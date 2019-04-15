More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
via NHL/NBC Sports

Sharks lose Thornton for Game 4 via one-game suspension

By James O'BrienApr 15, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The San Jose Sharks hope to tie their Round 1 series against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they’ll need to do so without Joe Thornton.

Thornton has been suspended for Game 4 (Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; Live stream) for an illegal hit to the head on Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek.

In making the decision, the Department of Player Safety explained that there was head contact that was “avoidable,” and noted that Thornton had been suspended before (during the 2010-11 season). Nosek was able to return to the Golden Knights’ eventual 6-3 win in Game 3.

Here’s the explanation video:

Thornton believed that Nosek put himself in a position to receive the hit, via Shen Peng of Fear the Fin:

“I honestly thought I barely touched him. He came right back,” Thornton said. “It was just one of those plays, it is what it is. I think my son hits me like that six times a day. Just a weird position he put himself in, that’s all.”

Ryan Reaves had quite the response to that take.

The NHL ultimately decided that the hit justified a one-game suspension, so the Sharks face an even bigger challenge in tying this series up.

Golden Knights – Sharks Game 4 from T-Mobile Arena will be Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. (Live stream)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Ovechkin lands punch taking Canes’ Svechnikov out of Game 3

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been predictable through five days and that continued Monday night during Game 3 of the Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes series.

Not long after the Hurricanes grabbed a 1-0 first period lead, Alex Ovechkin and Andrei Svechnikov exchanged a few slashes following a tussle among the boards and then, well, dropped the gloves for a scrap.

The end result was not good for the Hurricanes rookie as he would leave the game with help and not return for the rest of first period. Both players would receive fighting majors. Ovechkin was seen nursing his right hand while serving his major, but he played out the rest of the opening period with no issue.

Svechnikov wasn’t the only Hurricane lost in the first period. Forward Micheal Ferland suffered an upper-body injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

WATCH LIVE: Playoffs back in Raleigh; Three series deadlocked 1-1

AP Images
By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 3: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 3: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Capitals lead 2-0)
CNBC
Call: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 3: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, AJ Mleczko
Series preview
Stream here

Game 3: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
CNBC
Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro
Series preview 
Stream here

NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh, Keith Jones and Keith Yandle, begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Paul Burmeister, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter will anchor CNBC’s studio coverage throughout the Capitals-Hurricanes and Flames-Avalanche games.

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle will join NBC Sports’ Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage as a guest studio analyst today, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. A 13-year NHL veteran, Yandle played parts of nine seasons with the Coyotes organization, including the first seven games of his NHL career during the 2006-07 season, when he skated alongside former Coyote and current NHL on NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick. Yandle was Florida’s representative at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, and recently completed his third season as a member of the Panthers where he currently serves as an alternate captain.

PHT’s 2019 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Capitals vs Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Predators vs. Stars
Blues vs. Jets
Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Power Rankings: Why your team won’t win the Stanley Cup
• Roundtable: Goaltending issues, challenging the Lightning
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 schedule, TV info

Maple Leafs’ Kadri suspended for rest of Round 1

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 15, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Toronto Maple Leafs will not have Nazem Kadri for the remainder of their Round 1 series against the Boston Bruins.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Monday evening, less than an hour before puck drop of Game 3 (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream), that Kadri has been suspended for the remainder of the series for a cross-checking incident that took place late in Game 2 of the series.

That means Kadri’s suspension will be a minimum of three games and a maximum of five games.

Here is the NHL’s entire video, the explanation, and the play itself.

This is the second year in a row Kadri has been suspended in a postseason series between the two teams after earning a three-game banishment a year ago for boarding Tommy Wingels.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

In this incident, Kadri was ejected for cross-checking Boston’s Jake DeBrusk in the head immediately after DeBrusk had hit Patrick Marleau into the turnbuckle. It was clearly a retaliation from that hit. Kadri and DeBrusk were also involved in an incident earlier in the game when Kadri had to briefly leave the game following an open-ice collision.

As the NHL states in its suspension video: “This is not a hockey play. Instead, this is a player retaliating against an opponent by using his stick as a weapon to make forceful and direct head contact.”

Also: “While we understand Kadri took offense to DeBrusk’s hit against Marleau, players are simply not permitted to flagrantly violate league playing rules because they feel that retribution is justified.”

Kadri’s disciplinary history, including four suspensions and a fine, certainly played into the severity of the punishment.

MORE BRUINS-MAPLE LEAFS:
If Kadri cant change, Maple Leafs should move on
• Krug, DeBrusk good to go for Bruins in Game 3
• The Wraparound: Maple Leafs need to play harder in Game 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flyers hire Alain Vigneault as next head coach

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
13 Comments

Alain Vigneault is returning to the Metropolitan Divison after the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve hired him as their next head coach.

“We are extremely excited to have Alain join this franchise and lead our team behind the bench for many years to come,” said   general manager Chuck Fletcher. “He brings a tremendous amount of success over an extended period of time that will prove valuable to our team to take the next steps in returning the winning culture to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.”

Vigneault, who’s currently set to lead Canada’s entry at the IIHF World Championship in May, was fired by the New York Rangers after the 2017-18 NHL season. The 57-year-old was behind the bench for the Rangers for five seasons, guiding them to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals and the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. He’s won 648 games coaching three different franchise, earned the Jack Adams Award in 2007, and led both the Vancouver Canucks and Rangers to conference titles.

“It is an honor to be selected as the next head coach of the Flyers,” said Vigneault. “The history they have established and the passionate fan base has made this a first-class franchise. I am excited to work with Chuck, the talented group of players and prospects coming up through the system, in order to return Philadelphia to the top of the NHL landscape.”

It was no secret that the Flyers were hot after Joel Quenneville following his November dismissal by the Chicago Blackhawks. But Fletcher, who replaced Ron Hextall, decided to give the organization’s AHL head coach, Scott Gordon, the interim tag after Dave Hakstol’s firing. Even after Gordon led the team to a 25-22-4 record, it wasn’t enough as Fletcher apparently sees Vigneault as the better option going forward on a “multi-year” contract, which is reportedly five years, $25M, per Pierre LeBrun.

Now that he has a head coach, Fletcher can check another thing off his to-do list after assuming the GM job. The goaltending position looks to be set with Carter Hart‘s emergence this season. Who backs him up in 2018-19 is still to be decided. Up next is working on extensions for some of the team’s restricted free agents like Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.