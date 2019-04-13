More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins – Maple Leafs hits: Pastrnak bloodies Muzzin, Krug shaken up

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
The Bruins left the Maple Leafs battered after the first period of Game 2 in taking a 2-0 lead, and not just figuratively speaking. (Live Stream Game 2 here; it’s also airing on NBC)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin had an especially tough time in that opening period.

  • The first painful moment came when Muzzin flubbed a puck that the Bruins were able to retrieve, allowing David Pastrnak to set up Brad Marchand for a pretty 2-0 goal.
  • The second was a literal painful moment, and Pastrnak was once again prominently involved. Pastrnak was whistled for charging Muzzin after a hit in which Pastrnak elevated, leaving Muzzin bleeding. Pastrnak received a two-minute minor penalty for the check: was that too much, to light a punishment, or just right?

(You can see that hit in the video above this post’s headline.)

The Maple Leafs didn’t convert on the ensuing power-play opportunity, and need to rally if they want to win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Moments before this post was about to be published, Muzzin got a measure of revenge. He delivered a hard hit on Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who left the ice slowly and appears to at least be entering concussion protocol. Krug’s had a history of injury issues, during this season in particular, so this is troubling for the Bruins.

Boston responded with a 3-0 goal moments later, so this game could get really nasty. In fact, in the waning moments of the second period, Nazem Kadri was also shaken up by a collision.

Game 2 is airing on NBC. (Live Stream)

Predators grind out series tie against suffocating Stars

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT
The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars have battled for every inch of the ice in their Round 1 series, so it’s only fitting that the scene switches to Dallas with a 1-1 series tie.

Ben Bishop finished the 2018-19 regular season as maybe the toughest goalie to beat, and he’s carried the strong work over to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The game’s two regulation goals involved a pretty, basically unstoppable one-timer apiece, while Craig Smith scored the overtime game-winner on a shot that Bishop didn’t seem to have much of a chance of stopping. (It sure looked like he couldn’t even see the shot; that’s the one drawback to loading up in front of your own net to try to shut down all chances.)

The Predators must have been frustrated at times in outshooting the Stars 43-23, but either way, they got a key win.

Special teams was once again a factor, and while the Predators power play remains putrid (going 0-for-3 in Game 2), Nashville’s penalty kill saved the day, stopping the Stars on all six of their power-play chances. Simply put, it sure seems like goals won’t be easy to come by in this Round 1 series.

This was a nasty game throughout. Both teams made repeat visits to the penalty box, with this Smith roughing minor standings as just one of the examples.

With so little room to work with and so much on the line, chances are the hostility and physicality will only climb as this Round 1 series continues.

Stars – Predators Game 3 from American Airlines Arena takes place Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream).

U.S. rips Russia 8-0 to reach hockey IIHF World Championship final vs. Finns

Associated PressApr 13, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
ESPOO, Finland (AP) — The United States soared into the gold-medal game at the women’s world hockey championship by routing Russia 8-0 Saturday behind two goals each by Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek.

The undefeated Americans will be going for their fifth straight title Sunday against Finland. The host nation jolted Canada 4-2 in the other semifinal.

”We really hit our stride in the second period tonight and were able to generate a lot of offense,” U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. ”We’re one step closer to what we came here for and couldn’t be more excited.”

Goalie Alex Rigsby of the U.S. made 11 stops for her second shutout of the tournament.

Canada will face Russia for the bronze medal Sunday. Earlier in the tournament, the U.S. concluded pool play with a 10-0 romp over Russia.

The U.S. and Canada had met in all 18 previous world championship finals, dating to the first in 1990.

Finland goalie Noora Raty, playing in her hometown, made 43 saves in sending her country past the heavily favored Canadians. It was Canada’s first semifinal loss at the women’s worlds.

”We’ve been pretty confident that one day it could happen when we play a perfect game and I have a good game,” Raty said. ”So we finally scored three on Canada. That doesn’t happen too often. If you keep believing in yourself, anything can happen.”

Ronja Savolainen scored twice, including the empty-netter, to seal it with 37 seconds left. Jenni Hiirikoski and Susanna Tapani also scored for Finland.

Jamie Rattray and Loren Gabel countered for the Canadians, who beat Finland 6-1 Tuesday in the group stage. Shannon Szabados stopped 15 shots in her first loss against Finland in 18 starts.

The Finns scored their first two goals on power plays and pulled ahead 3-2 when Tapani scored with 3:42 left in the second period.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Orpik plays overtime hero as Capitals take 2-0 series lead

By Scott BilleckApr 13, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
When you need a hero in Washington you call… Brooks Orpik?

Indeed. Brooks Orpik, playing in his 151st playoff game, hammered a one-timer into the top corner behind Petr Mrazek 1:48 into the extra frame for his fourth career playoff goal that sends the Washington Capitals to Carolina with a 2-0 series lead on the back of a 4-3 overtime win on NBC on Saturday.

The playoffs are about finding big goals from unlikely places, and Orpik’s marker embodied all of that. He jumped off the bench, found a spot without a defender, and when Evgeny Kuznetsov laid the sauce on his stick, Orpik didn’t disappoint, sending Capital One Arena into a frenzy.

The mathematics suggest that 86 percent of teams who go down 2-0 in a series never recover. Despite a valiant effort from the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their series with the defending Stanley Cup champions. If only they could sort out their starts…

Like Thursday when they went down 3-0 after 20 minutes, the Hurricanes spotted the Capitals with another lead, this time 2-0 inside the first 10 minutes.

The Capitals looked like a grizzled playoff team showing a young pretender that there are levels to this in the first frame. To recite a passage from the Hockey Cliche Handbook, Washington is tough on pucks, don’t give up a lot of space and are hard to play against.

Sometimes simple hockey boredom speech actually paints an accurate picture. A broken clock is right twice a day. Every now and then, those cliches are going to stand up and they certainly did in the first.

Carolina found success when they got pucks in deep and ground the game out down low. Both Lucas Wallmark and Sebastian Aho, the latter who scored his first goal in 16 games, brought the ‘Canes level heading into the third period.

Tom Wilson regained the lead for Washington just before the nine-minute mark, but with five minutes to go, Jordan Staal tipped a point shot back Braden Holtby to send the game to overtime.

The series shifts to Raleigh for Game 3 on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Hurricanes’ Ferland handed match penalty for debatable head shot

By Scott BilleckApr 13, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes can hardly afford to lose Micheal Ferland, but that might be the reality they’re living after a bad hit got him ejected from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

Trailing 2-1 to the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the second period — and down 1-0 in the best-of-7 series — the Hurricanes forward made his way across the ice to deliver a thundering hit on Capitals forward Nic Dowd, who was reaching for a puck with Ferland tried to obliterate him.

This is where the debate will begin.

Ferland was assessed a match penalty after he appeared to catch Dowd in the head after taking the predatory route to find him entering the Hurricanes zone. That’s how it looked in real time and the basis for the decision to punt Ferland form the game.

Dowd, in turn, left the game to enter concussion protocol but returned before the period ended.

The other half of the debate comes when you slow down the video. Was the initial point of contact to the head? That comes into question upon replay. Dowd was in a vulnerable spot reaching for the puck that had got away from him. He was defenseless on the play and Ferland blew him up anyway but the match penalty for the headshot may be rescinded based on the replay showing that the principle point of contact may not have been the head at all.

The Capitals failed to find the back of the net on their extended power play, which ended early thanks to a T.J. Oshie hooking call.

Ferland scored 17 goals and had 40 points this season, good for a fourth place on the team but hadn’t recorded a point in two and a bit playoff games so far. Dowd doesn’t play many minutes (he played just 6:40 in Game 1) but depth is key in the playoffs. In any case, it was good to see he wasn’t concussed on the play.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, too.

In a head shot that was clearly not debatable, Dougie Hamilton extended his elbow into the noggin of Kuznetsov’s in the same frame. Hamilton was assesed a two-minute minor for elbowing on the play, but given how he threw that elbow into the head, there might be some supplemental discipline waiting for him, too.

