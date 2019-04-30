More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

The Wraparound: Avs gaining confidence as they head home for Game 3

By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Reunited and it felt so good.

The Colorado Avalanche evened their Round 2 series with the San Jose Sharks via a 4-3 win on Sunday night. They were carried to victory after head coach Jared Bednar put his top three forwards back together. Mikko Rantanen started the series with Colin Wilson and Carl Soderberg, but needing to give his offense a boost, Bednar put him back with Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon and it paid off with as they combined for five points and had a hand in three of the four goals.

Given their experience playing together, there was no need for a period of reacquainting with one another.

“The chemistry between us is that we’ve played together over 150 games in the last two years, so there’s not much talk you have to do,” Rantanen said. “There’s a lot of good players in this team and it doesn’t matter if [Alex] Kerfoot is with them and I’m with [Colin Wilson]. I’m good with either, but if the coach wants us together, we have to lead the way. When we play together, we’re trying to take over.”

The win sends the series to Colorado for Tuesday’s Game 3 (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN) evened up at one. SAP Center has been a house of horrors for the Avs, who were 2-15-6 in their previous 23 games in San Jose. So they’re glad to be returning to Pepsi Center where they have taken 11 of their last 13 games, which includes eight straight wins and have outscored opponents 32-15 (shootout goals included) over that span.

The confidence that was earned after their Game 2 win against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 could be found Sunday night after Colorado tied the series. After going down 1-0 in the first period, the Avalanche roared back big time with three unanswered goals before a hairy few minutes ended with the one-goal final score.

Game 2 showed the Sharks that the Avalanche won’t be an easy opponent and that the battle to get that elusive fourth win won’t be easy. After showing Calgary they’re not a pushover in Round 1, Colorado is in the right mindset as they head home with a chance to take an advantage in the series.

“For us it’s about making the push and not saving anything,” said MacKinnon. “I mean, we have nothing to save our energy for. You’re playing, it’s almost May and you’re in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round. … For us, we love this position that we’re in. We love being the underdogs. We believe in what we can do as a group. We’ve talked about that, but we’re not done yet.”

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 3: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) The Bruins want and need more from their power play. Despite a 1-for-4 display in Game 2, Bruce Cassidy sees plenty of room for improvement on the execution front. “Just looking at different parts of the game where you could make a difference, and that was one, especially in a tight-checking game when neither generated a lot of offense 5-on-5. So that’s when you got to make hay [with the man advantage]. They did on theirs, we didn’t on ours. Yeah, we got a goal that helped us. And the number looks good, so you’re 25 percent. But in the big picture, No. 1 unit [did not] generate much either game on it. So we want to make sure we put it back.” (NBCSN; Live stream)

MONDAY’S SCOREBOARD
Blues 4, Stars 3

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Forward-thinking: Avs defenseman Barrie chips in on offense

Associated PressApr 30, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie has developed a reputation as forward thinking.

Easy to understand why: He’s constantly thinking as a forward.

His father was an NHL forward. As a kid, he was a forward. And now he’s chipping in on offense much like a forward.

Barrie has a goal and seven assists so far in the postseason. His first career playoff tally arrived Sunday in Game 2 at San Jose, helping the Avalanche send the second-round series back to Denver tied at a game apiece. Game 3 is Tuesday at Pepsi Center.

”I feel really confident in my all-around game right now,” the 27-year-old Barrie said. ”I like playing against other team’s top lines. I enjoy the challenge. The offensive part, I’ve got to keep trying to bring it.”

His first postseason goal Sunday showed off his offensive instincts: After Gabriel Landeskog‘s shot bounced off Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, Barrie jumped down low and sent a rolling puck into the corner of the net.

That’s Barrie being Barrie . He’s coming off a regular season in which had a career-high 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists), which was the most by an Avalanche defenseman since Ray Bourque had 59 in 2000-01.

”Tyson’s worked on his game over the last handful of years and gotten really good at creating offense, jumping up in the rush and making plays when he gets it in the O-zone,” Landeskog said. ”He’s also defending real well right now because first and foremost, that’s what a ‘D’ has got to do. No doubt, he’s got the skill of a forward and can make the plays.”

Pressing forward just runs in the family. Barrie’s father, Len, was a forward who played in 184 NHL games with Philadelphia, Florida, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles Kings. Len Barrie wound up his career with 19 goals and 45 assists.

Tyson Barrie actually was a forward until his teen years, which he credits for his moves now.

”If you grow up a defenseman your whole life, you’re not working on the toe drag or beating guys on offense,” said Barrie, who’s a native of Victoria, British Columbia. ”I always did that. I always made sure to really try to enjoy that part when I was playing hockey. I think it shows in the way I play. I like scoring and trying to beat guys one-on-one and stuff.”

Even with his switch to the blue line, his offensive skills remain firmly entrenched. He was the scoring leader among defensemen in each of his four full junior seasons with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League. The Avalanche selected the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Barrie in the third round of the 2009 draft.

He’s been assisting with the scoring load ever since. He became the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history earlier in the season, passing John-Michael Liles. Barrie has 75 goals in the regular season along with 232 assists.

”He’s developed a skill-set to be an offensive threat on the ice,” Landeskog said. ”He’s getting rewarded for it.”

To be clear: Barrie doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities for the sake of sneaking into the offensive play. He’s developed a knack to know just when to rush into a play.

”Some of the plays he makes, they’re not high-risk plays, but he’s up the ice and making an impact offensively,” coach Jared Bednar said. ”Just good decisions on when to shoot, when to hang on. He’s getting pucks through to the net and been highly competitive on the defensive side of things, too, just his gaps and breaking up plays. He’s more physical down low.

”You can tell it matters to him – winning matters. He’s playing his hardest every night to make an impact in the game.”

Barrie had five assists against Calgary, including three in the series clincher. He also helped shut down Flames standout Johnny Gaudreau.

In Game 2 against San Jose, he had two assists to go with his goal.

”He’s been really good,” Bednar said. ”He’s certainly been a guy down the stretch that’s getting better and better. In the playoffs, he’s taken it to a whole new level.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Jones standing out for Blue Jackets; Karlsson closer to 100 percent

By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Here’s the NBC Sports playoff update for April 30

• Bruce Cassidy switched up his lines at Monday’s practice, putting David Pastrnak with Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. [NBC Boston]

• The Bruins sound off on that noisy Columbus cannon. [Boston.com]

• As he’s done many times before, Seth Jones stood out for the Blue Jackets in Game 2. [1st Ohio Battery]

• “Though the only way for the Islanders to climb out of this hole is to first acknowledge their work through the opening two games was not sufficient before committing to improved attention to detail beginning with Wednesday’s Game 3, the team seemed to believe it had played well enough to merit a different result.” [New York Post]

Petr Mrazek is considered “day-to-day,” which is good news, according to Rod Brind’Amour. Alex Nedeljkovic has ben recalled from AHL Charlotte. [News and Observer]

Miro Heiskanen has been a star for the Dallas Stars this season. No wonder GM Jim Nill didn’t want to include him in any trade. [NHL.com]

• On Patrick Maroon, who is making his hometown proud. [Dispatch]

• Jared Bednar’s calm demeanor behind the Colorado Avalanche has had a positive affect on his players. [Denver Post]

Erik Karlsson is getting closer and closer to 100 percent. [Mercury News]

John Tavares, Sean Couturier, Matt Murray, Mark Stone, and Carter Hart are among the names who will represent Canada at next month’s IIHF World Championship. [Hockey Canada]

• Sounds like the Edmonton Oilers GM search is down to Mark Hunter, Kelly McCrimmon and Sean Burke. [Edmonton Journal]

Devante Smith-Pelly talks about his up and down season with the Washington Capitals and his future. [Japers’ Rink]

• Good read on Aito Iguchi, the young Japanese viral sensation who is heading toward his goal of playing in the NHL. [Sportsnet]

• It’s time to look forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Stanley Cup playoff parity is here to stay. [Seattle Times]

• The NWHL is expected to expand its schedule for the 2019-20 season, giving teams 24 games to play. [The Ice Garden]

• Finally, here’s episode five of “Puckland” as the ECHL’s Maine Mariners make final roster changes and introduce the official team at a fan event:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Playoff Buzzer: Blues maroon Stars; Binnington’s wins

By James O'BrienApr 30, 2019, 12:50 AM EDT
  • Monday’s only game seemed destined to go to overtime … until it wasn’t. Patrick Maroon instead scored a somewhat divisive clinching goal to push the Blues over the top.

Blues 4, Stars 3 (St. Louis leads 2-1; Game 4 airs on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, stream here).

For most of Monday’s contest, it felt like every scoring chance would really count, because both teams weren’t giving an inch. Things really escalated in the third period, however, when the two teams combined for three goals in last than three minutes, and Dallas seemed like it just wouldn’t go away, negating three one-goal leads for the Blues. St. Louis showed resiliency of its own, however, and eventually allowed Maroon’s late 4-3 goal to stand as the game-winner, even after the Stars received a late power-play opportunity.

It sure seems like this will be a very close Round 2 series until the very end.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Jaden SchwartzThe Blues winger has scored at least one goal in four of his last five playoff games, collecting six goals and one assist during that span. Schwartz scored a deft deflection tally early in Game 3 to stun the Stars a little bit to earn a 1-0 lead, while he also managed a secondary assist during that third-period spree.

Schwartz’s health struggles have been frustrating to watch in recent years, so it’s heartening to see the sneaky-good winger get his due, and come up in clutch situations.

With Vladimir Tarasenko seeming to be feast-or-famine lately, players like Schwartz need to step up, and he often has.

2. Patrick Maroon: You could make an argument for Jay Bouwmeester and his two primary assists, but Bouwmeester was on the wrong end of the shot share ledger to a considerable degree, and also took two minor penalties.

Maroon didn’t get as many points, but his goal was the game-winner, and it was a brawny effort in overpowering Esa Lindell before muscling the puck past Ben Bishop. In a way, that goal was a reward for Maroon’s hard work, as he thrived where Bouwmeester failed, possession-stats wise.

After a tough 2018-19 regular season for Maroon, he’s providing useful support for St. Louis, and his grit has been appreciated so far in the postseason.

3. Jordan BinningtonBoth Binnington and Ben Bishop have had better nights stats-wise … and have enjoyed a ton of great nights in general, lately. You’re not going to win an argument that either goalie was at their absolute peak in Game 3. (Honestly, if Bishop is OK health-wise, that’s a win for Dallas.)

Despite allowing seven goals between them, each netminder had some fantastic moments, turning away breakaway opportunities and other high-danger scoring chances. For the most part, it was difficult to blame the netminders for that deluge of goals during the third period.

Binnington grabbed the win, stopping 28 out of 31 shots on goal. After a sensational regular season call-up that saved the Blues’ bacon, Binnington’s very much living up to the hype so far as the games matter the most, and he’s holding up quite well to facing Bishop, one of the hottest goalies in the NHL.

Not a bad way to celebrate that Calder Trophy nomination, eh?

Highlight of the Night: Enjoy all of the highlights from Game 3 in the video above this post’s headline, but let me direct your attention to the 3-3 goal, in particular. Miro Heiskanen sent an absolute luscious pass to Tyler Seguin, who punched it past Binnington as the Stars seemed relentless. They relented enough to lose, but it was one of those instances where the goofy “didn’t lose, just ran out of time” mantra actually felt fitting.

Heiskanen’s only strengthening the argument that he should have been a Calder finalist with his play lately, even though the playoffs don’t count in such assessments.

Factoids

Tuesday’s games
Game 3: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) (NBCSN; Live stream)
Game 3:  San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) ( NBCSN; live stream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues survive wild finish to take Game 3 from Stars

By James O'BrienApr 29, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
If you spend any time on social media, you know that hockey fans have a lot to say about officiating during any contest in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And you can apply that griping – accurate or overwrought – to basically all over forms of competition.

It was difficult to ignore some of the key calls in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 3, giving the Blues a 2-1 series lead.

The headline-grabbing moments came late. For one, Patrick Maroon scored the game-winner with 1:38 remaining in the third period after it sure seemed like Maroon got away with an interference penalty against Esa Lindell to create all of that one-on-one time with defenseless Stars goalie Ben Bishop.

But, personally, it sure seemed like the Stars tripped a Blues player in Dallas’ zone to help open up the odd-man rush that allowed Dallas to score a 2-2 shorthanded goal. An optimist (or someone who’s not a fan of either teams?) might rationalize it as two missed calls canceling out. Maybe.

(It’s quick early on and then in an additional replay, but you can see Andrew Cogliano bring his opponent down before scoring. You could make an argument that was penalty-worthy, and the same with Maroon, or you could argue for just one, or neither.)

We can debate those moments until we’re blue (or Blues) in the face, but another pivotal moment came when an official didn’t doom a team. Colton Parayko was (correctly) called for putting a puck over the glass with 44 seconds remaining, giving the Stars a power-play chance to tie things up. The Blues finally held off the Stars that time around, holding onto a win.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Don’t discount the Blues holding off the Stars at the end, as Dallas was remarkably resilient in managing comebacks in this one. The Blues lost leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 before finally holding off the persistent Stars. The wildest stretch happened during the third period, as Dallas and St. Louis combined for three goals in just 2:46 of game time, and also combined for four goals in 5:16. For such a buttoned-down Game 3 defensively, and a series that’s largely involved skin-tight defense, this was a stunning scoring spree.

Well, it would be a more stunning score spree if, you know, this postseason wasn’t consistently mind-blowing.

Both goalies were generally strong in Game 3. There was some concern about Ben Bishop after he had difficulty getting to his feet making a save (and maybe was a little slow on a 2-1 Blues goal), but Bishop seemed to play quite well overall, so maybe that was a dodged bullet. Bishop and Jordan Binnington made some huge, difficult saves in Game 3, giving us the goalie duel we expected heading into Round 2.

[More on Bishop’s injury scare]

After carving out an impressive three road wins against the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1, the Blues remain perfect away from home during this run, as they won this first skirmish in Dallas. The Blues are up 2-1 in Round 2, but if the Stars’ hustle is any indication, more wins won’t come easily.

And there might be more controversy.

The Stars will host the Blues in Game 4 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Game 4 airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (stream here).