Isles not surprised by 3-0 lead against Penguins

Associated PressApr 16, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
The New York Islanders are in position to usher Pittsburgh out of the playoffs with barely a squeak from the Penguins.

The Islanders can complete a four-game sweep in their first-round playoff series with a win Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

It that’s a surprise — Pittsburgh was widely picked to win the series despite finishing one spot and three points behind the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division — it shouldn’t be, argued New York goaltender Robin Lehner.

“We got 103 points in the standings,” said Lehner, who has a 1.62 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage through three games. “The truth can’t be a surprise. Everyone looks and compares players and all that stuff. I look at our roster and see a really good organization and great coaching and great defensemen and a lot of heart. No one should be surprised.”

The Penguins have held a lead for just 3:17 in the series and have not scored consecutive goals.

“That’s been the story line the last two games,” said Jordan Eberle, who has three goals in three games for the Islanders. “They’ve scored, and we’ve come back. Playoffs are all about momentum.”

They also are about strategy, and New York has found a successful one.

“There’s not a lot of risk associated with the Islanders’ game,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “They’ve got numbers back. They have a defense-first mentality. That’s been their identity all year. That’s what’s brought them success.”

Between the play of Lehner and a scheme orchestrated by coach Barry Trotz that puts the Islanders in spots to disrupt the Penguins at every turn, they have outscored Pittsburgh 11-5 and have forced mistakes and turnovers.

They have held Pittsburgh team captain and 100-point scorer Sidney Crosby, as well as his linemate and 40-goal scorer Jake Guentzel, without a point.

“The strategy is to stop everyone. There isn’t any focus on one particular guy,” Trotz said. “I think when you’re on the ice against anybody in the league, you take care of your business. I think we’ve been doing that.”

The Penguins are in backs-against-the-wall territory.

“Obviously, you don’t want to be down 3-0,” Pittsburgh winger Phil Kessel said. “It’s not good now.”

The Penguins have tried sitting Jack Johnson and Olli Maatta at different times with seven healthy defensemen available. They have juggled their line combinations. It hasn’t made a difference in the outcomes.

So they are taking about the only approach available to them.

“We’ve got to focus on one game. We can’t even it up in one game, but we can get ourselves back in it,” said Crosby, who has piled up 66 goals, 185 points in 163 career playoff games while captaining Pittsburgh to three Stanley Cups, as recently as 2017.

“We’ve got to focus on winning Game 4. We haven’t left ourselves a lot of room for error. All we can control is coming in with the right mindset for Game 4 and finding a way to get a win.”

The last time Pittsburgh was down 3-0 in a series, the Boston Bruins finished off a sweep in the 2013 Eastern Conference finals. They did it in similar fashion — a smothering style that stymied the Penguins’ stars, and strong goaltending.

–Field Level Media

Lightning limp into Game 4 without Hedman, Stralman

By James O'BrienApr 16, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning are facing a potential sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CNBC; Live stream), and they’re going to have to find a way to win without Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman.

Head coach Jon Cooper announced that Hedman and Stralman are out, while Alex Killorn is a game-time decision. Of course, the biggest lineup note is that Nikita Kucherov is back in the mix after sitting out Game 3 thanks to his one-game suspension, but these are big absences on the defensive side.

Via The Athletic’s Joe Smith, the Lightning will continue to roll with:

Mikhail SergachevDan Girardi
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Braydon CoburnJan Rutta

In a detailed, fantastic piece for The Athletic (sub required), Alison Lukan detailed how the Blue Jackets’ forecheck (by way of a 1-2-2 setup) has been giving the Lightning fits so far in this Round 1 series.

“(We are) trying to find ways to limit their opportunities through their speed and their skill,” Brandon Dubinsky said. “That’s making sure we play disciplined and stay above the puck. When you go, it’s about not getting beat up the ice, and if (a Lightning player) moves the puck and your partner goes, you have to make sure you get back and get ahead of that guy and reload for him.”

Earlier in Round 1, much was made about Hedman being on the ice for some glaring Blue Jackets goals, particularly a David Savard goal that was key in Columbus’ Game 1 comeback. It was tough to shake the impression that injury issues limited Hedman’s mobility, and the big Swede missing big games only strengthens that possibility.

Yet, as much as Hedman’s missed on the defensive side, his absence really hurts the Lightning’s ability to break Columbus’ system with crisp, clean passes (and also the ability to skate the puck up the ice, when that makes sense).

The Hedman loss stings, as you’d frankly expect when a team is missing a Norris-level defenseman. It also might push someone useful like Sergachev a little out of their (or Cooper’s) comfort zone.

On the bright side, Lukan points out that Kucherov isn’t just a great weapon for Tampa Bay in the offensive zone, but is also one of the Lightning’s best players when it comes to the transition game.

Heading into Game 4, the Lightning played into typical cliches by talking about taking things “one period at a time,” and there might be some wisdom within the well-worn words. More than anything else, the Lightning could really benefit from starting Tuesday’s contest with a lead, preferably an early one. If Columbus is chasing a score, the Blue Jackets might be a little bit more willing to “cheat” or get too aggressive, potentially opening up lanes and other opportunities for the Lightning to really get rolling.

Still, between the Blue Jackets’ commitment to clogging things up, officials generally putting away their whistles when it comes to obstruction, and Sergei Bobrovsky‘s bank-account-fattening brilliance, Columbus is unlikely to make this easy on the Lightning. Not having Hedman, Stralman, and possibly Killorn only makes the mountain taller.

The Lightning hope to avoid being swept by Columbus Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC (Live stream)

Mark Stone is unstoppable right now for the Golden Knights

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
What Mark Stone is doing for the Vegas Golden Knights through three games against the San Jose Sharks should come as no surprise.

Stone has an NHL-best six goals and is tied for first on the team with eight points, already matching his career best in the postseason set during the Ottawa Senators’ run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2017 in 16 fewer games. As part of Vegas’ second line that was built through free agency last summer (Paul Stastny) and separate trades in September (Max Pacioretty) and February (Stone), the trio have combined to record 22 of the Golden Knights’ 35 points.

“They’ve eaten us up this series so far,” said Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer. “We haven’t had an answer for them. You get three really good players playing at a high level right now. That’s part of the issue, and we have to find an answer to slow those guys down.”

A hat trick and five-point night during a 6-3 win in Game 3 only further cemented how good of a player Stone is and how important he’s been to the Golden Knight’s lineup.

“That’s one of the dominant games I’ve ever seen from a player in the playoffs,” said Pacioretty.

When the Sharks mounted a brief comeback to cut the Golden Knights’ lead from 5-1 to 5-3, there was one simple solution to stop the onslaught, according to Nate Schmidt.

“We sent Mark Stone out there,” he said.

Stone, who signed an eight-year, $76M extension following the consummation of the trade, immediately clicked with his new team, scoring five times and recording 11 points in the final 18 games of the regular season. He hasn’t need any sort of adjustment period following his years in Ottawa, and certainly going from a lottery team to a Cup contender breeds quite a bit of inspiration.

“I just love being here,” Stone said. “I love playing in Las Vegas. I love my teammates, the fans, the city. This is why I came here, I want to play playoff hockey. We’ve had some success, sure, but we can’t dwell on it. We have to be good professionals and continue to get better.”

The Golden Knights’ second line is one of a handful of issues facing the Sharks ahead of Game 4. Joe Thornton will miss the game due to suspension and Regular Season Martin Jones appears to have returned after a solid Game 1 performance.

As DeBoer said, San Jose needs to find answers as they face a hole that could be too deep to dig out from.

Game 4 of Golden Knights-Sharks is Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

Svechnikov in concussion protocol, unlikely for Game 4 vs. Capitals

By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
The news on Andrei Svechnikov is that “everything checked out,” according to Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, and he’s in concussion protocol and did not suffer any further injury. That means 19-year-old rookie forward will likely miss Thursday’s game (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN) following his Game 3 fight with Alex Ovechkin.

“From seeing him now, he looks normal and thought he feels great,” Brind’Amour said, adding they’re going to be cautious with the player. “That’s a real positive sign.”

The two sparred midway through the first period with the Capitals captain landing a blow that took Svechnikov down. The Russian rookie needed help off the ice and was later ruled out from returning during the Hurricanes’ 5-0 victory.

“First of all I hope he’s OK,” Ovechkin said afterward. “You’re right: I’m not a big fighter … He asked me to fight and I said, ‘Let’s go, yeah.’ I hope he’s OK. You don’t want to see a guy get hurt or something.”

During his Tuesday morning media scrum, Brind’Amour disputed Ovechkin’s claim that Svechnikov asked to go saying, “There’s two versions of that going around. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Without Svechnikov and Micheal Ferland, who left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury, the Hurricanes still dominated Game 3. They controlled possession, shot advantage, and, most importantly, the scoreboard.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Wraparound: Lightning, Penguins looking to avoid sweeps

By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

History tells us winning the Presidents’ Trophy doesn’t always lead to Stanley Cup success. Only eight winners of the trophy have gone on to win that elusive 16th playoff game, but the situation the Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in? Well, that’s never happened.

No Presidents’ Trophy winner has ever been swept in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only two — the 1995 Detroit Red Wings and 1987-88 Calgary Flames — were swept beyond the opening round.

“As far as I know, we’re playing Tuesday, right?” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper after their Game 3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. “So we’re still alive.”

The Lightning are out of losses to give as Game 4 (7 p.m. ET; CNBC; Live stream) approaches.

During their 3-1 loss Sunday night, Tampa outshot the Blue Jackets 17-8 in the third period, something Lightning players pointed to afterward, as to say they found ways to test Sergei Bobrovsky until time ultimately ran out. But game score effects — Columbus focusing on defensive — is probably the answer to why that happened.

Columbus might not be the only city tonight that will deliver us handshakes. The Pittsburgh Penguins also face a mountain to climb down 3-0 at home to the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream).

How big is that mountain? According to the NHL, teams that fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven series are 4-186 all-time. The 2013-14 Los Angeles Kings are the last NHL team to win four straight facing such a deficit when they did it against the San Jose Sharks.

To the cliches!

“We just have to worry about one game,” said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after Game 3. “We just have to focus on winning Game 4. We haven’t left ourselves a lot of room for error, but all we can control is coming in with the right mindset for Game 4 and finding a way to get a win.”

The Penguins’ issues are deep. They cannot handle the Islanders’ aggressive forecheck and stars like Crosby and Jake Guentzel are pointless in the series. Pittsburgh has only led for a grand total of 3:17.

“Our guys, they care. They want to win,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. “They understand what it takes. So I’m not going to sit here and say they’re not buying in. Sometimes hockey, it becomes a game of mistakes sometimes. We just have to do a better job of limiting some of the ones we’re making. That’s all.”

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 4: Jets at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-1): Not happy with their desperation, the Blues are vowing a better performance tonight in hopes to taking a 3-1 series lead. Working in their favor is Jordan Binnington‘s stats in games following losses. After six losses this season, he’s 6-0-0 with a .935 save percentage. That’ll inspire some confidence in his teammates. (CNBC, Live stream)

Game 4: Sharks at Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead 2-1): No Joe Thornton, so might have to wait to get his response to the suspension and this comment from Ryan Reaves: “I’ve got a buddy with a grandpa who’s going through the same thing. He can’t see very well because he’s getting old. Needs glasses. If he gets suspended he’s going to have a hard time seeing from the press boy.” (NBCSN, Live stream)

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4: Predators at Stars, 8 p.m. ET (USA)
Game 4: Flames at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

