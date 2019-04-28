More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
WATCH LIVE: Islanders, Avalanche eye series splits

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET (Hurricanes lead 1-0)
NBC
Call: John Forslund, Brian Boucher, Eddie Olczyk
Series preview
Game 2: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sharks lead 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: Brendan Burke, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and Connected TVs – will live stream all games airing on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, and CNBC, via “TV Everywhere” throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wraparound: ‘Storm Surge’ showing no signs of subsiding

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Anyone expecting the Storm Surge to lose some of its wind speed heading into Round 2 would have been sadly mistaken.

This ‘bunch of jerks’ seem right at home, likely a by-product of a tough Round 1 series against the Washington Capitals where they needed double overtime to move on to face the New York Islanders. They’re battle-hardened.

To be fair, both teams battled to a 0-0 draw until Jordan Staal‘s goal in the first overtime period of Game 1. Both Petr Mrazek and Robin Lehner came as advertised, both making 31 saves in the game.

Mrazek has been nothing short of sensational in his past six outings, going 5-1 with a .929 save percentage and two shutouts. You can’t ask for much more in the playoffs.

“Petey was definitely our best player by far tonight, no question,” Staal said following Game 1. “He’s got that gamer attitude, that gamer feel. When the team and the boys need a big save he’s kind of been there to bail us out.”

It would be unfair to say the Islanders need a bounce-back performance. They played well in Game 1 but couldn’t find the back of the net. Perhaps it’s just the plight of a team that had 10 days of rest. The Columbus Blue Jackets dropped Game 1 of their respective Round 2 series against the Boston Bruins but rebounded for a double overtime win on Saturday.

“We’re coming into this series 10 [days] removed from highly competitive games,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “Physically, we’re fine. We’ve got to get back to that mental state that they’re in. It takes some time; it might take a period, it might take a couple of periods or a game, and then you get to that state where you’re fully invested. It’s not necessarily a physical rust; it’s sometimes a mental rust. You double clutch, you take a look, that extra second that you didn’t take maybe a little earlier. Those go away and you get better. I’m confident we’ll be better in the series.”

The team that gets their power play clicking could get a massive advantage.

Carolina is 0-for-16 over their past five games with the Islanders at 0-for-9 in this past three.

Game 2 of Hurricanes-Islanders is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream).

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 2: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET. (Sharks lead 1-0)

The Sharks have found their stride, Martin Jones has found his game and it’s equated now to four straight wins for San Jose. Since Game 5 of their Round 1 series against Vegas, Jones is 4-0 with a .943 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average. For Colorado, getting their top line rolling (one that had Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Alexander Kerfoot in Game 1) is paramount. MacKinnon and Rantanen were lights out against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 but combined for just a single point in Game 1 of this series. (NBCSN; Live stream)

SATURDAY’S SCORES
Stars 4, Blues 2
Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2 (2OT)

The Playoff Buzzer: Panarin, Hintz help respective teams even up Round 2 series

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 12:54 AM EDT
  • A three-goal first period led by Roope Hintz helped the Dallas Stars snag home-ice advantage vs. St. Louis
  • Artemi Panarin had his hand in all three Columbus goals as the Blue Jackets evened their series with the Boston Bruins in double overtime

Stars 4, Blues 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Hintz scored twice and added an assist as the Stars leaned on secondary scoring to level their Round 1 series with the Blues. The game featured a crazy first period where three goals were scored in 1:12 as Miro Heiskanen‘s goal was quickly answered by Colton Parayko, whose goal was immediately canceled out by Mattias Janmark‘s.

Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2 [2OT] (Series tied 1-1)

Panarin had an identical stat line to Hintz above, scoring twice — two-second period goals — and then added the helper in double overtime as the Blue Jackets found a way back to their game from Round 1 and found a way to bounce back from their first loss of the playoffs. Columbus is a scary team when their forecheck is running like it was on Saturday.

Three stars

1. Artemi Panarin, Columbus Blue Jackets 

Panarin had two goals, scoring twice in the second period to tie up the game two occasions and then set up the game-winning goal in double overtime after his bomb from the point couldn’t be corraled by Tuukka Rask, allowing Matt Duchene to slot home the round. Panarin has been a beast so far in the playoffs with four goals now and five assists in a six-game point streak. The risk the team took in keeping him is paying off in a major way.

2. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

What a stud Hintz is turning out to be in these playoffs. He’s got four goals and three assists now, including two goals and a helper as the Stars evened their series with the Blues on Saturday afternoon. Hintz opened the scoring and then potted the empty netter with three seconds to go to make sure the Blues wouldn’t come back. The Stars catch heat (and losses) when their top line isn’t scoring. This secondary scoring is a massive boon to their playoff hopes.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets 

Both Bob and Rask deserve some recognition in this one as both played very well, especially in the first OT period. Bob got the win, however, and it’s no small thanks to his spectacular saves in the first extra frame that made sure Columbus even got a chance to win it when they did. Bob’s criticism has always been how poor he plays once the playoffs hit. We’re seeing now what he can accomplish when he plays like the Vezina-calibre goalie he is.

Highlights of the night

Panarin’s two:

Rask’s unbelievable glove save:

Zuccarello and Hintz at work:

Factoids

Overtimes aplenty:

Hintz putting himself into Stars folklore:

Sunday’s games

Game 2: Hurricanes at Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC (CAR leads 1-0) (Live stream)
Game 2: Avalanche at Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (SJS leads 1-0) (Live stream)

Blue Jackets return to form, win special teams battle to even Round 2 series vs. Bruins

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 12:29 AM EDT
Special teams: never sleep on it.

Just ask the Boston Bruins, who will be left to rue missed opportunities in that phase of the game. Or the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were 0-for-4 in Game 1.

On Saturday night, however, the Blue Jackets can take pride in what they were able to do with the man-advantage and with a man-disadvantage as they evened up their best-of-seven series 3-2 in double overtime following some tweaks.

The series will shift to Nationwide Arena in Columbus next week after Matt Duchene pocketed the oh-so-important marker in 3:42 into the second extra frame. An ill-advised offensive-zone trip by Patrice Bergeron put the Blue Jackets a man up and Duchene was Johnny on the spot on a rebound in front to slip the puck between Tuukka Rask‘s legs to end the game.

The power play got Columbus going in the second period after they entered the frame down 1-0.

The man they call the Bread Man — Artemi Panarin — delivered the first of two blows off his stick in the period (and had the primary assist on the double OT winner). Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen may still rue the day he didn’t trade Panarin, an unrestricted free agent come July 1, before the trade deadline, but the risk to keep him has unquestionably paid off in these playoffs, with Panarin’s six-game point streak as proof.

Panarin’s third goal of the playoffs was followed by his second to once again tie the game roughly seven minutes later after David Pastrnak responded to the Russian’s first the of the game just 58 seconds after Panarin made it 1-1.

The most important thing for the Blue Jackets to do coming into Game 2 was to get back to their suffocating forecheck that served them so well in Round 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a goal they accomplished (you can see how the relentless forecheck led to Panarin’s second, for instance). And Sergei Bobrovsky was on the right side of a tight game this time around after making some particularly incredible saves in the first overtime period.

Boston stumbled over themselves too often in this game, including roughly five minutes of power play time in the second period where they couldn’t register a shot — a no-no in a playoff game.

Gift with around three minutes of a man-advantage after a high-sticking call against Josh Anderson, the Bruins played the 4-on-4 poorly and got scored on by Panarin to tie it 2-2.

From there, they squandered away that opportunity and then another glorious one late in the third when a Cam Atkinson tripping penalty could have served them up the game on a silver platter.

But Columbus defended remarkably on both attempts by the Bruins, whose fans voiced their displeasure.

Game 3 goes Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena on NBCSN

Rask, Bobrovsky come up big in first OT of Game 2

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
There’s nothing like 10-bell saves in overtime.

There’s just so much on the line in the lead up to them, and if they’re not made at the required time, the game is over. You’d expect a couple of Vezina winners to understand this heading in, knowing at least one or two will be necessary on the way to victory.

During the first overtime period in Game 2 of the Round 2 matchup between the Boston Bruins, several 10-bell’ers were needed to keep the game going.

Tuukka Rask was up to the task on this Nick Foligno play. Rask read the play so poorly that he had no choice but to flash the leather:

Sergei Bobrovsky had a few more to make in the frame.

No. 1:

No. 2:

And No. 3, which was quite the adventure:

Each goalie turned aside 10 shots in overtime and you get the feeling it’s going to take something special to beat either one of these guys. Or something really odd. Conventional shots just won’t do.

