Lightning have plenty of questions to answer after playoff failure

By Adam GretzApr 17, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Not winning the Stanley Cup isn’t what makes the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning a failure.

Sometimes great teams simply don’t win.

There is no shame in losing in the Stanley Cup Final. Losing Game 7 of a conference final is nothing to hang your head over.  If their season had ended in that manner (again), or perhaps even in the second round against Boston or Toronto, there would have been some criticism and some doubt about their ability to finish the job, but the reaction wouldn’t have been anywhere near as harsh as it will be following their four-game exit at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Championships are rare, and a great regular season guarantees you nothing when it comes to hardware because there are so many factors that go into being handed that trophy at the end of the playoffs.

What makes this Lightning team a complete and total failure is the fact it simply no-showed in the playoffs. And even saying that may be letting this group off the hook more than they deserve.

This was not the 2010 Presidents’ Trophy winning Capitals outplaying a team for seven games only to lose because a goalie got white hot and played the series of his life. This was not a team playing well and doing things right only to go lose a long, drawn out seven-game series because a bounce or two didn’t go their way.

This was the best regular season team of the modern era, and maybe one of the best regular season teams ever, getting absolutely humiliated in four straight games. This thing was not even close.

Outside of the first 15 minutes of the series where the Lightning jumped out to an early three-goal lead, there was never a point in this series where you felt like they were close to breaking through, or that they were playing their game and simply being beaten by a goalie or some rough puck luck, or that they were going to get themselves right.

They just flat out got whooped.

A team that scored 325 goals during the regular season, and had three different 40-goal scorers, and outscored teams by more than 100 goals, was thoroughly dominated.

They managed just eight goals in four games. They were outscored by a 19-8 margin for the series, and 19-5 over the final 11 periods.

If you wanted to look for excuses, you could point to the injuries to Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman on the blue line, and especially Hedman’s. He is one of the key cogs that makes the machine run smoothly. But this wasn’t the first time they played without him this season and they never looked that bad without him.

And for as good as Stralman is, they only had him for 47 games during the season and still managed to win 62 games without him.

This is also a team that was deep enough and good enough to be without its starting goalie for an entire month and still went 12-3-0 without him.

You could also point to the fact the Blue Jackets are probably better than their final regular season record because the roster as currently constructed was only together for about a month-and-a-half. Maybe that, combined with the absence of Hedman in Games 3 and 4 and the fact he surely wasn’t healthy in Games 1 and 2, narrowed the gap.

But there is no way it narrowed the gap this much. 

You can’t fault anyone for injuries. But you can fault, say, Nikita Kucherov for taking himself out of Game 3 due to a reckless, selfish play. You can fault the offense for not showing up.

What makes this performance even worse for the Lightning is that it in a lot of ways validated any criticism they may have faced for falling short in recent postseasons.

As I wrote before the playoffs began, the Lightning were under a ton of pressure to win this year (probably more than any other team in the playoffs) not only because of what they did during the regular season, but because of the way they have fallen short in recent postseasons.

Again, this is a team that had a 2-1 lead in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final and then lost three games in a row scoring only two goals. This is a team that in two of the past three years had 3-2 series leads in the Eastern Conference Final only to lose both, scoring just three total games in the four games they lost (they scored three goals in their Games 6 and 7 losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, and zero goals in their two defeats a year ago to the Washington Capitals).

There is losing, and then there is collapsing.

The Lightning have developed a tendency for collapsing.

Now comes the hard part for the Lightning.

Now they have to figure out why this happened, why this team failed so spectacularly, and what exactly there is to do about it.

There is no denying the talent on this team, and it’s not like the group is without its share of success. Since the start of the 2014-15 season the Lightning have won more regular season games than any other team in the NHL, and the third most playoff games. The core that produced all of those wins is still locked in place and under team control, and most of them are still in the prime of their careers. It’s not like this is a situation that is screaming for a massive overhaul, and quite honestly, a massive overhaul is probably the worst thing they could do.

But it’s no longer unfair to ask if something is just off here.

Is it the coach? Is it the players? Or was it simply a team that had been ridiculously close in recent years, falling just short, simply falling on its face at the worst possible time?

In a vacuum any of the Lightning’s recent postseason losses are nothing to be terribly worried about on their own.

That’s sports. Your season is going to end short of a championship far more often than it doesn’t. But to keep losing the way they have, and to keep going out as meekly as they have when they have been in a position of control is something worth talking about.

Simply losing isn’t what is going to define the 2018-19 Lightning, or even this current core of players.

It is the way they have lost that is defining them.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Net gains: Andersen, Grubauer, Rinne stepping up in playoffs

Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
DENVER (AP) — This classifies as fun for Frederik Andersen: Protecting a late lead in the third period by leaping out of his net to stop a shot with the handle of his stick.

Sticky situation handled.

”Doing whatever it takes to save it,” the Toronto goaltender explained after the 3-2 win Monday over Boston. ”Fun one.”

Going into the postseason, there were some reservations concerning such goaltenders as Andersen, Philipp Grubauer of Colorado and even Pekka Rinne of Nashville. They have each responded in a big way with Andersen, Grubauer, Rinne helping stake their teams to 2-1 leads in their first-round series.

All three look to come up clutch yet again in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Like Andersen, Rinne turned in a huge save in a 3-2 win Monday over Dallas – sliding over from his knees to stop left winger Jamie Benn‘s attempt with his left goalie pad.

”Every once in a while he makes one like that where you roll your eyes and say, ‘How did he do that?”’ Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban said. ”He’s been doing that for a long time, though.”

Rinne, the reigning Vezina winner, wasn’t exactly vintage Rinne a season ago in the postseason, allowing 21 goals in a second-round series loss to Winnipeg that was extended to seven games. So far this season, Rinne has a 1.98 goals-against average against Dallas and a .936 save percentage.

Now that’s more like Rinne, who led the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final in ’17.

”Peks made a couple unbelievable saves in the third there,” Filip Forsberg said. ”It’s what the playoffs is all about.”

Andersen entered the postseason on the heels of a bad stretch to end the season, when he allowed 35 goals over his last 10 appearances.

Against Boston, he’s made 108 saves and none bigger than his stop of center David Krejci on Monday. Andersen lunged out of his net as Krejci made a move to the backhand. He kept his goalie stick close to the ice and had the puck deflect off the end.

The chants of his name by the fans only intensified.

”Playoff time, this building comes alive. It’s a special place to play,” Andersen said. ”It makes you want to play even harder.”

A year ago, Grubauer started the first two games of the Stanley Cup title run for the Washington Capitals before surrendering the net to Braden Holtby. Grubauer was dealt to Colorado in the offseason and he began as the backup to Semyon Varlamov. But Grubauer took over late and went 7-0-2 down the stretch help the Avalanche earn the No. 8 seed. He’s allowed seven goals and made 90 saves against the Flames, the top seed in the Western Conference.

”We have to be in the moment and I think we’re doing the right things right now,” Grubauer said after a 6-2 win, the second in a row for the Avs.

Holtby appreciates the grit of Grubauer.

”He’s too good of a goalie to not have success over time,” Holtby said. ”It’s great for him. Obviously he’s had an adjustment to a different situation, adversity he’s grinded through. He’s a strong guy mentally, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to any of us.”

BOSTON at TORONTO (7 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

Boston forward Patrice Bergeron remains confident his line will crank up the production.

Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have combined for three goals in three games against the Maple Leafs after a regular season in which they had 106. One of the reasons is the defensive work of Toronto’s offensive line of John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman.

”It’s tight right now. There’s not much space,” Bergeron said. ”We believe in ourselves and know we’re playing a good team and a good line.”

NASHVILLE at DALLAS (8 p.m. EDT, USA)

At 5-foot-6, Predators center Rocco Grimaldi is one of the shortest players in the NHL. He’s certainly coming up big in this series, scoring in consecutive games.

After going into the lineup for Game 2 – filling in when 6-6 center Brian Boyle had an appendix issue following Game 1 – Grimaldi had his first career playoff goal Saturday with a stick coincidentally named ”Frankie” – on the three-year anniversary of the death of his grandfather Frank. He added another goal, with a different stick, in Game 3.

CALGARY at COLORADO (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

The Flames watched film as a group in lieu of practice Tuesday. Among the topics discussed was getting back to playing the way they played in amassing a Western Conference-best 107 points. Johnny Gaudreau has been held in check, with just one assist in the series. He had 99 points in the regular season.

”Everyone’s got to be better, not just one guy,” Gaudreau said. ”All of us are going to be better next game.”

Calgary is searching for a way to slow down MacKinnon, who has three goals, including an OT winner in Game 2.

”We’re going to have to make sure we eliminate some of that ice he’s had available through three games,” Flames coach Bill Peters said.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

Stars seeking friendlier home ice against Predators

Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
The Nashville Predators have made themselves at home in the Lone Star State, following up on a pair of regular-season wins in Dallas with another road victory in their Western Conference first-round series against the Stars.

Nashville, which owns a 2-1 series lead, will look to continue its good fortune in Dallas and push the Stars to the brink of elimination when the Central Division rivals play Game 4 on Wednesday.

Reigning Vezina Trophy recipient Pekka Rinne turned aside 40 shots — including all seven he faced in an extended short-handed stretch during the second period — to preserve a 3-2 win on Monday night.

“You don’t want to go too far ahead of yourself,” said the 36-year-old Rinne, who also made 36 saves in Nashville’s 5-3 win in Dallas on Feb. 19.

“It’s a slippery road in the playoffs. … It’s a huge win for us after going down in Game 1, but I don’t want to talk about momentum or anything like that because it’s such a dangerous thing. You lose that grip right away when you start thinking about it, so I think we have to prepare for Game 4 like it’s Game 1 or Game 7.”

Predators coach Peter Laviolette credited Rinne’s resolve — as well as his pad save on a point-blank chance from Stars captain Jamie Benn in the third period — as reasons for Nashville taking the lead in a series that features three one-goal games.

“He was terrific all night,” Laviolette said. “At that point, you’re under fire a little bit, they start to grab the energy in the building. … That save was big.”

Mikael Granlund, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Feb. 25, scored the go-ahead goal with 8:19 remaining in the third period to spoil the Stars’ first home playoff game since May 11, 2016.

“You know, never get too high, never get too low,” Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s 2-1. I think we’ve been the better team two out of three games. If we keep playing like that, usually the hockey gods get back on your side.”

Mats Zuccarello has scored twice in this series after playing only two regular-season games with the Stars following a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 23. He broke his arm in his debut with Dallas the following night.

The Stars mustered 11 shots but failed to score on four opportunities with the man advantage in Game 3. They are just 1-for-13 on the power play in the series.

“Not good enough,” Dallas defenseman John Klingberg said. “Obviously, we know we’re not going to score every time; we have to build momentum, hopefully. Create some good energy for the team. Right now, our unit is struggling a little bit. The second unit is bringing a lot to the table. We have to be better there.”

Tyler Seguin, who collected three goals and an assist in the season series versus Nashville, scored 8:15 into the third period in Game 3 and registered 11 shots on goal.

Flames can’t keep putting Avs on power play

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
To the naked eye, the Colorado Avalanche power play hasn’t been too special through three games against the Calgary Flames. After all, they’re only clicking at 12.5 percent. But keeping that power play off the ice might be the difference between the Flames advancing to the second round or going home early.

Anyone who follows hockey has to agree that the Flames are a deeper squad from top-to-bottom than the Avs. There’s no denying that. Calgary had five different players surpass the 70-point mark in 2018-19 including a defenseman, Mark Giordano. The Avalanche have the high-end talent to match, but their depth players simply aren’t as good.

By giving the Avs power play opportunities, the Flames are essentially preventing their best players from attacking, while giving Avs stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen easy offensive ice time. That’s why Flames head coach Bill Peters has to figure out a way to make sure his team is disciplined and focused throughout Game 4 and beyond.

Let’s look back at Game 3. In all, they took 11 penalties (some were Game Misconducts that were tacked on when the game was out of reach). Calgary fell behind the eight-ball when they gave up a full two-minute five-on-three power play. Oscar Fantenberg took a hooking penalty on MacKinnon while Matthew Tkachuk took a too many men on the ice penalty at the same time.

After Mike Smith made a few good stops, MacKinnon eventually found the back of the net to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. Garnet Hathaway then went to the box for holding Nikita Zadorov, and the Avs forward scored his second power-play tally of the night. That was it. The Flames were done at that point.

“That’s obviously not even close to where we can be,” said Giordano, per the Calgary Sun. “We have to regroup here and stick together as a team but we know our compete level, No. 1, has to go way up. We have to be smarter with our decisions with the puck, our pinches, everything …

“Across the board, there wasn’t much good, honestly, throughout the night. We made that team look and feel good all night.”

Stopping MacKinnon at even-strength is already difficult enough. Giving him added time and space in the offensive zone is a mistake and they can’t keep doing it. The top team in the East, the Tampa Bay Lightning, have already been bounced from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If the best team in the West wants to avoid a similar fate, they’ll have to get back to playing to their strengths.

“Everyone has to give a little bit more. Everybody. Me included,” Smith said after Game 3. “We all have to give a little bit more. It’s hard to win this time of year, it’s hard. Everyone needs to play a little bit outside their comfort zone to do what it takes to win.”

Putting the odds in your favor by staying out of the box would definitely help.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound: Bruins’ top line ‘wants to be better’

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

If the Boston Bruins are going to play themselves back into their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’re going to need their top players to step their game up in Game 4 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Live stream). The trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have consistently been matched up against Toronto’s top line of John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman. In Game 3, Tavares’ guys clearly got the better of the matchup.

“(Assistant coach Jay Pandolfo) meets with these guys probably every three weeks to 10, 12 games,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, per the Boston Herald. “They like to go over some stuff. They want to get better. They’re real coachable. I think sometimes Bergy has to reel his wingers in and get them back on the same page because things will start to go well or at times not well, which was probably (Monday). We just want to get them back on the same page. I think they like structure, they crave it and that adds to their creativity. This isn’t some five-alarm fire meeting with them. It’s a simple revisiting of basics.”

It’s not like those three have been totally invisible. Bergeron scored in the first two games of the series and Marchand picked up three points in the first two contests, but Pastrnak has just one helper in three contests. Cassidy has tried everything to get Pastrnak going, including sending him on the ice with different lines when his team has an offensive zone start after an icing. But Pastrnak hasn’t really rewarded his team with any production.

The Bruins can’t afford to go back home trailing 3-1 in this series. They have to dig deep and find a way to bully the Maple Leafs into making mental errors. Toronto won more of the 50/50 puck battles in Game 3, and that can’t happen again tonight.

The other issue the Bruins are facing is that Auston Matthews seems to have woken up from his playoff slumber. Even if the Bergeron line steps up their game, they can only match up against one line at a time. But if the top line can find their offensive touch, it would help alleviate a lot of the pressure on the other three lines.

“We’ve found ways pretty much all year and it comes down to that,” Bergeron said. “You’ll face adversity and that’s just the way it is. That’s what hockey is all about, and you have to thrive on it.”

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 4: Predators at Stars, 8 p.m. ET (Predators lead 2-1): This series has been as tight as can be, as one of the games has gone to overtime and all three have been decided by one goal. The Stars fell behind 2-0 in Game 3, but found a way to battle back. They can’t afford to chase the game again if they’re going to be successful. Going back to Nashville while facing elimination probably isn’t a good idea for Dallas. This is a must-win for the Stars. (USA Network, Live stream)

Game 4: Flames at Colorado, 10 p.m. ET (Avalanche lead 2-1): Can the Flames stay out of the penalty box? They opened Game 3 by giving the Avs a full two-minute five-on-3 power play, and Nathan MacKinnon made them pay for it. Calgary could also use some production from Johnny Gaudreau, who has just one assist and a minus-2 rating in the first three games of the series. (NBCSN, Live stream)

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 5: Blues at Jets, 8:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Game 5: Golden Knights at Sharks, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.