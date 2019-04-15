WATCH LIVE: Playoffs back in Raleigh; Three series deadlocked 1-1

Game 3: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Game 3: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Capitals lead 2-0)
CNBC
Call: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Game 3: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, AJ Mleczko
Series preview
Game 3: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
CNBC
Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro
Series preview
NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh, Keith Jones and Keith Yandle, begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Paul Burmeister, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter will anchor CNBC’s studio coverage throughout the Capitals-Hurricanes and Flames-Avalanche games.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle will join NBC Sports’ Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage as a guest studio analyst today, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. A 13-year NHL veteran, Yandle played parts of nine seasons with the Coyotes organization, including the first seven games of his NHL career during the 2006-07 season, when he skated alongside former Coyote and current NHL on NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick. Yandle was Florida’s representative at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, and recently completed his third season as a member of the Panthers where he currently serves as an alternate captain.
