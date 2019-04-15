More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Matthews makes difference as Maple Leafs beat Bruins in Game 3

By James O'BrienApr 15, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
There’s still a long way to go before Round 1 is settled between the Bruins and Maple Leafs, but Toronto left with more than a 2-1 series after a 3-2 win in Game 3. They had to leave with extra confidence.

Auston Matthews absorbed heavy criticism as he was unable to generate a single point through the first two contests in Boston, but he had a strong Game 3, scoring one goal and an assist.

The Maple Leafs also showed that they can hang onto a lead. They entered the third period with a 3-2 lead, and were able to protect that against a Bruins team that can be quite dangerous. As a bonus, they showed that they can at least slow the deadly line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak, as that trio was unable to generate a single point on Monday.

Matthews had the biggest night, but maybe Mitch Marner‘s moments were the most symbolic. Pastrnak was pressing to get a final chance in the final seconds of Game 3, yet Marner blocked not one, but two shots to ice the win (and he’ll probably need to ice the spots that were wounded by those attempts). Finesse is clearly the Maple Leafs’ game, but they showed grit in Game 3.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

After a generally even first period ended 0-0, the two teams combined for five goals during a hectic second. Both power plays produced (two of Toronto’s three goals in the second period; one of Boston’s two), and Matthews was able to make his presence felt with his first goal and his first assist of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Frederik Andersen continues to be a rock in net for Toronto, while Tuukka Rask was able to shake off this hard collision during the second period. Concussion spotters never took a look at Rask, even though he seemed dazed, but if Rask was limited afterward, it was tough to tell.

After a tough Game 2 loss, the Maple Leafs regain their series lead to 2-1, and get a chance to take a stranglehold over Round 1 if they can win in Toronto on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 4 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

By James O'Brien

Sharks lose Thornton for Game 4 via one-game suspension

via NHL/NBC Sports
By James O'BrienApr 15, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT
The San Jose Sharks hope to tie their Round 1 series against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they’ll need to do so without Joe Thornton.

Thornton has been suspended for Game 4 (Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; Live stream) for an illegal hit to the head on Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek.

In making the decision, the Department of Player Safety explained that there was head contact that was “avoidable,” and noted that Thornton had been suspended before (during the 2010-11 season). Nosek was able to return to the Golden Knights’ eventual 6-3 win in Game 3.

Here’s the explanation video:

Thornton believed that Nosek put himself in a position to receive the hit, via Shen Peng of Fear the Fin:

“I honestly thought I barely touched him. He came right back,” Thornton said. “It was just one of those plays, it is what it is. I think my son hits me like that six times a day. Just a weird position he put himself in, that’s all.”

Ryan Reaves had quite the response to that take.

The NHL ultimately decided that the hit justified a one-game suspension, so the Sharks face an even bigger challenge in tying this series up.

Golden Knights – Sharks Game 4 from T-Mobile Arena will be Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. (Live stream)

By James O'Brien

Ovechkin lands punch taking Canes’ Svechnikov out of Game 3

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
5 Comments

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been predictable through five days and that continued Monday night during Game 3 of the Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes series.

Not long after the Hurricanes grabbed a 1-0 first period lead, Alex Ovechkin and Andrei Svechnikov exchanged a few slashes following a tussle among the boards and then, well, dropped the gloves for a scrap.

The end result was not good for the Hurricanes rookie as he would leave the ice with help and later be ruled out for the night. Both players would receive fighting majors. Ovechkin was seen nursing his right hand while serving his major, but he played the rest of the opening period with no issue.

Svechnikov wasn’t the only Hurricane lost in the first period. Forward Micheal Ferland suffered an upper-body injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

————

By Sean Leahy

WATCH LIVE: Playoffs back in Raleigh; Three series deadlocked 1-1

AP Images
By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
Game 3: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 3: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Capitals lead 2-0)
CNBC
Call: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 3: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, AJ Mleczko
Series preview
Stream here

Game 3: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
CNBC
Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro
Series preview 
Stream here

NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh, Keith Jones and Keith Yandle, begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Paul Burmeister, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter will anchor CNBC’s studio coverage throughout the Capitals-Hurricanes and Flames-Avalanche games.

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle will join NBC Sports’ Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage as a guest studio analyst today, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. A 13-year NHL veteran, Yandle played parts of nine seasons with the Coyotes organization, including the first seven games of his NHL career during the 2006-07 season, when he skated alongside former Coyote and current NHL on NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick. Yandle was Florida’s representative at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, and recently completed his third season as a member of the Panthers where he currently serves as an alternate captain.

Maple Leafs’ Kadri suspended for rest of Round 1

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 15, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs will not have Nazem Kadri for the remainder of their Round 1 series against the Boston Bruins.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Monday evening, less than an hour before puck drop of Game 3 (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream), that Kadri has been suspended for the remainder of the series for a cross-checking incident that took place late in Game 2 of the series.

That means Kadri’s suspension will be a minimum of three games and a maximum of five games.

Here is the NHL’s entire video, the explanation, and the play itself.

This is the second year in a row Kadri has been suspended in a postseason series between the two teams after earning a three-game banishment a year ago for boarding Tommy Wingels.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

In this incident, Kadri was ejected for cross-checking Boston’s Jake DeBrusk in the head immediately after DeBrusk had hit Patrick Marleau into the turnbuckle. It was clearly a retaliation from that hit. Kadri and DeBrusk were also involved in an incident earlier in the game when Kadri had to briefly leave the game following an open-ice collision.

As the NHL states in its suspension video: “This is not a hockey play. Instead, this is a player retaliating against an opponent by using his stick as a weapon to make forceful and direct head contact.”

Also: “While we understand Kadri took offense to DeBrusk’s hit against Marleau, players are simply not permitted to flagrantly violate league playing rules because they feel that retribution is justified.”

Kadri’s disciplinary history, including four suspensions and a fine, certainly played into the severity of the punishment.

By Adam Gretz