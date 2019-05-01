More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Morning Skate: Top 30 free agents; Golden Knights could make changes

By Joey AlfieriMay 1, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Here’s the NBC Sports Stanley Cup playoff update for May 1

• What type of statistics should you expect from your backup goalie? (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• The Washington Capitals will have to shed some salary if they’re going to add to their talented roster. (CSN Washington)

Morgan Rielly has to be the front-runner to be the next captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Toronto Star)

• How has Anders Lee performed in the playoffs for the Islanders this year? (Lighthouse Hockey)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins have a rich history with the Hart Trophy. (Pensburgh)

• Like soccer, the NHL might have a diving problem. (Bleedin Blue)

• The Golden Knights roster could look very different heading into next season. (Las Vegas Sun)

• The fact that the Oilers will have a new GM this summer makes their offseason plan unpredictable right now. (Oilers Nation)

• The Hockey News breaks down the top 30 unrestricted free agents of 2019. (The Hockey News)

Cale Makar went from playing college hockey to jumping into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a hurry. (ESPN)

• We can start thinking about Nicklas Backstrom and Braden Holtby‘s next contracts. (Washington Post)

• The Lightning can’t use the laundry list of upsets in the playoffs as a “get out of jail free” card. (Tampa Bay Times)

Aaron Ekblad had a relatively quiet season, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t productive for the Panthers. (The Rat Trick)

• The Detroit News ranked the top 50 Red Wings in order of organizational value. (Detroit News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Datsyuk leaves KHL team; Red Wings return possible?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 1, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Pavel Datsyuk left the NHL for the KHL after the 2015-16 season, it felt like he was putting an end to his playing career in North America.

Not so fast!

On Tuesday, Datsyuk announced via social media that his days with SKA St. Petersburg have come to an end.

“The St. Petersburg stage of my career has come to an end. These were the memorable years,” Datsyuk wrote (quotes have been translated from Russian to English). “I want to say thank you to the SKA club. In St. Petersburg, there are wonderful conditions for games and training, attentive staff – all this helps to concentrate exclusively on hockey.”

Earlier this year, Datsyuk’s agent, Dan Milstein, told a Russian media outlet that his client wasn’t ready to retire. And after Datsyuk made his announcement on Tuesday night, Sportsnet’s Ellliotte Friedman reported that Ken Holland had talked about the possibility of bringing the veteran back into the fold.

The Russian forward is expected to be back in Michigan in the next little while.

Holland, of course, is no longer the general manager in Detroit, but he remains in the organization. Steve Yzerman will now be the one to decide whether or not bringing Datsyuk back makes sense for this young Red Wings team.

Even though he doesn’t appear to be the most vocal guy in the locker room, the 40-year-old’s experience could help turn this Detroit franchise around. And let’s not forget that he showed he can still play. The veteran posted 12 goals and 42 points in 54 KHL games last season.

During his last NHL season, Datsyuk had a respectable 16 goals and 49 points in 66 games with the Red Wings. At this point of his career, the Wings don’t need him to be the go-to guy anyway. He just needs to help them with their transition from being a rebuilding team to a competitive one.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Wraparound: Islanders still believe they ‘can turn this around’

By Joey AlfieriMay 1, 2019, 9:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

It’s not an ideal spot to be in, but the Islanders still believe they can come back to win their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Isles have their work cut out for them starting in Game 3 (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN), as they dropped the first two games on home ice. But the margin between winning and losing in this series has been slim. In Game 1, they lost 1-0 in overtime. In Game 2, they had a 1-0 lead for most of the game but they allowed the Hurricanes to score twice in the third frame.

“That’s the way it goes sometimes,” forward Josh Bailey said. “It could be 2-0 us, but it’s 0-2. We can’t get down. We still feel good about our group and have confidence that we can turn this around… They play very structured. I feel like it’s similar to the way we play. You can’t let frustration set in. We’ve found ways to frustrate teams throughout the year and in the playoffs. You can’t let them reverse it back on you. You’ve got to just stick with it, and we will.”

As Bailey points out, why wouldn’t the Islanders be confident?

Under head coach Barry Trotz, they put together a 103-point season and they totally revamped the way they defended as a team. They’ve received some really good goaltending from Robin Lehner and their better offensive players have chipped in at opportune times (before this series).

Assuming they can extend this series, they’ll have to find a way to use home-ice as an advantage again. In the first round, Nassau Coliseum was rocking and intimidating. It looked like the Isles were invincible there. Unfortunately for them, they’ve moved to Barclays Center in Round 2 and that feeling of invincibility is gone.

But before they can return home, they have to win at least one of these two upcoming games in Raleigh.

“I said to them, ‘Hey, we’re going to Carolina to win two games, plain and simple.’ You can’t win two unless you focus on the first, so we’ll focus on the first and go from there,” head coach Barry Trotz said.

Of course, the fact that the Hurricanes are so banged up should play into the Islanders’ favor. Goalie Curtis McElhinney made a few great stops when he entered Game 2 in relief of Petr Mrazek, but it’ll be interesting to see if the veteran can keep that up for an entire game or multiple games. Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Micheal Ferland have also missed extended periods of time, while Trevor van Riemsdyk and Saku Maenalanen are expected to miss the rest of the series.

 [NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

TODAY’S SCHEDULE: 

Game 4: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET, Blues lead 2-1: The Stars were able to battle back from three one-goal deficits in Game 3, but they ultimately fell on a late goal by Blues forward Patrick Maroon. As much as they traded punches with St. Louis in that game, they need to find a way to stop chasing the game and they have to get off to a better start. Ben Bishop didn’t have his best game either, so getting him back to Vezina Trophy form will be a key if the Stars are going to head back to St. Louis tied, 2-2. (NBCSN; 9:30 p.m. ET)

TUESDAY’S SCORES:
Blue Jackets 2, Bruins 1
Sharks 4, Avalanche 2

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins
Hurricanes vs. Islanders
Blues vs. Stars
Avalanche vs. Sharks

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Playoff Buzzer: Bobrovsky dominant again; Couture, Meier deadly duo

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 1, 2019, 1:03 AM EDT
1 Comment
  • Columbus now holds a 2-1 series lead on the second-place team in the Eastern Conference. They won’t sweep the Boston Bruins, but the way they handled their Round 2 foe in Game 3 should be cause for concern in New England.
  • A Logan Couture hat trick and a Timo Meier three-point effort put the San Jose Sharks in front in Game 3 and in front in the series, 2-1 vs. Colorado.

Blue Jackets 2, Bruins 1 (CBJ leads 2-1; Game 4 airs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, stream here)

Matt Duchene scored the game winner again, Sergei Bobrovsky made some ridiculous saves and the Blue Jackets stymied the Boston Bruins’ best players en route to a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Boston had no answer for Columbus’ suffocating style, nor could they solve the Bob puzzle. That makes for a long night at the office. The Blue Jackets are playing a style of hockey right now perfect for teams as talented as Boston (and Tampa), and it’s working to a T. Throw in what appears to be an incredible environment at Nationwide Arena and the Bruins have their work cut out for them come Thursday and a pivotal Game 4.

Sharks 4, Avalanche 2 (Sharks lead 2-1; Game 4 airs on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, stream here)

The Logan Couture Show set up shop in Denver on Tuesday night and disappointed the Colorado faithful. It’s not that his performance was poor, it’s just that he didn’t have an Avs jersey on.

Couture’s hat trick propelled the Sharks to a 4-2 win and a 2-1 series lead. Timo Meier had a three-point night of his own, scoring one and helping Couture do the same on two of his three.

Martin Jones made 25 saves to ensure nothing went awry.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three stars

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Remember when Bob couldn’t play in the playoffs? Now he’s nearly unbeatable.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves in a 2-1 win for the Blue Jackets. And my goodness were some of those saves spectacular.

Bob is now 6-1 in these playoffs with a .937 save percentage.

2. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

A hat trick for Couture in Game 3 of the series was a nice entrance into the matchup between the Sharks and the Avalanche.

Couture hadn’t scored in the first two games, not since he found the back of the next twice in that now infamous Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

But Couture was cocked and ready to fire in this one. He opened the scoring, scored the go-ahead goal in the third and then sealed the deal with his hat trick goal with 30 seconds left. Another splendid performance from a guy with tremendous playoff savvy.

3. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

Meier’s three-point night sits in the shadows of Couture’s heroics, but it shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Meier scored a beautiful goal to put the Sharks ahead 2-0 in the second period and assisted on Couture’s first two goals of the game. Meier has been fantastic for the Sharks in the playoffs.

Highlights of the night

Meier’s goal off the rush:

Nathan MacKinnon saw that and raised one of his own:

Factoids

Wednesday’s games

Game 3: Islanders at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (CAR leads 2-0) (Live stream)
Game 4: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, (Blues lead 2-1) (Live Stream)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Couture’s hat trick gives Sharks 2-1 series lead vs. Avs

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 1, 2019, 12:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After his heroics in Game 7 of Round 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Logan Couture had a bit of a quiet spell to start the San Jose Sharks’ Round 2 series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Had.

See, a player of Couture’s ilk and playoff prowess wasn’t going to be held at bay for long.

On Tuesday night, Couture unleashed goals No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 of this postseason in a Game 3 hat trick where his provided an answer to surge from the Avalanche in the third period and sealed the deal with an empty-netter to complete his hat trick to push the Sharks to a 2-1 series lead with a 4-2 Game 3 win.

Couture’s playoff career can only be described as elite.

He now has more playoff goals than anyone not named Alex Ovechkin (Couture’s 43 is seven behind Ovi’s 50) since 2010, and he’s is sixth in playoff scoring (92 points in 106 games) in that span, too.

Couture’s goal, statistically important to his own legacy, was critical in stopping the bleeding.

The Sharks dominated the first two periods, keeping Colorado to 17 shots through 40 minutes, but Nathan MacKinnon was afforded some time and space in the later stage of the second and, well, the predictable occurred.

The goal sparked the Avs, who came out with a flurry in the third. They hit pay dirt, too, as Matt Nieto tied the game when a point shot ping-ponged off his body, off Martin Jones and into the back of the net to level the score 2-2.

Jones hadn’t seen much rubber up until that point, but it was hard to fault him on either goal against on Tuesday. MacKinnon’s goal was hard to spot even on a slow-motion replay. Nieto’s, meanwhile, took so many bounces you’d think you were in the kid’s area at McDonald’s.

Jones, who was the biggest question mark coming into the series, made 25 saves, stopping 10-of-11 in the third.

Both power plays went 0-for-4. Of course, that hurts the Avs more than the Sharks given the result, and Colorado had some looks but just couldn’t convert, including on a tripping call on Couture with 2:56 left in the game.

Couture’s second of the game came 65 seconds after Nieto’s tying goal and the hat-trick marker came after his time in the sin bin had expired.

Timo Meier‘s name shouldn’t be forgotten in Couture’s shadow.

Meier played a part in Couture’s first two goals and added one of his own in the second period to put San Jose up 2-0.

Game 4 goes Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. 

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck