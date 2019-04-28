More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Hurricanes rally around injuries, take 2-0 series lead vs. Islanders

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
It’s almost as if adversity galvanizes the Carolina Hurricanes, with every blow bringing the team closer together in their fight for the Stanley Cup.

These particular playoffs — their first in a decade — haven’t been kind to the Hurricanes, who entered the game already without Andrei Svechnikov, Micheal Ferland and Jordan Martinook. Injuries didn’t halt their progress in Round 1, winning a seven-game series against the Washington Capitals despite missing some key pieces.

And while three more names were added to that growing list — queue up that one Drowning Pool song — Carolina banded together to come from behind as they took a 2-0 Round 2 series lead against the New York Islanders after a 2-1 win on Sunday.

“It’s not easy, that’s for sure, because you’re asking a lot of guys that are out of their comfort zone and doing things they don’t normally do,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’amour said following the game. “But that’s playoffs, that’s part of it. It is a war of attrition a lot of times in the playoffs. We’ve just got to figure it out.”

Trevor van Riemsdyk was gone just 36 seconds into the game and Petr Mrazek followed suit in the second period as he slid from across his crease on an apparent non-contact injury. Saku Maenalanen was the third body to hit the trainer’s table, with his injury happening in the third period after providing a big assist.

“That’s tough, but hopefully those guys will heal up quickly,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t been playing that are ready to step in and do their job.”

That’s six injuries and a 2-0 series lead heading back to Raleigh, with a much needed extra day off in between.

Carolina’s ability to deal with the ebbs and flows of a game is remarkable at this point.

Sunday’s game was tight through two periods the Islanders took a 1-0 lead from Mathew Barzal on the power play, New York’s first goal on the man-advantage in their past 10 tries.

In the second, before Mrazek was replaced by Curtis McElhinney, the Hurricanes failed to produce on an extended 5-on-3. Mrazek’s injury soon after must have felt like a kick to the ribs while they were already lying on the floor.

But somewhere between there and the beginning of the third, Carolina regrouped.

Warren Foegele‘s fifth came just 17 seconds into the period to tie the game and the Hurricanes had a 2-1 lead just 48 seconds later when Nino Niederreiter put the perfect tip on a point shot for his first of the playoffs.

“Leadership in that room,” Brind’amour said. “It’s simple. Jordan Staal. Justin Williams. Jaccob Slavin. Those are our best players every night. They’re leading a group and they don’t have a choice but to follow these guys.”

Brind’Amour figured Mrazek’s injury was similar to the one he picked up back in November, one that forced him to miss a month of action. Yikes.

McElhinney proved to be a formidable backup. He had just 82 minutes of playoff experience heading into this game but he was up to the task, making 17 saves in relief.

One wonders how long the Hurricanes can be without such a large contingent of their roster. Game 3 could conceivably look like the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina’s Amerian Hockey League affiliate) are getting a game in the playoffs depending on the severity of the ailments. And the Islanders had their chances in the third, with Jordan Eberle and Ryan Pulock both hitting he crossbar and Anders Lee narrowly missing an open net on Pulock’s rebound.

For now, however, we’ll continue to believe that the Hurricanes can manage in some of the most unappealing situations. They’ve done it so far. Why doubt them?

Game 3 goes Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN from PNC Arena. 

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Injury bug hits Hurricanes again as Mrazek, van Riemsdyk exit Game 2

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes needed another injury like they needed a hole in the head.

Already without the services of important pieces in Andrei Svechnikov, Micheal Ferland and Jordan Martinook, the Hurricanes added a couple more names to the infirmary on Sunday afternoon.

The puck barely dropped in Game 2 of the Round 2 series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders (NBC; Live stream) when the first casualty took place.

A hard, stiff hit by Cal Clutterbuck on Trevor van Riemsdyk forced the Carolina defenseman immediately out of the game just 36 seconds after the puck dropped. Van Riemsdyk was in all sorts of discomfort as he held his arm tenderly as he skated off the ice. By the first intermission, he had been ruled out of the game by the Hurricanes.

It would get worse, too.

The Hurricanes couldn’t convert on a 5-on-3 power play, couldn’t convert with the remainder of the 5-on-4, and then watched the play go in the other direction, forcing a save out of Peter Mrazek that injured him as he slid across his crease (he’d make another save while injured, too).

Mrazek got the attention of his bench and slammed his stick, presumably in anger, before making his way down the tunnel.

Mrazek has been a godsend in the playoffs for the Hurricanes. In his past six games entering Sunday, he had gone 5-1 with a .927 save percentage and two shutouts, one of which occurred in Game 1 of their current best-of-seven series as he blanked the Islanders 31 times in the game en route to an overtime win.

His fate was the same as van Riemsdyk’s — out for the rest of the game, only with a lower-body injury

Curtis McElhinney came in cold to replace Mrazek and was forced into action immediately, making a couple of quality saves. McElhinney had just 82 minutes of playoff action in his career coming into this one. His stats aren’t great, but then again, there’s no adequate sample size to draw from.

McElhinney was solid during the regular season, winning 20 games in 33 starts with a .912 save percentage and two shutouts.

Adversity hits every team in the playoffs, it just doesn’t always decimate a roster.

For the rest of the game, a guy named Todd Scarola will back up McElhinney.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Crosby, McDavid, Kucherov are 2019 Hart Trophy finalists

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT
Award announcement season is almost at a close as the NHL has revealed the finalists for the 2018-19 Hart Trophy, which is given to “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers are your three finalists, as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association at the end of the 2018-19 NHL regular season.

The Hart Memorial Trophy was presented by the NHL in 1960 after the original Hart Trophy was retired to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The original Hart Trophy was donated to the NHL in 1924 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, former manager-coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

The winner will be announced on June 19 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN) at the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

The Case For Sidney Crosby: The Penguins captain finished tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring this season with 100 points (35 goals) in 79 games. It was the sixth time in his career he reached the 100-point mark, and he trails only Wayne Gretzky (15), Mario Lemieux (10), Marcel Dionne (8), Mike Bossy (7) and Peter Stastny (7) as players with the most consecutive 100-point seasons. He was also tied for fifth in points per game (1.27) and tied for eighth with 3.62 points per 60 minutes. He was also the team leader with 69 points at 5-on-5. Already a two-time MVP, Crosby is a seven-time finalist and would be the ninth player in league history if he wins a third one.

The Case For Nikita Kucherov: The 2018-19 Art Ross Trophy winner, Kucherov recorded 128 points, the most by any NHL player since 1995-96, and his 87 assists were the most by a player since 2006-07. He recorded at least one point in 62 of 82 games this season and had 38 multi-point games, including two nights where he finished with five points. He averaged 1.56 points per game, the highest since Jaromir Jagr’s 1.57 in 1998-99. Only McDavid (81) had more even strength points than Kucherov’s 80. The Lightning forward would be the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Martin St. Louis, who was voted winner in 2003-04.

The Case For Connor McDavid: The Oilers’ captain recorded his third straight 100-point season, finishing behind Kucherov in the Art Ross Trophy race with 116 points. He had a hand in 50.7 percent of Edmonton’s 229 goals (41) this season, the best in the NHL. He became the eighth player in NHL history to fail to go consecutive games without a point and led all forwards with 22:50 of ice time a night. He also recorded a league-best 81 even strength points. A Hart winner in 2016-17, McDavid is seeking to join Wayne Gretzky as the second player in league history to win multiple MVPs before turning 23 years old.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Islanders, Avalanche eye series splits

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET (Hurricanes lead 1-0)
NBC
Call: John Forslund, Brian Boucher, Eddie Olczyk
Series preview
Stream here

Game 2: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sharks lead 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: Brendan Burke, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and Connected TVs – will live stream all games airing on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, and CNBC, via “TV Everywhere” throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wraparound: ‘Storm Surge’ showing no signs of subsiding

By Scott BilleckApr 28, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Anyone expecting the Storm Surge to lose some of its wind speed heading into Round 2 would have been sadly mistaken.

This ‘bunch of jerks’ seem right at home, likely a by-product of a tough Round 1 series against the Washington Capitals where they needed double overtime to move on to face the New York Islanders. They’re battle-hardened.

To be fair, both teams battled to a 0-0 draw until Jordan Staal‘s goal in the first overtime period of Game 1. Both Petr Mrazek and Robin Lehner came as advertised, both making 31 saves in the game.

Mrazek has been nothing short of sensational in his past six outings, going 5-1 with a .929 save percentage and two shutouts. You can’t ask for much more in the playoffs.

“Petey was definitely our best player by far tonight, no question,” Staal said following Game 1. “He’s got that gamer attitude, that gamer feel. When the team and the boys need a big save he’s kind of been there to bail us out.”

It would be unfair to say the Islanders need a bounce-back performance. They played well in Game 1 but couldn’t find the back of the net. Perhaps it’s just the plight of a team that had 10 days of rest. The Columbus Blue Jackets dropped Game 1 of their respective Round 2 series against the Boston Bruins but rebounded for a double overtime win on Saturday.

“We’re coming into this series 10 [days] removed from highly competitive games,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “Physically, we’re fine. We’ve got to get back to that mental state that they’re in. It takes some time; it might take a period, it might take a couple of periods or a game, and then you get to that state where you’re fully invested. It’s not necessarily a physical rust; it’s sometimes a mental rust. You double clutch, you take a look, that extra second that you didn’t take maybe a little earlier. Those go away and you get better. I’m confident we’ll be better in the series.”

The team that gets their power play clicking could get a massive advantage.

Carolina is 0-for-16 over their past five games with the Islanders at 0-for-9 in this past three.

Game 2 of Hurricanes-Islanders is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream).

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 2: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ET. (Sharks lead 1-0)

The Sharks have found their stride, Martin Jones has found his game and it’s equated now to four straight wins for San Jose. Since Game 5 of their Round 1 series against Vegas, Jones is 4-0 with a .943 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average. For Colorado, getting their top line rolling (one that had Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Alexander Kerfoot in Game 1) is paramount. MacKinnon and Rantanen were lights out against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 but combined for just a single point in Game 1 of this series. (NBCSN; Live stream)

SATURDAY’S SCORES
Stars 4, Blues 2
Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2 (2OT)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.