads 2-1; Game 4 airs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, stream here)

Matt Duchene scored the game winner again, Sergei Bobrovsky made some ridiculous saves and the Blue Jackets stymied the Boston Bruins’ best players en route to a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Boston had no answer for Columbus’ suffocating style, nor could they solve the Bob puzzle. That makes for a long night at the office. The Blue Jackets are playing a style of hockey right now perfect for teams as talented as Boston (and Tampa), and it’s working to a T. Throw in what appears to be an incredible environment at Nationwide Arena and the Bruins have their work cut out for them come Thursday and a pivotal Game 4.

Sharks 4, Avalanche 2 (Sharks lead 2-1; Game 4 airs on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, stream here)

The Logan Couture Show set up shop in Denver on Tuesday night and disappointed the Colorado faithful. It’s not that his performance was poor, it’s just that he didn’t have an Avs jersey on.

Couture’s hat trick propelled the Sharks to a 4-2 win and a 2-1 series lead. Timo Meier had a three-point night of his own, scoring one and helping Couture do the same on two of his three.

Martin Jones made 25 saves to ensure nothing went awry.

Three stars

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Remember when Bob couldn’t play in the playoffs? Now he’s nearly unbeatable.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves in a 2-1 win for the Blue Jackets. And my goodness were some of those saves spectacular.

Bob is now 6-1 in these playoffs with a .937 save percentage.

2. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

A hat trick for Couture in Game 3 of the series was a nice entrance into the matchup between the Sharks and the Avalanche.

Couture hadn’t scored in the first two games, not since he found the back of the next twice in that now infamous Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

But Couture was cocked and ready to fire in this one. He opened the scoring, scored the go-ahead goal in the third and then sealed the deal with his hat trick goal with 30 seconds left. Another splendid performance from a guy with tremendous playoff savvy.

3. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

Meier’s three-point night sits in the shadows of Couture’s heroics, but it shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Meier scored a beautiful goal to put the Sharks ahead 2-0 in the second period and assisted on Couture’s first two goals of the game. Meier has been fantastic for the Sharks in the playoffs.

Highlights of the night

Meier’s goal off the rush:

Nathan MacKinnon saw that and raised one of his own:

Factoids

Wednesday’s games

Game 3: Islanders at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (CAR leads 2-0) (Live stream)
Game 4: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, (Blues lead 2-1) (Live Stream)

After his heroics in Game 7 of Round 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Logan Couture had a bit of a quiet spell to start the San Jose Sharks’ Round 2 series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Had.

See, a player of Couture’s ilk and playoff prowess wasn’t going to be held at bay for long.

On Tuesday night, Couture unleashed goals No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 of this postseason in a Game 3 hat trick where his provided an answer to surge from the Avalanche in the third period and sealed the deal with an empty-netter to complete his hat trick to push the Sharks to a 2-1 series lead with a 4-2 Game 3 win.

Couture’s playoff career can only be described as elite.

He now has more playoff goals than anyone not named Alex Ovechkin (Couture’s 43 is seven behind Ovi’s 50) since 2010, and he’s is sixth in playoff scoring (92 points in 106 games) in that span, too.

Couture’s goal, statistically important to his own legacy, was critical in stopping the bleeding.

The Sharks dominated the first two periods, keeping Colorado to 17 shots through 40 minutes, but Nathan MacKinnon was afforded some time and space in the later stage of the second and, well, the predictable occurred.

The goal sparked the Avs, who came out with a flurry in the third. They hit pay dirt, too, as Matt Nieto tied the game when a point shot ping-ponged off his body, off Martin Jones and into the back of the net to level the score 2-2.

Jones hadn’t seen much rubber up until that point, but it was hard to fault him on either goal against on Tuesday. MacKinnon’s goal was hard to spot even on a slow-motion replay. Nieto’s, meanwhile, took so many bounces you’d think you were in the kid’s area at McDonald’s.

Jones, who was the biggest question mark coming into the series, made 25 saves, stopping 10-of-11 in the third.

Both power plays went 0-for-4. Of course, that hurts the Avs more than the Sharks given the result, and Colorado had some looks but just couldn’t convert, including on a tripping call on Couture with 2:56 left in the game.

Couture’s second of the game came 65 seconds after Nieto’s tying goal and the hat-trick marker came after his time in the sin bin had expired.

Timo Meier‘s name shouldn’t be forgotten in Couture’s shadow.

Meier played a part in Couture’s first two goals and added one of his own in the second period to put San Jose up 2-0.

Game 4 goes Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. 

Bruins’ Marchand punches Blue Jackets’ Harrington in back of head

By Scott BilleckApr 30, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT
14 Comments

Think Brad Marchand has changed his ways?

Think again.

Marchand once again let the pest inside him get the better of his better judgment late in the third period of Boston’s 2-1 Game 3 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Bruins forward, who seemed to have an epiphany of sorts this year as he worked his way to his first 100-point season (and steered clear of the penalty box for the most part) went back to old faithful with 1:01 remaining.

Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington was sitting up on his knees after a stoppage in play in the Columbus zone. Marchand positioned himself behind the unsuspecting Harrington and landed a jab flush to the back of his head, out of the sight of the officials who were dealing with a couple of scrums that had erupted following the whistle.

There was no call on the play.

Marchand has been suspended six times in his NHL career, with his latest coming last season when he elbowed now-teammate Marcus Johannson in the head. That one garnered him five games.

It remains to be seen what, if any, action the NHL’s Department of Player Safety takes in this case.

It meets quite a bit of criterion, however. Defenseless player and avoidable head contact come to mind.

Blue Jackets continue to shut down Bruins' best, take 2-1 series lead

By Scott BilleckApr 30, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

We’ve learned a lot about these Columbus Blue Jackets as their foray into the Stanley Cup Playoffs has worn on.

They’ve proven resilient and relentless, with solid goaltending and no-quit attitude that’s served them more than well. And most of those traits have become trends as they navigate their way through Round 2 against the Boston Bruins, a series they now lead 2-1 after a 2-1 win in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday night.

It’s all noticeable in the on-ice product. Columbus grinds teams down and takes advantage of its opportunities. But perhaps it’s what you can’t see over the first two rounds of the playoffs that has been the most eye-opening.

A quick glance at the scoresheet through three games sees some odd exclusions.

Brad Marchand, for instance, is a 100-point player in the regular season that has no points in the series’ three games. Patrice Bergeron, a point-per-game player, has laid the same goose egg. And gifted goal-scorer David Pastrnak has a single goal, one that came off his skate rather than his stick.

A blueprint to exclude the big stars on Boston’s bench from being posted on the scoreboard has worked incredibly well, just as it did in Round 1.=

The Tampa Bay Lightning had three 40 goals scorers, including a player named Nikita Kucherov who led the NHL in points by a large margin. The Blue Jackets held Kucherov to just two assists in the first-round sweep. Stamkos had a goal and an assist. Brayden Point was held to just one goal.

See?

It’s remarkable how well Columbus has done to shut down some of the NHL’s best players. And then they apply the same force on the rest of the nine forwards on the ice. Boston has been held to eight goals now, and they have to rely on secondary scoring. When that well runs dry (and it did in Game 3) then nothing can be done.

And Columbus just finds a way.

Matt Duchene has five goals now in these playoffs, and has become Mr. Clutch (he scored the overtime winner in Game 2) with his second straight game-winning goal. Boone Jenner‘s first of the playoffs opened the scoring in the first period.

Boston’s lone goal in the game came on a weird play.

Rule 38.4 (xi) had to be called up to count Jake DeBrusk‘s goal to make it 2-1 on what was deemed a continuous play, despite the whistle from the referee blowing.

The NHL’s Situation room ruled that the play was unaffected by the whistle.

“The video review process shall be permitted to assist the Referees in determining the legitimacy of all potential goals… include situations whereby the Referee stops play or is in the process of stopping the play because he has lost sight of the puck and it is subsequently determined by video review that the puck crosses (or has crossed) the goal line and enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result was unaffected by the whistle (i.e., the timing of the whistle was irrelevant to the puck entering the net at the end of a continuous play).”

DeBrusk’s goal was as close as the Bruins would come.

Sergei Bobrovsky put on an incredible performance with 36 saves, including several of the 10-bell variety. Whether he’s playing for an even bigger raise or he’s just put those past playoff demons to rest, he’s coming up in the clutch for Columbus and it’s fun to watch (especially when he’s doing Dominik Hasek things).

Game 4 goes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBCSN (Stream live).

