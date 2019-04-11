More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP Images

U.S. advances to IIHF Women’s World Championship semis with 4-0 win over Japan

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Kendall Coyne Schofield scored a tournament-leading fifth goal Thursday to help the United States beat Japan 4-0 and advance to the semifinals of the women’s world championship.

Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the Americans, who have won the last four world titles and seven of the last eight.

Maddie Rooney had 10 saves for her second shutout of the tournament.

”It was a different game than we’re used to,” Knight said. ”Japan showed up and they’re an extremely disciplined team. It’s fun to see how well they’ve done in this tournament and continue to do. But a win’s a win, and we got it.”

Japan reached the knockout round for the first time since it was instituted in 2011, while the U.S. was playing in their first quarterfinal after a change in the format meant that the top finisher in the preliminary rounds no longer receives a bye to the semifinals.

The Americans, who finished with 53 shots, took 22 of them in the first period and broke through when Knight scored on the rebound of Shelly Picard’s shot with 3:12 remaining.

Cameranesi scored the second goal on the power play with 10:38 left in the second period, barely beating Knight to the puck on a rebound in front of the crease. Barnes and Coyne Schofield, who extended her point streak to five games, finished off the scoring in the third.

”It was such a tough game, but a good challenge for us,” Japan captain Chiho Osawa said. ”It was a very good experience for us because we (hadn’t played) against the USA for 10 years.”

The United States will play either Russia or Switzerland in the semifinals on Saturday.

Canada will face Germany and Finland plays Czech Republic in the other quarterfinal games later Thursday.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

With 2011 title team aging, Bruins hope to make another run

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand doesn’t believe for a second that the window is closing on the team’s chances to win another Stanley Cup championship with the core that etched its name on the trophy in 2011.

One of five members of the last Bruins team to won it all – they also returned to the Cup finals two years later – Marchand insisted there’s no special push to win before 42-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara skates into retirement

”That guys going to play until he’s 50,” Marchand said with a laugh. ”He’s just a freak. He competes and trains and prepares harder than anyone I’ve ever seen. There’s a reason why he’s going to be a Hall of Fame player, and he’s playing at his age because he cares and trains well enough to be here.”

The Bruins open their postseason Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 2 is Saturday night before the best-of-seven series moves to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 on The two teams also played in the first round last year, when Boston won in seven games.

But Chara is a year older, and he played in just 62 games this season after missing six weeks in November and December with a left knee injury. So is forward Patrice Bergeron, now 33, who along with David Krejci (32), goalie Tuukka Rask (31) and Marchand (30), are the only players left from the ’11 champions.

”I don’t think about that,” said Chara, who signed an extension through next season. ”I’m in the present, where my feet are.”

But at least one of his younger teammates is thinking about it.

”There’s definitely a part of it that says, ‘Hey, let’s win it for these guys,”’ said 21-year-old defenseman Charlie McAvoy. ”There’s gonna come a time, unfortunately, where the team might not look the same that it looks now, whenever that day comes. But I think that the team we have is so special. … It just seems like there’s something about this locker room and the veterans that bring everyone so close. It truly is a family.”

Here are some other things to look for from the series:

BAD HISTORY

Toronto is looking to advance in the postseason for the first time in 15 years, and Boston is a bad draw. The Bruins not only knocked them out last year, but also in a devastating seven-game series their previous playoff matchup, in 2013.

After taking a 3-1 lead in the series, Boston lost Games 5 and 6 and fell behind 4-1 in the third period of the decisive seventh game. But they rallied to send it into overtime with two goals in the last 82 seconds of regulation, then won en route to their second Stanley Cup Finals appearance in three years.

Boston also won this year’s season series 3-1.

”I don’t think anything in the past has anything to do with this season. I don’t think they’re concerned about it,” Marchand said. ”We are going gonna start a whole new season tomorrow.”

NEW BLOOD

The Maple Leafs added center John Tavares to the team that lost to Boston in last year’s playoffs, and that’s no small difference. The former Islander, who signed a seven-year, $77-million deal with Toronto as a free agent, tallied 88 points this season, including a league-leading 37 even-strength goals.

ON POINT

Toronto had never had back-to-back 100-point years before earning 105 last season and 100 on the nose in 2018-19. (To be fair, for the first half of their history they played between 18 and 70 games; the addition of a point for an OT or shootout loss has also contributed to the inflation.)

For Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, it’s proof that things are going in the right direction.

”When I look at what we’ve been able to do here, I’m obviously really proud of where we’re at and where we’re going,” he said after practice in Toronto.

It has also created pressure on the team to end a Stanley Cup drought that dates to 1967.

”Pressure is a privilege,” he said. ”Pressure simply means you have a chance. A little duress for everybody, and that’s where the fun’s at.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The time is now for Maple Leafs, Babcock

By Scott BilleckApr 11, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
2 Comments

Pressure is dolled out in droves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning shoulder quite the brunt of it given how their regular season played out. Teams such as the Winnipeg Jets put it together a year prior and the expectation is to push the needle further this time around.

And then there’s the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is a hockey market like no other. Essentially, the team could be in the same position at the Ottawa Senators and they’d be expected to hold a parade in late June. Yeah, that’s probably a little extreme but it paints a good enough picture of the pressure cooker that exists in southern Ontario.

And when you have the names of Tavares, Matthews and Marner on the backs of those iconic jerseys, expectations are firmly (and rightly so) place in the lofty stratosphere. Losing to the Boston Bruins in the Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, then, would be nothing short of a disappointment (and Boston is, in many people’s eyes, the better team).

Toronto has fallen to the Bruins twice now in spectacular, Game 7 fashion since 2013. In 2013, the Maple Leafs held a 4-1 lead in the third period before the Bruins came back to tie the game in regulation and then win through Patrice Bergeron in overtime.

Last season, a similar fate awaited Toronto. The Maple Leafs led 4-3 after two periods in Game 7, only to cough up another three third-period markers to lose 7-4. At its very core, this series is about Toronto showing they can exorcize these Game 7 demons, in the same way that the Washington Capitals finally beat the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

“Everyone on this team is going into it very hungry,” Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews said Monday. “We want to make up for last year where we felt it could have gone either way in that last game. To not move [on] was really frustrating and left a bitter taste in a lot of our mouths.”

[RELATED: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Preview]

Not moving on might cost Mike Babcock his job. Toronto oozes talent, and Babcock needs it to seep into the later rounds of the playoffs.

“The biggest thing is there is going to be no room, no space, no time and the better a player you are, the less there is going to be,” Babcock said. “You have to understand what the playoffs are about and what it’s going to take to be successful and our whole team has to.”

Moving on from last year will also be top of the order for defenseman Jake Gardiner.

Plus-minus is going the way of the dinosaurs, but a minus-5 in Game 7 will always look ugly. Gardiner had that minus-5 in last year’s most important game.

Gardiner was, unsurprisingly, harsh on himself after that game.

“It’s the most important game of the season, and I didn’t show up,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough one to swallow, that’s for sure. I let a lot of people down. But you know what, hopefully, I can come back better from it.”

Gardiner became the team’s goat, and not the good goat. But Toronto got a taste of what life was without him this season and, well, they’re much better with him with a record 37-20-5 and 2.85 goals allowed per game compared to the 9-8-3 record with 3.6 goals allowed per game without.

MORE:
Power Rankings: Why your team won’t win the Stanley Cup
• Roundtable: Goaltending issues, challenging the Lightning
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 schedule, TV info

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Wraparound: Capitals begin quest to become rare repeat champions

By Scott BilleckApr 11, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Since 1990, only two teams have ever repeated as Stanley Cup champions.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have done it twice, including being the most recent team to do it, and the Detroit Red Wings accomplished the feast in the late 90s with some spectacular teams.

Pittsburgh’s back-to-back triumphs are especially impressive given they’ve done so in a salary cap era, and now the Washington Capitals will begin their journey to try and become one of few teams to hoist Lord Stanley in consecutive years Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; USA; live stream)

“I think that taste that we had last year was pretty incredible and hopefully we’re going to do it again,” Alex Ovechkin said. “We basically have the same team. That experience we have is going to help us a lot.”

Another summer with Stanley for Ovechkin and Co. would make for good theatre in the offseason, but not many are giving them that repeat love.

The Capitals come into the series after taking all four games between the two clubs during the regular season. The Hurricanes are making their first foray into the postseason in a decade, snapping the league’s longest playoff drought.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You’re playing the Stanley Cup champs. It’ll be tough, we know that. No matter who we’re playing, it was going to be an uphill battle, we know that. I like the way this group has responded all year to challenges. This is obviously a big one coming up.”

For Carolina, they’re going to need Sebastian Aho and Micheal Ferland to step up. Aho didn’t score in his final 14 games during the run-in to the playoffs, well over a month of action after leading the team with 30 goals and 83 points.

Ferland, too, has struggled with no goals in his previous 17 contests.

“If we don’t have everyone playing at their top, we’re not going to win,” Brind’Amour said. “The best players obviously have to be right up there. You talk to all your guys, whether they’re playing good or bad. I don’t think (Aho and Ferland) are playing poorly. I just think they haven’t been scoring.”

Washington, meanwhile, may have an ace up their sleeve with Carl Hagelin. He won those back-to-back Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, and Reirdan sat down with Hagelin to pick his brain about that very matter.

“Every team is different, but there’s always a couple pointers I can give them,” Hagelin said. “There’s always hard moments throughout the playoffs, but I think the second time there might just be more harder times and you’ve just got to stick with it. You’ve got to realize what you did the year before to be successful and you’ve got to realize it won’t be easier.”

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream): Can the Maple Leafs live up to the hype? Or more importantly, can the Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins? They meet for the second straight year in the exact same round. Toronto held a 4-3 lead after two periods in Game 7 last year and went on to choke, losing the game 7-4. These teams have met twice in the playoffs since 2013, and both series have gone to Game 7, and both series have ended with the Bruins moving on. It’s time for Toronto to reverse the narrative.

Game 1:  Hurricanes at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET (USA; live stream): As mentioned above, the Capitals are looking repeat as Cup champions. Having the same, battle-hardened team as they did last year is quite the boon, but it remains to be seen if that same hunger is there. They do get what some might see as an easier test in the first round against a Carolina team they beat in all four meetings during the regular season. Carolina makes its first postseason appearance in a decade.

Game 1:  Avalanche at Flames, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream): It’s time to see what the Western Conference champs can do in the playoffs. They’ll face a Colorado team coming in on a high after making the playoffs in the second last game of the season. Philipp Grubauer has been spectacular as of late. What remains to be seen is how Calgary’s tandem of David Rittich and Mike Smith will fare. Calgary has tremendous firepower, it’s the goaltending that has some worried.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Game 2: Blue Jackets at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (CNBC)
Game 2: Penguins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 2:  Blues at Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)
Game 2:  Golden Knights at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

PHT’s 2019 Stanley Cup playoff previews
Capitals vs Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Predators vs. Stars
Blues vs. Jets
Flames vs. Avalanche
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Power Rankings: Why your team won’t win the Stanley Cup
• Roundtable: Goaltending issues, challenging the Lightning
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 schedule, TV info

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Capitals getting no repeat love; Lightning win NHL 19 Stanley Cup sim

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckApr 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Some interesting tidbits coming into the playoffs. (TSN)

• Why Canada may never get another NHL franchise. (Financial Post)

• The Canadiens could unearth quite the prospect in the 2019 NHL Draft. (Sportsnet)

• Slava Voynov is appealing his one-season suspension. (Sportsnet)

• The Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL’s NHL 19 simulated Stanley Cup Playoffs. (NHL.com)

• A ranking of the best playoff series based on visual appeal. (Vancouver Courier)

• The coaching merry-go-round is chugging along nicely. (The Hockey Writers)

• NHL referee took the path less taken to get to the show. (BayToday.ca)

• The NHL needs to change its draft lottery system. (Puck Prose)

• Here’s one stat per NHL playoff team that could sink them this postseason. (ESPN)

• Few think the Washington Capitals can repeat as Cup champs. (Washington Post)

• Pens’ Matt Murray opening his wallet for hometown cause. (CBC.ca)

• The NHL is attracting some of the hottest names in music for events. (Billboard)

• Maybe winning the NHL draft lottery wasn’t as big of a win for Devils. (Yahoo Sports)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck