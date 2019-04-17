More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Flames can’t keep putting Avs on power play

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
1 Comment

To the naked eye, the Colorado Avalanche power play hasn’t been too special through three games against the Calgary Flames. After all, they’re only clicking at 12.5 percent. But keeping that power play off the ice might be the difference between the Flames advancing to the second round or going home early.

Anyone who follows hockey has to agree that the Flames are a deeper squad from top-to-bottom than the Avs. There’s no denying that. Calgary had five different players surpass the 70-point mark in 2018-19 including a defenseman, Mark Giordano. The Avalanche have the high-end talent to match, but their depth players simply aren’t as good.

By giving the Avs power play opportunities, the Flames are essentially preventing their best players from attacking, while giving Avs stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen easy offensive ice time. That’s why Flames head coach Bill Peters has to figure out a way to make sure his team is disciplined and focused throughout Game 4 and beyond.

Let’s look back at Game 3. In all, they took 11 penalties (some were Game Misconducts that were tacked on when the game was out of reach). Calgary fell behind the eight-ball when they gave up a full two-minute five-on-three power play. Oscar Fantenberg took a hooking penalty on MacKinnon while Matthew Tkachuk took a too many men on the ice penalty at the same time.

After Mike Smith made a few good stops, MacKinnon eventually found the back of the net to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. Garnet Hathaway then went to the box for holding Nikita Zadorov, and the Avs forward scored his second power-play tally of the night. That was it. The Flames were done at that point.

“That’s obviously not even close to where we can be,” said Giordano, per the Calgary Sun. “We have to regroup here and stick together as a team but we know our compete level, No. 1, has to go way up. We have to be smarter with our decisions with the puck, our pinches, everything …

“Across the board, there wasn’t much good, honestly, throughout the night. We made that team look and feel good all night.”

Stopping MacKinnon at even-strength is already difficult enough. Giving him added time and space in the offensive zone is a mistake and they can’t keep doing it. The top team in the East, the Tampa Bay Lightning, have already been bounced from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If the best team in the West wants to avoid a similar fate, they’ll have to get back to playing to their strengths.

“Everyone has to give a little bit more. Everybody. Me included,” Smith said after Game 3. “We all have to give a little bit more. It’s hard to win this time of year, it’s hard. Everyone needs to play a little bit outside their comfort zone to do what it takes to win.”

Putting the odds in your favor by staying out of the box would definitely help.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Stars seeking friendlier home ice against Predators

Associated PressApr 17, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Nashville Predators have made themselves at home in the Lone Star State, following up on a pair of regular-season wins in Dallas with another road victory in their Western Conference first-round series against the Stars.

Nashville, which owns a 2-1 series lead, will look to continue its good fortune in Dallas and push the Stars to the brink of elimination when the Central Division rivals play Game 4 on Wednesday.

Reigning Vezina Trophy recipient Pekka Rinne turned aside 40 shots — including all seven he faced in an extended short-handed stretch during the second period — to preserve a 3-2 win on Monday night.

“You don’t want to go too far ahead of yourself,” said the 36-year-old Rinne, who also made 36 saves in Nashville’s 5-3 win in Dallas on Feb. 19.

“It’s a slippery road in the playoffs. … It’s a huge win for us after going down in Game 1, but I don’t want to talk about momentum or anything like that because it’s such a dangerous thing. You lose that grip right away when you start thinking about it, so I think we have to prepare for Game 4 like it’s Game 1 or Game 7.”

Predators coach Peter Laviolette credited Rinne’s resolve — as well as his pad save on a point-blank chance from Stars captain Jamie Benn in the third period — as reasons for Nashville taking the lead in a series that features three one-goal games.

“He was terrific all night,” Laviolette said. “At that point, you’re under fire a little bit, they start to grab the energy in the building. … That save was big.”

Mikael Granlund, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Feb. 25, scored the go-ahead goal with 8:19 remaining in the third period to spoil the Stars’ first home playoff game since May 11, 2016.

“You know, never get too high, never get too low,” Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s 2-1. I think we’ve been the better team two out of three games. If we keep playing like that, usually the hockey gods get back on your side.”

Mats Zuccarello has scored twice in this series after playing only two regular-season games with the Stars following a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 23. He broke his arm in his debut with Dallas the following night.

The Stars mustered 11 shots but failed to score on four opportunities with the man advantage in Game 3. They are just 1-for-13 on the power play in the series.

“Not good enough,” Dallas defenseman John Klingberg said. “Obviously, we know we’re not going to score every time; we have to build momentum, hopefully. Create some good energy for the team. Right now, our unit is struggling a little bit. The second unit is bringing a lot to the table. We have to be better there.”

Tyler Seguin, who collected three goals and an assist in the season series versus Nashville, scored 8:15 into the third period in Game 3 and registered 11 shots on goal.

–Field Level Media

The Wraparound: Bruins’ top line ‘wants to be better’

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

If the Boston Bruins are going to play themselves back into their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’re going to need their top players to step their game up in Game 4 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Live stream). The trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have consistently been matched up against Toronto’s top line of John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman. In Game 3, Tavares’ guys clearly got the better of the matchup.

“(Assistant coach Jay Pandolfo) meets with these guys probably every three weeks to 10, 12 games,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, per the Boston Herald. “They like to go over some stuff. They want to get better. They’re real coachable. I think sometimes Bergy has to reel his wingers in and get them back on the same page because things will start to go well or at times not well, which was probably (Monday). We just want to get them back on the same page. I think they like structure, they crave it and that adds to their creativity. This isn’t some five-alarm fire meeting with them. It’s a simple revisiting of basics.”

It’s not like those three have been totally invisible. Bergeron scored in the first two games of the series and Marchand picked up three points in the first two contests, but Pastrnak has just one helper in three contests. Cassidy has tried everything to get Pastrnak going, including sending him on the ice with different lines when his team has an offensive zone start after an icing. But Pastrnak hasn’t really rewarded his team with any production.

The Bruins can’t afford to go back home trailing 3-1 in this series. They have to dig deep and find a way to bully the Maple Leafs into making mental errors. Toronto won more of the 50/50 puck battles in Game 3, and that can’t happen again tonight.

The other issue the Bruins are facing is that Auston Matthews seems to have woken up from his playoff slumber. Even if the Bergeron line steps up their game, they can only match up against one line at a time. But if the top line can find their offensive touch, it would help alleviate a lot of the pressure on the other three lines.

“We’ve found ways pretty much all year and it comes down to that,” Bergeron said. “You’ll face adversity and that’s just the way it is. That’s what hockey is all about, and you have to thrive on it.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 4: Predators at Stars, 8 p.m. ET (Predators lead 2-1): This series has been as tight as can be, as one of the games has gone to overtime and all three have been decided by one goal. The Stars fell behind 2-0 in Game 3, but found a way to battle back. They can’t afford to chase the game again if they’re going to be successful. Going back to Nashville while facing elimination probably isn’t a good idea for Dallas. This is a must-win for the Stars. (USA Network, Live stream)

Game 4: Flames at Colorado, 10 p.m. ET (Avalanche lead 2-1): Can the Flames stay out of the penalty box? They opened Game 3 by giving the Avs a full two-minute five-on-3 power play, and Nathan MacKinnon made them pay for it. Calgary could also use some production from Johnny Gaudreau, who has just one assist and a minus-2 rating in the first three games of the series. (NBCSN, Live stream)

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 5: Blues at Jets, 8:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Game 5: Golden Knights at Sharks, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

PHT’s 2019 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Capitals vs Hurricanes
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Predators vs. Stars
Blues vs. Jets
Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Power Rankings: Why your team won’t win the Stanley Cup
• Roundtable: Goaltending issues, challenging the Lightning
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 schedule, TV info

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Flames need more from Gaudreau; Is Vigneault right choice for Flyers?

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
1 Comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Here’s the NBC Sports Stanley Cup playoff update for April 17

• The NHL Awards will be back in Las Vegas this year. (NHL.com)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs have found a way to shut down the Boston Bruins’ top line. (Bruins Daily)

• The key to John Tavares getting the upper hand on Patrice Bergeron is taking short shifts. (TSN)

• The Calgary Flames need Johnny Gaudreau to step up if they’re going to beat the Colorado Avalanche. (Sportsnet)

Matt Nieto‘s speed has been a weapon for the Avalanche. (Mile High Hockey)

• The Hurricanes are fortunate that they have an extra day between Game 3 and 4 of their series against the Capitals. (Raleigh News & Observer)

• Don’t blame Alex Ovechkin for Andrei Svechnikov‘s injury, blame fighting in hockey. (NBC Sports Washington)

• The Dallas Stars’ shot selection was a problem in Game 3 against the Nashville Predators. (The Point Hockey)

• How did the Calgary Flames get so far ahead of the Edmonton Oilers? (Edmonton Journal)

• Did the Flyers make the right choice by hiring Alain Vigneault to be their head coach? (Broad Street Hockey)

• Travis Yost argues that William Karlsson could be a great option for the Buffalo Sabres. (Buffalo News)

• Finally, Men in Blazers sits down with Ovechkin to discuss achieving his career dream of winning the Stanley Cup and the celebrations that followed:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Playoff Buzzer: Pacioretty continues Vegas dominance; Connor on point again for Jets

By Scott BilleckApr 17, 2019, 1:38 AM EDT
4 Comments
  • All-time upset in Columbus as they grab the brooms and sweep Tampa out of the playoffs
  • The Islanders, too, snag some brooms and usher Sidney Crosby and the Penguins to the offseason
  • Connor the hero for Winnipeg after scoring overtime winner to even series vs. Blues 2-2 
  • Pacioretty continues second-line dominance for Vegas vs. Sharks

New York Islanders 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (NYI wins series 4-0)

The Islanders just don’t quit, and it proved to be too much for the inconsistent Penguins, who simply couldn’t answer New York’s relentless pace and persistence. Jordan Eberle had a great game. Robin Lehner was solid in net once again, and the Islanders continued their stingy defensive style that Barry Trotz has implemented to near perfection so far. The Isles deserve to move on, plain and simple.

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (CBJ wins series 4-0)

The first signs of life from the Lightning since the first period in Game 1 were seen in Game 4 on Tuesday, but it didn’t matter one iota. The Blue Jackets were simply too good outside of the first period in Game 1. Forechecking at its finest. Goal scoring from everywhere. Tampa couldn’t breathe and was forced to tap out in just four games after winning a record-tying 62 in the regular season. It’s an all-time upset in NHL history.

Winnipeg Jets 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (Series tied 2-2)

A clean slate heading back to Winnipeg? The Jets could have only dreamed of that after dropping the first two games in their own barn. But they made a statement in Game 3 and may have done some psychological damage with a 2-1 overtime win in Game 4 on Tuesday. The Jets were not deterred after Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead early in the third. Mark Scheifele‘s tying goal was a product of hard work and the overtime goal by Kyle Connor was much of the same. Game 5 should be a dandy in this tightly contested affair.

Vegas Golden Knights , San Jose Sharks (VGK leads series 3-1)

Hard not to think that San Jose is done in this series. Vegas put the Sharks on the brink of elimination with an easy 5-0 win. They chased Martin Jones for the second time in the series. Their second line is unstoppable at the moment and now the Sharks can’t score. You can point to some issues they cannot control. Injuries, specifically. But when your goalie is playing at a worse caliber than he did during the regular season, there’s simply no chance.

Three stars

1. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Two goals and two assists from Pacioretty meant another feast for the Golden Knights’ second line. After combining for 12 points in Game 3, the line returned for Game 4 and combined for another seven. Pacioretty got his moment after Paul Stastny and Mark Stone each had five-point outings in the previous game. Vegas looks unstoppable when San Jose can’t stop that line. Also, shoutout to Marc-Andre Fleury who turned aside 28 shots for the shutout.

2. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Connor fed Mark Scheifele with a slick cross-ice feed to tie the game up 1-1 in the third period. From there, he was in front of the net when a loose puck found its way in front of him and quickly into the back of the net to give the Jets a 2-1 win in overtime. Connor had two goals in Game 3 and is producing in the clutch for Winnipeg at the moment.

3. Alexandre Texier, Columbus Blue Jackets

He entered the game with no playoff goals and left with two. Texier, 19, was impressive in a game where the Blue Jackets swept up the Tampa Bay Lightning, building off a Game 3 where he picked up an assist. In six total NHL games, Texier has three goals and an assist now. He’s an exciting young player.

Highlight of the night

This is extremely filthy.

Awkward moment of the night

Panarin just doesn’t care:

Factoids of the night

  • Fleury moved into the seventh spot on the all-time postseason wins list on Tuesday. (NHL PR)
  • More Vegas history: they became the first NHL team to score in the opening 90 seconds in three straight playoff games. (NHL PR)
  • A very good omen for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who became the fourth team in NHL history to sweep the NHL’s No. 1 team in the regular season. Guess what the three others who did the same thing ended up doing later that spring? (NHL PR)

Wednesday’s games

Game 4: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR leads 2-1), 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Live Stream)
Game 4: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (NSH leads 2-1), 9 p.m. ET, USA (Live Stream)
Game 4: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (COL leads 2-1), 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Live Stream)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck