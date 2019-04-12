More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Lightning look to bounce back from Game 1 collapse

Associated PressApr 12, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning faced little adversity in the regular season on the way to a record-tying 62 wins and the most points in a season in 23 years.

That all changed as fast as the Lightning squandered a three-goal lead before losing 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their first-round series Wednesday night. Now a team that lost consecutive games just twice all season must rebound in Game 2 at home on Friday night (7 p.m. EDT, CNBC) or be in danger of a quick playoff exit following their spectacular run.

Coach Jon Cooper acknowledges that blowing the big lead has put ”pressure” on his team heading into Game 2.

”I actually thought our biggest foe last night was us,” Cooper said Thursday. ”Columbus had no quit in them and good on them. Our biggest obstacle was us. We’ll just see how our response is tomorrow. If we’re going to go on past history, we’ve usually responded pretty well.”

The Blue Jackets were the sixth NHL team to come back from being down at least three goals to beat a No. 1 seed in a postseason game.

A comeback seemed farfetched when they fell behind 3-0 in the first period. But Columbus rallied when Nick Foligno scored on a breakaway in the second period following an errant pass by Ryan McDonagh. The Blue Jackets then scored three times in the third, tying it on a short-handed goal by Josh Anderson and getting the go-ahead goal on the power play from Seth Jones with 5:55 remaining.

Building on that won’t be easy against a star-studded team featuring scoring champion Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

”Who knows what happens in the series,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. ”I’m not worried about our team, how they handle things. Do we succeed? I don’t know. I don’t have a crystal ball. But I’m very comfortable that they can handle a lot different things. Momentum swings in the series and stuff that happens.”

Penguins at Islanders, New York leads 1-0 (7:30 p.m. EDT, NBCSN)

Making their 13th straight appearance in the playoffs, with three championships and two other deep runs, the Pittsburgh Penguins know they can’t get discouraged with a tough series-opening loss.

Pittsburgh trailed three times in regulation and tied the score each time before falling 4-3 in overtime against the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their first-round series.

”The guys have been here before,” the Penguins’ Justin Schultz said. ”We know it’s a long series. You can’t hang your head on each play. You got to move on and worry about the next shift.”

Star center Sidney Crosby, who was held off the score sheet in the opener, wasn’t surprised by the close game.

”These games are going to be close, they’re going to be tight the entire series,” he said.

The Penguins also knew how tough the Islanders play after splitting four meetings in the regular season. New York’s stingy defense earned the Jennings Trophy by allowing the fewest goals in the league this season.

Blues at Jets, St. Louis leads 1-0 (9:30 p.m. EDT, CNBC)

Holding on to leads was a problem all season for Winnipeg so maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise it happened again in the playoff opener for the Jets.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after two periods in Game 1 against the Blues before losing 2-1. The Jets were tied with Florida for the most losses in the regular season when leading after two periods with nine.

”We’ve had a couple of those where they score the winning goal in the last two minutes,” forward Patrik Laine said. ”So it’s always tough, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Golden Knights at Sharks, San Jose leads 1-0 (10:30 p.m. NBCSN)

San Jose’s big offseason move paid off in the opener of the playoff rematch against Vegas.

Star defenseman Erik Karlsson showed why both the Sharks and Golden Knights coveted him so much when Ottawa put him on the trading block, recording two assists and playing more than 26 minutes in San Jose’s 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.

It was just Karlsson’s second game back after missing 17 games with a groin injury.

”I think he’ll get better and better which is good for us,” coach Peter DeBoer said. ”He’s got another level he can get to. He makes a huge difference for us, in our defensive and offensive game.”

Vegas struggled to generate much of anything, putting just 10 shots on goal in the first two periods before applying more pressure in the third when it was too late to help.

Getting off to a faster start in Game 2 will be key for the Golden Knights, who had scored in the opening five minutes in eight of 14 previous meetings against San Jose.

”We didn’t have our support guys coming through the middle,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. ”I thought we were turning over more pucks than we should of instead getting deep and keeping it simple. … We shot ourselves in the foot.”

AP Sports Writer Vin A. Cherwoo in Uniondale, New York, and AP freelancer Mark Didtler in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Predators’ power play headaches linger into playoffs

Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 12, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

War, war never changes. To Nashville Predators forward Craig Smith, the same can be said for the team’s power play lately.

“I’m frustrated, we’re all frustrated. It pisses me off,” Smith said, according to News Channel 5’s Jonathan Burton. “We’ve been doing the same thing for years; nothing changes.”

The Predators finished the regular season with the worst power play in the NHL, and that problem reared its ugly head during their Game 1 loss to the Dallas Stars, as that unit went 0-for-4. The Stars, meanwhile, went 1-for-3 in snagging a tight 3-2 victory. (Game 2 takes place at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday on CNBC [livestream])

Heading into the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Smith and other Predators players remained all-too-aware of these power-play struggles … maybe too aware?

“I think it’s a mindset to go out there,” Smith said heading into Round 1, according to NHL.com’s Robby Stanley. “Sometimes you have to play it like it’s 5-on-5. I think that’s definitely a crucial part of it too, retrieving pucks and getting back and supporting one another, because you’ve got to find the 2-on-1 somewhere. We’ve worked hard at it and watched a lot of video.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Whenever a team’s power play is struggling, I tend to look to three things:

1. Is that team just having bad luck?

It’s just about certain that this plays at least part of the role for the Predators. Still, this bleeds into the next point.

2. Are the wrong players shooting, particularly too many defensemen?

They managed a respectable four shots on goal during those four power plays, although the shooters were a mix of defensemen (P.K. Subban and Ryan Ellis) and maybe not the ideal forwards you’d want firing the puck (Brian Boyle and Kyle Turris). After generating 34 goals despite being limited to 58 games played, Viktor Arvidsson didn’t even have a missed shot on the PP.

Too many point shots is one of those issues that seems all too obvious with power plays dealing with deeper-seated issues than a mere cold streak. In Nashville, you’d figure there’s a political element. After all, you want to keep your star defensemen happy. Either way, you’d want Forsberg, Arvidsson, and Ryan Johansen firing more shots.

3. Are the Predators making the right personnel choices?

Identifying the power play as a problem, GM David Poile brought in a big net-front presence in Brian Boyle (who was also sought after for his defensive acumen) and Wayne Simmonds (a player well-known for his resume of power-play prowess, though that’s faded recently).

There have been signs of at least mild improvement by Nashville’s power play in the last month or so, but allow me to get back on my soapbox and wonder if what the Predators’ PP really needs is Eeli Tolvanen.

Even if the young forward can’t earn Peter Laviolette’s trust at even-strength, you could easily fit Tolvanen into a role as a power-play specialist and hide him lower in the order otherwise. The Stars aren’t exactly the league’s deepest team, so Tolvanen’s skill could also create dividends if Laviolette decided to take the very mild risk of inserting the 30th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

In particular, Forsberg and Arvidsson can be threats in these situations, yet for all that the Predators possess, they could really use a/another true sniper whose shot is simply a weapon.

That’s especially true since Ben Bishop has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season, and considering his enormous frame, it might take next level shooting skills to beat him on some nights. You can quibble with Tolvanen’s all-around game, but few would doubt his shot.

***

One way or another, the Predators need to find answers as the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs go along. Maybe they can grind out a Round 1 series win against a generally low-scoring Stars team, but maybe not, as special teams might just move the needle. Beyond Dallas, the Predators would have to really dominate on 5-on-5 to beat the cream of the crop, if they can’t at least scrounge up respectable special teams.

And that might require not “doing the same thing for years.”

Stars-Predators Game 2 from Bridgestone Arena will be Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. ET on CNBC (livestream).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Golden Knights need to let Colin Miller out of playoff doghouse

Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 12, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Vegas Golden Knights know they need to make changes heading into Game 2 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night (10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; Live stream), but perhaps they’re learning the wrong lessons.

To head coach Gerard Gallant, Vegas wasn’t “hungry” enough in a convincing 5-2 Game 1 loss, while defenseman Jon Merrill emphasized the perceived need for the Golden Knights to check Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson early and often, as the Athletic’s Jesse Granger notes.

We could debate the merits of that plan for quite a while, actually. After all, wouldn’t you think every playoff opponent in existence would want to make life miserable for top-flight defensemen, especially a smaller one like Karlsson? You could probably file that under “Easier said than done,” as if you go too far out of your way to try to hit Karlsson, you might just give him the extra space he covets to send silky-smooth passes. See: his brilliant pass to Evander Kane in Game 1, among many, many, other examples of transition and offensive brilliance.

But, honestly, those tactical tweaks aren’t as important as putting the right players in the lineup.

This discussion starts with the most crucial point: Gallant needs to put Colin Miller back in the mix.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

There are a number of choices for who to bring back out to make room for Miller. Nick Holden was the defenseman who seemed to bump Miller in Game 1, and Miller would be an upgrade there. It might be a tough sell to Gallant (who loves his bruisers) to consider scratching Deryk Engelland, but it should be a consideration, too. Engelland struggled possession-wise in Game 1, and while he exceeded expectations since joining the Golden Knights, the bottom line is that he tends to be under water on a nightly basis.

Really, if Gallant is really being stubborn, you could argue for going with a seven-defensemen, 11-forward set … although that might require scratching Ryan Reaves, which might be an even tougher (though possibly valid) sell.

Whoever you’d move out of the lineup, Miller’s the type of player you really want in your mix, especially when every lineup decision counts against a hauntingly deep team like the Sharks. The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs seem like the wrong time for refusing to give up on “sentimental favorites” like Reaves, Engelland, or Holden (the latter standing out, particularly because it might be an argument Gallant would truly consider).

Miller looms as an upgrade from a wide variety of perspectives. Take his potential transition impact compared to Holden, via CJ Turturo’s visualization (which uses Corey Sznajder’s data):

If bar charts and so-called “fancy stats” aren’t your thing, consider that Miller does the really obvious stuff. That includes scoring.

Last season was a breakout year for Miller, as he scored 10 goals and 41 points during the 2017-18 regular season, then tied for second among Golden Knights defensemen with seven points during their run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

My guess is that a colder 2018-19 season (three goals, 29 points in 65 games) may partially explain Miller’s doghouse residence, alongside some specific turnover that probably stuck in Gallant’s craw. Generating 29 points in an abbreviated season still ranks as useful offense, particularly if the bar is merely “getting in the lineup,” and Miller’s puck luck (career-low 2.3 shooting percentage this season, versus a career average of 4.9 percent) could very well warm up when it matters the most.

The Golden Knights lack that Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson-type game-changer on defense, but they have the potential to manufacture offense from a group that’s still pretty effective. Shea Theodore and Nate Schmidt can help in that regard, but Miller’s up there in being among the most potent scorers from Vegas’ blueline. Miller also grades well from just about every analytics metric, particularly if you’re comparing him to bottom-of-the-order players.

So, sure, Gallant, ask your players to be “hungrier.” Just reconsider which players you’re sending to the dinner table.

Golden Knights – Sharks Game 2 from The SAP Center will be Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. (Livestream)

For more on Friday’s Game 2 matchups, read The Wraparound.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Jets plan to bounce back after opening loss to Blues

Associated PressApr 12, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Stanley Cup playoffs are supposed to be nothing like the NHL’s regular season. However, the first game of the first-round series between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues had some eerie similarities to the previous couple of months.

While rookie St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington was a game-changer for his side, the Jets stumbled and wasted a third-period lead in the 2-1 road victory by the Blues on Wednesday.

“It’s always tough to lose the game in the third,” Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine told the Winnipeg Sun. “That should be our focus in the future, to focus on those third periods and not always give up the lead. We’ve had a couple of those where they score the winning goal in the last two minutes, so it’s always tough. But that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be Friday in Winnipeg, and the Jets — who struggled since the start of February and closed out the regular season with a 13-14-3 run — can ill afford to drop the next outing before the series shifts to St. Louis for two games.

“There’s some things we can tighten up defensively, but for the most part there’s a lot we can build off and get after it again 1/8Friday 3/8 night,” Blake Wheeler said after Thursday’s practice.

There are a few improvements the Jets must make to even the series, but maybe the biggest would be to solve Binnington, who sparkled with a 24-save performance in the opener and kept his team in the game until it could mount the comeback capped by Tyler Bozak‘s winning tally with 2:05 remaining.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“The mindset was just compete to the end and give the team a chance to win,” Binnington told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “That buzzer couldn’t have come sooner. We were just battling throughout in our D-zone. It was a grind right till the end. So it was a good win.”

Binnington’s biggest stop came in the final seconds against Mark Scheifele, who set an early tone by taking a penalty in the opening minute with a hit on the goalie when he was behind the net to play a puck.

“It’s playoff hockey,” Binnington said. “I can take a hit.”

In NHL history, teams that win the first game of a best-of-seven series end up on top 68.5% of the time. The Jets aren’t facing impossible odds against coming back nor are the Blues a slam dunk, but undoubtedly Friday’s game looms as a huge turning point.

“It was a tough bounce at the end for our line. That’s the way it goes. We just need to focus on the next game,” Laine said.

“Well it’s one win, but it’s a good win for sure,” Blues interim coach Craig Berube said. “We come in here, this is a tough building and it’s an excellent team over there. It’s going to be a battle. We were on the right side tonight.”

–Field Level Media

Patience, poise of Islanders’ Barzal leaves opponents guessing

By Sean LeahyApr 12, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
2 Comments

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Anders Lee shook his head in disbelief after being asked whether he had the patience of Mathew Barzal with the puck at age 21. Barry Trotz described himself as an “idiot” at that age. “God, to think what I was doing at 21,” said the New York Islanders head coach on Thursday.

To watch Barzal control the puck in high-pressure situations, you would think he was an experienced veteran with years under his belt. Instead, he’s a 21-year-old forward in his second full NHL season in the league who just experienced his first ever Stanley Cup Playoff game.

And boy did he leave a mark.

It was Barzal’s play in front of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ net in Game 1 Wednesday night that led to Josh Bailey’s overtime winner.

As Bailey’s chip out of the Islanders’ zone landed along the boards, Barzal and Jordan Eberle entered the Penguins’ zone on a 2-on-1 against Brian Dumoulin, with Zach Aston-Reese rushing to get back. Barzal had a good angle to take a shot from the circle to Matt Murray’s right. Instead, he cut to the slot, which ended with a diving Dumoulin sliding backward in a failed poke-check attempt. Aston-Reese was trying to pick up Eberle and reached him at the side of the net.

Time almost stood still as Barzal stopped on a dime in the slot. He had what opposing teams try to avoid giving up when defending him: time and space.

NBC

A deke and a backhand later, Barzal’s shot rang off the post and fell right to a trailing Bailey, who (after a brief review) sent the Nassau Coliseum crowd home happy.

“I kind over overstayed my stay in front there,” Barzal said of the game-winning goal. “I was just waiting for the right play.”

Scour the scouting reports on Barzal during his draft year and the words “poise” and “patience” appear frequently. Those aren’t traits he’s developed in his two seasons in the NHL, they were with him before he even reached the Islanders.

***

Thomas Hickey remembers Barzal’s first NHL training and the impression that was left. The off-the-charts skating ability wowed the Islanders veterans.

“You don’t have total respect for a guy coming out of junior yet, but I think we all learned pretty quick you don’t want to look silly,” he said.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Making opposing defensemen look silly has been a regular thing for Barzal, who has 40 goals and 107 assists in 166 NHL games. His patience and speed controlling the puck helps create scoring chances. So is there a strategic way to shut him down?

“With him, it’s more what you leave him than anything else because he’s got so many tools,” Hickey said. “Certainly a tough player to defend. You can see that with his cut backs, change of speed, agility. It’s special.”

Barzal’s edge work and ability to go east-to-west on the ice forces opponents to pay attention, and sometimes draws them in to create passing lanes and scoring opportunities for his Islanders teammates. As with all talented players, he thinks the game on a different level than his peers and his vision with the puck is one of his biggest assets.

Now battling against his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, in a playoff series, it was during NHL All-Star Weekend in January that Barzal got to play with the Penguins captain during the 3-on-3 tournament while representing the Metropolitan Division. After the trio helped the division win the $1M prize, the Islanders forward received plenty of praise from one of the world’s best.

“The way he holds onto the puck, the way he skates, 3-on-3, I don’t know if there is anyone better when it comes to holding onto it,” Crosby said. “The way that he can just beat you 1-on-1, beat you with his speed, hold onto it. You watch him out there against the best, I don’t see anyone that really beats him in that category.

Outside of an All-Star Game environment, Eberle and Lee have meshed well on a line with Barzal, after the pair spent part of the season with Brock Nelson in the middle. Trotz reunited the line last month, and Eberle or Lee have become accustomed to playing with the dynamic Barzal.

“There’s definitely a difference between playing with him than there is playing with Brock [Nelson],” Eberle said. “But I played with Barzy all last season, we had a ton of success, and I know how to play with him. I think we play similar games and we think the game similar, that it makes it easy for us. A lot of times he’s doing things that I would be doing and thinking about doing and he’s feeling the same way about my game. It’s just easy to read off each other when you’re on the same wavelength.”

“Thankfully, I think our chemistry’s kind of hit pretty quickly,” Lee said. “Ever since we got put together, Ebs and I and Barzy have done pretty well. The adjustment wasn’t really much at all. He’s so dynamic in the way he creates space for not only himself, but for others, the way he carries the puck up the ice, and sees the ice. It’s really important to feed off each other and make quick plays because he can make those. … He knows when I’m down low, I know when he’s up top, using each other’s strengths has been good for us.”

The scary thing for the other 30 NHL teams and an encouraging sign for the Islanders is that Barzal is still improving. In his first season working day to day with him, Trotz has noticed how responsive his young forward is to being taught, and he possesses the desire to reach the elite level that Crosby achieved years ago.

“He’s maturing all the time, and you want players to mature as players, but as importantly you want them to mature as good pros,” Trotz said. “He’s surrounded by some great people, and he’s learning from great people. There’s some things you want to get out of his ‘junior game’ so he can be more effective at the NHL level.

“He listens and is very coachable. He’s just like all good players, there’s a stubbornness to their game because they’ve had success and sometimes it’s hard to get away from. He wants to be one of the top players in the National Hockey League and hopefully if he stays on the right path as he has he’ll continue to grow and you’ll see him be a player that [he’s capable of being].”

Two years into his professional career, nothing has surprised Barzal’s teammates about their young star. They know he’s going to create scoring chances. They know his speed will turn a mundane situation into a quick attack transition. They know when the moment is big, there will be no nerves getting in his way, as we saw Wednesday night. They know that irrational decisions with the puck is not part of his hockey makeup.

“It’s what made him good at every level he’s played at,” said Hickey. “If you lose that poise, that ability to really show no fear with it, then you take away his biggest asset. That’s what’s got him here. A lot of guys lose a bit of that their first couple of years pro. Thankfully he didn’t lose that because he wouldn’t be the same player.”

MORE: Isles’ Josh Bailey finds redemption in Game 1 vs. Penguins

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.