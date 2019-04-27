More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Pettersson, Binnington, Dahlin are Calder Trophy finalists

By Adam GretzApr 27, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL announced on Saturday the three finalists for the Calder Trophy, the award that is handed out annually to the league’s top rookie.

The finalists for the 2018-19 season are Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, and Buffalo Sabres defender Rasmus Dahlin, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

The NHL’s top rookie has been honored since 1936 when Frank Calder, president of the NHL, began purchasing a trophy that was to be handed out to the top rookie every year. Following Calder’s death in 1943 the league began presenting the Calder Trophy in his memory.

The winner will be announced on June 19 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN) at the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The case for Pettersson: He was not only an impact player from the moment he arrived in the NHL, but also a constant highlight reel for the Canucks. He finished the regular season with the most goals (28) and points (66) among all rookies even though he missed 11 games due to injury. No other rookie in the NHL finished the season with more than 22 goals or 45 points. He was so far ahead of the pack offensively that the gap between him and the second-leading rookie scorer, Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk, was the same as the gap between Tkachuk and the 17th leading rookie scorer (Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway.) He also had multiple five-point games during the season, something only five other rookies have done during the expansion era of the NHL. This is the second year in a row the Canucks will have a Calder Trophy finalist after Brock Boeser was the runner-up this past season.

The case for Binnington: Simply put, Binnington was a season-saver for the Blues along with new coach Craig Berube. When he made his first NHL start on Jan. 7 the Blues had one of the worst records in the NHL, had an unsettled goaltending situation that had been sinking their team through the first half of the season, and seemed to be a team that was simply going nowhere. All Binnington did that night was stop all 25 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Flyers and then never stopped winning. He finished the regular season with a 24-5-1 record and a .927 save percentage that was fourth among all NHL goalies that appeared in at least 30 games, trailing only Ben Bishop, Robin Lehner, and Jack Campbell. That performance helped the Blues not only make the playoffs, but also make a late run at the Central Division title. He has continued that strong play into the postseason where he has helped lead the Blues to a Round 2 matchup with the Dallas Stars.

The case for Dahlin: The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Dahlin stepped right into the Sabres lineup and immediately became one of their go-to defenders as an 18-year-old. He had a huge year that saw him play more than 20 minutes per game and finish with 44 points, third among all rookies. The truly impressive thing about that point total is that only one other defender in the history of the league had a higher total during their age 18 season. Phil Housley, Dahlin’s coach during his rookie season, had 66 points during the 1982-83 season. If Dahlin wins the award he would be only the 12th defender to win it, and only the third since 1998 (Barrett Jackman, Tyler Myers, and Aaron Ekblad).

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Bruins eye 2-0 series leads

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 27, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 2: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 3 p.m. ET (Blues lead 1-0)
NBC
Call: Kenny Albert, AJ Mlezcko, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream here

Game 2: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (Bruins lead 1-0)
NBC
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and Connected TVs – will live stream all games airing on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, and CNBC, via “TV Everywhere” throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Conn Smythe favorites after Round 1

Early exit a year after Cup win teaches Caps another lesson

Associated PressApr 27, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
5 Comments

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom always wondered what it would take to win it all.

When he stood outside the Washington Capitals’ locker room following first- or second-round playoff losses in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, he lamented each missed opportunity but could never definitively say what it would take to get over the hump. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2018 and going out in the first round this year, Backstrom has a bit of a better clue for the future.

”It’s kind of like, ‘What do you need?’ You don’t know the answer to that,” Backstrom said Friday as players cleared out their lockers. ”You’re just guessing and going on your instinct. But now I feel like we’ve been through it and it is possible, especially when you don’t expect the team to do it.”

Despite a seven-game upset loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Capitals will again be expected to compete for a title with the core of captain Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Braden Holtby intact. After so much went right for them to win the first Cup in franchise history, they didn’t get the good fortune of health or bounces and now have a long summer to think about what to do better next time.

”Everybody have to work hard, play hard and try to do their best,” Ovechkin said. ”You can’t win with only like half the team or two players. You have to compete. If you don’t score goals, you have to do some different job, different work. It’s good lessons for us.”

One lesson two-time Cup winner Brooks Orpik knows very well?

”You’ve got to get lucky,” Orpik said. ”Anybody that tells you differently hasn’t won before. You need a lot of luck on your side.”

Sometimes it’s a combination of luck, health, depth and coaching. After former Capitals coach Barry Trotz took the New York Islanders from losing John Tavares in free agency to the second round of the playoffs, general manager Brian MacLellan did not pin any of the blame for Washington’s early exit on Trotz’s replacement, Todd Reirden.

”They’re different coaches, they have different styles with the way they go about it,” MacLellan said. ”Are we saying that we underperformed because we had a rookie coach? I don’t think so. You look at the performance of the players.”

The top players – Ovechkin and Backstrom – were among the best on the ice, Kuznetsov struggled and the Capitals didn’t get the secondary scoring they did last year. And as much as it’s easy to say that’s needed to win again, Kuznetsov feels motivated by the disappointment as much as the joy.

”It’s all about the happiness when you win and when you lose, it hurt,” he said. ”That’s probably when you go next time on the ice, you don’t want to feel that again. That’s probably the biggest lesson.”

OVECHKIN AGAIN

After becoming the oldest 50-goal scorer since the 1970s, there is no reason to bet against Ovechkin reaching the mark again next season at age 34. Ovechkin led all players in the Capitals’ first-round series with nine points after being playoff MVP a year ago and continues to defy convention to the point that teammates don’t expect him to slow down.

”I just don’t know like a cutoff date on things like that,” defenseman John Carlson said. ”It seems like we’ve kind of been answering those questions for a couple years and the next year it’s a new spin on Ovi’s still great. I just, I don’t know. I can’t see it. Not next year.”

INJURY REPORT

Backstrom, center Lars Eller and winger Jakub Vrana said they were banged up with undisclosed injuries. Winger T.J. Oshie, who broke his right clavicle in Game 4 against Carolina, and defenseman Michal Kempny, who tore his left hamstring in March, said they would be ready for training camp.

”(Doctors) know how excited I get to try to beat recovery times, so they didn’t give me one, but I was pretty lucky,” Oshie said. ”It’s not like a separated shoulder or something that really takes a lot of rehabbing. It’s just the bone and plate have to heal, and I’ll be good to go and have a nice full summer of workouts.”

GOODBYE, ORPIK?

Orpik has intimated all season that this could be his last, and the thought went through his head that Game 7 was the final one he’d ever play in the NHL. But the 38-year-old defenseman isn’t hurrying a life-altering decision.

”We’ve got Disney World coming up – I don’t know, I’ll just wait till my daughter is done with school here and then take a couple trips,” Orpik said. ”But I’m in no rush in terms of deciding on my future in terms of hockey. That’ll be a more health-related decision down the road.”

MacLellan said it might be tough to fit Orpik in, and there are younger players who could fill his spot on the blue line at a cheaper price.

MORE CHANGES

Washington this season brought back 18 of 20 players who dressed in its Cup-clinching game, but that continuity isn’t realistic for 2019-20. Beyond Orpik, Brett Connolly could cash in on his first 20-goal season, fellow pending free agent winger Devante Smith-Pelly isn’t expected to be back and the Capitals face another salary-cap crunch.

Connolly pointed out contracts for Backstrom and Holtby are up after next season, and that’s going to factor into organizational planning. Backstrom said playing in Washington is all he knows, and Holtby would love for an extension to happen this summer, but he also knows top prospect Ilya Samsonov is waiting in the wings.

”I’m pretty realistic about what goes on in the business and such,” Holtby said. ”My focus is going to be to put in everything I can this summer to make sure I’m ready to help this team win next year. Everything outside of that you let sort itself out.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Wraparound: Bruins’ Coyle making impact felt in playoffs

By Sean LeahyApr 27, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

From the start, the Ryan Donato-Charlie Coyle swap in February paid immediate dividends for the Minnesota Wild. The 23-year-old Donato was squeezed out in Boston, but found a home with the Wild recording seven points in his first five games with his new team.

Coyle, meanwhile, took a little while to heat up. It took him eight games to record his first point with the Bruins and 10 games to score his first goal. In 21 regular season games in Boston, the 27-year-old forward scored twice and recorded four points. Donato had four goals and 16 points in 22 games, so there was some wonder when this move was going to pay off for Don Sweeney.

It took until the playoffs, but Coyle has become a big piece of the Bruins’ secondary scoring. His two goals Thursday night, which included the overtime winner, helped Boston take a 1-0 series lead against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Secondary scoring is something we need,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “We lacked it at times this year and we’ve found it and it’s really helped us. He’s been a big part of that. Very happy for him. He’s a hard working guy.”

Through eight games, Coyle leads the Bruins with five goals and is second on the team in points with nine. The Weymouth, Mass. native made his biggest impact in Game 1 in front of the hometown fans. It was a dream come true.

“I think in Minnesota they didn’t have much luck getting to the second round so he’s probably excited,” said Cassidy. “He’s advancing. Now you’re at home. Now you’re the hero. I think it’s awesome. Good for him. Great story.”

Game 2 of Bruins-Blue Jackets is Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream).

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 2: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 3 p.m. ET. (Blues lead 1-0) Despite being down in the series, the Stars were pleased with how they played in Game 1. They didn’t get to capitalize on many big chances, and when they had them Jordan Binnington was in the way. Now they eye a series split before heading home for Games 3 and 4. “I thought we penetrated middle ice well, I thought we had depth to our attack,” said Stars head coach Jim Montgomery. “They did a good job of blocking shots and getting some sticks on some passes, but for the most part, we were better offensively than I expected in Game 1, and we have to continue to get better, because tonight wasn’t good enough.” (NBC; Live stream)

FRIDAY’S SCORES
Hurricanes 1, Islanders 0 (OT)
Sharks 5, Avalanche 2

PHT’s Round 2 previews
Round 2 schedule, TV info
Questions for the final eight teams
PHT Roundtable
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins
Hurricanes vs. Islanders
Blues vs. Stars
Avalanche vs. Sharks

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Playoff Buzzer: Another shutout for Mrazek; Burns dominates for Sharks

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 27, 2019, 1:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Jordan Staal scores another huge goal for the Carolina Hurricanes as they continue their playoff run.
  • Kevin Labanc scored a beauty of a goal for the Sharks.
  • Brent Burns dominated and made a little bit of history for the Sharks.

Carolina Hurricanes 1, New York Islanders 0 [OT] (CAR leads series 1-0)

If you like defense and goaltending, this might be the series for you. It took a little more than 64 minutes for someone to find the back of the net in this one, but Carolina’s Jordan Staal finally did it for the Hurricanes in their 1-0 win over the Islanders. Petr Mrazek was also outstanding in net by turning aside all 31 shots he faced for the Hurricanes as they continue their magical run.

San Jose Sharks 5, Colorado Avalanche 2 (SJS leads series 1-0)

Even without Joe Pavelski in their lineup the Sharks still have enough depth to beat just about any team on any given night, and they showed that in their 5-2 Game 1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Sharks’ third line of Joe Thornton, Marcus Sorensen, and Kevin Labanc combined to score three consecutive goals in the win, while defender Brent Burns had a huge four-point night. While the offense was a huge part of the win, the Sharks’ penalty kill also came through in the second period as they successfully killed off a four-minute high-sticking penalty on Brenden Dillon to help swing the momentum in their favor. They responded by scoring three consecutive goals over the next eight minutes to take the lead.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks. It was the Brent Burns show for the Sharks on Friday night as he tallied four points in their 5-2 win over the Avalanche. Along with the offense, he also made a couple of great defensive plays, including an outstanding play to break up a 2-on-1 odd-man rush involving Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie in the third period. It is games like this that made him a Norris Trophy finalist for the third time in the past four years. He is just the seventh defender since 2010 to record at least four points in a postseason game.

2. Jordan Staal, Carolina Hurricanes. Here is a quick look at how Staal’s week has been for the Hurricanes. He scored the game-winning goal in Game 6 against the Washington Capitals to send the game to a decisive Game 7. In that Game 7 he scored the game-tying goal in the third period to help send the game to overtime where they would eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions. Then on Friday night he scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 series lead. He has always been an outstanding defensive center and strong two-way player, and he is having an incredible postseason for the Hurricanes.

3. Petr Mrazek, Carolina Hurricanes. While Staal provided the only offense for the night, Mrazek did his part to keep the Islanders off the board with a 31-save shutout. It is already Mrazek’s second shutout of the postseason and the fifth shutout of his postseason career. That is an impressive number when you remember he has only appeared in 19 NHL postseason games and only has nine career postseason wins.

Highlights Of The Night

This was probably Mrazek’s best save of the night as he shut down New York’s Josh Bailey in the first period with this awesome glove save.

San Jose’s Kevin Labanc got the better of Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen on this play with an incredible move to set up the go-ahead goal for the Sharks.

Robin Lehner was not the problem for the New York Islanders on Friday as he matched Mrazek save-for-save during regulation. This second period stop on Gregg McKegg was his best of the night.

 

Factoids Of The Night

  • Jordan Staal’s overtime goal for the Hurricanes came 13 years to the day of his older brother, Eric Staal, scoring an overtime playoff game-winner during the 2006 playoffs. That was a pretty good postseason for the Hurricanes as they went on to win the Stanley Cup. [NHL PR]
  • This was the seventh consecutive day of playoff hockey that at least one game went to overtime. The longest such streak is nine consecutive days during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs. [NHL PR]
  • Burns set a new Sharks franchise record for most career postseason points by a defender. [NHL PR]
  • Big night for Joe Thornton as he became just the 24th player, and only third active player, to record at least 100 postseason assists. [NHL PR]
  • Mrazek became the third goalie in Hurricanes history to record multiple shutouts in a single postseason. [NHL PR]

Saturday’s Games

Game 2: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 3 p.m. ET, NBC (Live Stream)
Game 2: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET, NBC (Live Stream)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.