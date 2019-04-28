The Playoff Buzzer: Panarin, Hintz help respective teams even up Round 2 series

- A three-goal first period led by Roope Hintz helped the Dallas Stars snag home-ice advantage vs. St. Louis
- Artemi Panarin had his hand in all three Columbus goals as the Blue Jackets evened their series with the Boston Bruins in double overtime
Stars 4, Blues 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Hintz scored twice and added an assist as the Stars leaned on secondary scoring to level their Round 1 series with the Blues. The game featured a crazy first period where three goals were scored in 1:12 as Miro Heiskanen‘s goal was quickly answered by Colton Parayko, whose goal was immediately canceled out by Mattias Janmark‘s.
Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2 [2OT] (Series tied 1-1)
Panarin had an identical stat line to Hintz above, scoring twice — two-second period goals — and then added the helper in double overtime as the Blue Jackets found a way back to their game from Round 1 and found a way to bounce back from their first loss of the playoffs. Columbus is a scary team when their forecheck is running like it was on Saturday.
Three stars
1. Artemi Panarin, Columbus Blue Jackets
Panarin had two goals, scoring twice in the second period to tie up the game two occasions and then set up the game-winning goal in double overtime after his bomb from the point couldn’t be corraled by Tuukka Rask, allowing Matt Duchene to slot home the round. Panarin has been a beast so far in the playoffs with four goals now and five assists in a six-game point streak. The risk the team took in keeping him is paying off in a major way.
2. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
What a stud Hintz is turning out to be in these playoffs. He’s got four goals and three assists now, including two goals and a helper as the Stars evened their series with the Blues on Saturday afternoon. Hintz opened the scoring and then potted the empty netter with three seconds to go to make sure the Blues wouldn’t come back. The Stars catch heat (and losses) when their top line isn’t scoring. This secondary scoring is a massive boon to their playoff hopes.
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
Both Bob and Rask deserve some recognition in this one as both played very well, especially in the first OT period. Bob got the win, however, and it’s no small thanks to his spectacular saves in the first extra frame that made sure Columbus even got a chance to win it when they did. Bob’s criticism has always been how poor he plays once the playoffs hit. We’re seeing now what he can accomplish when he plays like the Vezina-calibre goalie he is.
Highlights of the night
Panarin’s two:
Rask’s unbelievable glove save:
Zuccarello and Hintz at work:
Factoids
Overtimes aplenty:
Hintz putting himself into Stars folklore:
Sunday’s games
Game 2: Hurricanes at Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC (CAR leads 1-0) (Live stream)
Game 2: Avalanche at Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (SJS leads 1-0) (Live stream)
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck