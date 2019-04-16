More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Mark Stone is unstoppable right now for the Golden Knights

By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

What Mark Stone is doing for the Vegas Golden Knights through three games against the San Jose Sharks should come as no surprise.

Stone has an NHL-best six goals and is tied for first on the team with eight points, already matching his career best in the postseason set during the Ottawa Senators’ run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2017 in 16 fewer games. As part of Vegas’ second line that was built through free agency last summer (Paul Stastny) and separate trades in September (Max Pacioretty) and February (Stone), the trio have combined to record 22 of the Golden Knights’ 35 points.

“They’ve eaten us up this series so far,” said Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer. “We haven’t had an answer for them. You get three really good players playing at a high level right now. That’s part of the issue, and we have to find an answer to slow those guys down.”

A hat trick and five-point night during a 6-3 win in Game 3 only further cemented how good of a player Stone is and how important he’s been to the Golden Knight’s lineup.

“That’s one of the dominant games I’ve ever seen from a player in the playoffs,” said Pacioretty.

When the Sharks mounted a brief comeback to cut the Golden Knights’ lead from 5-1 to 5-3, there was one simple solution to stop the onslaught, according to Nate Schmidt.

“We sent Mark Stone out there,” he said.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Stone, who signed an eight-year, $76M extension following the consummation of the trade, immediately clicked with his new team, scoring five times and recording 11 points in the final 18 games of the regular season. He hasn’t need any sort of adjustment period following his years in Ottawa, and certainly going from a lottery team to a Cup contender breeds quite a bit of inspiration.

“I just love being here,” Stone said. “I love playing in Las Vegas. I love my teammates, the fans, the city. This is why I came here, I want to play playoff hockey. We’ve had some success, sure, but we can’t dwell on it. We have to be good professionals and continue to get better.”

The Golden Knights’ second line is one of a handful of issues facing the Sharks ahead of Game 4. Joe Thornton will miss the game due to suspension and Regular Season Martin Jones appears to have returned after a solid Game 1 performance.

As DeBoer said, San Jose needs to find answers as they face a hole that could be too deep to dig out from.

Game 4 of Golden Knights-Sharks is Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Wraparound: Lightning, Penguins looking to avoid sweeps

By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

History tells us winning the Presidents’ Trophy doesn’t always lead to Stanley Cup success. Only eight winners of the trophy have gone on to win that elusive 16th playoff game, but the situation the Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in? Well, that’s never happened.

No Presidents’ Trophy winner has ever been swept in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only two — the 1995 Detroit Red Wings and 1987-88 Calgary Flames — were swept beyond the opening round.

“As far as I know, we’re playing Tuesday, right?” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper after their Game 3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. “So we’re still alive.”

The Lightning are out of losses to give as Game 4 (7 p.m. ET; CNBC; Live stream) approaches.

During their 3-1 loss Sunday night, Tampa outshot the Blue Jackets 17-8 in the third period, something Lightning players pointed to afterward, as to say they found ways to test Sergei Bobrovsky until time ultimately ran out. But game score effects — Columbus focusing on defensive — is probably the answer to why that happened.

Columbus might not be the only city tonight that will deliver us handshakes. The Pittsburgh Penguins also face a mountain to climb down 3-0 at home to the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream).

How big is that mountain? According to the NHL, teams that fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven series are 4-186 all-time. The 2013-14 Los Angeles Kings are the last NHL team to win four straight facing such a deficit when they did it against the San Jose Sharks.

To the cliches!

“We just have to worry about one game,” said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after Game 3. “We just have to focus on winning Game 4. We haven’t left ourselves a lot of room for error, but all we can control is coming in with the right mindset for Game 4 and finding a way to get a win.”

The Penguins’ issues are deep. They cannot handle the Islanders’ aggressive forecheck and stars like Crosby and Jake Guentzel are pointless in the series. Pittsburgh has only led for a grand total of 3:17.

“Our guys, they care. They want to win,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. “They understand what it takes. So I’m not going to sit here and say they’re not buying in. Sometimes hockey, it becomes a game of mistakes sometimes. We just have to do a better job of limiting some of the ones we’re making. That’s all.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 4: Jets at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-1): Not happy with their desperation, the Blues are vowing a better performance tonight in hopes to taking a 3-1 series lead. Working in their favor is Jordan Binnington‘s stats in games following losses. After six losses this season, he’s 6-0-0 with a .935 save percentage. That’ll inspire some confidence in his teammates. (CNBC, Live stream)

Game 4: Sharks at Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead 2-1): No Joe Thornton, so might have to wait to get his response to the suspension and this comment from Ryan Reaves: “I’ve got a buddy with a grandpa who’s going through the same thing. He can’t see very well because he’s getting old. Needs glasses. If he gets suspended he’s going to have a hard time seeing from the press boy.” (NBCSN, Live stream)

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4: Predators at Stars, 8 p.m. ET (USA)
Game 4: Flames at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

PHT’s 2019 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Capitals vs Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Predators vs. Stars
Blues vs. Jets
Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Power Rankings: Why your team won’t win the Stanley Cup
• Roundtable: Goaltending issues, challenging the Lightning
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 schedule, TV info

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Hedman ‘doubtful’ for Game 4; Hughes, Kakko top Central Scouting ranks

By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
3 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Here’s your daily NBC Sports Stanley Cup Playoffs update for April 16th

• Uh oh. Victor Hedman is “doubtful” for Game 4, according to Jon Cooper. [Tampa Bay Times]

Matt Duchene is loving playoff life with the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Sportsnet]

• As expected, Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko top NHL Central Scouting’s final 2019 draft rankings. [NHL.com]

• One of Max Pacioretty’s sons told him to score in Game 3. Sure enough, dad fulfilled the request. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A look at how the bad blood between Evander Kane and Ryan Reaves has evolved over the years. [NBC Bay Area]

• There’s one member of the Pittsburgh Penguins who knows about coming back from an 0-3 series deficit. [Pensburgh]

• A good look at how the New York Islanders have put the Penguins on the brink of being swept. [Lighthouse Hockey]

• “New campaign aims to bring women’s hockey league to Seattle” [MyNorthwest.com]

Patrick Kane has been named captain of the U.S. roster set to take part in next month’s IIHF World Championship. [USA Hockey]

• Oilers forward Milan Lucic suffered a lower-body injury and is currently sporting a cast. The off-ice injury is not expected to force him to miss any time next season. [TSN]

• Now that Joel Quenneville has been hired, what else is on the Florida Panthers’ to-do list this off-season? [Panther Parkway]

• A good breakdown at just special a talent the Vancouver Canucks have in Elias Pettersson. [EP Rinkside]

• Finally, here’s episode 3 of “Puckland,” as the ECHL’s Maine Mariners hold an intense training camp and evaluate local players for their final roster:

The Playoff Buzzer: Blowouts, nail-biters, and a scary fight

By James O'BrienApr 16, 2019, 2:53 AM EDT
5 Comments
  • This time, Auston Matthews and John Tavares came out on top, while Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand were nullified in the Maple Leafs’ win.
  • The Hurricanes really overwhelmed the Capitals in the biggest of Monday’s two blowouts.
  • In another tight-checking affair where every mistake counted, the Predators gained a 2-1 series lead against the Stars.
  • Nathan MacKinnon remains red-hot, Cale Makar had a tremendous debut, and Johnny Gaudreau‘s line had a really rough night. That’s a formula for a blowout, and that’s what happened as Colorado froze the Flames.

Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 (Toronto leads 2-1)

After going pointless in Boston, a change of scenery was kind to Auston Matthews, who scored his first goal and first assist of the series. Frederik Andersen remains absolutely on-his-game, and as mentioned above, Toronto was able to slow down Boston’s vaunted top line, at least for one night. It wasn’t easy, but Toronto won Game 3, and has a chance to really build a strong lead in this Round 1 skirmish.

Hurricanes 5, Capitals 0 (Washington leads 2-1)

The first two games were tight, but the Capitals managed to “hold serve” with two wins at home. The swing in Carolina was an extreme one, as Carolina absolutely ran away with this one, with Dougie Hamilton and Warren Foegele enjoying the biggest offensive outputs. (Jordan Staal also had two assists, while Petr Mrazek managed an 18-save shutout.) Speaking of swings, one outcome left clouds over this result, as Andrei Svechnikov was clearly hurt in the losing end of a surprising, one-sided fight with Alex Ovechkin. More on that here.

Predators 3, Stars 2 (Nashville leads 2-1)

You could argue that Ben Bishop made the difference in winning Game 1 for the Stars; you can definitely make that argument for Pekka Rinne in Game 3 for the Predators, too. Rinne made 40 saves, and Bishop allowed a couple of goals that might haunt him, and that was enough for Nashville to “regain home-ice advantage,” as they say.

Avalanche 6, Flames 2 (Colorado leads 2-1)

Wow. This wasn’t just a situation where “Mike Smith was Mike Smith,” i.e. the shaky goalie many expected, but one who didn’t show up in Games 1 and 2 (where Smith was fantastic). Smith had his struggles, but this was just an out-and-out rout, as Colorado  dominated virtually every facet of the game, from taking a 3-0 first-period lead on. The Flames have a lot of work to do to get back on track after this setback.

Once more, that fight

Get the full lowdown here, but the clip below includes that bout, plus reactions from both Ovechkin and Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour. Brind’Amour was not pleased.

Three Stars

1. Pekka Rinne

Rinne stopped 40 out of 42 shots against the Stars, only allowing goals by Mats Zuccarello and Tyler Seguin. So far, Stars – Predators has frequently come down to which goalie (Rinne or Bishop) blinks first, and in Game 3, Rinne was far superior. It’s tough to argue that anyone was more singularly crucial to a victory on Monday than Rinne.

Also, he provided a highlight of the night candidate with this save sequence:

2. Nathan MacKinnon

The speedy center almost managed a hat trick on Monday, but two goals and one assist stands as a strong output, too. If it weren’t for Mark Stone, MacKinnon might just be on the biggest role of any forward right now. Colorado’s top players vastly outplayed Colorado’s best in Game 3, and while Johnny Gaudreau and others are struggling, that remains a tall feat.

3. Warren Foegele

Much like MacKinnon, Foegele had a big three-point night with two goals and one assist. The 23-year-old also managed an assist in Game 2, so Foegele now has four points in his past two playoff contests. Not bad for a player who finished with 15 points in 77 regular-season games in 2018-19.

Highlight of the Night

Combine that Rinne save with a great Filip Forsberg goal and the Predators provided some of the evening’s best highlights, so let’s go with their 3-2 win against the Predators, in general:

Factoids

Tuesday’s games
Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (Columbus leads 3-0) (7 p.m. ET; CNBC; Live stream
Game 4: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (Isles lead 3-0)(7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream)
Game 4: Jets at Blues (St. Louis leads 2-1) (9:30 p.m. ET; CNBC, Live stream)
Game 4: Sharks at Golden Knights (Vegas leads 2-1) (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, Live stream)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Avalanche absolutely crush Flames in Game 3

Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 16, 2019, 1:09 AM EDT
4 Comments

Are we sure that the top teams and bottom seeds of each conferences didn’t switch bodies before the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Colorado Avalanche now have a 2-1 series lead against the Calgary Flames, which isn’t as extreme as the Blue Jackets’ 3-0 edge on the shocked Lightning. Still, if you only watched the Avs and Flames in Colorado’s lopsided 6-2 win, you’d be convinced that the Avalanche are the dominant force.

While Flames goalie Mike Smith saw some of his playoff magic wear off hear, it’s not as if this was an even contest where Smith simply let his team down, which is how people imagined many Calgary losses would play out entering the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Instead, the Avalanche just bombarded the Flames, basically all night long.

Nathan MacKinnon carried over the adrenaline rush from scoring Game 2’s thrilling overtime-winner, scoring two goals and one assist, all in the first period in helping Colorado build an early 3-0 lead. His assist came on a memorable first-ever playoff goal for Cale Makar, who made a sensational debut.

The Avs rarely relented. Again, it’s fair to ask if the Flames should turn from Smith to David Rittich for Game 4, but they’d be kidding themselves if they thought that a goalie swap would heal all of the things that ail them. After all, it’s not Smith’s fault that Colorado generated a gaudy 56-29 shots on goal advantage, including a 16-9 third period where you’d expect Calgary to make better gains during “garbage time.”

The Avalanche kept the Flames on their heels with speed and skill, but also all-out effort. Gabriel Landeskog is just one of the Colorado players who helped Philipp Grubauer keep more pucks out of the net.

While MacKinnon and the Avs’ other biggest stars delivered in a thunderous way, the Flames’ biggest names are landing with a thud.

Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Mark Giordano all went pointless during Game 3. Gaudreau’s been limited to just an assist through his first three games during this Round 1 series.

The Flames boast the sort of depth that Gaudreau’s line doesn’t have to dominate, particularly when Tkachuk is clicking when “The 3M Line” is together. Yet, so far, the Avalanche’s top players are absolutely dominating this series, and Colorado’s depth players are getting it done. It’s one thing for Mikko Rantanen to get two points; it’s another when Ian Cole and Matt Nieto also enjoy two-point nights.

With Colorado boasting home-ice advantage in an unusual high-altitude environment, the Flames must push through the burning in their lungs to get back into this one. In approaching Game 4, they have a lot of questions to answer, and probably need to take a long, sobering look in the mirror.

Avalanche – Flames Game 4 takes place at the Pepsi Center at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday (NBCSN; livestream)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.