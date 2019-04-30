More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bobrovsky’s playoff revival leading Blue Jackets

By Adam GretzApr 30, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
When Jarmo Kekkalainen decided to push all of his chips to the center of the table by acquiring Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel at the trade deadline, it was one of the boldest plays of any general manager in recent NHL history.

The potential for the entire thing to blow up in his face and leave him completely empty-handed was a very real one.

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ two best and most notable players — Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky — remained unsigned beyond this season, and Kekalainen added two more pending free agents to that mix while giving up several assets, and even more outrageous than all of that was the fact his team still wasn’t a lock to actually make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It was not only a situation where most GMs would play it safe by not adding anyone, it was a situation where many GMs might have sold off their biggest assets and punted on the season (and we saw that very situation play out in Minnesota this year and in St. Louis a year ago). But this was an organization that has given its fanbase nothing but disappointment in its nearly two decades of existence and had never experienced life outside of Round 1 in the playoffs on the rare occasion that it did make the playoffs.

So instead of giving the fans more reason to question the team and doubt the commitment, they went in. All in.

With Duchene and Dzingel, the Blue Jackets had what looked to be a pretty strong team on paper and one that might be capable of making some noise should it actually, you know, make the playoffs.

There was just one big question floating around the team.

Could they count on Bobrovsky in net? That may sound like a harsh question but his career in Columbus has been a tale of two extremes and makes it a completely fair question to ask.

His regular season performance? As good as you could possibly hope for from a starting NHL goalie. Between the 2012-13 and 2017-18 seasons there was not a single goalie in the NHL that had a better save percentage than his .923 mark. He also won Two Vezina Trophies, something that only 22 goalies in league history can claim, and was a top-five finisher in Hart Trophy voting twice. He wasn’t just good, he was great. That regular season performance is on the fringes of a Hall of Fame career if for no other reason than the Vezinas, as 18 of the 22 goalies that have won multiple Vezinas are in the Hall of Fame.

The problem has always been that once the regular season ends and the playoffs begin, something has happened to Bobrovsky’s performance, and it hasn’t been pretty.

I hate basing narratives around a player based on the small sample sizes of data the playoffs produce because there are so many variables that go into what happens during those games, and sometimes a player can simply go through a cold streak in the spring without it being a defining moment for their season or career. But with Bobrovsky it happened so consistently and so regularly (and so badly) that it has been impossible to ignore.

Before this season his career postseason save percentage was a horrific .899. Of the 29 goalies that appeared in at least 20 playoff games since the start of the 2010-11 season (when Bobrovsky entered the NHL) only one of them (Ilya Bryzgalov) had a worse number, while only three others (Brian Elliott, Devan Dubnyk, and Antti Niemi) had a number lower than even .910.

He wasn’t just the worst performing postseason goalie in the NHL, he was the worst performing postseason goalie by a significant margin. It was a jarring difference in performance and it made it easy to have doubts about what the Blue Jackets could do this postseason if he didn’t improve on it dramatically, especially with a first-round matchup against the best offensive team of this era.

It wasn’t a stretch to say that all of the pressure the Blue Jackets were facing after their trades was on the shoulders of their starting goalie, because a repeat performance of postseasons past would have completely sunk them no matter what Panarin, Duchene, Dzingel, or any of their other top players were able to do.

One thing you might be able to say about his postseason performance was that almost all of those games came against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, two teams that are loaded with offensive superstars, and two of which went on to win the Stanley Cup after defeating Bobrovsky. A lot of great goalies have looked bad at times against those teams, and Bobrovsky had the unfortunate bad luck of having to run into them in the first round in three consecutive playoff appearances.

Still, the performance is what it is and you can’t hide from the numbers. The Bobrovsky question was a very real one.

Just six games into the 2019 playoffs, he’s done his part to erase any of the doubts that may have existed due to his past postseason performances because he has been outstanding from the start of the very first game.

In Round 1, he helped shut down the high-powered Tampa offense and out-dueled a back-to-back Vezina finalist in Andrei Vasileskiy.

Even though the Blue Jackets dropped Game 1 against the Boston Bruins in Round 2, it wasn’t necessarily due to anything Bobrovsky did or did not do, while he was probably the single biggest reason they had a chance to even the series in Game 2, especially due to his play in overtime where he made highlight reel save after highlight reel save.

His .930 save percentage is third behind only Robin Lehner and Ben Bishop among all goalies for the playoffs that have been a redemption tour of sorts for him.

This also couldn’t have happened at a better time for Bobrovsky as he prepares to enter unrestricted free agency this July. Whether he changes his mind and re-signs in Columbus or goes elsewhere there is nothing that is going to boost his value as much as a dominant postseason run, and perhaps one that takes the Blue Jackets deep in the postseason.

With the talent the Blue Jackets now have at forward with Panarin, Duchene, Cam Atkinson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and on defense, where Seth Jones and Zach Werenski are a powerhouse duo at the top of their blue line, the fate of their postseason success was always going to be tied to what they could get out of Bobrovsky. With him playing the way he has so far the sky is the limit for this team.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

McElhinney gets Game 3 start for Hurricanes, Mrazek still ‘day-to-day’

By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2019, 1:05 PM EDT
Curtis McElhinney will get the Game 3 (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN) start on Wednesday for the Carolina Hurricanes as they look to take a 3-0 series lead on the New York Islanders.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said on Tuesday that Petr Mrazek, who left Game 2 with a lower-body injury, remains “day-to-day.” Alex Nedeljkovic has been recalled from AHL Charlotte and will serve as the backup.

“With goalies it’s a little different,” Brind’Amour said. “You’ve got to be really careful. You don’t want to have something that should be a short-term thing turn into anything longer, so we’ll definitely be taking our time with that.”

Brind’Amour said that the report he received on Mrazek’s injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared. He also added it’s a “nagging thing,” but it “shouldn’t be too long” before he’s back.

This will be the 35-year-old McElhinney’s first career start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In other Hurricanes injury news, Micheal Ferland skated on Tuesday and said while he doesn’t expect to be in the lineup Wednesday, we could see him return for Game 4. Then there’s Andrei Svechnikov, who is a possibility for Game 3.

After being a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, Brind’Amour said the 19-year-old rookie doesn’t need approval from team doctors in order to play Wednesday, it’s just a matter of him feeling comfortable.

Svechnikov has been out since April 15 after going into concussion protocol following a Round 1 fight with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. The lack of practice time for the Hurricanes since the injury has delayed the process of getting the forward ready to return. Brind’Amour wanted to get Svechnikov, who ditched the full cage he’d been wearing for a longer visor than usual, involved in a contact practice to see how his body responded.

“You just don’t want to put people in when they’re unsure,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s got to be 100% sure before he goes.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Healthy Karlsson gives Sharks optimism heading into Game 3

Associated PressApr 30, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson took the puck behind his own net and went on the type of end-to-end rush that has made him one of the NHL’s most dynamic defensemen.

Even though Karlsson’s rush didn’t lead to a goal and came in San Jose’s 4-3 loss in Game 2 to Colorado, it encouraged the Sharks that Karlsson appears to be healthy once again.

”It’s like a fine wine getting better and better every game,” defensive partner Brenden Dillon said Monday. ”We know how good of a player he is and how much he impacts a game. It’s been fun to play with him.”

Despite being hampered earlier in the playoffs by a groin injury that sidelined him for 27 of 32 games in the second half of the season, Karlsson is tied for the league lead with 10 assists this postseason thanks to his vision and passing ability.

His skating and defense will be needed when the series shifts to Colorado for Game 3 on Tuesday night (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN) after the teams split the first two games.

The Avalanche took control in Game 2 when coach Jared Bednar made a change in the second period to reunite Mikko Rantanen on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.

The trio helped create two goals in the second period that gave Colorado a 2-1 lead and helped lead to the win.

”The line did our job and our job is getting the team going offensively,” Landeskog said. ”Some nights you have it, some nights you don’t. But playoff time you got to try and find it every night and I thought we got deep and were able to get rewarded for a lot of our hard work.”

The boost from the top three scorers could be expected for the Avalanche. But they also got a big lift from a pair of 20-year-old defensemen as Cale Makar teamed with Samuel Girard.

Makar, the Hobey Baker Award winner as college hockey’s top player, has played just five NHL games since finishing up at the Frozen Four for UMass. Girard has a bit more experience with 150 regular-season games the past two seasons.

Game 2 was their first time playing with each other as Makar moved into the lineup when Girard got hurt last round. They look extremely comfortable in their role.

”Yes, we are 20. We just have to play our game,” Girard said. ”I know that Cale is able to play here. I know I’m able to. We just need to play our game. We need to bring some offense and make sure we play good offensively as well.”

Bruins at Blue Jackets, series tied 1-1 (7 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

The book on Sergei Bobrovsky was that the former two-time Vezina Trophy winner was great in the regular season but couldn’t rise to the occasion in the playoffs.

Through six playoff games this season, ”Bob” is rewriting the book.

After an erratic regular season that saw coach John Tortorella call him out at one low point, the Russian goalie has been spectacular. He kept the Blue Jackets in Saturday night’s game long enough for Matt Duchene to finally win it in the second OT, 3-2.

Saturday’s game almost went the other direction in the first overtime when a puck lobbed into the Blue Jackets’ zone took a funny bounce to the right and headed for the open net. Bobrovsky reacted, lunged and gloved it just in time.

”It’s crazy, but it’s part of the game,” he said.

Bobrovsky was unreliable in opening round playoff losses to Washington (2018) and Pittsburgh (2017).

This time he’s 5-1 in six playoff games, carrying a .930 save percentage and 2.01 goals-against average. Those numbers rank third and second, respectively, among playoff goalies.

Tortorella said Bobrovsky is performing at a ”different level” in these playoffs.

”Bob’s been fantastic, as far as the amount of playoff games we’ve played right now,” Tortorella said Monday. He’s been terrific.”

Meanwhile, Boston is enjoying a two-day break between games for the first time since the playoffs started April 11.

”We’ve been going every other day now for a while now, it gives us a second to catch our breath, regroup and focus on some things we want to do better in the series moving forward,” defenseman Torey Krug said. ”I’m sure the guys are really appreciating the time off.”

AP Sports Writers Pat Graham in Denver and Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report

Forward-thinking: Avs defenseman Barrie chips in on offense

Associated PressApr 30, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie has developed a reputation as forward thinking.

Easy to understand why: He’s constantly thinking as a forward.

His father was an NHL forward. As a kid, he was a forward. And now he’s chipping in on offense much like a forward.

Barrie has a goal and seven assists so far in the postseason. His first career playoff tally arrived Sunday in Game 2 at San Jose, helping the Avalanche send the second-round series back to Denver tied at a game apiece. Game 3 is Tuesday at Pepsi Center.

”I feel really confident in my all-around game right now,” the 27-year-old Barrie said. ”I like playing against other team’s top lines. I enjoy the challenge. The offensive part, I’ve got to keep trying to bring it.”

His first postseason goal Sunday showed off his offensive instincts: After Gabriel Landeskog‘s shot bounced off Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, Barrie jumped down low and sent a rolling puck into the corner of the net.

That’s Barrie being Barrie . He’s coming off a regular season in which had a career-high 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists), which was the most by an Avalanche defenseman since Ray Bourque had 59 in 2000-01.

”Tyson’s worked on his game over the last handful of years and gotten really good at creating offense, jumping up in the rush and making plays when he gets it in the O-zone,” Landeskog said. ”He’s also defending real well right now because first and foremost, that’s what a ‘D’ has got to do. No doubt, he’s got the skill of a forward and can make the plays.”

Pressing forward just runs in the family. Barrie’s father, Len, was a forward who played in 184 NHL games with Philadelphia, Florida, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles Kings. Len Barrie wound up his career with 19 goals and 45 assists.

Tyson Barrie actually was a forward until his teen years, which he credits for his moves now.

”If you grow up a defenseman your whole life, you’re not working on the toe drag or beating guys on offense,” said Barrie, who’s a native of Victoria, British Columbia. ”I always did that. I always made sure to really try to enjoy that part when I was playing hockey. I think it shows in the way I play. I like scoring and trying to beat guys one-on-one and stuff.”

Even with his switch to the blue line, his offensive skills remain firmly entrenched. He was the scoring leader among defensemen in each of his four full junior seasons with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League. The Avalanche selected the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Barrie in the third round of the 2009 draft.

He’s been assisting with the scoring load ever since. He became the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history earlier in the season, passing John-Michael Liles. Barrie has 75 goals in the regular season along with 232 assists.

”He’s developed a skill-set to be an offensive threat on the ice,” Landeskog said. ”He’s getting rewarded for it.”

To be clear: Barrie doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities for the sake of sneaking into the offensive play. He’s developed a knack to know just when to rush into a play.

”Some of the plays he makes, they’re not high-risk plays, but he’s up the ice and making an impact offensively,” coach Jared Bednar said. ”Just good decisions on when to shoot, when to hang on. He’s getting pucks through to the net and been highly competitive on the defensive side of things, too, just his gaps and breaking up plays. He’s more physical down low.

”You can tell it matters to him – winning matters. He’s playing his hardest every night to make an impact in the game.”

Barrie had five assists against Calgary, including three in the series clincher. He also helped shut down Flames standout Johnny Gaudreau.

In Game 2 against San Jose, he had two assists to go with his goal.

”He’s been really good,” Bednar said. ”He’s certainly been a guy down the stretch that’s getting better and better. In the playoffs, he’s taken it to a whole new level.”

The Wraparound: Avs gaining confidence as they head home for Game 3

By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Reunited and it felt so good.

The Colorado Avalanche evened their Round 2 series with the San Jose Sharks via a 4-3 win on Sunday night. They were carried to victory after head coach Jared Bednar put his top three forwards back together. Mikko Rantanen started the series with Colin Wilson and Carl Soderberg, but needing to give his offense a boost, Bednar put him back with Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon and it paid off with as they combined for five points and had a hand in three of the four goals.

Given their experience playing together, there was no need for a period of reacquainting with one another.

“The chemistry between us is that we’ve played together over 150 games in the last two years, so there’s not much talk you have to do,” Rantanen said. “There’s a lot of good players in this team and it doesn’t matter if [Alex] Kerfoot is with them and I’m with [Colin Wilson]. I’m good with either, but if the coach wants us together, we have to lead the way. When we play together, we’re trying to take over.”

The win sends the series to Colorado for Tuesday’s Game 3 (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN) evened up at one. SAP Center has been a house of horrors for the Avs, who were 2-15-6 in their previous 23 games in San Jose. So they’re glad to be returning to Pepsi Center where they have taken 11 of their last 13 games, which includes eight straight wins and have outscored opponents 32-15 (shootout goals included) over that span.

The confidence that was earned after their Game 2 win against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 could be found Sunday night after Colorado tied the series. After going down 1-0 in the first period, the Avalanche roared back big time with three unanswered goals before a hairy few minutes ended with the one-goal final score.

Game 2 showed the Sharks that the Avalanche won’t be an easy opponent and that the battle to get that elusive fourth win won’t be easy. After showing Calgary they’re not a pushover in Round 1, Colorado is in the right mindset as they head home with a chance to take an advantage in the series.

“For us it’s about making the push and not saving anything,” said MacKinnon. “I mean, we have nothing to save our energy for. You’re playing, it’s almost May and you’re in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round. … For us, we love this position that we’re in. We love being the underdogs. We believe in what we can do as a group. We’ve talked about that, but we’re not done yet.”

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 3: Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) The Bruins want and need more from their power play. Despite a 1-for-4 display in Game 2, Bruce Cassidy sees plenty of room for improvement on the execution front. “Just looking at different parts of the game where you could make a difference, and that was one, especially in a tight-checking game when neither generated a lot of offense 5-on-5. So that’s when you got to make hay [with the man advantage]. They did on theirs, we didn’t on ours. Yeah, we got a goal that helped us. And the number looks good, so you’re 25 percent. But in the big picture, No. 1 unit [did not] generate much either game on it. So we want to make sure we put it back.” (NBCSN; Live stream)

Blues 4, Stars 3

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.