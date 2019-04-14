More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Islanders continue to have all the answers, take 3-0 series lead vs. Penguins

By Sean LeahyApr 14, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
10 Comments

The New York Islanders took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-1 victory Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena

Once again, the Penguins had no answers for the Islanders, who displayed yet another strong defensive effort, controlled possession, and kept the high-danger chances low. New York also kept Pittsburgh’s stars quiet as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and Jake Guentzel combined for zero points. The last time Crosby went pointless in three straight playoff games in the 2016 Eastern Conference Final.

When the Penguins thought they had an advantage — following Garrett Wilson‘s goal 12:54 into the first period for a 1-0 lead — the Islanders answered right back. Jordan Eberle continued his productive postseason by scoring his third goal of the series on a lovely shot following a fantastic feed from Ryan Pulock.

“We’ve got to do a better job of hanging onto the momentum when we get it,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said afterward.

Eberle is now the third Islanders players in since 1994 to score in three straight playoff games, joining Kyle Okposo (2013) and Kip Miller (2002).

[2019 NBC STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS HUB]

The home crowd was silent, and then the anxiety grew 62 seconds later when Brock Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

Finding themselves trailing in another game this series, the Penguins, as they did in the previous two games, could not generate enough to test Lehner and threaten any sort of comeback. Leo Komarov‘s goal midway through the third period put the game out of reach and helped the Islanders improve to 41-2-2 when scoring at least three times this season.

The Islanders will go for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Golden Knights add KHL’s top scorer Gusev for playoffs

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 14, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Vegas Golden Knights are adding some extra offensive firepower to their lineup.

The team announced on Sunday afternoon that it has officially signed Nikita Gusev, the leading scorer in the KHL this past season, to a one-year, entry-level contract.

He will not be available for Sunday’s Game 3 against the San Jose Sharks but will be with the team for practice on Monday.

The Golden Knights acquired Gusev, 26, from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 expansion draft. He has spent the past 10 years playing in the KHL and has been better than a point-per-game player over the past four years, including his 82 points (17 goals, 65 assists in 62 games this season.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Gusev spent the past four years playing for St. Petersburg SKA and was just released from his contract with the club this past week, opening the door for him to make the jump to the NHL.

He was originally a seventh-round draft pick, No. 202 overall, by the Lightning in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

He has never played in North America so there will definitely be a pretty big adjustment for him when — or if — he gets in the lineup in this series, but he is definitely a high-skilled player that could make an already deep and talented Golden Knights roster even more dangerous to defend against.

Game 3 of the Golden Knights-Sharks series is at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Avalanche add Hobey Baker winner Cale Makar for playoffs

By Adam GretzApr 14, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It has been a pretty successful 24 hours for the Colorado Avalanche.

After tying their Round 1 series against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night with a thrilling overtime win that was capped off by a beautiful Nathan MacKinnon goal, the team announced on Sunday that top prospect and 2019 Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar has officially signed his entry-level contract with the team.

He will be available to play immediately and could be on the ice as soon as Game 3 when the series shifts to Colorado on Monday night.

Makar just concluded his sophomore season at the University of Massachusetts, tallying 49 points in 41 games and helped lead the team to the National Championship game where it fell to Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“Cale obviously had a tremendous season, winning the Hobey Baker and getting his team to the Frozen Four,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a team statement.

“He is a game-changing type of player who made a lasting impact on the UMass hockey program. We are excited to have him join our team.”

The 20-year-old Makar was the No. 4 overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Going from the NCAA to the Stanley Cup Playoffs is obviously a massive jump, but it is not completely unheard of. Back in 2017 the Boston Bruins added Charlie McAvoy in a similar manner and he immediately jumped into the lineup and played 26 minutes per night in his first six games. It remains to be seen how much Makar will play for the Avalanche and what sort of impact he can make, but the potential is clearly there for him to be a significant addition to an Avalanche team that has already wrestled home ice advantage away from the No. 1 seed Flames.

Game 3 of Avalanche-Flames will take place on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC

Related: Cale Makar wins Hobey Baker Award as college hockey MVP

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Isles, Blue Jackets, Blues eye 3-0 series leads

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 14, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 3: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, 12 p.m. ET (Islanders lead 2-0)
NBC
Call: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET (Blue Jackets lead 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 3: Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. ET (Blues lead 2-0)
CNBC
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti
Series preview
Stream here

Game 3: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Alex Faust, Mike Johnson
Series preview
Stream here

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and Connected TVs – will live stream all games airing on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, and CNBC, via “TV Everywhere” throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

PHT’s 2019 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Capitals vs Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Predators vs. Stars
Blues vs. Jets
Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Power Rankings: Why your team won’t win the Stanley Cup
• Roundtable: Goaltending issues, challenging the Lightning
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 schedule, TV info
Round 1 and Stanley Cup champion predictions

Blue Jackets surge sets tone for unpredictable NHL playoffs

Associated PressApr 14, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL’s best team, lost their first two playoff games at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets and are vulnerable without their top scorer for Game 3.

Winnipeg lost its first two at home, leaving the Jets fighting for their postseason relevance as that series shifts to St. Louis.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are loaded with stars who have years of playoff experience. The Pens are down 2-0 to the New York Islanders as their series moves to the Steel City.

So much for home-ice advantage and conventional thinking in these NHL playoffs.

The Blue Jackets have been in this heady position before in the postseason, just before they fell on their faces.

Now they have the Tampa Bay on the ropes and are enticingly closer to winning the first playoff series in franchise history. The series shifts to Columbus on Sunday night (7 p.m., NBCSN). The Lightning will be without 128-point scorer Nikita Kucherov , who was suspended for a game for boarding the Markus Nutivaara on Friday night.

Last year the Blue Jackets went up 2-0 in the first round against Washington on the road before the Capitals won four straight and rolled on a Stanley Cup championship. In other words, there’s a lot of hockey left to the play in the series, and the Blue Jackets players know it all too well.

”I think we should still have a sour taste in our mouth from last year,” said wing Cam Atkinson, who scored the first goal for Columbus in the 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay on Friday . ”It’s a series for a reason. They’re obviously the best team in the league. We just can’t take our foot off the gas pedal.”

Columbus has risen to the occasion and hasn’t backed down from their opponents.

”We’re in a hole, we’re in a tough position, but we are not going to quit,” Lightning center Steven Stamkos said. ”We have to take a page out of their book and go on the road and win a hockey game. We just have to focus on Game 3. It’s tough, it just hasn’t gone our way right now.”

Or, as coach Jon Cooper put it: ”This is a five-alarm fire.”

Islanders at Penguins, New York leads series 2-0 (noon EDT, NBC).

During their current run of 13 consecutive playoff appearances, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost in the first round three times. They’ll need to turn things around quickly to avoid a fourth.

Pittsburgh took its first lead in the series in the second period of Game 2 before the Islanders tied it minutes later and then pulled away in the third period for a 3-1 win.

The Penguins will look to regroup as they head home for the next two games. They know it’s not an insurmountable deficit.

”It’s the first team to win four games, not two,” coach Mike Sullivan said when asked about his message to the team after Game 2. ”We got to go back home, we got to control what we can. We got to win one game, and then we’ll go from there.”

The Islanders have held Jake Guentzel, who led the Penguins with 40 goals during the season, and star center Sidney Crosby (35 goals, 65 assists) off the scoresheet in the first two games.

Pittsburgh, sixth in the NHL in scoring during the season, has scored four times on 76 shots against an Islanders team that allowed the fewest goals in the league. After finishing fifth on the power play at 24.6 percent, the Penguins are 1 for 5 so far.

Jets at Blues, St. Louis leads series 2-0 (7:30 p.m. EDT, CNBC)

The Jets’ confidence is not shaken after losing each of the first two games of the series by one goal.

”For the most part, we’ve played two pretty solid games,” Winnipeg center Adam Lowry said after the Jets fell 4-3 on Friday night . ”It comes down to a couple breaks. I feel like we’re right there. I don’t think we’re frustrated. I don’t think you can let that creep into this room.”

Oskar Sundqvist scored twice, and Ryan O'Reilly broke the tie early in the third period to give the Blues the edge as the series shifts to St. Louis.

”They are going to give us their best game, Game 3 at home,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. ”And there’s no reason to get too high. You’ve got to stay ready and you gotta play even better than we’ve played.”

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for St. Louis, becoming the second goalie in franchise history to win his first two playoff games.

Sharks at Golden Knights, series tied 1-1 (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

Taking penalties against San Jose usually isn’t the right recipe for success, especially with the Sharks’ two potent power-play units led by dynamic defensemen Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson and a talented group of forwards.

Vegas survived that in Game 2 and even came out ahead when the Sharks had the man advantage. The Golden Knights committed eight minor penalties that gave San Jose power plays, including one minute of five-on-three action in Game 2.

But Vegas got the better of the play in those situations, scoring two short-handed goals and allowing just one on the power play, which proved to be pivotal.

”It’s hard to win this time of year if you don’t win special teams,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

San Jose is just 2 for 13 on the power play this series, with two goals allowed, a far cry from a unit that ranked sixth in the league in the regular season at 23.7%.

”I just didn’t think we shot the puck enough – myself included,” forward Logan Couture said. ”Too many times, we’d pass. We’ve got to get back to shooting it.”

Associated Press Sports writers Josh Dubow in San Jose, California; Vinay Cherwoo in New York; and Mark Didtler in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy