PHT Morning Skate: Kings introduce McLellan; another level for Zuccarello

• The Todd McLellan hire is an important one for Rob Blake, as the Los Angeles Kings GM knows he needs to get this right. [LA Times]
• Here are all 31 nominees for the 2019 King Clancy Trophy, awarded to “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” [NHL]
• Justin Williams is putting a lot of friendships on hold as his Carolina Hurricanes look to top his old pals with the Washington Capitals. [NHL.com]
• The Winnipeg Jets are looking like the 2017-18 version just in time. [Sportsnet]
• Another level for Mats Zuccarello to reach? Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery thinks so. [Dallas Morning News]
• A better Calgary Flames performance in Game 4 still wasn’t enough. [Calgary Sun]
• Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on how he felt the morning after sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning: “A little relief. “Tired. Happy. All those things.” [Toronto Sun]
• David Savard has been a pleasant surprise for the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]
• “Lightning becomes the disappointment all others will be measured against” [Tampa Bay Times]
• On Brad Marchand and turning a new leaf on the ice. [ESPN]
• Depth and resilience helped the New York Islanders eliminate the Pittsburgh Penguins. [SNY]
• Phil Kessel on his future in Pittsburgh: “That’s a tough question to start. I don’t know at this point. We’ll see how it goes this summer.” [Post-Gazette]
• What’s next for the Penguins in regards to roster turnover this off-season? [Pensburgh]
• Ralph Krueger on his future now that he’s no longer chairman of Premier League club Southampton: “At the moment, it’s rather difficult to imagine getting back into day-to-day business immediately and taking over a team.” [Swiss Hockey News]
• Former NHLer Brent Sopel talks about his battle with dyslexia and his travels with the Stanley Cup. [Grandstand Central]
• Some names to ponder as the Buffalo Sabres seek a replacement for Phil Housley. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Fun look at some very weird hockey cards from the 1990s. [Puck Junk]
• Finally, in the latest episode of “Off the Ice with Kathryn Tappen,” Blue Jackets star Cam Atkinson reflects on his upbringing, and later reminisces with one of his brothers over a game of pool:
