Golden Knights make quick work of Martin Jones in Game 2

The biggest question for the San Jose Sharks going into the playoffs was if goaltender Martin Jones was up to the task of leading them to a championship. On Friday, we got a reminder as to why there are such serious concerns about him.
Looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss in Game 1, Vegas came out strong Friday night. Cody Eakin scored just 58 seconds into the game. That goal wasn’t necessarily on Jones, but then Colin Miller scored at 4:37 and Max Pacioretty made it 3-0 at 6:11.
Unlike the Eakin goal, the other two looked like ones Jones should have stopped so it’s not surprising that he was yanked in favor of Aaron Dell. Jones doesn’t have a great resume against Vegas and this only added to that history of misery for him.
Jones has been pulled from the game. This is the SIXTH time he's been pulled in his 14 starts against Vegas. It's also the THIRD time he's been pulled in 8 playoff appearances.
— SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) April 13, 2019
At the time of writing Game 2 is still far from over. In fact, after the goaltending change, the Sharks battled back to tie it at 3-3 before the first intermission. Even if San Jose does lose this one, that merely evens the series at 1-1. Still Vegas’ quick work of Jones serves as a reminder of the larger concern with the Sharks.
—
Ryan Dadoun is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @RyanDadoun.