Stars chase Rinne early, win big to even series vs. Predators

By Scott BilleckApr 17, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT
Four goals on eight shots in just under 14 minutes in the first period. In as tight of a series as it’s been between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, Wednesday’s aberration on the scoreboard was a byproduct of Dallas squad that simply took advantage of many of their opportunities in a 5-1 win.

Swiss-cheese goaltending and a porous defensive effort certainly didn’t help the Preds as Dallas evened the best-of-7 series 2-2, but Dallas played the game that helped them down the stretch in the regular season, and it was effective.

The first three games of the series had been decided by a single goal, meaning every opportunity to fire one into the back of the net had a little extra meaning to it. Both Pekka Rinne, who was yanked after a terrible opening 14 minutes, and Ben Bishop had been superb, a continuation of their stellar regular-season play.

But when the dam cracked in the Predators crease on Wednesday, it didn’t take long before it all came crashing down.

Dallas imposed their will on the Preds from the onset.

In the first five minutes, they had drawn two penalties and converted on both of their power play chances (one by Roope Hintz, the other by Alex Radulov). Their suffocating style kept Nashville struggling to make it through the neutral zone.

Conversely, the Stars had no issues working their way into the Nashville end of the ice, with Andrew Cogliano‘s goal to make it 3-0 a prime example of a great break out and some lazy defending by the Predators. Mats Zuccarello‘s third of the series was another power-marker, a snipe job from the slot that ended Rinne’s night.

Hintz found the net for his second of the playoffs and second of the game in the second. Hintz nearly scored shorthanded, too, but his attempt ringed off the post to deny his hat trick.

Ben Bishop’s shutout bid ended nearing the mid-way mark of the third as Roman Josi sent a seeing-eye wrist shot past the Vezina candidate. It’s some consolation as the series shifts back to Tennessee this weekend, although Dallas mostly sat back on the lead they built in the final 20.

Stars-Predators Game 5 from Bridgestone Arena goes Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

David Pastrnak breaks out, leads Bruins to 6-4 win over Leafs in Game 4

Getty Images
By Ryan DadounApr 17, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
One of the biggest concerns for the Boston Bruins through the first three games of Round 1 was David Pastrnak‘s lack of offensive contributions. On Wednesday, Pastrnak was the difference in Boston’s 6-4 victory over Toronto.

Down 2-1 in the series, the Bruins got an early opportunity in their quest to even the series when Connor Brown was sent to the sin bin for holding just 1:08 minutes into the game. Initially, the Bruins had trouble getting anything going in their power play, but the end result is all that matters and in this case it was a goal from Charlie McAvoy in the dying seconds of the man advantage. Just 3:35 minutes later, Brad Marchand pushed the Bruins’ lead to 2-0.

Toronto heated up late in the first though and was aided by a couple Bruins penalties in quick succession. Technically Boston killed off both penalties, but Zach Hyman found the back of the net through traffic mere seconds after the second power-play opportunity expired.

Auston Matthews evened the contest just 1:07 minutes into the second period, but that’s when Pastrnak woke up. He scored his first two goals of the series just 1:35 minutes apart to establish another two-goal lead for Boston.

Speaking of players who hadn’t scored yet in this series. Zdeno Chara managed to mash one past Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen at 5:39 of the third to expand the Bruins’ lead to 5-2.

That extra goal proved to be critical. McAvoy was caught hi-sticking. His previous penalty was the one that led to the Hyman goal, even if Boston technically completed its penalty kill just before Hyman scored. This time around Matthews needed just 10 seconds of power-play time to net his second goal of the game. With new life breathed into the Maple Leafs, Travis Dermott scored at 13:27 and suddenly Boston’s lead was just a goal.

It was enough to make the ending interesting, but not change the outcome. Boston held on and Joakim Nordstrom got the empty netter with just two seconds left to close out the game.

For the second time in this series, the Bruins have successfully responded to a Toronto victory. This win also put the onus back on the Maple Leafs to win another game at TD Garden. The Bruins haven’t had the series lead yet, but with two of the final three games at home, they’re the ones in the enviable position going forward.

Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 5 from TD Garden will be Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Bergeron, O’Reilly, Stone are the 2019 Selke Trophy finalists

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
It’s awards season! The NHL has begun to roll out the nominees for the 2018-19 awards beginning with the Selke Trophy, which is awarded “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

The nominees, who are voted for by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season, are Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues, and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The trophy was first  presented in 1977 by the NHL Board of Governors in honor of Frank J. Selke, one of the architects of Montreal and Toronto Stanley Cup winning teams.

The winner will be announced on June 19 (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN) at the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

The Case For Patrice Bergeron: The four-time winner of the trophy, Bergeron finished the regular season with 32 goals and 79 points. He was eighth overall in face-off win percentage (56.6%), the 10th straight season he’s had a success rate in the dot of at least 56%. He also posted a 56.77% Corsi rating, the eighth consecutive season he’s reached at least the 55% mark in the category. This is his eighth straight year as a finalist and one more win will see him pass Bob Gainey for most Selke wins ever.

The Case For Ryan O’Reilly: Leading the Blues with 77 points, including 23 goals, O’Reilly enjoyed his first season with in St. Louis. He was once again strong in the face-off circle with a 56.9% success rate, posted a 53.44 Corsi %, his best since the 2013 NHL season, and had a 2.82 Corsi relative percentage. The Blues had a 93.39% on-ice save percentage when O’Reilly was out there at even strength and his 42.53 expected goals against percentage led the team’s forwards.

The Case For Mark Stone: A win here for the Golden Knights forward would bring a bit of history. The last Selke winner who wasn’t a center was Jere Lehtinen, who took home the award in 2002-03 while a member of the Dallas Stars. Stone was one of two players to have over 100 takeaways (122) this season, leading the NHL in that category. He posted a 52.99% Corsi rating and was third among all forwards with at least 800 5-on-5 minutes with an 8.16 Corsi relative percentage.

————

WATCH LIVE: Bruins, Stars, Flames try to even up

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 4: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (Maple Leafs lead 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher, Mike Milbury
Series preview
Stream here

Game 4: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET (Predators lead 2-1)
USA Network
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, AJ Mleczko
Series preview
Stream here

Game 4: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Avalanche lead 2-1)
NBCSN
Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro
Series preview 
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NHL Live.

Stars, Predators has been ultimate toss-up series

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 17, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
The first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been shocking and, at times, extremely lopsided.

In the Eastern Conference, we have seen the Tampa Bay Lightning emphatically knocked out in one of the most stunning upsets in league history, while the Pittsburgh Penguins continued their slow, methodical decline by losing four straight games to the New York Islanders. Even the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals were blown out by Carolina in Game 3 to allow the Hurricanes to crawl back into the series.

Out West, the San Jose Sharks have looked completely helpless at times against the Vegas Golden Knights thanks in large part to their goalies and the team’s overall meltdown, while the Colorado Avalanche are on the verge of potentially taking complete control against the top-seeded Calgary Flames.

One series that still seems to be very much up for grabs is the Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators matchup that has been about as close as a series could possibly be heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night.

While the Predators are holding a 2-1 lead in the series, it would be almost impossible to argue that either team has had the upper hand so far.

Not only has every game been ultimately decided by just a single goal, but a significant portion of the series has seen the two teams deadlocked on the scoreboard.

Heading into Wednesday the two teams have spent more than 116 of the 185 total minutes playing to a tied score. That is more than 62 percent of the series, and significantly more than any other series has experienced in the first round. There have only been six total minutes in the series where either team held a multi-goal lead.

Maybe that shouldn’t be a shock given the way the regular season went for both teams, finishing second (Dallas) and third (Nashville) in the NHL in goals against. Their five head-to-head matchups were also just as close on the scoreboard, with two of the games going to overtime.

Goaltending is almost certainly one of the driving forces behind all of this as Ben Bishop was one of the league’s top goalies this season and has continued that great play into the playoffs.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne has matched him save-for-save so far in the series and also plays behind one of the league’s best defenses.

This is the type of series where it is almost impossible to pick a winner because it might literally come down to just one or two plays on any given night. When you have two teams that are this evenly matched and playing such a low-event, low-scoring series, you are pretty much turning every game into a coin toss. It can literally come down to any one shot, one call, or one bounce to determine the winner.

Put it all together and you have a series that is going to have fans of both teams pulling their hair out in madness, living and dying with every single shot because the next shot could literally be the difference in which team moves on.

