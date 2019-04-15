More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Five slumping stars who need to be better in a hurry

By Joey AlfieriApr 15, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Stanley Cup playoffs are less than a week old, but two teams are already facing elimination and one other team is down 2-0 in their best-of-seven series. If certain teams want to avoid starting the offseason early, they’ll need their star players to step up before it’s too late.

The fact that the Carolina Hurricanes lost both of their games in Washington isn’t overly surprising. Even though they’re not in a great spot, they still haven’t dropped a game on home ice. On the other hand, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh are both on life support. Both teams have no margin for error. One more loss, and they’ll be eliminated from postseason play.

In order to avoid being swept, both teams will need to get more from their best players. Getting contributions from depth bodies is great, but not when your stars are slumping. And it’s not just the Pens and Lightning, even teams that are tied need more from their franchise players before starting tonight/tomorrow.

Alright. So let’s break down the five NHL stars that need to step their game up immediately.

Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning: The Bolts being down 3-0 in their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets is the biggest shock of the first round so far (it’s going to be hard to beat). Tampa Bay has gotten nothing from their stars. With Victor Hedman injured and Nikita Kucherov suspended for Game 3, they needed something from Stamkos and didn’t get it. The 29-year-old finished Sunday’s game with a minus-2 rating and no shots no goal in 16:11 of ice time. He had 45 goals and 98 points in 82 games during the regular season, but he’s still looking for his first points of the series heading into Game 4. This is alarming.

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh Penguins: We knew the New York Islanders could shut down opposing teams, but it was almost impossible to predict that they’d keep Crosby off the scoresheet in the first three games of their series. The Pens captain has played over 20 minutes in all three games and he’s played over 22 minutes in Games 1 and 3. The 31-year-old has accomplished a lot of incredible things during his career, but getting out of this hole doesn’t seem likely, even for him. In total, he’s fired six shots on goal in the series and he has a minus-4 rating.

Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs: Matthews received a ton of criticism last year after he scored just one goal and one assist in Toronto’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins. A year later, and we’re talking about the exact same thing. On a positive note, the Leafs managed to win a game in Boston, but with Nazem Kadri‘s impending suspension on the horizon, Matthews will have to take his game to another level. The 21-year-old has no points and eight shots on goal in the first two games of the series. If the Leafs are going to advance to the second round, they need their franchise center to start putting the puck in the net.

Brayden Point – Tampa Bay Lightning: Let’s go back to Tampa. Point had an incredibly coming out party during the regular season, as he accumulated 41 goals and 92 points in 79 games. But much like Stamkos, he’s been invisible against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round. The 23-year-old hasn’t picked up a point yet and he’s managed to fire just three shots on goal in three games during this series. Now that linemate Nikita Kucherov has served his one-game suspension, the two need to find a way to take over this series if the Lightning are going to avoid becoming one of the biggest disappointments in playoff history.

Brayden Schenn – St. Louis Blues: The Blues have a 2-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets, but they’ve done it without any production from Schenn. The 27-year-old has played at least 19:46 in each of the first three games of the series and he’s managed to take just three shots on goal (he didn’t have any in Sunday night’s home loss). Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko could stand to bring more offense too, but at least they’ve found the back of the net in the series.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rejuvenated Avs add Makar for Game 3 vs. Flames

Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Things looked bleak for the Colorado Avalanche late Saturday night. Down a game to the Calgary Flames in the series and a goal in Game 2 with time running out, their fortunes turned quickly — and in many ways.

J.T. Compher tied the game with 2:39 left in regulation, Nathan MacKinnon won it in overtime and then Colorado got more great news: Its top prospect is signed and ready to play perhaps as soon as Game 3 on Monday night.

While it has been a busy weekend for the Avalanche, their new defenseman has had a whirlwind 36 hours. Cale Makar won the Hobey Baker Award as the best college hockey player, played in the NCAA title game with the University of Massachusetts — a 3-0 loss to the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday evening — and signed a three-year entry level contract with Colorado.

The Avalanche, coming off the 3-2 win in Calgary on Saturday night, announced the signing Sunday morning and said the 20-year-old will join the team immediately.

“Cale obviously had a tremendous season, winning the Hobey Baker and getting his team to the Frozen Four,” Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said in a release. “He is a game-changing type of player who made a lasting impact on the UMass hockey program. We are excited to have him join our team.”

Head coach Jared Bednar would not say for sure that Makar would play in Game 3, calling it a “possibility.”

“I just want to make sure he’s in, rested, prepared, focused on what we’re doing here,” Bednar said.

Adding another layer to the narrative is that Makar is from Calgary, meaning his first NHL game would be against his hometown team.

The Avalanche think Makar is a generational talent, and he’ll get a chance to show it against the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Flames finished the regular season with 107 points, 17 more than Colorado, but are in a dogfight after missing an opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead on Saturday night.

“We have to be better,” Calgary defenseman and captain Mark Giordano said after the game. “We have to be a lot harder to play against, and we know that. We had moments tonight, but we have to put a full 60 (minutes) together.”

The Avalanche beat Flames goaltender Mike Smith just once in the first 117 minutes of the series before Compher tied it. In overtime, after a great save by Philipp Grubauer on one end, MacKinnon’s wrister beat Smith high to send Colorado home even and confident.

“We feel good. We feel going back to Pepsi Center that we can hopefully win two games,” MacKinnon said after the game. “Saying that, we have to take care of Game 3, but we feel good as a group.”

Colorado should expect a Calgary team ready to atone for blowing a third-period lead. The Flames felt they didn’t bring enough urgency to Game 2 and promise to show it Monday night.

“They seemed hungrier than us. Seemed like they wanted it more than us, and we’re definitely going to learn from that,” Calgary forward Sam Bennett said after Saturday’s loss. “We can’t sit back. Into Game 3, we’ve got to play with that urgency that they played with and I think we definitely learned a lesson tonight.”

–Field Level Media

Williams ready for Canes’ first home playoff game in a decade

Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The last time Justin Williams played in a postseason game in Raleigh, he skated off with the Stanley Cup.

The stakes aren’t quite that high – yet – for the Carolina Hurricanes, but the third game of their best-of-seven series with the Washington Capitals on Monday night does bring his career full circle.

Now, ”Mr. Game 7” is ready for Game 3 – the first playoff game at PNC Arena in 10 years – and hoping to keep the Hurricanes from falling into a three-games-to-none hole.

”The anticipation of it is what’s getting people really excited, because a lot of people don’t really know what it is,” Williams said. ”Everyone’s telling them how great (playoff hockey in Raleigh) is and how fun it is, and it is, but really it’s something you’ve got to experience for yourself. It being a while now, you can kind of sometimes forget and fall into that trap that we’ve talked about of normalcy. But it’s everything it’s cracked up to be.”

Williams had a lot to do with creating the reputation that had gone dormant during that decade-long drought. As a 24-year-old in 2006, he helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup, and his empty-net goal in Game 7 stands as one of the enduring images in club history. He had been traded to Los Angeles when Carolina made its only postseason appearance since, in 2009.

In the second year of his return, he wants to make more memories during a series he called the ”perfect storm” because of his strong ties to both franchises.

He spent just two seasons in Washington from 2015-17, and lost in the second round both years, but Capitals players and executives credit him for helping to lay the foundation of the team that last year won the Cup for the first time.

”He spoke when he needed to. But mostly it was his play,” Capitals winger T.J. Oshie said. ”Any time the game, the pressure rose or the game got more intense, Justin – or ‘Stick,’ as we call him – he always seemed to be able to rise to the occasion. And he always seemed to elevate his play to match that pressure. And that’s something we all tried to emulate, you know. Last year some guys did a great job of doing that. But it is something special and something not every guy can do. And he’s one of those guys who can do it.”

Carolina brought him back last season on a two-year deal, and then selected him as captain this season.

”I don’t think leadership skills … can be taught. You just be yourself,” Williams said. ”Fortunately, I’ve been around a lot of great leaders, so I’ve taken little bits and pieces of what I like about them and kind of make it my own. One of the more important things is, you can’t fake being a leader. You can’t manufacture being a leader. You just are. And you’ve got to try and do what you can. You can’t be bashful about it. You believe in yourself, or you don’t.”

His teammates say that role suits him, and he’s instilled a level of accountability that perhaps wasn’t always present during a drought that ranked as one of the longest in NHL history.

He also backed up his occasionally harsh words on the ice, ranking second on the team with 23 goals and third with 53 points while helping Carolina close the regular season by going 31-12-2 in its final 45 regular-season games to climb from last place in the division to a wild-card playoff berth.

Yet he also kept things light, masterminding the ”Storm Surge” postgame celebrations that took the league by storm.

”Just how vocal he is, how he demands a lot out of everybody … he is not afraid to hurt anybody’s feelings,” forward Jordan Martinook said. ”I think he’s figured out a very, very good way, and he’s a very good motivator. Very good guy to follow because he’s done it so many times, and to see his success in the playoffs and even our … stretch to the end of the year. You see the goals he scores, they’re big goals. It’s an easy guy to jump on his back.”

Williams has thrived throughout his career in Game 7s, owning the NHL record with 14 points in those games and scoring seven goals to tie the mark held by 15-year veteran Glenn Anderson. His teams are 7-1 in those games – hence, the ”Mr. Game 7” nickname.

The Hurricanes have a lot to do to force this one-sided series to a seventh game, but if it should get to that point, they’ll be glad they have Williams, just as the Capitals were during their two years with him.

”He has the right blend of leadership, have fun, compete,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. ”He really senses the tone of an organization, of a team, where they are at in the games and playoffs and he provides – and he did provide us with that leadership, and he is doing the same thing at Carolina now, so he’s just a great guy to have on your team.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this report.

The Wraparound: Leafs need to ‘just play harder’ in Game 3

By Joey AlfieriApr 15, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

As if a series against the Boston Bruins wasn’t difficult enough, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face an additional test now that they’ll likely be without Nazem Kadri in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream)

Kadri will have an in-person hearing today for his cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. Anytime the Department of Player Safety offers you an in-person hearing, you’re looking at a longer suspension. So without Kadri at his disposal, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock will likely move Patrick Marleau or William Nylander to center.

One of the keys to Toronto’s success is the production they get from their centers. Kadri found a way to accumulate two points in two games in this series, but Auston Matthews is still searching for his first point. The pressure has been on him already, but without Kadri he’ll need to take his game to another level as soon as Game 3.

In Game 1, he was on the ice for 15 shot attempts for and 19 against (CF% of 44.12). In Game 2, the 21-year-old was on the ice 19 shot attempts for and 27 against (41.3 percent). One area in which he improved from Game 1 to 2 was in the scoring chances department. In the first game, his team didn’t have a high-danger scoring chance with him on the ice and they gave up four. On Saturday night, Matthews was on the ice for five high-danger scoring chances for and three against. Improvement (all stats via Natural Stat Trick)

One thing the Leafs have going for them, is that they’re going back home, which means Babcock will have last change. Can he get Matthews easier matchups in the next two games of series?

And this isn’t just on Matthews’ shoulders. The Leafs need a better effort from top to bottom if they’re going to take a lead in this series after Game 3.

“We need to get into them instead of letting them get into us,” Babcock said, per the Toronto Sun. “Getting off to that start and establishing your game first and just playing harder.

“I thought they played harder than we did (in Game 2), I thought we played harder than them the (game) before. The series is now a best of five, it’s in our building, we need to establish our game first (in Game 3).”

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Capitals lead 2-0): Hurricanes fans will get their first live taste of playoff hockey in a long time. If their team has any shot of coming back in this series, they’ll have to find a way to get the job done on home ice tonight. Falling behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven series against the defending Stanley Cup Champions is never a good idea, so they have to come out ready to go from the start. (CNBC, Live stream)

Game 3: Predators at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (series tied 1-1): The Stars found a way to win Game 1 on the road and they managed to force overtime in Game 2. You’d have to think that they’re fairly confident now that the series is heading back to Dallas tonight. The big question mark in this series is the Predators’ power play. Can they get it going before it’s too late? (NBCSN, Live stream)

Game 3: Flames at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (series tied 1-1): Even though the Avs failed to find the back of the net in Game 1, they’re still heading home all tied up in this best-of-seven series thanks to an OT goal by Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado isn’t as deep as Calgary, but they have enough high-end talent to make this interesting. (CNBC, Live stream)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE: 
Game 4: Lightning at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (CNBC)
Game 4: Penguins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4: Jets at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)
Game 4: Sharks at Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

