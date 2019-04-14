More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

The Playoff Buzzer: Working overtime; Kadri over the line

By James O'BrienApr 14, 2019, 2:57 AM EDT
  • The Scrappy Hurricanes forced overtime, but the defending champs persisted (with a Brooks Orpik OT game-winner[!]), as the Capitals came up clutch.
  • In a grinding affair where every goal mattered, the Predators tied things up with the Avalanche via Craig Smith‘s OT heroics.
  • The only Saturday game that didn’t go to OT, and wasn’t really competitive, involved the Bruins dominated the Maple Leafs. The violence was as much the story as anything else.
  • Calgary couldn’t steal one from the Avalanche, thanks to Nathan MacKinnon and Philipp Grubauer.

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 3 [OT] (Washington leads 2-0)

The Capitals are up two games, and in each case raced off to leads, but the Hurricanes have shown that they aren’t going down without a fight. Actually, without fights. They pushed this one to OT, but a broken stick and a broken play opened the door for Brooks Orpik to be an unlikely hero. Can the Hurricanes “storm surge” back into this series? Maybe, but Washington held serve … at worst.

Predators 2, Stars 1 [OT] (Series tied 1-1)

Nashville is a defensive-minded team, but compared to the Stars, they’re basically pushing the pedal to the metal. The Predators dominated the game from a shots on goal standpoint, yet it seemed like Ben Bishop might just steal a 2-0 series lead for Dallas. The Preds found a way to beat Bishop twice, and that was enough in a tight-checking, testy Game 2.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 1 (Series tied 1-1)

The final score was accurate, if not generous to a Toronto team that wasn’t often overmatched in Game 2. The Bruins stormed off to an early lead, and rarely looked back. It’s possible that both teams won’t be the same for a while after this one. Nazem Kadri could receive a significant suspension for his misdeeds. Other players might be injured thanks to the assorted violence, particularly Torey Krug and Connor Clifton. It was just a nasty, nasty affair.

Avalanche 3, Flames 2 [OT] (Series tied 1-1)

Mike Smith was brilliant once again, but so was Grubauer. It seemed like Calgary would gain a 2-0 lead, as the Flames went up 2-1 with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. J.T. Compher‘s tying goal came in the closing minutes of the third, and then MacKinnon turned on the jets to win it for Colorado in Game 2. An impressive outing by the Avs, although there’s concern on defense if Samuel Girard is injured. MacKinnon’s up there when it comes to Avs stars producing early in their playoff careers.

Three Stars

1. Evgeny Kuznetsov/top Caps

It’s difficult to put together a consensus top three because a) no one scored more than two points and b) the best goalie performances probably came from Mike Smith and Ben Bishop, who were in net for losing teams. So let’s go with players who made the biggest difference in winning games, particularly the three of four Saturday Game 2 matchups that went to overtime.

You could make arguments for multiple Capitals; both Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie managed a goal and an assist apiece, while Alex Ovechkin and Kuznetsov managed two-point games. I’m giving Kuznetsov the nod because he set the table for Brooks Orpik’s overtime game-winner by recognizing that the Hurricanes were borderline-shorthanded with a broken stick, and making a great pass to land the primary assist.

I mean, just look at Orpik’s face.

2. Mikko Rantanen/MacKinnon

MacKinnon nabbed the highlight reel OT-winner, and that shot really was a work of art. Like Predators OT hero Craig Smith, MacKinnon also felt “due,” as he generated seven SOG. if it weren’t for Smith’s strong performance, MacKinnon likely would have finished with more points than that one goal.

Rantanen got an extra point, though. He had two assists in Game 2, helping to set up MacKinnon’s breakaway tally, and was also involved in the late third-period goal that sent the contest to overtime in the first place.

If Rantanen is close to 100 percent along with Gabriel Landeskog (who were both hurt and missed key games late in the regular season), then he can help open things up for MacKinnon, which means Colorado’s elite top line could be “back.” Not a ton of lines are better than Johnny Gaudreau‘s top line, but at times, that Mac-Rant trio can be just tat. And that could really swing things if Philipp Grubauer keeps up his outstanding play.

3. Brad Marchand

OK, Marchand’s assist – the second of his two points – basically came during the playoff equivalent of “garbage time.” And the Bruins didn’t quite need Marchand’s points like the players above were needed. You could probably argue that Calle Jarnkrok deserves this, or maybe Marchand’s goalie pal Tuukka Rask (30 out of 31 stops).

But Marchand had a goal and an assist with six SOG, and he didn’t do something reckless when a lot of reckless things were happening. He didn’t even get a penalty. Maybe Marchand truly has this whole reformed thing … licked.

Highlight of the Night

MacKinnon’s OT goal is just a delight to watch, and Sam Bennett‘s first of two assists was a no-look looker. So let’s just enjoy the highlights from the Avs’ 3-2 OT win, in general.

Lowlight of the Night

There were some questionable hits on Saturday, but Nazem Kadri’s was the most blatant, and might draw a significant suspension from the Department of Player Safety.

Fact of the Night

At 38 years and 199 days old, Brooks Orpik became the oldest defenseman in NHL history to score an overtime goal in the playoffs.

Sunday’s schedule

Game 3: Islanders at Penguins, 12 p.m. ET (Islanders lead 2-0) [NBC; Live stream]
Game 3: Jets at Blues, 7:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-0) [CNBC; Live stream]
Game 3: Sharks at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1): [NBCSN; Live stream]

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche, MacKinnon keep Flames from stealing Game 2

By James O'BrienApr 14, 2019, 1:56 AM EDT
Despite being the team that barely made it into the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it felt like the Avalanche were close to having a game stolen from them.

Colorado was carrying much of the play, yet the Calgary Flames forced Game 2 to overtime thanks mostly to Mike Smith‘s fantastic work (again) in net. Ultimately, two Avs made sure that Colorado got the win they worked so hard for. First, Philipp Grubauer made a fantastic save, then Nathan MacKinnon used his blazing speed and dangerous shot to score an OT goal that even a boiling-hot netminder couldn’t stop.

With the Avalanche’s 3-2 OT win, they head home to Colorado with the series tied 1-1. Not bad against the Flames, aka the West’s top seed.

That MacKinnon goal was a true beauty:

The tension really escalated in Game 2, with Ian Cole taking a bad penalty on a hit on James Neal, while Samuel Girard‘s health is in question after he left the contest in apparent pain. Defense isn’t the greatest area of strength for Colorado, so that’s a concern.

As fantastic as this breakthrough season has been for the Flames, the Avalanche have basically been battling for their survival for months now. Maybe those stakes explain why they’re so focused right now, but either way, it seems like Colorado could make this an interesting Round 1 series.

Avalanche – Flames Game 3 takes place at the Pepsi Center at 10 p.m. ET on Monday (CNBC; livestream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kadri could face big suspension, offered in-person hearing

By James O'BrienApr 14, 2019, 12:40 AM EDT
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Nazem Kadri‘s been offered an in-person hearing for his ugly hit on Jake DeBrusk, making people wonder if we’ve seen Kadri for the last time during this Round 1 series.

An in-person hearing opens up the option for Kadri to be suspended for 5+ games, not that it would guarantee that would happen. If it were five-or-more, that would mean that Kadri could return no sooner than Round 2, if the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to get by the Boston Bruins.

Losing Kadri, a very valuable center (when he’s not losing his cool) would greatly reduce Toronto’s chances of avenging last year’s Round 1 loss to Boston. No doubt about it, this is unlikely history potentially repeating itself, as Kadri received a three-game suspension for going after Tommy Wingels during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

You can watch that hit in the video above this post’s headline. Kadri was likely riled up in part by an earlier hit by DeBrusk, who delivered a check on Patrick Marleau before Kadri’s cross-check to the head.

After the Bruins’ 4-1 win to tie the series at 1-1, NBC’s Keith Jones called for a 10-game suspension.

As far as DeBrusk’s knee-to-knee goes, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said he believed it was clean.

This exchange was the most explosive moment from Game 2, but things really started to get out of hand during the second period. Torey Krug and Connor Clifton also left the contest, while Jake Muzzin was able to return to action despite being bloodied, so we’ll see if Kadri’s not the only one who will miss some time. Just, in Kadri’s case, it would be because of a suspension.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

More: Series preview

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Suspension-worthy? Maple Leafs’ Kadri gets revenge on Bruins’ DeBrusk

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT
19 Comments

During last year’s Round 1 series, Nazem Kadri was suspended three games against the Boston Bruins. The Toronto Maple Leafs have good reason to wonder if history might repeat itself after Game 2 of their series in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kadri briefly left Game 2 during the second period, as he was hurt after colliding knee-to-knee with Jake DeBrusk. It ended what was a violent second period, but that wasn’t the end of the violence between Kadri and DeBrusk.

Kadri was able to return in the third period, and even gave the Maple Leafs a bit of life with a goal. That’s not the part that will stand out to many, however, as he was ejected after an ugly, high hit to the head of DeBrusk. You can watch that hit in the video above this post’s headline, while the knee-to-knee can be seen here:

After the Bruins’ 4-1 Game 2 win to tie the series 1-1, NBC analyst Keith Jones called for Kadri to be suspended for a whopping 10 games. Do you agree? If not, what kind of punishment – if any – should Kadri receive?

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

More: Series preview

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins blast Maple Leafs in violent Game 2

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Boston Bruins got mean against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2, and now their Round 1 series is even 1-1. Now we’ll just need to wait and find out who will actually be able to suit up for Games 3 and beyond.

Boston really stormed out of the gate, generating a 2-0 lead in the first period and adding another goal in the second, while dominating the shot clock 29-16 through the first 40 minutes. Ultimately, the Bruins won 4-1, so things are now tied up as the scene shifts to Toronto.

These two historical (and contemporary) rivals don’t like each other, and that really showed in this one. Jake Muzzin was bloodied by a hard David Pastrnak hit, and then delivered a thunderous check of his own on Torey Krug. Krug did not return to Game 2, so it’s fair to wonder if he’ll miss some time.

[A collection of the second period’s nasty, physical moments.]

But the most controversial moments of violence revolved around Nazem Kadri, and his actions might force him to miss some time, too.

During the second period, Kadri was shaken up by a knee-to-knee collision with Jake DeBrusk. Kadri was able to return in the third period, and actually scored Toronto’s only goal, but was ejected after an ugly, high hit on DeBrusk. Kadri was suspended three games during last year’s Round 1 series; will he involuntarily take a seat again?

[More on the Kadri situation here.]

We’ll have to wait and see, and the same goes for Krug, and possibly other players who might have gotten roughed up in a very rough Game 2. It’s possible that Connor Clifton and DeBrusk may also be at risk of missing time following this nasty contest.

(In case you’re wondering, the officiating was also criticized heavily on Saturday, especially by Maple Leafs fans.)

With the Maple Leafs taking Game 1 by a score of 4-1, this fascinating series hasn’t featured nail-biting, overtime action yet, but we’ve already received a look at how explosive each team can be — and also the high level of snarl between Boston and Toronto. If the Bruins carry this effort over to Game 3, the Maple Leafs are going to be in tough, but it feels like things could go either way … and likely back and forth.

It might not be easy to forecast, and at times it sure looks like it won’t be easy on the bodies of players on either team, yet it sure seems like this Round 1 clash will be as exciting and contentious as expected. Now we just need to get some closer games.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

More: Series preview

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.