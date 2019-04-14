More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
WATCH LIVE: Isles, Blue Jackets, Blues eye 3-0 series leads

By Sean LeahyApr 14, 2019
Game 3: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, 12 p.m. ET (Islanders lead 2-0)
NBC
Call: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Blue Jackets lead 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
Series preview 
Game 3: Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-0)
CNBC
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti
Series preview
Game 3: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Alex Faust, Mike Johnson
Series preview
Avalanche add Hobey Baker winner Cale Makar for playoffs

By Adam GretzApr 14, 2019
It has been a pretty successful 24 hours for the Colorado Avalanche.

After tying their Round 1 series against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night with a thrilling overtime win that was capped off by a beautiful Nathan MacKinnon goal, the team announced on Sunday that top prospect and 2019 Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar has officially signed his entry-level contract with the team.

He will be available to play immediately and could be on the ice as soon as Game 3 when the series shifts to Colorado on Monday night.

Makar just concluded his sophomore season at the University of Massachusetts, tallying 49 points in 41 games and helped lead the team to the National Championship game where it fell to Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

“Cale obviously had a tremendous season, winning the Hobey Baker and getting his team to the Frozen Four,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a team statement.

“He is a game-changing type of player who made a lasting impact on the UMass hockey program. We are excited to have him join our team.”

The 20-year-old Makar was the No. 4 overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Going from the NCAA to the Stanley Cup Playoffs is obviously a massive jump, but it is not completely unheard of. Back in 2017 the Boston Bruins added Charlie McAvoy in a similar manner and he immediately jumped into the lineup and played 26 minutes per night in his first six games. It remains to be seen how much Makar will play for the Avalanche and what sort of impact he can make, but the potential is clearly there for him to be a significant addition to an Avalanche team that has already wrestled home ice advantage away from the No. 1 seed Flames.

Game 3 of Avalanche-Flames will take place on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC

Related: Cale Makar wins Hobey Baker Award as college hockey MVP

Blue Jackets surge sets tone for unpredictable NHL playoffs

Associated PressApr 14, 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL’s best team, lost their first two playoff games at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets and are vulnerable without their top scorer for Game 3.

Winnipeg lost its first two at home, leaving the Jets fighting for their postseason relevance as that series shifts to St. Louis.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are loaded with stars who have years of playoff experience. The Pens are down 2-0 to the New York Islanders as their series moves to the Steel City.

So much for home-ice advantage and conventional thinking in these NHL playoffs.

The Blue Jackets have been in this heady position before in the postseason, just before they fell on their faces.

Now they have the Tampa Bay on the ropes and are enticingly closer to winning the first playoff series in franchise history. The series shifts to Columbus on Sunday night (7 p.m., NBCSN). The Lightning will be without 128-point scorer Nikita Kucherov , who was suspended for a game for boarding the Markus Nutivaara on Friday night.

Last year the Blue Jackets went up 2-0 in the first round against Washington on the road before the Capitals won four straight and rolled on a Stanley Cup championship. In other words, there’s a lot of hockey left to the play in the series, and the Blue Jackets players know it all too well.

”I think we should still have a sour taste in our mouth from last year,” said wing Cam Atkinson, who scored the first goal for Columbus in the 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay on Friday . ”It’s a series for a reason. They’re obviously the best team in the league. We just can’t take our foot off the gas pedal.”

Columbus has risen to the occasion and hasn’t backed down from their opponents.

”We’re in a hole, we’re in a tough position, but we are not going to quit,” Lightning center Steven Stamkos said. ”We have to take a page out of their book and go on the road and win a hockey game. We just have to focus on Game 3. It’s tough, it just hasn’t gone our way right now.”

Or, as coach Jon Cooper put it: ”This is a five-alarm fire.”

Islanders at Penguins, New York leads series 2-0 (noon EDT, NBC).

During their current run of 13 consecutive playoff appearances, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost in the first round three times. They’ll need to turn things around quickly to avoid a fourth.

Pittsburgh took its first lead in the series in the second period of Game 2 before the Islanders tied it minutes later and then pulled away in the third period for a 3-1 win.

The Penguins will look to regroup as they head home for the next two games. They know it’s not an insurmountable deficit.

”It’s the first team to win four games, not two,” coach Mike Sullivan said when asked about his message to the team after Game 2. ”We got to go back home, we got to control what we can. We got to win one game, and then we’ll go from there.”

The Islanders have held Jake Guentzel, who led the Penguins with 40 goals during the season, and star center Sidney Crosby (35 goals, 65 assists) off the scoresheet in the first two games.

Pittsburgh, sixth in the NHL in scoring during the season, has scored four times on 76 shots against an Islanders team that allowed the fewest goals in the league. After finishing fifth on the power play at 24.6 percent, the Penguins are 1 for 5 so far.

Jets at Blues, St. Louis leads series 2-0 (7:30 p.m. EDT, CNBC)

The Jets’ confidence is not shaken after losing each of the first two games of the series by one goal.

”For the most part, we’ve played two pretty solid games,” Winnipeg center Adam Lowry said after the Jets fell 4-3 on Friday night . ”It comes down to a couple breaks. I feel like we’re right there. I don’t think we’re frustrated. I don’t think you can let that creep into this room.”

Oskar Sundqvist scored twice, and Ryan O'Reilly broke the tie early in the third period to give the Blues the edge as the series shifts to St. Louis.

”They are going to give us their best game, Game 3 at home,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. ”And there’s no reason to get too high. You’ve got to stay ready and you gotta play even better than we’ve played.”

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for St. Louis, becoming the second goalie in franchise history to win his first two playoff games.

Sharks at Golden Knights, series tied 1-1 (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

Taking penalties against San Jose usually isn’t the right recipe for success, especially with the Sharks’ two potent power-play units led by dynamic defensemen Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson and a talented group of forwards.

Vegas survived that in Game 2 and even came out ahead when the Sharks had the man advantage. The Golden Knights committed eight minor penalties that gave San Jose power plays, including one minute of five-on-three action in Game 2.

But Vegas got the better of the play in those situations, scoring two short-handed goals and allowing just one on the power play, which proved to be pivotal.

”It’s hard to win this time of year if you don’t win special teams,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

San Jose is just 2 for 13 on the power play this series, with two goals allowed, a far cry from a unit that ranked sixth in the league in the regular season at 23.7%.

”I just didn’t think we shot the puck enough – myself included,” forward Logan Couture said. ”Too many times, we’d pass. We’ve got to get back to shooting it.”

Associated Press Sports writers Josh Dubow in San Jose, California; Vinay Cherwoo in New York; and Mark Didtler in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

Minnesota Duluth wins second straight NCAA title, beating UMass 3-0

AP Images
Associated PressApr 14, 2019
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Sandelin acknowledged having his doubts through several low points of the season as to whether his Minnesota Duluth players were motivated enough to repeat as college hockey champions.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs coach could finally breathe easy after getting his answer.

Leaning on the leadership of senior and captain Parker Mackay and the stingy goaltending of junior Hunter Shepard, Minnesota Duluth became the ninth school to successfully defend its title following a 3-0 win over upstart Massachusetts.

“You never know how they’re going to come back. Are they really super motivated to get back there?” Sandelin said.

“I think that was probably the biggest challenge, trying to read them. And I think deep down they were,” he added. “They had a funny way of showing it because they’re really quiet, which quite frankly (ticked) me off sometimes, I’m not going to lie. But it was fun.”

Mackay was named the Frozen Four MVP after he opened the scoring and added an assist. Shepard stopped 18 shots for his seventh shutout of the season and nation-leading 29th victory, while improving his NCAA Tournament record to 8-0.

The Bulldogs (29-11-2) became the first school to win consecutive titles since Denver in 2004 and ’05. It’s the third championship for Minnesota Duluth, which beat Notre Dame in the Frozen Four final a year ago and also won in 2011.

Leave it to Mackay to lead the way in closing his career with a five-game point streak in which he combined for four goals and three assists. And that included opening the NCAA Tournament by scoring the tying goal with 3:01 left and then scoring the winner in a 2-1 overtime victory over Bowling Green.

“It’s incredible. Obviously, you can’t write it any better than that,” said Mackay, who appeared in 14 tournament games in which the Bulldogs reached three consecutive finals starting with losing to Denver in 2017.

Mackay credited Shepard.

“Shepy’s been our brick wall all season long. He was our most consistent player,” Mackay said. “I don’t think we are even close to where we are without him.”

Mikey Anderson had a goal and two assists and Noah Cates sealed the win by scoring with 2:42 remaining.

The Bulldogs’ experience on the big stage proved to be an edge over a young UMass opponent. The Minutemen (31-10) were making their first appearance in the championship game and in just the second tournament berth in school history.

UMass eclipsed its previous single-season-best win total of 21 in 2007, while also being two years removed from a five-win finish in coach Greg Carvel’s first season.

The game could potentially be the final one at UMass for Bulldogs sophomore defenseman Cale Makar. The Hobey Baker award-winning player has been weighing a decision on whether to turn pro and join the Colorado Avalanche, who are in the midst of a first-round NHL playoff series with Calgary.

The Avalanche selected Makar with the fourth pick in the 2017 draft.

Makar said he wanted to first have a discussion with his family and added: “Everything’s up in the air right now.”

Makar made a point to wear his No. 16 UMass jersey to the podium.

“I just want to keep it on as long as I can,” he said. “It’s a jersey I’m very proud to wear. Our team has brought so much respect to this program. It’s going to be a couple of years that I’ll never forget in my entire life.”

Coach Carvel initially joked that he hoped Makar would return for a third season before acknowledging the defenseman has likely played his last game at UMass.

“He’s unbelievable. I feel very fortunate that I got to coach him,” Carvel said. “I don’t expect him back. Just very grateful, very grateful.”

Freshman Filip Lindberg stopped 28 shots, and had little chance on either of the Bulldogs’ first two goals.

The Bulldogs dominated from the start and were outshooting the Minutemen 6-0 when Mackay opened the scoring 3:51 in with a power-play goal.

Riley Tufte began the play by controlling a bouncing puck at the right boards and feeding Anderson at the left point. Anderson immediately sent a pass into the slot, where a wide-open Mackay cut across and backhanded in a shot inside the left post.

The Minutemen didn’t manage their first shot on net until the 4:16 mark and were outshot 14-5 in the period.

Mackay then played a big role in setting up Anderson’s goal. Controlling the puck along the right boards, Mackay spun around in the corner and hit Anderson in stride while making his way to the high slot. Anderson took a few steps and snapped a shot inside the right post.

“It seemed like tonight they were a more mature team,” Carvel said. “This is a big stage. We looked like a young team. We looked like a team that was playing a team that’s been here before, done this.”

NOTES: UMass played minus forward Bobby Trivigno, who served a one-game NCAA suspension for an illegal hit to the head against Denver on Thursday. … With UMass advancing to the final, Hockey East has had an NCAA-leading 29 teams play for the title over the past 21 years. … Sandelin improved his tournament record to 21-6, and the Bulldogs’ 29 wins were the most since going 36-9-3 in 1984-85.

The Wraparound: Lightning not ‘sugar coating’ Game 3 focus

By Sean LeahyApr 14, 2019
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

An 0-2 deficit. A road game in Columbus. No Nikita Kucherov, and a “banged up” Victor Hedman. That’s not an ideal situation for the Presidents’ Trophy winning Tampa Bay Lightning heading into Game 3 Sunday night (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Live stream).

“We’ve got to win the next game,” said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos after Game 2. “That’s it, there’s no sugar coating it.”

Jon Cooper dubbed his team’s current predicament as a “five-alarm fire.” To begin, Tampa needs to stop or at least slow the Blue Jacket’s buzzsaw when they get going. In Game 1, as they begin a comeback down 3-1, Columbus scored three times in less than seven minutes in the third period to complete the upset. That momentum lingered into Game 2 as they mounted a 3-0 lead within the first 21:28 of the game. When it’s rained, it’s poured.

Three of Columbus’ nine goals have come via the power play; add in a Josh Anderson shorty and special teams have been a huge factor for the Blue Jackets. Tampa, meanwhile, is 0-for-5 with the man advantage after boasting a 28.2% success rate during the regular season.

The pressure in this series has never been on the Blue Jackets. It remains with the Lightning as they look to avoid an 0-3 hole. An historic season in Tampa was fun to watch, but it’s Stanley Cup or bust for the franchise following a 62-win regular season where they featured three 40-goal scorers and the likely Hart Trophy winner in Nikita Kucherov.

It’s an experience group that Cooper is leading, one that features a number of players with plenty of experience playing deep into the postseason and in Stanley Cup Finals. They’re not going to allow the pressure to get to them in what will be an electric Nationwide Arena in Game 3. It’s time for a reset and finding a way to get back to the form that brought them so much success through 82 games.

“We’re focused on Game 3,” Stamkos said. “There’s nothing we can do anymore, so there’s no sense in pouting right now. We’ve got to go into a difficult building and find a way to win a game and we’ll go from there.”

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 3: Islanders at Penguins, 12 p.m. ET (Islanders lead 2-0): One of three series that could end up as 3-0 by Sunday evening. The Islanders have frustrated the Penguins, keeping their stars quiet. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel have combined for one goal and three points through two games. Crosby and Guentzel have been limited to only three shots apiece. There won’t be any comeback in this series if the big names don’t have a hand in the production. (NBC; Live stream)

Game 3: Jets at Blues, 7:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-0): Something for the Jets to keep in mind as they head to Enterprise Center for Game 3: They won 22 games away from home this season, a franchise record. Something to keep in mind for the Blues as they head home: According to the NHL, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series are 318-50 all-time, and when those two games were won on the road, that record is 72-20. (CNBC; Live stream)

Game 3: Sharks at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1): Martin Jones was fantastic in Game 1. Martin Jones was 2018-19 regular season Martin Jones in Game 2. Who will wee see in Game 3? San Jose’s chances of advancing rest on how their goaltending holds up vs. Vegas. Game 2 has to be the aberration for the Sharks. (NBCSN; Live stream)

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (CNBC)
Game 3: Predators at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3: Flames at Avalanche, 10:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)

