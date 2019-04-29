More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

The Wraparound: Blues ‘feel confident’ on the road

By Joey AlfieriApr 29, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The St. Louis Blues will head to Dallas to take on the Stars on Monday night with the best-of-seven series tied, 1-1 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream). The Stars have “stolen” home ice away from the Blues, but don’t expect that to bother them at all. St. Louis has been more than comfortable on the road this postseason.

In their first-round series against the Winnipeg, the Blues found a way to win all three games on the road. What’s even more impressive about that, is that all three away games ended up being decided by a single goal.

“I just think we get to our game right away — maybe we like playing on the road in front of other fans,” forward Patrick Maroon said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I just think bonding with the guys and being with the guys on the road makes it a lot different. I feel like we just establish our game right away. At home, I feel like we wait for them to come at us instead of dictating the play right away.

“I think on the road we try to dictate the play right off the bat. I don’t know why that happens. It’s a weird game like that. But we’re fully confident going into Dallas right now. Tied 1-1, we’re still in a really, really good spot.”

SUNDAY’S SCORES
Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1
Avalanche 4, Sharks 3

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sharks’ Vlasic looking for apology from NHL

By Joey AlfieriApr 29, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is looking for an apology from the NHL.

Why is he looking for an apology? Well, there’s probably two reasons for this.

First, he felt like icing should’ve been called moments before Avs defenseman Tyson Barrie scored in Game 2 to give Colorado a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Secondly, he might be a little annoyed because the NHL made a point to apologize to the Vegas Golden Knights after they handed the Sharks a five-minute power-play in Game 7 of their first-round series.

But does Vlasic have a case here?

As you can tell from the above video, Vlasic and Avs forward Mikko Rantanen are racing back into Sharks territory for the loose puck. Vlasic beats Rantanen to the dots, but that isn’t the criteria for judging icing.

Here’s what rule 81 in the NHL rulebook has to say about icing:

The Linesman must first determine that the puck will cross the goal line. Once the Linesman determines that the puck will cross the goal line, icing is completed upon the determination as to which player (attacking or defending) would first touch the puck. This decision by the Linesman will be made by no later than the instant the first player reaches the end zone faceoff dots with the player’s skate being the determining factor.

The “would first touch the puck” part is the key here. Being the first player to the dot doesn’t necessarily guarantee that the call will go your way. If we apply the rule in this case, it’s still a close call but the official decides to give Rantanen the benefit of the doubt because he’s getting to the dots with a full head of steam.

“It was the exact same as the icing here the other night, when [Erik] Karlsson had the inside track on [J.T.] Compher,” Avs head coach Jared Bednar said after the game, per ESPN. “They’re in a race. They blow it down for icing because Karlsson had the inside path. To me, on this one, I’m watching Mikko [Rantanen] go up the ice, he’s got a head of steam, he’s getting to the right area, he’s got the inside path on Vlasic on the post. It looks to me like Mikko’s going to get their first, so they let it go. To me, it’s similar plays: The guy on the inside got the call. One was against us. One was in our favor.”

Whether you agree with the call or not, you can’t dispute that this is a judgement call that needs to be made in a split second. Whatever happens below the dots almost becomes irrelevant because the call needs to be made once the players get to the dot on the ice. At that moment, the official decided that Rantanen was close enough to negate the icing.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stars, Blues find way with new coaches, go into Game 3 even

Associated PressApr 29, 2019, 10:12 AM EDT
Jim Montgomery is a rookie NHL coach with a championship background.

With Montgomery, their third coach in three seasons after grizzled and somewhat different veterans Ken Hitchcock and Lindy Ruff, the Dallas Stars have gained home-ice advantage in the second round of their Western Conference playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

”Monty’s been awesome this year. He’s really put everything together,” Stars top-line center Tyler Seguin said. ”We kind of had an offensive coach (Ruff), then we had a really defensive coach (Hitch). It took us a while to figure out what our identity was.”

The Stars and Blues certainly both found their way with new coaches this season, with St. Louis surging under interim coach Craig Berube since he took over in the 20th game of the season.

After the Stars won 4-2 in Game 2 to earn a split of the first two games played in St. Louis, Game 3 of the second-round series is Monday in Dallas (8 p.m. EDT, NBCSN). It is the only game on the NHL playoff schedule that night.

Things are getting a bit chippy between the familiar rivals – Hitchcock coached both teams, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong used to have that same role in Dallas and Stars goalie Ben Bishop grew up in the St. Louis area before being drafted by the Blues and making his NHL debut for them.

”Playoffs tend to get chippy. It’s about holding your composure and finding the right times to do what you want to do,” Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said. ”Yeah, it’s heating up here in round two.”

There was a 72-second span in the first period of Game 2 on Saturday with three goals scored (two for Dallas) while skating 4-on-4 during concurrent roughing penalties against both teams.

St. Louis was 0-for-5 on power plays, including twice with two-skater advantages. The Blues had a 5-on-3 for 24 seconds in the first period, and had a 6-on-4 for nearly a minute late after pulling Binnington off the ice for an extra skater while on the power play.

”We ended up with the puck on the faceoff with the power play, we made a bad play and gave it back to them. Get the puck, get set up, we can get our goalie out a lot quicker there, and we’ll get the 6-on-4 with more time,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. ”It’s going to be tight (series). We’re both teams that play good defensive hockey, goalies are playing well. Our power play could have helped us … that might have made the difference in the game.”

Montgomery made the jump from college to the NHL last offseason after five seasons at the University of Denver, including a national title two years ago. He was part of a national championship as a college player at Maine in 1993. Before Denver, he was head coach and general manager for Dubuque of the United States Hockey League in a three-year season run that included two USHL titles.

Berube became interim coach for the Blues on Nov. 19, replacing fired coach Mike Yeo after a 7-9-3 start. They finished the regular season 38-19-6, including a franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped by Dallas in February, and beat the Winnipeg Jets in six games to open the playoffs.

This is the second time Berube has led a team to the playoffs after taking over as interim coach. But the 2013-14 Philadelphia Flyers didn’t make it past the first round.

While not quite as drastic as the in-season turnaround by St. Louis, the Stars had a five-game winning streak that bridged the All-Star break and avoided a late-season collapse like last year that kept them out of the playoffs. In a four-game stretch through Canada late this season, they picked up seven of a possible eight points.

”We trusted the process. It took awhile,” Benn said. ”We figured out what our identity was kind of around the All-Star break … we haven’t looked back and been playing some good hockey.”

SOLO SHIFT

For only the second day since the NHL playoffs started April 10, there is only one game to watch Monday.

The only previous day without multiple games was last Wednesday, when Carolina beat Washington in double-overtime Game 7 to advance in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After Monday, there is the chance for multiple games every day through at least May 8, depending on how many games are needed for each second-round series.

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Leave a comment
The Playoff Buzzer: McElhinney saves day for Hurricanes; Barrie dominates for Avalanche

By Adam GretzApr 28, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
  • A surprising star came off the bench to help the Carolina Hurricanes steal another win on the road.
  • Tyson Barrie was the difference for the Colorado Avalanche.
  • The Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen duo do something for the Avalanche that have not been done since Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic.

Carolina Hurricanes 2, New York Islanders 1 (CAR leads series 2-0)

The Carolina Hurricanes entered Sunday’s game without three of their regular forwards (Andrei Svechnikov, Micheal Ferland, and Jordan Martinook), lost a defender on the first shift and had to play the entire game with only five players on their blue line, then lost starting goalie Petr Mrazek halfway through the second period. On top of that they entered the third period, on the road, trailing on the scoreboard. All they did after that was score two goals in 48 seconds and held on for a 2-1 win to take the first two games of the series to head back home with a 2-0 lead in the series. Pretty impressive stuff.

Colorado Avalanche 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (Series tied 1-1)

When you are the underdog starting a best-of-seven series on the road your goal for the first two games is to win one of them to steal home-ice advantage. The Colorado Avalanche accomplished that on Sunday evening with a 4-3 win that was highlighted by a dominant performance by Tyson Barrie and a controversial goal in the second period. Barrie’s goal late in the period gave the Avalanche their first lead and came on a play that appeared as if it should have been whistled for icing. It was not, and the Avalanche capitalized with a goal that turned out to be significant. The Sharks had a controversial call go their way in Round 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the series, and this time they were on the other side of it. That is how it goes sometimes in sports. Nathan MacKinnon’s empty-net goal in the third period proved to be the game-winner after Brent Burns scored two late third period goals to close the deficit to one goal.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Curtis McElhinney, Carolina Hurricanes. Before Sunday the 35-year-old McElhinney had played just 81 minutes of postseason hockey in his NHL career, and none this season. He still ended up being the star of the game for the Hurricanes as he came off the bench, with his team already trailing, to replace Mrazek and stopped all 17 shots he faced to help lift the Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the Islanders. It was McElhinney’s first ever postseason win and it is one he definitely earned given the difficult circumstances he was thrown into.

2. Tyson Barrie, Colorado Avalanche. He was incredible for the Avalanche on Sunday night by not only scoring a goal and adding two assists, but also by helping to dictate the pace of the game when he was on the ice. He was their best player in Game 2 and the biggest reason they were able to even the series. He has been one of the most productive blue-liners in the NHL for six years now and was at his absolute best on Sunday night. 

3. Warren Foegele, Carolina Hurricanes. One of the most surprising developments in these playoffs has been the offensive emergence of Foegele. There were 10 players on the Hurricanes’ roster that scored more goals than him during the regular season. Through nine playoff playoffs there are zero Hurricanes with more goals than him. His game-tying goal early in the third period on Sunday was already his fifth of the playoffs. He only scored 10 during the regular season.

Highlights Of The Night

All of the offense for the Hurricanes on Sunday came in less than 60 seconds. Here it is.

This sequence in the third period of the Avalanche-Sharks game is a goaltending clinic.

Devon Toews thought he had a goal to give the New York Islanders a 2-0 late in the second period on Sunday, only to have the goal disallowed because of a kicking motion. It did not count, but it is still a play worth watching just because of how important it turned out to be.

Cool play, but the rule on this (Rule 49.2) is very clear: “A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who kicks a puck that deflects into the net off any player, goalkeeper, or official.”

Still a play worth pointing out just because it does not happen very often.

Factoids

  • McElhinney made some NHL history on Sunday by becoming just the fifth goalie in league history to record his first postseason win at age 35 or older. [NHL PR]
  • During Joe Thornton‘s rookie season his current linemates were five and two years old, respectively. [NHL on NBC]
  • Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen both have six-game point streaks for the Colorado Avalanche. This is the first Avalanche teammates have had simultaneous playoff points streak of six games or more since Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic did it during the 2004 postseason. [NHL PR]

Monday’s Schedule

Game 3: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, (Series tied 1-1) (Live Stream)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.