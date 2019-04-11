More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins’ playoff plan calls for Rask, rookies in Game 1

By James O'BrienApr 11, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
If the Round 1 series lives up to the hype, Maple Leafs – Bruins could very well come down to supporting cast members moving the needle while big stars duke it out.

With that in mind, the Bruins made some interesting lineup decisions heading into Game 1 (airing on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN – live stream here).

In a sense, Bruce Cassidy’s calls come down to opting for one forward, defenseman, and starting goalie over three similar options. While Cassidy might quibble with that, let’s boil it down to those three decisions, especially since Cassidy might zig and zag depending upon how the series goes.

Choice 1: Tuukka Rask over Jaroslav Halak.

This one, obviously, is the most explicit. It’s also the most important, and one that could provide the most debate — at least, if the Bruins are willing to turn to Halak if Rask stumbles, which is plausible considering the sheer firepower of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Not to mention how great Frederik Andersen can be when everything’s clicking.)

In 46 games this season, Rask went 27-13-5 with a .912 save percentage. He’s enjoyed some considerable highs during his Bruins career, yet the returns have been more modest as the 32-year-old’s shown his age a bit. Since 2015-16, his save percentage has been at .917 or below. That’s not terrible by any stretch, yet there have been spans that prompted people to question Rask’s status as the No. 1 goalie.

Strong pushes from backups in recent years account for those debates as much as anything Rask’s done, and that’s been especially true with Halak in 2018-19. The often-underrated goalie sported a fantastic .922 save percentage while compiling a 22-11-4 record, and his 2010 run with the Canadiens was among the most memorable recent runs for a playoff goalie.

The good news is that, really, the Bruins have two viable choices. The bad news is that, if Rask falters, people will really second-guess this decision, especially if there are prolonged struggles.

Choice 2: Karson Kuhlman instead of David Backes.

Through the first 11 games of his NHL career, Kuhlman scored three goals and two assists for five points. If the 23-year-old can keep up, Kuhlman could really help Boston push for depth beyond their deadly, possibly league-best top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. Kuhlman fitting with the effective duo of David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk would allow the Bruins to try to hang with Toronto’s considerable third-line depth by keeping Charlie Coyle, Marcus Johansson, and Danton Heinen together.

It’s a small sample size, but Kuhlman’s been a strong possession player so far for Boston, so this might just work.

Really, if Backes draws back into the lineup, maybe it would be for a forward other than Kuhlman, anyway?

Choice 3: Connor Clifton plays, Steven Kampfer scratched.

Like Kuhlman, Clifton is only 23, and hasn’t been in that many games, as Clifton appeared in 19 during the 2018-19 season. (Less relevant yet fun: both of their names are also alliterative.)

On one hand, Clifton failed to score a goal and only generated one assist during those 19 games. On the other hand, he handled his 17:42 TOI pretty well, with possession stats that grade out nicely. Now, it certainly couldn’t have hurt his numbers to be paired most often with Torey Krug, but it’s better to look solid than to flounder in such a situation.

So far, the Bruins’ plan appears to be partnering Clifton with Matt Grzelcyk on the third pairing, which would likely ease some of the concerns regarding throwing a rookie into a pressure-packed situation against a dangerous opponent.

Kampfer could be a threat to bump Clifton out of the lineup, and the same can be said for John Moore if he can return from an injury. It’s possible that, inexperience and all, Clifton might be the best option of the three. Early on, Cassidy certainly seems to prefer Clifton to Kampfer.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 1 from TD Garden takes place on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. (livestream)

Grubauer could carry Avs, if playoff history doesn’t repeat

Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 11, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
Philipp Grubauer is a Stanley Cup champion, but you can’t blame him if he doesn’t really feel that way.

Grubauer wrestled the Washington Capitals’ starting job away from Braden Holtby with a superior 2017-18 regular season, but things fell apart to start Washington’s Round 1 series. The Columbus Blue Jackets stormed off to a 2-0 series lead, and with Grubauer allowing four goals in each of those losses, the Capitals turned to Holtby. And the rest (including Grubauer’s time with the Capitals) is history.

Grubauer admitted that “last year was tough” to NHL.com’s Rick Sadowski, yet he also explained his resiliency to the Denver Post’s Kyle Frederickson, whether that boiled down to earlier career struggles, the mixed feelings of being left behind during that Capitals run, or his bumpy start as a goalie with the Avs.

“You can fall in a hole and get really miserable,” Grubauer said, “or be positive and wake yourself up.”

And, goodness, did Grubauer ever wake himself up down the stretch.

After playing at a below-backup level in his first 21 games (a putrid .891 save percentage) of 2018-19, Grubauer was splendid after the All-Star break, sporting a tremendous .948 save percentage over those 16 games.

That was absolutely crucial, too, as Semyon Varlamov struggled with injuries and inconsistency, while the top line couldn’t drag the Avs to the same number of wins, what with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen both being hurt at times, and Nathan MacKinnon falling in frustration. Grubauer wasn’t the MVP for the Avalanche all season long, but they wouldn’t have barely outlasted the Coyotes for the West’s final playoff spot without him.

And his teammates know it.

“Gruby has been unreal,” MacKinnon said, via the Denver Post. “He’s been our best player the last 20 games. We’re very fortunate he’s been so good because you can’t ask that much of a goaltender.”

If you need visual evidence, feast your eyes upon this outstanding save against Blake Wheeler from late in that postseason push:

It’s fair to question if Landeskog and especially Rantanen will be their usual selves during Game 1 on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream), or during much of this Round 1 series, in general. Even if they are their usual dominant selves, the Flames boast two lines that could bring almost as much, if not more, to the table than Colorado’s top guns.

Yet, with Mike Smith serving as the Flames’ Game 1 starter despite struggling to the point that people wonder if he might torpedo Calgary’s chances, Colorado’s best hopes likely lie with Grubauer vastly outplaying Smith. That’s especially true if the two teams’ possession trends continue into the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Still, Grubauer has only appeared in four playoff games during his career, suffering through an .835 save percentage and winning just one of those contests. That’s a tiny sample size, and one that’s spread out over three different postseason runs, but the bottom line is that people can be unforgiving when it comes to playoff stumbles, and the Flames could rank as a very unforgiving opponent.

Grubauer made the difference to the Avalanche squeezing into this postseason, and we should expect Colorado to lean on him just as heavily against the flammable Flames’ attack.

Avalanche – Flames Game 1 from the Scotiabank Saddledome will happen Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Here is the livestream link.

Hurricanes have knack for making most of rare playoff runs

By James O'BrienApr 11, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
In that magical run to the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup victory, the Washington Capitals finally broke a cycle of fantastic regular seasons followed by heartbreaking finishes. Finally, the Capitals made good, in part because they consistently gave themselves a chance by winning division titles, if not the Presidents’ Trophy.

The Carolina Hurricanes introduce some really fun contrasts to the Capitals, including being the analytics darling while Washington often transcends those numbers.

But an even more tantalizing narrative is a “David vs. Goliath”-type underdog story, as the Hurricanes haven’t tasted the postseason since 2008-09.

(For some perspective: the Capitals have only missed the playoffs once [in 2013-14] since 2007-08.)

Give the Hurricanes this much, though: they have an uncanny knack for making the most of their rare playoff runs. It’s something to think about as the series begins with Game 1 in Washington on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET (USA; live stream).

This is just Carolina’s sixth playoff appearance since moving from Hartford and becoming the Hurricanes in 1997-98, yet they conjured some magic in their last three appearances. Consider those three stretches, from oldest to newest:

  • In 2001-02, the Hurricanes made it to the 2002 Stanley Cup Final, falling 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings. With 91 points during the regular season, Carolina beat out the Capitals for the Southeast Division title, but the team nonetheless felt decidedly scrappy. Current coach Rod Brind’Amour was an alternate captain.
  • After that run, the Hurricanes failed to make the playoffs for two straight seasons, before the 2004-05 season was canceled because of a lockout. The Hurricanes then won the Stanley Cup during the zany 2005-06 season. Many remember this as a weak team for a champion, but some forget that they finished the season with 112 points, the second-highest total in the East that season. Eric Staal topped all scorers with a breakthrough 100-point season, Brind’Amour was the captain and two-way beast, and Cam Ward won the Conn Smythe.
  • The Hurricanes then missed the playoffs for two straight seasons before returning to the postseason in 2008-09, their last appearance until the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina won two playoff rounds before being swept by the eventual champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final. Brind’Amour was … still captain.

So, in the Hurricanes’ last three playoff runs, they’ve won nine playoff series, and lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champions both times they failed to win it all. That’s pretty good bang for your buck, huh?

It’s also worth noting that Brind’Amour has been involved in those three runs, which … *arches eyebrow*

None of this is to say that the Hurricanes will go deep during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they’re considerable, justifiable underdogs against the defending champions in Round 1, just to begin. Still, it’s remarkable how this franchise has made the most of these appearances in the past.

Hurricanes – Capitals Game 1 from Capital One Arena will be Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can stream it here.

Speed of Avs, Flames on display in first-ever playoff meeting

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames have never crossed paths in the playoffs.

Not in the days of Joe Sakic or Jarome Iginla (who later would become an Avalanche player). Not in the tenure of Bob Hartley (he coached both, including the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup title in 2000-01).

The first time certainly figures to be an edge-of-your-seat affair: Both teams are quick in transition and can fly up and down the ice. The Flames were 3-0 against the Avalanche this season and outscored them by a 14-10 margin, including a game on Nov. 1 in which they trailed 4-1 and scored five straight in the third to earn a 6-5 win.

Game 1 of what could be a track meet will be Thursday in Calgary .

”Both teams can skate. Both teams can make plays, have an in-your-face style,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ”So we have to be prepared for that.”

The Flames are coming off a season in which they accumulated 107 points to secure the top seed in the West. The last time they had at least that many points was 1988-89, when they won the Stanley Cup title over Patrick Roy and the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s a Calgary squad that features the likes of top scorer Johnny Gaudreau and a deep core of defensemen led by 35-year-old Mike Giordano . Coach Bill Peters hasn’t announced if he will start 26-year-old David Rittich or 37-year-old Mike Smith in net.

As for the pressure of being the top team in the West, the Flames insist they aren’t feeling any.

”We’re not worried about what others are saying,” Sean Monahan said on the team’s website. ”We’re worried about this group in here.”

Colorado was in desperation mode down the stretch thanks to an extended rough patch that started around Christmas. The Avalanche regrouped, weathered some injuries and locked up the No. 8 seed for a second straight season.

Last season against Nashville, they were simply glad to get in (the Avs lost in six games).

This season, they want to make some noise.

”We gave Nashville a lot of respect,” Nathan MacKinnon said. ”We’re going to give a little less respect and try to win the series.”

This provides a big boost: Mikko Rantanen, who’s been out since suffering an upper-body injury on March 21, will return to the lineup. In addition, Philipp Grubauer has found his groove while stepping in for Semyon Varlamov. Grubauer went 7-0-2 over his last nine starts.

Colorado is led on the offensive end by MacKinnon, who had 99 points this season – the same number as Gaudreau. In addition, Tyson Barrie ranked among the highest-scoring NHL defensemen with 59 points.

Now, it’s time to take it up another level. What exactly that entails, captain Gabriel Landeskog can’t quite explain.

”Maybe that’s exactly what it is – everything changes,” said Landeskog, who set an Avalanche record with 20 third-period goals. ”Everything is that much more intense.”

Things to know before the two teams meet in the postseason for the first time:

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: At 35, Giordano is coming off a regular season in which he was an NHL-best plus-39. He’s a contender for the Norris Trophy, which goes to the top defensive player. ”We have a good group in here, a really good team,” Giordano said. ”We’ve got to bring that confidence into Game 1.”

BEARDED WONDER: The playoffs haven’t even started and Sam Bennett already has an impressive beard. ”I shaved this morning and it already came back,” Bennett cracked. ”I have a bit of a head start on this one.” He may shave it down to a mustache.

BACK IN ACTION: Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson had to watch the playoffs last season after hurting his knee. It was a painful blow after helping build the team back into a contender. ”I love playing for this team, this city and organization, so I put a lot of onus on my shoulders,” said Johnson. ”It feels good to go back-to-back in the playoffs for the first time in a long time.”

BRING ON THE NOISE: Colorado is bracing for the noise inside the Scotiabank Saddledome. ”We’ve seen some loud buildings in the playoffs,” Landeskog said. ”Every single building is loud in the playoffs. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

FINISHING STRONG: Colorado went 8-0-2 late in the season to clinch a spot. Calgary closed out the regular season 9-5 after dropping four straight. ”We did a good job toward the end of the season, fought through a little stretch where we weren’t playing our best hockey and had a great finish to the year,” Gaudreau said on Calgary’s website. ”We’re excited to get the playoffs going.”

With 2011 title team aging, Bruins hope to make another run

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand doesn’t believe for a second that the window is closing on the team’s chances to win another Stanley Cup championship with the core that etched its name on the trophy in 2011.

One of five members of the last Bruins team to won it all – they also returned to the Cup finals two years later – Marchand insisted there’s no special push to win before 42-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara skates into retirement

”That guys going to play until he’s 50,” Marchand said with a laugh. ”He’s just a freak. He competes and trains and prepares harder than anyone I’ve ever seen. There’s a reason why he’s going to be a Hall of Fame player, and he’s playing at his age because he cares and trains well enough to be here.”

The Bruins open their postseason Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 2 is Saturday night before the best-of-seven series moves to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 on The two teams also played in the first round last year, when Boston won in seven games.

But Chara is a year older, and he played in just 62 games this season after missing six weeks in November and December with a left knee injury. So is forward Patrice Bergeron, now 33, who along with David Krejci (32), goalie Tuukka Rask (31) and Marchand (30), are the only players left from the ’11 champions.

”I don’t think about that,” said Chara, who signed an extension through next season. ”I’m in the present, where my feet are.”

But at least one of his younger teammates is thinking about it.

”There’s definitely a part of it that says, ‘Hey, let’s win it for these guys,”’ said 21-year-old defenseman Charlie McAvoy. ”There’s gonna come a time, unfortunately, where the team might not look the same that it looks now, whenever that day comes. But I think that the team we have is so special. … It just seems like there’s something about this locker room and the veterans that bring everyone so close. It truly is a family.”

Here are some other things to look for from the series:

BAD HISTORY

Toronto is looking to advance in the postseason for the first time in 15 years, and Boston is a bad draw. The Bruins not only knocked them out last year, but also in a devastating seven-game series their previous playoff matchup, in 2013.

After taking a 3-1 lead in the series, Boston lost Games 5 and 6 and fell behind 4-1 in the third period of the decisive seventh game. But they rallied to send it into overtime with two goals in the last 82 seconds of regulation, then won en route to their second Stanley Cup Finals appearance in three years.

Boston also won this year’s season series 3-1.

”I don’t think anything in the past has anything to do with this season. I don’t think they’re concerned about it,” Marchand said. ”We are going gonna start a whole new season tomorrow.”

NEW BLOOD

The Maple Leafs added center John Tavares to the team that lost to Boston in last year’s playoffs, and that’s no small difference. The former Islander, who signed a seven-year, $77-million deal with Toronto as a free agent, tallied 88 points this season, including a league-leading 37 even-strength goals.

ON POINT

Toronto had never had back-to-back 100-point years before earning 105 last season and 100 on the nose in 2018-19. (To be fair, for the first half of their history they played between 18 and 70 games; the addition of a point for an OT or shootout loss has also contributed to the inflation.)

For Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, it’s proof that things are going in the right direction.

”When I look at what we’ve been able to do here, I’m obviously really proud of where we’re at and where we’re going,” he said after practice in Toronto.

It has also created pressure on the team to end a Stanley Cup drought that dates to 1967.

”Pressure is a privilege,” he said. ”Pressure simply means you have a chance. A little duress for everybody, and that’s where the fun’s at.”

