Avalanche, MacKinnon keep Flames from stealing Game 2

By James O'BrienApr 14, 2019, 1:56 AM EDT
Despite being the team that barely made it into the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it felt like the Avalanche were close to having a game stolen from them.

Colorado was carrying much of the play, yet the Calgary Flames forced Game 2 to overtime thanks mostly to Mike Smith‘s fantastic work (again) in net. Ultimately, two Avs made sure that Colorado got the win they worked so hard for. First, Philipp Grubauer made a fantastic save, then Nathan MacKinnon used his blazing speed and dangerous shot to score an OT goal that even a boiling-hot netminder couldn’t stop.

With the Avalanche’s 3-2 OT win, they head home to Colorado with the series tied 1-1. Not bad against the Flames, aka the West’s top seed.

The tension really escalated in Game 2, with Ian Cole taking a bad penalty on a hit on James Neal, while Samuel Girard‘s health is in question after he left the contest in apparent pain. Defense isn’t the greatest area of strength for Colorado, so that’s a concern.

As fantastic as this breakthrough season has been for the Flames, the Avalanche have basically been battling for their survival for months now. Maybe those stakes explain why they’re so focused right now, but either way, it seems like Colorado could make this an interesting Round 1 series.

Avalanche – Flames Game 3 takes place at the Pepsi Center at 10 p.m. ET on Monday (CNBC; livestream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kadri could face big suspension, offered in-person hearing

By James O'BrienApr 14, 2019, 12:40 AM EDT
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Nazem Kadri‘s been offered an in-person hearing for his ugly hit on Jake DeBrusk, making people wonder if we’ve seen Kadri for the last time during this Round 1 series.

An in-person hearing opens up the option for Kadri to be suspended for 5+ games, not that it would guarantee that would happen. If it were five-or-more, that would mean that Kadri could return no sooner than Round 2, if the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to get by the Boston Bruins.

Losing Kadri, a very valuable center (when he’s not losing his cool) would greatly reduce Toronto’s chances of avenging last year’s Round 1 loss to Boston. No doubt about it, this is unlikely history potentially repeating itself, as Kadri received a three-game suspension for going after Tommy Wingels during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

You can watch that hit in the video above this post’s headline. Kadri was likely riled up in part by an earlier hit by DeBrusk, who delivered a check on Patrick Marleau before Kadri’s cross-check to the head.

After the Bruins’ 4-1 win to tie the series at 1-1, NBC’s Keith Jones called for a 10-game suspension.

As far as DeBrusk’s knee-to-knee goes, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said he believed it was clean.

This exchange was the most explosive moment from Game 2, but things really started to get out of hand during the second period. Torey Krug and Connor Clifton also left the contest, while Jake Muzzin was able to return to action despite being bloodied, so we’ll see if Kadri’s not the only one who will miss some time. Just, in Kadri’s case, it would be because of a suspension.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Suspension-worthy? Maple Leafs’ Kadri gets revenge on Bruins’ DeBrusk

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT
During last year’s Round 1 series, Nazem Kadri was suspended three games against the Boston Bruins. The Toronto Maple Leafs have good reason to wonder if history might repeat itself after Game 2 of their series in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kadri briefly left Game 2 during the second period, as he was hurt after colliding knee-to-knee with Jake DeBrusk. It ended what was a violent second period, but that wasn’t the end of the violence between Kadri and DeBrusk.

Kadri was able to return in the third period, and even gave the Maple Leafs a bit of life with a goal. That’s not the part that will stand out to many, however, as he was ejected after an ugly, high hit to the head of DeBrusk. You can watch that hit in the video above this post’s headline, while the knee-to-knee can be seen here:

After the Bruins’ 4-1 Game 2 win to tie the series 1-1, NBC analyst Keith Jones called for Kadri to be suspended for a whopping 10 games. Do you agree? If not, what kind of punishment – if any – should Kadri receive?

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins blast Maple Leafs in violent Game 2

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins got mean against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2, and now their Round 1 series is even 1-1. Now we’ll just need to wait and find out who will actually be able to suit up for Games 3 and beyond.

Boston really stormed out of the gate, generating a 2-0 lead in the first period and adding another goal in the second, while dominating the shot clock 29-16 through the first 40 minutes. Ultimately, the Bruins won 4-1, so things are now tied up as the scene shifts to Toronto.

These two historical (and contemporary) rivals don’t like each other, and that really showed in this one. Jake Muzzin was bloodied by a hard David Pastrnak hit, and then delivered a thunderous check of his own on Torey Krug. Krug did not return to Game 2, so it’s fair to wonder if he’ll miss some time.

[A collection of the second period’s nasty, physical moments.]

But the most controversial moments of violence revolved around Nazem Kadri, and his actions might force him to miss some time, too.

During the second period, Kadri was shaken up by a knee-to-knee collision with Jake DeBrusk. Kadri was able to return in the third period, and actually scored Toronto’s only goal, but was ejected after an ugly, high hit on DeBrusk. Kadri was suspended three games during last year’s Round 1 series; will he involuntarily take a seat again?

[More on the Kadri situation here.]

We’ll have to wait and see, and the same goes for Krug, and possibly other players who might have gotten roughed up in a very rough Game 2. It’s possible that Connor Clifton and DeBrusk may also be at risk of missing time following this nasty contest.

(In case you’re wondering, the officiating was also criticized heavily on Saturday, especially by Maple Leafs fans.)

With the Maple Leafs taking Game 1 by a score of 4-1, this fascinating series hasn’t featured nail-biting, overtime action yet, but we’ve already received a look at how explosive each team can be — and also the high level of snarl between Boston and Toronto. If the Bruins carry this effort over to Game 3, the Maple Leafs are going to be in tough, but it feels like things could go either way … and likely back and forth.

It might not be easy to forecast, and at times it sure looks like it won’t be easy on the bodies of players on either team, yet it sure seems like this Round 1 clash will be as exciting and contentious as expected. Now we just need to get some closer games.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins – Maple Leafs hits: Pastrnak bloodies Muzzin, Krug shaken up

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
The Bruins left the Maple Leafs battered after the first period of Game 2 in taking a 2-0 lead, and not just figuratively speaking. (Live Stream Game 2 here; it’s also airing on NBC)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin had an especially tough time in that opening period.

  • The first painful moment came when Muzzin flubbed a puck that the Bruins were able to retrieve, allowing David Pastrnak to set up Brad Marchand for a pretty 2-0 goal.
  • The second was a literal painful moment, and Pastrnak was once again prominently involved. Pastrnak was whistled for charging Muzzin after a hit in which Pastrnak elevated, leaving Muzzin bleeding. Pastrnak received a two-minute minor penalty for the check: was that too much, to light a punishment, or just right?

(You can see that hit in the video above this post’s headline.)

The Maple Leafs didn’t convert on the ensuing power-play opportunity, and need to rally if they want to win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Moments before this post was about to be published, Muzzin got a measure of revenge. He delivered a hard hit on Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who left the ice slowly and appears to at least be entering concussion protocol. Krug’s had a history of injury issues, during this season in particular, so this is troubling for the Bruins.

Boston responded with a 3-0 goal moments later, so this game could get really nasty. In fact, in the waning moments of the second period, Nazem Kadri was also shaken up by a collision.

Game 2 is airing on NBC. (Live Stream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.