Getty Images

The Playoff Buzzer: Panarin, Hintz help respective teams even up Round 2 series

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 12:54 AM EDT
  • A three-goal first period led by Roope Hintz helped the Dallas Stars snag home-ice advantage vs. St. Louis
  • Artemi Panarin had his hand in all three Columbus goals as the Blue Jackets evened their series with the Boston Bruins in double overtime

Stars 4, Blues 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Hintz scored twice and added an assist as the Stars leaned on secondary scoring to level their Round 1 series with the Blues. The game featured a crazy first period where three goals were scored in 1:12 as Miro Heiskanen‘s goal was quickly answered by Colton Parayko, whose goal was immediately canceled out by Mattias Janmark‘s.

Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2 [2OT] (Series tied 1-1)

Panarin had an identical stat line to Hintz above, scoring twice — two-second period goals — and then added the helper in double overtime as the Blue Jackets found a way back to their game from Round 1 and found a way to bounce back from their first loss of the playoffs. Columbus is a scary team when their forecheck is running like it was on Saturday.

Three stars

1. Artemi Panarin, Columbus Blue Jackets 

Panarin had two goals, scoring twice in the second period to tie up the game two occasions and then set up the game-winning goal in double overtime after his bomb from the point couldn’t be corraled by Tuukka Rask, allowing Matt Duchene to slot home the round. Panarin has been a beast so far in the playoffs with four goals now and five assists in a six-game point streak. The risk the team took in keeping him is paying off in a major way.

2. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

What a stud Hintz is turning out to be in these playoffs. He’s got four goals and three assists now, including two goals and a helper as the Stars evened their series with the Blues on Saturday afternoon. Hintz opened the scoring and then potted the empty netter with three seconds to go to make sure the Blues wouldn’t come back. The Stars catch heat (and losses) when their top line isn’t scoring. This secondary scoring is a massive boon to their playoff hopes.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets 

Both Bob and Rask deserve some recognition in this one as both played very well, especially in the first OT period. Bob got the win, however, and it’s no small thanks to his spectacular saves in the first extra frame that made sure Columbus even got a chance to win it when they did. Bob’s criticism has always been how poor he plays once the playoffs hit. We’re seeing now what he can accomplish when he plays like the Vezina-calibre goalie he is.

Highlights of the night

Panarin’s two:

Rask’s unbelievable glove save:

Zuccarello and Hintz at work:

Factoids

Overtimes aplenty:

Hintz putting himself into Stars folklore:

Sunday’s games

Game 2: Hurricanes at Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC (CAR leads 1-0) (Live stream)
Game 2: Avalanche at Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (SJS leads 1-0) (Live stream)

Blue Jackets return to form, win special teams battle to even Round 2 series vs. Bruins

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 12:29 AM EDT
Special teams: never sleep on it.

Just ask the Boston Bruins, who will be left to rue missed opportunities in that phase of the game. Or the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were 0-for-4 in Game 1.

On Saturday night, however, the Blue Jackets can take pride in what they were able to do with the man-advantage and with a man-disadvantage as they evened up their best-of-seven series 3-2 in double overtime following some tweaks.

The series will shift to Nationwide Arena in Columbus next week after Matt Duchene pocketed the oh-so-important marker in 3:42 into the second extra frame. An ill-advised offensive-zone trip by Patrice Bergeron put the Blue Jackets a man up and Duchene was Johnny on the spot on a rebound in front to slip the puck between Tuukka Rask‘s legs to end the game.

The power play got Columbus going in the second period after they entered the frame down 1-0.

The man they call the Bread Man — Artemi Panarin — delivered the first of two blows off his stick in the period (and had the primary assist on the double OT winner). Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen may still rue the day he didn’t trade Panarin, an unrestricted free agent come July 1, before the trade deadline, but the risk to keep him has unquestionably paid off in these playoffs, with Panarin’s six-game point streak as proof.

Panarin’s third goal of the playoffs was followed by his second to once again tie the game roughly seven minutes later after David Pastrnak responded to the Russian’s first the of the game just 58 seconds after Panarin made it 1-1.

The most important thing for the Blue Jackets to do coming into Game 2 was to get back to their suffocating forecheck that served them so well in Round 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a goal they accomplished (you can see how the relentless forecheck led to Panarin’s second, for instance). And Sergei Bobrovsky was on the right side of a tight game this time around after making some particularly incredible saves in the first overtime period.

Boston stumbled over themselves too often in this game, including roughly five minutes of power play time in the second period where they couldn’t register a shot — a no-no in a playoff game.

Gift with around three minutes of a man-advantage after a high-sticking call against Josh Anderson, the Bruins played the 4-on-4 poorly and got scored on by Panarin to tie it 2-2.

From there, they squandered away that opportunity and then another glorious one late in the third when a Cam Atkinson tripping penalty could have served them up the game on a silver platter.

But Columbus defended remarkably on both attempts by the Bruins, whose fans voiced their displeasure.

Game 3 goes Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena on NBCSN

Rask, Bobrovsky come up big in first OT of Game 2

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
There’s nothing like 10-bell saves in overtime.

There’s just so much on the line in the lead up to them, and if they’re not made at the required time, the game is over. You’d expect a couple of Vezina winners to understand this heading in, knowing at least one or two will be necessary on the way to victory.

During the first overtime period in Game 2 of the Round 2 matchup between the Boston Bruins, several 10-bell’ers were needed to keep the game going.

Tuukka Rask was up to the task on this Nick Foligno play. Rask read the play so poorly that he had no choice but to flash the leather:

Sergei Bobrovsky had a few more to make in the frame.

No. 1:

No. 2:

And No. 3, which was quite the adventure:

Each goalie turned aside 10 shots in overtime and you get the feeling it’s going to take something special to beat either one of these guys. Or something really odd. Conventional shots just won’t do.

Ben Bishop says Miro Heiskanen is ‘going to be a Hall of Famer’

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 27, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
Dallas Stars defender Miro Heiskanen did not get enough votes to be a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year (he was in the top-three on my ballot, if you are interested) but he should not lose too much sleep over that right now.

Not only is his team still playing in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he played a huge role in a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon, scoring a goal and adding an assist, to tie the series at one game each.

He also received some high praise from Ben Bishop, his team’s starting goalie, after the game.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Really high praise.

Really, really, REALLY high praise.

Bishop was asked what has impressed him the most about the Stars’ 19-year-old rookie this season and, well, he set some pretty high goals for him.

“I mean the guy’s going to be a Hall of Famer, no doubt,” said Bishop, via Fox Sports Southwest. “It’s unbelievable. He’s one of the best defensemen I’ve ever played with and he’s 19. The sky is the limit for that guy. He is unbelievable. Everything he does on and off the ice. He’s a true pro. He’s always getting better and it’s scary to think he is only 19.”

Keep in mind that during Bishop’s NHL career he has made stops in Ottawa, Tampa Bay, and Los Angeles, meaning that he has been teammates and played with the likes of Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman, and Drew Doughty, three of the best defenders of this era. So when he says “one of the best defensemen I’ve ever played with” that is not something to just take lightly. He has played behind some great ones.

How Heiskanen’s career plays out from here obviously remains to be seen, but there is no denying that his rookie season has been about as impressive as a rookie season can be for an NHL defender. He has not only played in every game this season (all 82 regular seasons, all eight playoff games so far) but he averaged more than 23 minutes of ice-time per game, saw equal time on the penalty kill and power play, and played more than 20 minutes of even-strength ice-time per game. He has been a top-pairing defender all season and never really looked out of place. Even though this was his first taste of NHL action, and even though he is still a teenager, he still finished as a positive possession player and was outstanding when it came to scoring chance and high-danger scoring chance differentials.

When he was on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Stars controlled more than 53 percent of the total scoring chances and more than 54 percent of the high-danger scoring chancers (via Natural Stat Trick).

He also finished with 12 goals and 33 total points and was top-20 among all defenders in the NHL in 5-on-5 shots and total shot attempts.

In short, he did pretty much everything for the Stars this season.

With Heiskanen and John Klingberg the Stars’ blue line looks to be in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Crazy first period sequence helps lift Stars to Game 2 win over Blues

By Adam GretzApr 27, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
A two-goal effort from rookie forward Roope Hintz and a flawless performance by the penalty kill helped lift the Dallas Stars to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series on Saturday afternoon.

The Round 2 series is now tied, 1-1, as if shifts to Dallas on Monday night.

Hintz opened the scoring for the Stars at the 7:11 mark of the first period with his third goal of the playoffs, capitalizing on a great shift by him and linemate Mats Zuccarello.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Just a few minutes after that goal, the Stars and Blues combined for a crazy two-minute sequence during a four-on-four situation that saw the teams combine for three goals, scoring on three consecutive shots.

The Stars ended up getting the better of that sequence, scoring two goals on highlight reel tallies by rookie defender Miro Heiskanen and veteran forward Mattias Janmark.

Heiskanen’s goal was quickly followed by a goal from Blues defender Colton Parayko to cut the deficit in half. But the Stars quickly responded with Janmark’s first goal of the playoffs just 26 seconds later. Janmark’s goal ended up going in the books as the game-winner.

You can see all three goals from the sequence in the video above.

The Blues would again cut the deficit to a single goal early in the third period when Jaden Schwartz continued has recent goal-scoring binge with his fifth goal of the playoffs.

They were never able to get the equalizer.

They were gifted a great opportunity in the closing minutes when Hintz made the mistake of firing the puck over the glass in the defensive zone, resulting in a delay of game penalty. But the Blues’ power play, which struggled all day, including on a brief 5-on-3 advantage earlier in the game, was unable to score, even after pulling starting goalie Jordan Binnington to give them a 6-on-4 advantage.

Hintz ended up scoring an empty-net goal to put the game away after exiting the penalty box. He also recorded an assist on Heiskanen’s goal in the second period and is now up to seven points in eight games this postseason. His emergence, as well as the return of a healthy Zuccarello, has given the Stars a really strong second line that has perfectly complemented their top line of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov.

Starting goalie Ben Bishop played a big role on all of the penalty kills and was once again outstanding in the Stars’ net, turning aside 32 of the 34 shots he faced.

This sprawling, desperation save mid-way through the second period was one of his finest plays of the day.

 

Game 3 of Blues-Stars is Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN

