Sign of things to come? Jets’ Laine scores monster goal

By Ryan DadounApr 10, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
Patrik Laine had one of the weirdest 30-goal seasons in recent memories. There were times when he looked like the best goal scorer in the league, but those stretches of brilliance were muddied by prolonged cold streaks. We ultimately saw two Laine’s this season when it comes to goal production and the big question is: Which will we get in the playoffs?

If the first period of Game 1 is any indication, the answer will please Jets fans. Laine took a monster shot that led to the first goal of their series against St. Louis:

Laine had just one goal in his final 19 games of the regular season. His game has grown in other areas, but it’s still fair to say that scoring goals is a big part of what he can bring to the table.

For what it’s worth, Laine did score in back-to-back games to open the 2018 playoffs, but was limited to three more goals in his final 15 postseason contests. So while this goal is obviously a good first step and a welcome sign given the season he’s had, it’s not hard to find reminders that there’s plenty to prove.

Meanwhile, one of the big X-Factors on the Blues’ side is rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington, who obviously was beaten by Laine there, but had a strong opening period. He made saves he needed to and shook off the collision with Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele early in the frame. While the Jets went into the first intermission with the lead and plenty of reason for optimism, the were silver linings on the Blues’ end and how Binnington performed early in his postseason debut was one of them.

Blue Jackets shock Lightning with stunning Game 1 comeback

By James O'BrienApr 10, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT
After the first period of Game 1, it seemed like the Blue Jackets would be lucky just to protect their dignity. Instead, they’ll leave Amalie Arena with an absolutely shocking 1-0 series lead against the mighty, historically-great Tampa Bay Lightning after Columbus won 4-3.

Tampa Bay took a commanding 3-0 series during the opening frame, and considering some posts hit and jittery moments for Sergei Bobrovsky, the margin could have been even larger. This contest provided the first goal and fight of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it seemed like Bobrovsky might be the first goalie replacement.

Instead, Bobrovsky helped the Blue Jackets pull off the first borderline-unthinkable upset of this young postseason.

The Blue Jackets bounced back slightly during the second period, but they only managed to cut the Lightning’s lead to 3-1 going into the third. For a while, it seemed like the Lightning would cruise through this one.

Then things started to get strange. All due respect to a solid-enough defenseman in David Savard, but few would imagine him to pull off these moves and this goal, particularly in totally faking out Norris-winner Victor Hedman:

That goal gave the Blue Jackets some daylight for the first time in quite a while, but it seemed like a rally would be cut short by a stick that created a cut. Cedric Paquette was bloodied by Brandon Dubinsky‘s stick, prompting a four-minute minor. Perfect opportunity for easily the best power play in the NHL this season, right?

Uh, about that …

To start the metaphorical bleeding for the Bolts, Josh Anderson showed tremendous patience on a shorthanded breakaway, eventually waiting long enough for Steven Stamkos to slightly bump his own goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and scored a stunning 3-3 goal.

Alex Killorn then committed a high-sticking penalty himself, short-circuiting the remainder of the Lightning’s power play, and opening the door for an abbreviated Columbus power play. Despite not having a ton of time, Artemi Panarin found Seth Jones, who scored a tremendous power-play goal. It was then 4-3 for Columbus with less than six minutes remaining, and Tampa Bay failed to shake off the shock of this comeback.

The Blue Jackets fought for their playoff lives during this stretch, making people wonder if management made a huge mistake in going all-in at the trade deadline. It wasn’t always pretty, but Columbus hung in there, and now they lead an absolute Goliath of a team 1-0 in this Round 1 series.

Blue Jackets – Lightning provide first goal, fight of playoffs

By James O'BrienApr 10, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
After a high-scoring 2018-19 regular season, the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs are off to a fast start.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning are setting the tone in Game 1. About three minutes into the contest, Dan Girardi was whistled for illegal hit to the head on his former Rangers teammate Brandon Dubinsky, which inspired something you probably didn’t expect this soon: the first fight of the postseason.

Check out the hit and fight here:

The Blue Jackets ended up getting a two-minute power play advantage from that ensuing fracas, but it really just started the bleeding for Columbus. Alex Killorn snagged the puck from Seth Jones, opening up a breakaway and a shorthanded goal, the first goal of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can watch that video in the clip above this post’s headline.

Things didn’t get any better for the Blue Jackets from that 1-0 goal. Anthony Cirelli made it 2-0 on a goal Sergei Bobrovsky would want back, while Yanni Gourde‘s deflection on a 3-0 goal was something Bob really had no chance on.

So, two-out-of-three goals weren’t Bob’s bad, but he had some other shaky moments, and the conventional wisdom that the Blue Jackets will need brilliant goaltending to steal games from the Bolts continues to hold.

It begs the question: will the Blue Jackets also provide another first for this postseason: the first goalie change?

Game 1 of Blue Jackets – Lightning is airing on USA Network. Stream here

Slava Voynov appeals suspension for 2019-20 season

Associated PressApr 10, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT
4 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Slava Voynov is appealing the suspension imposed by the NHL after it determined he committed acts of domestic violence.

Jonathan Weatherdon, a spokesman for the NHL Players’ Association, said Wednesday that the organization had filed an appeal on behalf of Voynov. Players have the right to appeal suspensions to a neutral arbitrator, though a hearing date has not yet been set.

Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended Voynov on Tuesday for the 2019-20 season and 2020 playoffs for what the league called unacceptable off-ice conduct. The 29-year-old Russian could have his eligibility restored on July 1, 2020, based on good behavior.

Voynov was suspended indefinitely in October 2014 after being arrested and accused of abusing his wife. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, left the United States to go back to Russia and in July had the conviction dismissed by a judge in Los Angeles. He has applied to be reinstated by the NHL.

The NHL conducted an investigation and held a hearing March 21 under the terms of the collective-bargaining agreement regarding the Oct. 19, 2014, incident involving Voynov and his wife. Bettman said he determined after that investigation and hearing that Voynov engaged in acts of domestic violence.

Nashville forward Austin Watson was suspended 27 games in September for unacceptable off-ice conduct following an investigation and hearing after he pleaded no contest in July to a charge of domestic assault stemming from an incident in June. Arbitrator Shyam Das reduced the suspension to 18 games on appeal.

WATCH LIVE: The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin

By Sean LeahyApr 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET
USA
Call: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 1: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Brian Boucher
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET
NHL Network
Call: Dave Randorf, Louie DeBrusk, Scott Oake
Series preview

Game 1: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET
USA
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti
Series preview
Stream here

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
Call: Alex Faust, Mike Johnson
Series preview
Stream here

Pre-game coverage begins tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a special 90-minute edition of NHL Live.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and Connected TVs – will live stream all games airing on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, and CNBC, via “TV Everywhere” throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

————

