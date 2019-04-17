More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
WATCH LIVE: Bruins, Stars, Flames try to even up

By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 4: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (Maple Leafs lead 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher, Mike Milbury
Series preview
Stream here

Game 4: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET (Predators lead 2-1)
USA Network
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, AJ Mleczko
Series preview
Stream here

Game 4: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Avalanche lead 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro
Series preview 
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

Stars, Predators has been ultimate toss-up series

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 17, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
The first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been shocking and, at times, extremely lopsided.

In the Eastern Conference, we have seen the Tampa Bay Lightning emphatically knocked out in one of the most stunning upsets in league history, while the Pittsburgh Penguins continued their slow, methodical decline by losing four straight games to the New York Islanders. Even the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals were blown out by Carolina in Game 3 to allow the Hurricanes to crawl back into the series.

Out West, the San Jose Sharks have looked completely helpless at times against the Vegas Golden Knights thanks in large part to their goalies and the team’s overall meltdown, while the Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of potentially taking complete control against the top-seeded Calgary Flames.

One series that still seems to be very much up for grabs is the Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators matchup that has been about as close as a series could possibly be heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night.

While the Predators are holding a 2-1 lead in the series, it would be almost impossible to argue that either team has had the upper hand so far.

Not only has every game been ultimately decided by just a single goal, but a significant portion of the series has seen the two teams deadlocked on the scoreboard.

Heading into Wednesday the two teams have spent more than 116 of the 185 total minutes playing to a tied score. That is more than 62 percent of the series, and significantly more than any other series has experienced in the first round. There have only been six total minutes in the series where either team held a multi-goal lead.

Maybe that shouldn’t be a shock given the way the regular season went for both teams, finishing second (Dallas) and third (Nashville) in the NHL in goals against. Their five head-to-head matchups were also just as close on the scoreboard, with two of the games going to overtime.

Goaltending is almost certainly one of the driving forces behind all of this as Ben Bishop was one of the league’s top goalies this season and has continued that great play into the playoffs.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne has matched him save-for-save so far in the series and also plays behind one of the league’s best defenses.

This is the type of series where it is almost impossible to pick a winner because it might literally come down to just one or two plays on any given night. When you have two teams that are this evenly matched and playing such a low-event, low-scoring series, you are pretty much turning every game into a coin toss. It can literally come down to any one shot, one call, or one bounce to determine the winner.

Put it all together and you have a series that is going to have fans of both teams pulling their hair out in madness, living and dying with every single shot because the next shot could literally be the difference in which team moves on.

Penguins’ playoff exit was two years in the making

By Adam GretzApr 17, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Penguins loss to the New York Islanders was no fluke.

It was a result they earned and was due to them being outplayed and soundly beaten in pretty much every phase of the game by a Islanders team that looked faster, crisper, and smoother.

It was also not the result of something that simply happened overnight.

On the off day between their losses in Games 3 and 4, defender Justin Schultz nailed a big part of the problem when he said this: “Our identity has changed over the years. We play fast and get the puck up quick. That’s what we do best. We haven’t done that this series.”

But when did it change, and more importantly, why did it change?

It has taken the Penguins two years to reach the point where they needed to wait until Game 81 of the regular season to simply make the playoffs, and then could not even scratch out a single win once they got there.

To find when it all began you can probably go back to May 28, 2017.

At the time, the Penguins were the defending Stanley Cup champions and just 24 hours away from beginning another Cup Final series against the Nashville Predators that they would win in six games, becoming the first team in a generation to successfully repeat as champions. Their recipe and identity was clear. They played fast, they didn’t let anything throw them off their game, and coach Mike Sullivan had driven home a “Just Play” mantra that became the calling card of their 2016 championship run. It applied to just about any situation.

An injury to a significant player? Just play.

Don’t like a call that was or was not made on the ice? Just play.

Facing some adversity and down in a series? Just. Play.

In the years between their 2009 and 2016 championships the Penguins had become a deeply flawed team that was short on depth around its superstars and had rapidly developed a tendency to unravel whenever things didn’t go their way. They were almost like petulant children that would lose their composure when calls went against them and become almost infatuated with responding to even the slightest physical altercation. They reached rock bottom in this regard during the 2012 and 2013 postseason losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins when they seemed to be playing a game where hits and responses were worth more than goals.

Starting in 2015, general manager Jim Rutherford started to reshape the team into something different.

He found the right depth players to go around the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, and he made a series of trades and call-ups from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to make the team faster and more skilled throughout the lineup. Combined with Sullivan’s mid-season takeover in 2015, it was a perfect storm that allowed them overwhelm opponents and catch fire sometime around February.

They never slowed down on their way to a championship.

While the 2016-17 season wasn’t quite as dominant and had to rely on goaltending a little more in the playoffs, the same formula was still in play.

Despite all of the winning, Rutherford was still unsatisfied with something.

He was unsatisfied with the way his star players were being treated physically. In each of those postseasons the Penguins had to go through opponents that were not shy about targeting their stars. Crosby’s postseason run-ins with Dan Girardi and Marc Staal are well documented, and they had two consecutive postseason encounters with Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals. In the Eastern Conference Final that season there were several incidents against the Ottawa Senators that drew the team’s ire.

The day before the 2017 Stanley Cup Final began, Rutherford offered a look into where the team was going to be headed when he sounded off in an interview with Ken Campbell of The Hockey News. This is the key part:

“I hear year after year how the league and everyone loves how the Penguins play,” said Penguins GM Jim Rutherford. “‘They play pure hockey and they skate.’ Well, now it’s going to have to change and I feel bad about it, but it’s the only way we can do it. We’re going to have to get one or two guys…and some of these games that should be just good hockey games will turn into a sh—show. We’ll go right back to where we were in the ’70s and it’s really a shame.”

Emphasis added.

“We’re going to have to get one or two guys.”

He doubled down on it just days after the team won the Stanley Cup.

“We are going to try to add a player or two that maybe we can have more protection in our lineup. That’s not that easy because [coach Mike Sullivan] likes to roll four lines and you’ve got to plug a guy in that can play on a regular basis, but hopefully that’s what we can do.”

That was the moment they started down the wrong path. Suddenly, a team that had become defined by playing through things and not responding was going to get “one or two guys” to … respond. The Penguins hadn’t even finished their run at the top of the league as champions when they made the decision to start slowly deviating off of the path that got them there, all in the name of retribution and the misguided idea of “deterrence.”

On draft night that year, the Penguins flipped their first-round pick and center Oskar Sundqvist to the St. Louis Blues for Ryan Reaves and a second-round pick, a trade that has turned out to be a significant loss for the Penguins in more ways than one, and it was a bad idea from the start. Not only did they move back 20 spots in the draft, but Sundqvist has turned into a solid third-line center for the Blues (a position the Penguins spent two years and countless assets trying to fill) while Reaves clearly never fit in with the Penguins’ style of play.

Sullivan barely used him, it shortened the team’s bench, and he was ultimately traded halfway through the season in the massive and complicated deal for Derick Brassard.

The problem with that sequence wasn’t necessarily the trade itself, but what it represented.

What it represented was a philosophical shift from the recipe that worked, and there is nothing that has happened since that trade that has put them back on track.

Pretty much every significant roster move the Penguins have made since then (and there have been A LOT of them) has revolved around getting bigger, stronger players, especially on the blue line where Jamie Oleksiak, Jack Johnson, Erik Gudbranson were the significant additions over the past year. It resulted in a defense that lacks mobility, doesn’t move the puck well, and has simply zapped them of a lot of their transition game. Add that to the departures of forwards like Carl Hagelin and Conor Sheary and the team no longer has the speed and skating advantage that it used to have over its opponents.

The most confusing thing about all of it is the roster construction and many of the moves seem — emphasis on seem — to be at odds with the way the coach has wanted the team to play from the day he arrived behind the bench. I know nothing of the working relationship between Rutherford and Sullivan and whether they remain on the same page as to how the team is built, but the optics of it all just seem strange.

They paid a significant price for Reaves, and the coach didn’t play him. The general manager championed the signing of Johnson all season, and despite playing in all 82 regular season games was deemed to be not worth a roster spot in the first game of the playoffs. A team that wants to play fast and beat teams in transition and with puck possession, suddenly has an inconsistent transition and possession game because the players on the back end can’t make the necessary plays to feed it. And that doesn’t even get into general manager’s fascination with trying to even the score with Wilson in Washington after he knocked Zach Astron-Reese out of the playoffs a year ago (something that ended up getting Oleksiak injured).

Make no mistake, there were other factors at play throughout this season and the playoffs that produced this early exit. The forwards, as a whole, don’t help out enough in the defensive zone. The Islanders did a great job shutting down Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Letang and Schultz, the two defenders on the roster that can still play close to the Penguins’ style, each had a bad series.

But a bad series for individual players happens, and are sometimes they are even understandable and defensible because even the best players have bad stretches.

What is not understandable and defensible is willingly taking yourself away from something that worked. That is what the Penguins did, and it is a big part of why their season ended up going the way it did.

The moves they make this summer will tell us a lot as to what they learned from it.

Lightning have plenty of questions to answer after playoff failure

By Adam GretzApr 17, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Not winning the Stanley Cup isn’t what makes the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning a failure.

Sometimes great teams simply don’t win.

There is no shame in losing in the Stanley Cup Final. Losing Game 7 of a conference final is nothing to hang your head over.  If their season had ended in that manner (again), or perhaps even in the second round against Boston or Toronto, there would have been some criticism and some doubt about their ability to finish the job, but the reaction wouldn’t have been anywhere near as harsh as it will be following their four-game exit at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Championships are rare, and a great regular season guarantees you nothing when it comes to hardware because there are so many factors that go into being handed that trophy at the end of the playoffs.

What makes this Lightning team a complete and total failure is the fact it simply no-showed in the playoffs. And even saying that may be letting this group off the hook more than they deserve.

This was not the 2010 Presidents’ Trophy winning Capitals outplaying a team for seven games only to lose because a goalie got white hot and played the series of his life. This was not a team playing well and doing things right only to go lose a long, drawn out seven-game series because a bounce or two didn’t go their way.

This was the best regular season team of the modern era, and maybe one of the best regular season teams ever, getting absolutely humiliated in four straight games. This thing was not even close.

Outside of the first 15 minutes of the series where the Lightning jumped out to an early three-goal lead, there was never a point in this series where you felt like they were close to breaking through, or that they were playing their game and simply being beaten by a goalie or some rough puck luck, or that they were going to get themselves right.

They just flat out got whooped.

A team that scored 325 goals during the regular season, and had three different 40-goal scorers, and outscored teams by more than 100 goals, was thoroughly dominated.

They managed just eight goals in four games. They were outscored by a 19-8 margin for the series, and 19-5 over the final 11 periods.

If you wanted to look for excuses, you could point to the injuries to Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman on the blue line, and especially Hedman’s. He is one of the key cogs that makes the machine run smoothly. But this wasn’t the first time they played without him this season and they never looked that bad without him.

And for as good as Stralman is, they only had him for 47 games during the season and still managed to win 62 games without him.

This is also a team that was deep enough and good enough to be without its starting goalie for an entire month and still went 12-3-0 without him.

You could also point to the fact the Blue Jackets are probably better than their final regular season record because the roster as currently constructed was only together for about a month-and-a-half. Maybe that, combined with the absence of Hedman in Games 3 and 4 and the fact he surely wasn’t healthy in Games 1 and 2, narrowed the gap.

But there is no way it narrowed the gap this much. 

You can’t fault anyone for injuries. But you can fault, say, Nikita Kucherov for taking himself out of Game 3 due to a reckless, selfish play. You can fault the offense for not showing up.

What makes this performance even worse for the Lightning is that it in a lot of ways validated any criticism they may have faced for falling short in recent postseasons.

As I wrote before the playoffs began, the Lightning were under a ton of pressure to win this year (probably more than any other team in the playoffs) not only because of what they did during the regular season, but because of the way they have fallen short in recent postseasons.

Again, this is a team that had a 2-1 lead in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final and then lost three games in a row scoring only two goals. This is a team that in two of the past three years had 3-2 series leads in the Eastern Conference Final only to lose both, scoring just three total games in the four games they lost (they scored three goals in their Games 6 and 7 losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, and zero goals in their two defeats a year ago to the Washington Capitals).

There is losing, and then there is collapsing.

The Lightning have developed a tendency for collapsing.

Now comes the hard part for the Lightning.

Now they have to figure out why this happened, why this team failed so spectacularly, and what exactly there is to do about it.

There is no denying the talent on this team, and it’s not like the group is without its share of success. Since the start of the 2014-15 season the Lightning have won more regular season games than any other team in the NHL, and the third most playoff games. The core that produced all of those wins is still locked in place and under team control, and most of them are still in the prime of their careers. It’s not like this is a situation that is screaming for a massive overhaul, and quite honestly, a massive overhaul is probably the worst thing they could do.

But it’s no longer unfair to ask if something is just off here.

Is it the coach? Is it the players? Or was it simply a team that had been ridiculously close in recent years, falling just short, simply falling on its face at the worst possible time?

In a vacuum any of the Lightning’s recent postseason losses are nothing to be terribly worried about on their own.

That’s sports. Your season is going to end short of a championship far more often than it doesn’t. But to keep losing the way they have, and to keep going out as meekly as they have when they have been in a position of control is something worth talking about.

Simply losing isn’t what is going to define the 2018-19 Lightning, or even this current core of players.

It is the way they have lost that is defining them.

Net gains: Andersen, Grubauer, Rinne stepping up in playoffs

Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
DENVER (AP) — This classifies as fun for Frederik Andersen: Protecting a late lead in the third period by leaping out of his net to stop a shot with the handle of his stick.

Sticky situation handled.

”Doing whatever it takes to save it,” the Toronto goaltender explained after the 3-2 win Monday over Boston. ”Fun one.”

Going into the postseason, there were some reservations concerning such goaltenders as Andersen, Philipp Grubauer of Colorado and even Pekka Rinne of Nashville. They have each responded in a big way with Andersen, Grubauer, Rinne helping stake their teams to 2-1 leads in their first-round series.

All three look to come up clutch yet again in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Like Andersen, Rinne turned in a huge save in a 3-2 win Monday over Dallas – sliding over from his knees to stop left winger Jamie Benn‘s attempt with his left goalie pad.

”Every once in a while he makes one like that where you roll your eyes and say, ‘How did he do that?”’ Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban said. ”He’s been doing that for a long time, though.”

Rinne, the reigning Vezina winner, wasn’t exactly vintage Rinne a season ago in the postseason, allowing 21 goals in a second-round series loss to Winnipeg that was extended to seven games. So far this season, Rinne has a 1.98 goals-against average against Dallas and a .936 save percentage.

Now that’s more like Rinne, who led the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final in ’17.

”Peks made a couple unbelievable saves in the third there,” Filip Forsberg said. ”It’s what the playoffs is all about.”

Andersen entered the postseason on the heels of a bad stretch to end the season, when he allowed 35 goals over his last 10 appearances.

Against Boston, he’s made 108 saves and none bigger than his stop of center David Krejci on Monday. Andersen lunged out of his net as Krejci made a move to the backhand. He kept his goalie stick close to the ice and had the puck deflect off the end.

The chants of his name by the fans only intensified.

”Playoff time, this building comes alive. It’s a special place to play,” Andersen said. ”It makes you want to play even harder.”

A year ago, Grubauer started the first two games of the Stanley Cup title run for the Washington Capitals before surrendering the net to Braden Holtby. Grubauer was dealt to Colorado in the offseason and he began as the backup to Semyon Varlamov. But Grubauer took over late and went 7-0-2 down the stretch help the Avalanche earn the No. 8 seed. He’s allowed seven goals and made 90 saves against the Flames, the top seed in the Western Conference.

”We have to be in the moment and I think we’re doing the right things right now,” Grubauer said after a 6-2 win, the second in a row for the Avs.

Holtby appreciates the grit of Grubauer.

”He’s too good of a goalie to not have success over time,” Holtby said. ”It’s great for him. Obviously he’s had an adjustment to a different situation, adversity he’s grinded through. He’s a strong guy mentally, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to any of us.”

BOSTON at TORONTO (7 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

Boston forward Patrice Bergeron remains confident his line will crank up the production.

Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have combined for three goals in three games against the Maple Leafs after a regular season in which they had 106. One of the reasons is the defensive work of Toronto’s offensive line of John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman.

”It’s tight right now. There’s not much space,” Bergeron said. ”We believe in ourselves and know we’re playing a good team and a good line.”

NASHVILLE at DALLAS (8 p.m. EDT, USA)

At 5-foot-6, Predators center Rocco Grimaldi is one of the shortest players in the NHL. He’s certainly coming up big in this series, scoring in consecutive games.

After going into the lineup for Game 2 – filling in when 6-6 center Brian Boyle had an appendix issue following Game 1 – Grimaldi had his first career playoff goal Saturday with a stick coincidentally named ”Frankie” – on the three-year anniversary of the death of his grandfather Frank. He added another goal, with a different stick, in Game 3.

CALGARY at COLORADO (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

The Flames watched film as a group in lieu of practice Tuesday. Among the topics discussed was getting back to playing the way they played in amassing a Western Conference-best 107 points. Johnny Gaudreau has been held in check, with just one assist in the series. He had 99 points in the regular season.

”Everyone’s got to be better, not just one guy,” Gaudreau said. ”All of us are going to be better next game.”

Calgary is searching for a way to slow down MacKinnon, who has three goals, including an OT winner in Game 2.

”We’re going to have to make sure we eliminate some of that ice he’s had available through three games,” Flames coach Bill Peters said.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

